Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Osso & Kristalla

139 Reviews

$$

1515 Texas

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BRUNCH

PASTRY BOARD

$12.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

TEXAS GUMBO

$12.00

BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

OSSO POLPETTE SLIDERS

$11.00

CALAMARI FRITTA

$17.00

APPLE & PROSCIUTTO

$19.00

CALABRESE SHRIMP

$17.00

SIMPLE GREENS

$9.00

MARGHERITA PIZZETTA

$13.00

GARDEN VEGETABLE PIZZETTA

$14.00

FUNGI PIZZETTA

$15.00

ITALIANO PIZZETTA

$15.00

PROSCIUTTO PEAR PIZZETTA

$15.00

TEXAS SHRIMP PUTTANESCA PIZZETTA

$17.00

PEPPERONI PIZZETTA

$13.00

CHEESE PIZZETTA

$13.00

OSSO GOOD BREAKFAST

$16.00

BANANA NUT BREAD FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

PEPPERONI OMELETTE

$16.00

COLD SMOKED SALMON LOX

$19.00

STRAWBERRY WAFFLE

$15.00

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$21.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.00

AMARONE BEEF SHORT RIB

$28.00

RIBEYE & EGG

$29.00

KIDS STRAWBERRY WAFFLE & BACON

$10.00

KIDS SCRAMBLED EGGS, BACON, POTATO, FRUIT

$12.00

KIDS CHICKEN AND FRIES

$12.00

KIDS PIZZETTA

$12.00

SIDE EGG

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$7.00

SIDE COUNTRY POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE SAUSAGE AND POTATO HASH

$7.00

SIDE FARMERS FRUIT

$7.00

SIDE PLAIN FRIES

$7.00

POLENTA TOTS

$6.00

SIDE TOAST

$4.00

SIDE PLAIN WAFFLE

$8.00

SIDE RATATOUILLE

$6.00

ALL DAY

TUNA MUFFALETTA

$15.00

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

$10.00

BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

MEATBALL SLIDERS

$11.00

CALAMARI FRITTA

$17.00

PORK BELLY

$18.00

CALABRESE SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$17.00

SIMPLE GREENS SALAD

$9.00+

HALF CAESAR

$9.00+

KRISTALLA CHICKEN CAESER

$17.00

RIBEYE SALAD

$29.00

CITRUS SALMON SALAD

$24.00

TEXAS CRISPY SHRIMP SALAD

$21.00

CHICKEN PENNE PESTO

$16.00

TEXAS SHRIMP LINGUINE

$21.00

RIGATONI MEAT BALL POLPETTE

$17.00

CHICKEN PICATTA

$17.00

BUTTERNUT RAVIOLI

$16.00

OSSO GOOD BURGER

$19.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.00

WOODFIRE SALMON

$24.00

AMARONE BEEF SHORT RIB

$28.00

CAST IRON ROASTED PETITE RIBEYE

$29.00

LASAGNA

$16.00Out of stock

MARGHERITA

$13.00

GARDEN VEGETABLE

$14.00

FUNGHI

$15.00

ITALIANO

$15.00

PROSCIUTTO & PEAR PIZZA

$15.00

SHRIMP PUTTANESCA PIZZA

$17.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$14.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

TIRAMISU

$9.00

TEXAS AVE BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

ITALIAN CHEESECAKE

$9.00

APPLE CROSTATA

$10.00

H-TOWN RASP CHOC TORT

$9.00

SINGLE SCOOP ICE CREAM

$5.00

KID'S CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

KID'S PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

KID'S SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$12.00

KIDS CHICKEN AND FRIES

$12.00

SD SAUCE

$2.00

SD CHIPS

$5.00

SD FRIES

$7.00

SD GARLIC BREAD

$4.00

SD PLAIN BREAD

$4.00

PITA BREAD REFILL

$4.00

SD PASTA

$8.00

SD RISOTTO

$6.00

SD SKILLET POTATOS

$5.00

SD AVOCADO

$4.00

SD RATATOUILLE

$6.00

SD BROCCOLINI

$5.00

SD ONE EGG

$4.00

SD BACON

$7.00

SD MEATBALLS

$6.50

SD CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

SD SALMON

$9.00

SD SHRIMP

$8.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$10.00

SD RICE

$5.00

W&D SALAD OPTION

HALF CEASER

SIMPLE GREENS

W&D PIZZA OPTION

PROSCIUTTO ARTICHOKE

FUNGHI

GARDEN VEGETABLE

ITALIANO

MARGHERITA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

TEXAS BBQ PIZZA

W&D WINE OPTION

W&D HOUSE RED

$40.00

W&D HOUSE WHITE

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1515 Texas, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Osso & Kristalla image
Osso & Kristalla image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
orange star4.4 • 103
712 Main ST Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX - 1012 congress ave
orange starNo Reviews
1012 congress ave houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Southside Flying Pizza - Navigation
orange star4.2 • 211
2240 Navigation Ste. 800 Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2000 bagby st 106 houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Adair Downtown
orange star4.1 • 48
1000 Louisiana street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1201 St Emanuel Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Hearsay - Market Square
orange star4.2 • 4,669
218 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Potente
orange star4.7 • 1,964
1515 TEXAS Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Hearsay - Discovery Green
orange star4.4 • 1,929
1515 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77010
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - East Downtown
orange star4.6 • 1,214
2118 Lamar St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 003 - Pennzoil Place
orange star4.6 • 376
711 Louisiana Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Italian Job - at Bravery Chef Hall
orange star4.7 • 320
409 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Museum District
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston