Krispy Bites 1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite

Krispy Bites

review star

No reviews yet

1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Order Again

Signature Baos

Signature Pork Belly Bao

$5.50

Lemon Aioli, Pickled Veggies, Crispy Garlic

Signature Juicy Shortie

$6.00

Braised Short Rib, Scallion Sour Cream, Crispy Shallots

Signature Chicken Vaca Frita

$5.50

Yuzu Feta Sauce, Pickled Daikon, Cilantro

Signature Spicy Chicken Bao

$5.50

Chili Aioli, Cucumbers and Cilantro

Signature Sweetie Bao

$5.50

Strawberry, Crushed Bananas, Nutella and Brown Sugar

Signature Vegetarian Bao

$5.50

Blackened Tofu, Avocado, Herb-a-latta

Salads

Krispy Salad

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Latin Asian Fusion

1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

