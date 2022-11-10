Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kristina's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

35581 Atlantic Ave

Millville, DE 19967

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
*GF DF* Choc. Chip Banana Pumpkin Bread slice
BLT

Avocado Toast

Hummus, Mozz & Tomato Avo Toast

$7.50

One slice of toast with hummus, avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic glaze & herbs.

Miami Heat Avo Toast

$6.50

One slice of toast with avocado, roasted red bell peppers, hot chili oil & everything bagel seasoning.

Nova & Egg Avo Toast

$7.75

One slice of toast with avocado, smoked salmon, 1 fried egg & everything bagel seasoning.

Plain Jane Avo Toast

$4.75

One slice of toast with avocado, oil, salt & pepper.

Breakfast; Veg Heads

Oatmeal Bowl (GF,VG)

$7.50

GF oats and steel cut oats topped with granola, honey and cinnamon

The Ultimate Veg Head Breakfast Bowl (GF,VG)

$12.50

Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, extra sauteed peppers & onions, extra spinach, extra tomatoes and cheese, topped with 2 fried eggs.

Toasted Bagel

$3.00

Toasted bagel of your choice, add butter, jelly or cream cheese.

Tofu Scramble Breakfast Bowl (GF,V)

$10.50

Roasted potatoes, scrambled tofu, sauteed peppers & onions, spinach, tomatoes and avocado.

Veg Head Breakfast Bowl (GF, VG)

$10.00

Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, spinach, tomatoes and cheese.

Veg Head Breakfast Burritto (VG)

$10.00

Flour wrap filled with rice & beans, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, spinach, tomatoes and cheese.

Veg Head Breakfast Quesadilla (VG)

$11.00

Flour wrap filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, spinach, tomatoes and cheese.

Breakfast ; Meat Lovers

Breakfast Platter

$9.00

Two eggs served with 3 pieces of bacon and two slices of toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Two fried eggs on your choice of bread, or bagel. Add meat and cheese for an additional cost.

Burritto, Hungry Man

$10.00

Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, chopped bacon, sausage and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Eggless Breakfast Sandwich

$2.50

Lightly toasted bread or bagel, no eggs. Add meat and cheese for an additional cost.

Hungry Man Breakfast Bowl (GF)

$10.00

Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, chopped bacon, sausage and cheese.

Low Carb Breakfast Bowl (GF)

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onion, bacon, sausage, cheese, spinach & tomato. KETO friendly!

Meat Lovers Breakfast Burritto

$10.00

Flour wrap filled with rice & beans, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, bacon, sausage and cheese.

Meat Lovers Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour wrap filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, bacon, sausage and cheese.

Nova Bagel

$9.00

LIghtly toasted bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, red onion and scallions.

Super Nova Sandwich

$10.00

Lightly toasted bread or bagel with 2 fried eggs, avocado, smoked salmon, capers and red onion.

The Ultimate Hungry Man Breakfast Bowl (GF)

$14.00

Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, chopped bacon, sausage and cheese, topped with 2 fried eggs and your choice of meat.

Lunch Break; Veg Heads

Black Bean Burger Wrap (V)

$10.00

House made black bean burger served with mixed greens, tomato and vegan dressing.

Hummus Addict (V)

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with hummus, spring mix, and fresh vegetables of the day, seasoning and balsamic glaze.

Veg Head Lunch Burritto (VG)

$10.00

Flour wrap filled with rice & beans, cooked mushrooms, sauteed peppers & onions, mixed greens, tomatoes and cheese.

Veg Head Lunch Quesdailla (VG)

$11.00

Flour wrap filled with cooked mushrooms, sauteed peppers & onions, tomatoes and cheese.

Veg Head Walking Taco (VG)

$8.00

Doritos topped with black beans, tomatoes, cheese and lettuce with salsa and sour cream OTS. Served in the Dorito bag.

Lunch Break; Meat Lovers

Adult Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Seasoned bread grilled with American and cheddar cheeses.

BLT

$8.75

Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with a generous portion of peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Sean's secret sauce.

Chicken Salad BLT

$14.00

Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made chicken salad (contains walnuts and onion), bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Sean's secret sauce.

Chicken Salad Sandwich (contains nuts)

$9.50

Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made chicken salad (contains walnuts and onion), lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Cran Apple Chicken Salad Sandwich (with walnuts)

$10.00

Fajita Bowl (GF)

$9.00

Rice & beans, chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with cheese. Salsa & sour cream OTS.

Meat Lovers Lunch Burritto

$10.00

Flour wrap filled with rice & beans, chicken or beef, sauteed peppers & onions, mixed greens, and cheese.

Meat Lovers Lunch Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour wrap filled with chicken or beef, sauteed peppers & onions, and cheese.

Meat Lovers Walking Taco

$9.00

Doritos topped with beef crumbles, cheese and lettuce with salsa and sour cream OTS. Served in the bag.

Spicy Tuna Sandwich

$9.75

Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made Skipjack tuna salad (contains onion), jalapenos, sriracha, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

The Britt

$10.00

Classic BELT - bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato on a lightly toasted ciabatta roll with mayo and Sean's secret sauce.

Tuna Salad BLT

$14.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made Skipjack tuna salad (contains onion), lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey Club

$11.00

Lightly toasted bread with deli style turkey, bacon, lettuce. tomato, mayo and Sean's secret sauce.

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with deli style turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Baked Goods

6 Butter Croissants (allow 30 minutes)

$19.50

Butter Crumb Coffee Cake Slice

$3.75

NY style coffee cake with a thick layer of crumb topping...irresistable.

Croissant

$3.75

Large, flaky buttery croissant.

Donut Holes, "Churro"

$4.00

10 warm donut holes with cinnamon sugar!

Donut Holes, "Funnel Cake"

$4.00

10 warm donut holes with powdered sugar!

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$4.75

Lemon Square

$4.00

Shortbread crust topped with a soft, tart lemon filling, dusted with powdered sugar - a fan fave!

Single Bagel (un-cut, un-toasted)

Choose your favorite! Priced individually.

Single Ciabatta Roll

$1.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Banana Bread slice

$3.75

A large slice of our chocolate chip banana bread! House made, a fan favorite!

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake Slice

$4.00

NY style coffee cake with a thick layer of caramel apple crumb topping...so soft and sweet.

Chocolate Croissant SALE!

$3.00

Cake Pop, blue raspberry

$4.00

Cake Pop, Double Chocolate

$4.00

Pumpkin Roll Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll SALE!

$4.00

Jumbo sized cinnamon roll topped with traditional icing - best heated up a bit!

Maple Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart (V)

$5.50Out of stock

With flaky pie crust and a delicious maple brown sugar filling! Vegan friendly!

Almond Croissant SALE!

$3.00

Cookies

*GF* Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (large!)

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (single)

$1.50

Vegan semi-sweet chocolate chip cookies - you can't even tell and you'll probably like these better than the rest!

*Gluten Free* Baked Goods

*GF DF* Choc. Chip Banana Pumpkin Bread slice

$5.50

A hearty slice of our house made gluten free AND dairy free chocolate chip banana bread!

Chocolate Torte

$5.00

Dense, fudge-like, dark chocolate torte - topped with a dallop of whipped cream.

GF Vegan Almond Butter no-bake Cookie

$4.75

GF Vegan PB no-bake Cookie

$4.50

Macarons, multi-pack (6)

$8.50

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

*GFDF* Cranberry Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

Red Velvet Cheesecake Muffin

$4.00

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

*GF DF* Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Pie Slice

Key Lime Custard Pie Slice

$5.00

Graham cracker crust filled with creamy, sweet and tart key lime custard.

Oreo Dream Pie Slice

$5.00

Oreo cookie crust filled with a concoction of Oreo cookies and Cool Whip, blended to perfection!

Peanut Butter Dream Pie Slice

$5.50

Graham cracker crust filled with a concoction of peanut butter, cream cheese and peanuts, whipped to perfection!

*GF* Peanut Butter Pie Dream Slice

$6.00

Our house made peanut butter dream pie in a gluten free graham crust! Served chilled.

Lemon Meringue Pie slice

$5.00Out of stock

*GF* Smores Pie Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.00

Dutch Apple Pie Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Scones

*GF VEGAN* Dark Choc Sea Salt Caramel Scone

$4.75

Blueberry Vanilla Scone

$4.00

Smith Island Cake Slice

Chocolate Cake (yellow cake, choc frosting) SI Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Reeses Peanut Butter SI Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot SI Slice

$5.00

no nuts

Lemon SI Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut SI Slice

$5.00

Salads (GF)

Buddha Bowl

$10.00

This gluten free and vegan bowl has rice and quinoa, lemon pepper chickpeas, roasted potatoes, mixed greens, guacamole or avocado and almond butter tahini dressing OTS, served chilled.

Chicken Salad Platter

$9.50

A heaping scoop of our house made chicken salad (contains walnuts) on top of a small bed of mixed greens, garnished with a tomato and pickle.

Chopped Wedge Salad (GF)

$11.00

Mixed greens with bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion & blue cheese dressing OTS.

Egg Salad Platter

$8.00

Large scoop of our old bay egg salad on top of a small bed of greens, garnished with a pickle and tomato.

Harvest Salad (GF)

$11.00

Mixed greens with apples, glazed nuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese & maple dijon dressing OTS.

Mexican Bowl

$10.00

This hearty bowl contains rice and beans, chilled corn, black beans, lime-kissed kale, salsa, guacamole or avocado, Cajun seasoning, and avocado ranch dressing OTS. Serve chilled, can be made vegan by substituting a vegan dressing.

Mozzarella Caprese Salad (GF)

$11.00

Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted bell peppers, Ital. seasoning & balsamic dressing OTS.

Three's Company Salad Trio (GF)

$15.00

One scoop each of tuna, chicken and egg salad on a bed of mixed greens.

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.25

A heaping scoop of our house made tuna salad on top of a small bed of mixed greens, garnished with a tomato and a pickle.

Soups

Roll with butter

$1.50

Roll with butter.

16oz. Tomato Basil Soup (GF, VG)

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy tomato basil, served chilled, will heat upon request.

Loaded Potato Soup GF

$8.00

Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.75

Flavors vary.

Cup, lid and straw with ice

$0.75

Pup Cup!

$1.00

House made cup for your pup with peanut butter, banana, and a dog treat - frozen for pure entertainment!

Roasted Potatoes (8oz)

$4.00

Roasted potatoes with garlic pepper seasoning.

Side of 2 Eggs

$2.50

2 fried eggs, on the side.

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Half an avocado OTS.

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.25

Cream cheese OTS.

Side of Guacamole

$2.25

Wholly guacamole OTS.

Side of Meat

Choose your side, prices vary.

Side of Toast (2)

$3.00

Choose your bread, 2 slices.

Side Pickle

$0.50

Dill pickle.

Yogurt Parfait Cup GF

$7.00Out of stock

Salads by the Pound (GF)

12 oz Egg Salad (with old bay)

$8.50

12 oz Tuna Salad

$10.00

12oz. Chicken Salad (with walnuts)

$10.50

16oz. Chicken Salad

$13.50

Chicken, celery, onion, scallions, walnuts, mayo, seasoning.

16oz. Cranberry Apple Chicken Salad (with walnuts)

$14.00

16oz. Egg Salad (with old bay)

$11.00

Whole eggs, mayo, dijon, old bay.

16oz. Everything Potato Salad

$9.50

Red bliss potatoes, mayo, onion, everything bagel seasoning, black pepper & parsley.

16oz. Red Bliss Potato Salad

$8.50

Red bliss potatoes, mayo, onion, black pepper & parsley.

16oz. Tuna Salad

$13.00

Skipjack tuna, celery, onion, scallions, lemon pepper seasoning.

8oz. Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chicken, celery, onion, scallions, walnuts, mayo, seasoning.

8oz. Cranberry Apple Chicken Salad (with walnuts)

$7.50

8oz. Egg Salad (with old bay)

$6.00

Whole eggs, mayo, dijon, old bay.

8oz. Everything Potato Salad

$5.00

Red bliss potatoes, mayo, onion, everything bagel seasoning, black pepper & parsley.

8oz. Red Bliss Potato Salad

$4.50

Red bliss potatoes, mayo, onion, black pepper & parsley.

8oz. Spicy Tuna Salad

$8.00

Skipjack tuna, mayo, celery, onion, lemon pepper, jalapenos and sriracha.

8oz. Tuna Salad

$7.00

Skipjack tuna, celery, onion, scallions, lemon pepper seasoning.

Smoothies (GF,V)

16oz. Awesome Acai Smoothie

$7.75

Mixed berries, pineapple and acai blended with coconut milk.

16oz. Funky Monkey Smoothie

$7.75

Bananas, peanut butter and cocoa blended with almond milk.

16oz. Green Goddess Smoothie

$7.75

Bananas, mango, spinach and avocado blended with coconut milk.

16oz. Java Monkey Smoothie

$8.75

Bananas, peanut butter, espresso and cocoa blended with coffee.

16oz. Nana Berry Smoothie

$7.75

Strawberries and bananas blended with apple juice and almond milk.

16oz. PB&J Smoothie

$7.75

Strawberries, cherries and blueberries blended with almond milk and peanut butter; you won't miss the bread!

16oz. Sea (C) Monster Smoothie

$7.75

Loaded with vitamin C this smoothie has strawberries, pineapple, orange juice and a little banana.

20oz. 360 Smoothie

$9.95

Created for a local gym, this protein packed smoothie has strawberries, bananas, peanut butter and chocolate protein powder blended with almond milk.

20oz. Awesome Acai Smoothie

$8.50

Mixed berries, pineapple and acai blended with coconut milk.

20oz. Funky Monkey Smoothie

$8.50

Bananas, peanut butter and cocoa blended with almond milk.

20oz. Green Goddess Smoothie

$8.50

Bananas, mango, spinach and avocado blended with coconut milk.

20oz. Java Monkey Smoothie

$9.75

Bananas, peanut butter, espresso and cocoa blended with coffee.

20oz. Nana Berry Smoothie

$8.50

Strawberries and bananas blended with apple juice and almond milk.

20oz. PB&J Smoothie

$8.50

Strawberries, cherries and blueberries blended with almond milk and peanut butter; you won't miss the bread!

20oz. Sea (C) Monster

$8.50

Loaded with vitamin C this smoothie has strawberries, pineapple, orange juice and a little banana.

Smoothie Bowls (GF, V)

Awesome Acai Smoothie Bowl

$10.95

Mixed berries, pineapple and acai blended with coconut milk, topped with granola, coconut & berries.

Funky Monkey Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Bananas, peanut butter and cocoa blended with almond milk, topped with granola, bananas & PB.

Java Monkey Smoothie Bowl

$10.95

Bananas, peanut butter, espresso and cocoa blended with coffee, topped with granola, bananas & PB.

Green Goddess Smoothie Bowl

$10.95

Bananas, mango, spinach and avocado blended with coconut milk, topped with granola, banana, & coconut.

Nana Berry Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Strawberries and bananas blended with apple juice and almond milk, topped with granola, strawberries & bananas.

Sea (C) Monster Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Loaded with vitamin C this smoothie has strawberries, pineapple, orange juice and a little banana, topped with granola & strawberries.

PB & J Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Strawberries, blueberries and cherries blended with peanut butter and almond milk. We add GF granola, fresh fruit and peanut butter on top.

Summer Sorbet Acai Bowl (GF, V)

$12.25

Organic and vegan acai sorbet topped with GF granola, fresh berries, banana, coconut, nuts and agave.

Drip Coffee

12oz. Hot Drip Coffee

$2.00

12oz cup of our Kitchen Brew made exclusively for us by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.

16oz. Hot Drip Coffee

$2.50

16oz cup of our Kitchen Brew made exclusively for us by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.

20oz. Hot Drip Coffee

$3.00

20oz cup of our Kitchen Brew made exclusively for us by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.

Espresso

Single Espresso

$1.95

Single espresso shot with our strongest bean, Morfeen, made by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.

Doppio

$2.95

Double espresso shot with our strongest bean, Morfeen, made by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.

Triple Espresso

$3.95

Triple espresso shot with our strongest bean, Morfeen, made by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.

Single Macchiatto

$2.95

Single espresso shot with a dallop of steamed milk.

Double Macchiatto

$3.95

Double espresso shot with a dallop of steamed milk.

Triple Macchiatto

$4.95

Triple espresso shot with a dallop of steamed milk.

Cafe Au Lait (hot)

12oz. Cafe Au lait

$4.00

2/3 Kitchen Brew drip coffee, 1/3 steamed milk.

16oz. Cafe Au Lait

$4.75

2/3 Kitchen Brew drip coffee, 1/3 steamed milk.

20oz. Cafe Au Lait

$5.25

2/3 Kitchen Brew drip coffee, 1/3 steamed milk.

Cappuccino (hot)

12oz. Cappuccino

$3.75

1 shot Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, foam

16oz. Cappuccino

$4.50

2 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, foam

20oz. Cappuccino

$5.25

3 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, foam

Latte (hot)

12oz. Flat White

$4.25

1 shot Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, no foam.

12oz. Golden Matcha

$4.50

Oragnic Japanese matcha and golden spices steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.

12oz. Goldenmilk Latte

$4.00

Organic golden spices, including tumeric, steamed with hot milk & a little raw sugar, caffeine free.

12oz. Latte

$4.00

1 shot Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, little foam.

12oz. Matcha Latte

$4.50

Oragnic Japanese matcha steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.

12oz. Mocha Latte

$4.00

1 shot Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, little foam.

16oz. Flat White

$5.00

2 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, no foam.

16oz. Golden Matcha

$5.25

Oragnic Japanese matcha and golden spices steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.

16oz. Goldenmilk Latte

$4.75

Organic golden spices, including tumeric, steamed with hot milk & a little raw sugar, caffeine free.

16oz. Latte

$4.75

2 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, little foam.

16oz. Matcha Latte

$5.25

Oragnic Japanese matcha steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.

16oz. Mocha Latte

$4.75

2 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, little foam.

20oz. Flat White

$5.95

3 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, no foam.

20oz. Golden Matcha

$5.95

Oragnic Japanese matcha and golden spices steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.

20oz. Goldenmilk Latte

$5.50

Organic golden spices, including tumeric, steamed with hot milk & a little raw sugar, caffeine free.

20oz. Latte

$5.50

3 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, little foam.

20oz. Matcha Latte

$5.95

Oragnic Japanese matcha steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.

20oz. Mocha Latte

$5.50

3 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, little foam.

Featured Latte: "Shake it off!" 16oz.

$5.50

Steamed milk, espresso, lavender syrup and chili powder.

Iced Coffee & Cold Brew

16oz. Iced Coffee

$3.00

Our house drip coffee, brewed hot then cooled, served over ice.

20oz. Iced Coffee

$3.50

Our house drip coffee, brewed hot then cooled, served over ice.

24oz. Iced Coffee

$4.00

Our house drip coffee, brewed hot then cooled, served over ice.

16oz. Cold Brew

$3.75

Our Morfeen bean brewed cold; more smooth and milder than iced coffee.

20oz. Cold Brew

$4.50

Our Morfeen bean brewed cold as a concentrate, mixed with water & served over ice.

24oz. Cold Brew

$5.00

Our Morfeen bean brewed cold as a concentrate, mixed with water & served over ice.

16oz. Caramel Cold Brew with Cold Foam

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee With Cold Foam 16oz

$5.00

Iced Lattes

16oz Iced Americano

$3.75

16oz. Iced Chai

$4.50

Organic chai spices with milk, topped with cinnamon, lightly sweet, served over ice.

16oz. Iced Latte

$4.50

2 shots Morfeen espresso & milk, served over ice.

16oz. Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75

Oragnic Japanese matcha with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.

16oz. Iced Mocha Latte

$4.50

2 shots Morfeen espresso, milk, chocolate syrup, served over ice.

20oz. Iced Americano

$4.25

3 shots Morfeen espresso & water, served over ice.

20oz. Iced Chai

$5.25

Organic chai spices with milk, topped with cinnamon, lightly sweet, served over ice.

20oz. Iced Latte

$5.25

2 shots Morfeen espresso & milk, served over ice.

20oz. Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

Oragnic Japanese matcha with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.

20oz. Iced Mocha Latte

$5.25

2 shots Morfeen espresso, milk, chocolate syrup, served over ice.

24oz. Iced Americano

$5.00

4 shots Morfeen espresso & water, served over ice.

24oz. Iced Chai

$6.00

Organic chai spices with milk, topped with cinnamon, lightly sweet, served over ice.

24oz. Iced Latte

$6.00

3 shots Morfeen espresso & milk, served over ice.

24oz. Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Oragnic Japanese matcha with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.

24oz. Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00

3 shots Morfeen espresso, milk, chocolate syrup, served over ice.

Frozen Lattes

16oz. Frozen Latte

$5.25

2 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.

20oz. Frozen latte

$6.00

2 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.

24oz. Frozen Latte

$6.75

3 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.

16oz. Frosty Chai

$5.50

Organic Chai spice blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.

20oz. Frosty Chai

$6.25

Organic Chai spice blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.

24oz. Frosty Chai

$7.00

Organic Chai spice blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.

16oz. Frozen Matcha (green tea) Latte

$5.50

Japanese matcha blended with ice cream, milk and coffee cubes.

20oz. Frozen Matcha (green tea) Latte

$6.25

Japanese matcha blended with ice cream, milk and coffee cubes.

24oz. Frozen Matcha (green tea) Latte

$7.00

Japanese matcha blended with ice cream, milk and coffee cubes.

16oz. Frozen Mocha (chocolate) Latte

$5.50

2 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee, chocolate syrup and coffee cubes.

20oz. Frozen Mocha (chocolate) Latte

$6.25

2 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee, chocolate syrup and coffee cubes.

24oz. Frozen Mocha (chocolate) Latte

$7.00

3 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee, chocolate syrup and coffee cubes.

20oz. Frosty Snickerdoodle

$6.50

Snickerdude coffee blended with espresso and vanilla ice cream, topped with whip!

Milk

12oz. Cup of cold milk

$2.50

12oz. cup of cold milk with a lid and straw.

16oz. Cup of cold milk

$3.00

16oz. cup of cold milk with a lid and straw.

20oz. Cup of cold milk

$3.50

20oz. cup of cold milk with a lid and straw.

12oz. Chocolate Milk

$3.00

12oz. cup of cold milk & chocolate syrup with a lid and straw.

16oz. Chocolate Milk

$3.50

16oz. cup of cold milk & chocolate syrup with a lid and straw.

20oz. Chocolate Milk

$4.00

20oz. cup of cold milk & chocolate syrup with a lid and straw.

12oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and marshmallows.

16oz. Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and marshmallows.

20oz. Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and marshmallows.

Cold Drinks

16oz. Lemonade

$3.00

House made lemonade served over ice, plain or add flavor.

20oz. Lemonade

$3.50

House made lemonade served over ice, plain or add flavor.

24oz. Lemonade

$4.00

House made lemonade served over ice, plain or add flavor.

16oz. Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half house made lemonade and half unsweetened iced tea served over ice, plain or add flavor.

20oz. Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Half house made lemonade and half unsweetened iced tea served over ice, plain or add flavor.

24oz. Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half house made lemonade and half unsweetened iced tea served over ice, plain or add flavor.

16oz. Iced Tea

$2.50

House brewed black and green teas, unsweetened.

20oz. Iced Tea

$3.25

House brewed black and green teas, unsweetened.

24oz. Iced Tea

$4.00

House brewed black and green teas, unsweetened.

16oz. Lavender Vanilla Iced Tea

$3.00

House brewed black and green teas with lavender vanilla syrup, slightly sweet.

20oz. Lavender Vanilla Iced Tea

$4.00

House brewed black and green teas with lavender vanilla syrup, slightly sweet.

24oz. Lavender Vanilla Iced Tea

$5.00

House brewed black and green teas with lavender vanilla syrup, slightly sweet.

Bottled Drinks (sodas and juice)

11.3 Oz Goya Coconut Water

$3.75

Apple Juice, 10oz bottled

$3.00

Bottled organic apple juice.

Aspire healthy Energy Drink

$3.75

Body Armor 16oz Any Flavor

$3.75

Bottled Soda, Coke products

$3.00

20oz. bottles; flavors vary.

Bottled Water

$2.00

20oz. bottled spring water.

Farmer's Juice 12oz. 100% Juice

$8.75

100% Juice bottled by Farmer's Juice

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.50

Real Mexican coke made with sugar cane, glass bottle.

Minute Made Lemonade

$3.00

20oz. bottle.

Minute Maid Cran Grape

$3.00

Minute Maid Cran Grape

$2.50

Monster Energy Drink

$3.75

Flavors vary.

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice, 10oz bottled

$3.00

Minute Maid orange juice.

Power Ade

$3.00

20oz. bottle.

Premier Protien Shake

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Leaf sweet tea.

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Regular or Zero.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$3.00

House Made Bottled Drinks

Bottled Iced Mocha 16oz.

$4.00

House made cold coffee with chocolate mocha.

Bottled French Vanilla Iced Coffee 16oz.

$4.00

House made iced coffee with french vanilla flavor and cream, bottled.

Bottled Flavored Lemonade 16oz.

$3.75

House made lemonade with your choice of flavor - strawberry, raspberry, blueberry or lavender.

Bottled Flavored Tea 16oz

$3.75

House made iced tea with your choice of flavor! Mint, raspberry, or lavender.

Sandwich Specials

Egg Salad BLT

$12.00

Our house made old bay egg salad with a hearty serving of bacon, our secret sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Egg Salad Sandwich with Old Bay

$8.00

Our house made old bay egg salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato.

Mozzarella Caprese Sandwich

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, hummus, roasted red bell peppers, balsamic glaze, lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of bread.

The Adrian

$8.00

Toasted plain bagel with 2 eggs, sausage, pepperjack cheese and oregeno.

The Billy

$14.50

Toasted plain bagel with 2 eggs, sausage, scrapple, bacon, American cheese, and Sean's secret sauce.

The Jackson

$11.00

A beef burrito with bacon, jalapenos and sriracha.

The Leigh

$13.55

Only Leigh knows...

The Smitty

$8.50

Two fried eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese on a toasted everything bagel.

The Stephanie (Adrian + bacon)

$11.00

The Willa

$10.75

A breakfast quesadilla with eggs, mushrooms, bacon, sausage, cheese and avocado on a flour tortilla.

Tuna Melt

$9.00

One slice of toasted bread with a heaping scoop of tuna, fresh tomato, cheese and scallions.

Mrs Ellen

$10.00

Veg head lunch burrito- NO mushrooms, EXTRA cheese, CUT IN HALF

Monthly Specials

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

3 large Maine wild blueberry vanilla pancakes served with a side of butter and syrup.

Caramel Cold Brew with Cold Foam 16oz

$5.00

House made cold brew coffee with caramel cold foam on top (contains dairy)

Gluten Free Blueberry Pancakes (almond meal)

$10.00

gluten free and dairy free wild blueberry vanilla pancakes with a side of butter (dairy) and syrup.

Kitchen Sink Omelet

$10.00

3 egg omelet with bacon, potatoes, sauteed peppers/onion and cheddar cheese. Roasted potatoes on the side. No substitutions or modifications please.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee With Cold Foam 16oz

$5.00

Retail

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

This is a paper gift certificate that we can mail to you or hold at the store.

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

This is a paper gift certificate that we can mail to you or hold at the store.

Stoneware Mug

$20.00

Handmade stone mug sporting Kristina's Kitchen!

20oz. Plastic Tumbler

$15.00

Support our local business with this practical Kristina's Kitchen tumbler!

Coffee 1 lb. Retail bag

$13.00

Our Kitchen Brew is made exclusively for us by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE. It's a medium roast using Guatamalan (smokey and chocolately) and Ethiopian beans (smooth and berry-like).

CBD Bath Bomb

$16.00

Infused with 100mg CBD, made locally.

CBD Gift Set

$45.00

Quality grade CBD bath bomb, salve and lip balm, made locally.

20oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler

$24.00

Sean's Secret Sauce 8oz.

$9.00

Swell Joe Gift Set

$30.00

Prepackaged Foods

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$6.50

Quality German chocolate filled with hot cocoa and marshmallows.

Sweet Street Marshmallow Rice Krispie Bar (GF)

$3.50

NSF certified gluten free rice krispie and brown butter bar, packaged and ready to go!

Ritz Crackers

$3.00

Peanut Butter Crackers

$3.00

Trail Mix Snack

$3.00Out of stock

Welch's Fruit Snacks

$3.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast Platter

$6.50

Scrambled eggs, 2 pieces of bacon and 1 piece of toast.

Kids Choc Chip Pancakes

$6.00

Served with butter and syrup OTS. Add meat for an additional charge.

Sausage And Pacake Sticks (2)

$6.00

Kids Lunch

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Your choice of bread grilled with American cheese, a classic!

Kids Turkey & Cheese Sammy

$6.00

Deli style turkey, American cheese and a little mayo on your choice of bread.

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Peanut butter and jelly on your choice of bread.

Heat and Eat Dinners to go

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00Out of stock

Spaghetti pasta with house made alfredo and extra large shrimp!

Thanksgiving 2022

This menu contains PRE-ordered items for Thanksgiving 2022 - to be picked up Tuesday 11/22 between 7am and 2pm only.

Apple Cider Donut bundt cake

$39.00

everyone's favorite apple cider donut.. in a cake! serves 12

Cookie/goodie Bakery box

$29.00

variety of cookies and goodies - serves 8-10

Dutch Apple Pie

$29.00

Apple pie with crumb topping.

French Apple Pie

$29.00

with decorative crust topping

Kentucky Derby Pie

$29.00

warm chocolate chip pie with pecans

Key Lime Custard Pie

$29.00

sweet and tart key lime custard pie - keep cold!

Oreo Dream Pie

$26.00

Oreo crust and creamy dreamy Oreo cream filling - keep cold!

Peanut Butter Dream Pie

$26.00

graham crust and creamy dreamy peanut butter filling - keep cold!

Pecan Pie

$29.00

traditional chewy gooey pecan pie.

Pumpkin Chocolate chip Banana Bread loaf

$28.00

sweet and soft chocolate chip banana bread with a hint of pumpkin

Pumpkin Pie

$29.00

flaky crust with perfect pumpkin filling

Pumpkin Roll (maple pecan)

$34.00

perfectly spiced pumpkin cake filled with maple pecan cream cheese frosting.

Pumpkin Roll (traditional)

$30.00

soft and perfectly spiced pumpkin cake filled with cream cheese frosting - traditionally delicious!

Thanksgiving Morning Pop-tarts (6) Vegan friendly!

$29.00

maple brown sugar, apple, or pumpkin - a little variety or all of the above!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wide range of breakfast, lunch, bakery, coffee and smoothie options! Take-out only, open Wed-Sat 7-2, Sun 8-2.

Website

Location

35581 Atlantic Ave, Millville, DE 19967

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Earth Market
orange starNo Reviews
31806 Good Earth Lane Ocean View, DE 19970
View restaurantnext
Difebo's Bethany Restaurant - 789 Garfield Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
789 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
DiFebo's Market
orange starNo Reviews
788 Garfield Parkway Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach
orange star4.5 • 1,434
109 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Bethany Blues BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,115
6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Parkway Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
114 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Millville
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston