Seafood

Krispy's Fish & Chicken

976 Reviews

$$

8215 N Wayne Rd

Westland, MI 48185

Popular Items

8. 3pc Tender Combo
Lg Fries
3. 2pc Catfish Combo

Fried Chicken

1pc Whole Wing

$1.99

3pc Whole Wing

$4.99

5pc Whole Wing

$6.99

10pc Whole Wing

$13.49

20pc Whole Wing

$24.99

30pc Whole Wing

$37.50

50pc Whole Wing

$62.50

75pc Whole Wing

$89.99

100pc Whole Wing

$119.99

10pc Wing Ding

$7.99

24pc Wing Ding

$17.99

50pc Wing Ding

$37.50

75pc Wing Ding

$56.25

100pc Wing Ding

$74.99

3pc Leg & Thigh

$4.99

5pc Leg & Thigh

$6.99

10pc Leg & Thigh

$12.49

20pc Leg & Thigh

$24.99

30pc Leg & Thigh

$32.99

50pc Leg & Thigh

$54.99

75pc Leg & Thigh

$79.99

100pc Leg & Thigh

$109.99

1pc Leg

$1.99

1pc Thigh

$2.29

3pc Tender

$6.49

5pc Tender

$9.99

10pc Tender

$19.99

20pc Tender

$39.99

30 Pc Tender

$59.99

50pc Tender

$99.99

1pc Tender

$2.49

3pc Breast

$8.99

5pc Breast

$14.99

10pc Breast

$28.99

20pc Breast

$49.99

30pc Breast

$74.99

1pc Breast

$3.29

Fried Fish

2pc Catfish

$6.99

4pc Catfish

$12.99

10pc Catfish

$27.99

2pc Perch

$6.49

4pc Perch

$10.99

10pc Perch

$24.99

2pc Tilapia

$6.49

4pc Tilapia

$11.99

10pc Tilapia

$24.99

2pc Whitting

$6.49

4pc Whitting

$10.99

10pc Whitting

$24.99

2pc Pickerel

$9.49

4pc Pickerel

$17.99

10pc Pickerel

$38.99

1 Pc Pickerel

$4.59

2pc Cod

$6.79

4pc Cod

$12.49

10pc Cod

$29.99

2pc Frog Leg

$4.99

4pc Frog Leg

$7.99

10pc Frog Leg

$17.99

2pc Orange Roughy

$9.99

4pc Orange Roughy

$17.99

10pc Orange Roughy

$35.99

1/2 Pound Cat Nuggets

$7.49

1 Pound Cat Nuggets

$13.49

Fried Shrimp

10pc Large Shrimp

$6.99

15pc Large Shrimp

$10.49

30pc Large Shrimp

$18.99

7pc Jumbo Shrimp

$9.99

15pc Jumbo Shrimp

$18.99

Seafood

Scallops

$11.99

Clams

$7.99

Oysters

$7.99

Calamari

$7.99

Sides

Sm Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Lg Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Sm Coleslaw

$2.79

Lg Coleslaw

$3.79

Sm Pasta Salad

$1.99

Lg Pasta Salad

$2.99

Sm Okra

$3.99

Lg Okra

$5.99

Sm Fries

$2.49

Lg Fries

$4.99

Family Fries

$6.99

Sm Onion Ring

$3.79

Lg Onion Ring

$5.99

6pc Hush Puppies

$2.39

10pc Hush Puppies

$3.49

6pc Cheese Stick

$4.49

10pc Cheese Stick

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Mini Tacos

$5.99

Cup Hot Sauce

$0.75

Cup Ranch

$0.75

Cup Bbq Sauce

$0.75

Cup Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Cup Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

2 oz lemon pepper

$1.25

8 oz lemon pepper

$5.99

12 oz lemon pepper

$7.99

2oz House Dressing

$1.00

4oz House Dressing

$1.99

Side of wheat bread

$0.50

Combos

1. 2pc Whitting Combo

$10.66

2. 2pc Perch Combo

$10.66

3. 2pc Catfish Combo

$11.31

4. 2pc Tilapia Combo

$11.31

5. 5pc Whole Wing Combo

$10.66

6. 10pc Lg Shrimp Combo

$10.66

7. 6pc Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$11.99
8. 3pc Tender Combo

$10.66
9. 4 Wings 3 Tender Combo

$15.49

10. 4 Wings 3 Perch Combo

$15.49

11. 4 Wings 2 Tilapia Combo

$15.49

12. 4 Wings 2 Catfish Combo

$15.49

13. 4 Wings 3 Whitting Combo

$14.99

14. 4 Wings 8lg Shrimp Combo

$15.49

15. 6 Shrimp 2 Tilapia Combo

$15.49

16. 6 Shrimp 2 Catfish Combo

$15.49

17. 8 Shrimp 3 Whitting Combo

$14.99
18. 8 Shrimp 3 Perch Combo

$15.49
19. 8 Shrimp 3 Tender Combo

$14.99

20. Fried Oyster Combo

$10.99

21. 3pc Cod Combo

$12.49

22. Clam Strip Combo

$10.99

23. Catfish Nugget Combo

$10.49

24. 2pc Orange Roughy Combo

$15.49

25. 2pc Pickerel Combo

$14.49

26. 2pc Breast Combo

$11.99

27. 1 Breast 2 Wing Combo

$11.99

28. 1/2 Chicken Combo

$11.99

29. 10pc Wing Ding Combo

$11.31

30. 5pc Tender Combo

$14.99
31. 2pc Leg 2pc Thigh Combo

$10.99

10 Whole Wing Combo

$16.49

Family Orders

20 Wings 20 Shrimp Family

$49.99

20 Wings 8 Perch Family

$49.99

20 Wings 8 Whitting Family

$49.99

20 Wings 8 Tilapia Family

$49.99

20 Wings 5 Catfish Family

$49.99

20 Whole Wings Family

$34.99

10 Pc Tender Family

$34.99

8 Pc Catfish Family

$34.99

10 Pc Tilapia Family

$34.99

10 Pc Whitting Family

$34.99

10 Pc Perch Family

$34.99

Catering Trays

1/2 Tray Hush Puppies

$24.99

Full Tray Hush Puppies

$49.99

1/2 Tray Fries

$13.99

Full Tray Fries

$25.99

1/2 Tray Onion Rings

$24.99

Full Tray Onion Rings

$49.99

1/2 Tray Mac & Cheese

$34.99

1/2 Tray Pasta Salad

$16.99

Full Tray Pasta Salad

$32.99

1/2 Tray Okra

$24.99

Full Tray Okra

$45.99

1/2 Tray Coleslaw

$19.99

Full Tray Coleslaw

$39.99

Fried Fish Sandwhich

Catfish Sandwhich

$7.49

Tilapia Sandwhich

$6.99

Whitting Sandwhich

$6.99

Perch Sandwhich

$6.99

Cod Sandwhich

$6.99

Orange Roughy Sandwhich

$9.49

Pickerel Sandwhich

$9.49

Specials

20 wing dings

$12.99

20 lg shrimp

$10.99

24 lg shrimp

$14.99

8pc mixed

$12.99

20 wing dings lg fries 2 Fountain Drinks

$20.99

10 whole wing lg fries 2 Fountain Drinks

$19.99

10 jumbo shrimp

$12.99

Half Chicken

$8.99

20 Whole Wings

$24.99

Kool_Aid

Med Kool_Aid

$1.69

Lg Kool_Aid

$1.99

Med Grape Kool_Aid

$1.69

Lg Grape Kool_Aid

$1.99

Fountain Drink

Cup water

$0.50

Med Fountain Drink

$1.69

Large Fountain Drink

$1.99

Med coke

$1.69

Med cherry coke

$1.69

Med root beer

$1.69

Med hi-c pink lemonade

$1.69

Med hi-c fruit punch

$1.69

Med dr pepper

$1.69

Med orange fanta

$1.69

Med sprite

$1.69

Lg Coke

$1.99

Lg cherry coke

$1.99

Lg root beer

$1.99

Lg hi-c pink lemonade

$1.99

Lg hi-c fruit punch

$1.99

Lg dr pepper

$1.99

Lg sprite

$1.99

Lg orange fanta

$1.99

Lg Coke

Smoothies

Crushed Lemonade

$4.99

Energizer

$4.99

Strawberry Banana

$4.99

Mango

$4.99

Tropical

$4.99

Cake

Apple Pecan Cake

$2.99Out of stock

Bannana Pudding

$2.99

Pineapple Upside Down

$2.99

Cheesecake

$2.99

Caramel pound

$2.99Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$2.99

Peach Cobbler

$2.99

Bread Pudd

$2.99Out of stock

Cheesecake W\topping

$3.49Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
We are a fried fish and chicken place offering the best fried chicken in Westland. Chicken is always fresh and never frozen and we offer a variety of sides, combos, seafood, and a variety of lunch specials from salads to our famous fried foods seasoned with our famous lemon pepper.

8215 N Wayne Rd, Westland, MI 48185

