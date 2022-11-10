Kristina's Kitchen
35581 Atlantic Ave
Millville, DE 19967
Avocado Toast
Hummus, Mozz & Tomato Avo Toast
One slice of toast with hummus, avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic glaze & herbs.
Miami Heat Avo Toast
One slice of toast with avocado, roasted red bell peppers, hot chili oil & everything bagel seasoning.
Nova & Egg Avo Toast
One slice of toast with avocado, smoked salmon, 1 fried egg & everything bagel seasoning.
Plain Jane Avo Toast
One slice of toast with avocado, oil, salt & pepper.
Breakfast; Veg Heads
Oatmeal Bowl (GF,VG)
GF oats and steel cut oats topped with granola, honey and cinnamon
The Ultimate Veg Head Breakfast Bowl (GF,VG)
Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, extra sauteed peppers & onions, extra spinach, extra tomatoes and cheese, topped with 2 fried eggs.
Toasted Bagel
Toasted bagel of your choice, add butter, jelly or cream cheese.
Tofu Scramble Breakfast Bowl (GF,V)
Roasted potatoes, scrambled tofu, sauteed peppers & onions, spinach, tomatoes and avocado.
Veg Head Breakfast Bowl (GF, VG)
Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, spinach, tomatoes and cheese.
Veg Head Breakfast Burritto (VG)
Flour wrap filled with rice & beans, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, spinach, tomatoes and cheese.
Veg Head Breakfast Quesadilla (VG)
Flour wrap filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, spinach, tomatoes and cheese.
Breakfast ; Meat Lovers
Breakfast Platter
Two eggs served with 3 pieces of bacon and two slices of toast.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs on your choice of bread, or bagel. Add meat and cheese for an additional cost.
Burritto, Hungry Man
Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, chopped bacon, sausage and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Eggless Breakfast Sandwich
Lightly toasted bread or bagel, no eggs. Add meat and cheese for an additional cost.
Hungry Man Breakfast Bowl (GF)
Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, chopped bacon, sausage and cheese.
Low Carb Breakfast Bowl (GF)
Scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onion, bacon, sausage, cheese, spinach & tomato. KETO friendly!
Meat Lovers Breakfast Burritto
Flour wrap filled with rice & beans, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, bacon, sausage and cheese.
Meat Lovers Breakfast Quesadilla
Flour wrap filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, bacon, sausage and cheese.
Nova Bagel
LIghtly toasted bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, red onion and scallions.
Super Nova Sandwich
Lightly toasted bread or bagel with 2 fried eggs, avocado, smoked salmon, capers and red onion.
The Ultimate Hungry Man Breakfast Bowl (GF)
Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, chopped bacon, sausage and cheese, topped with 2 fried eggs and your choice of meat.
Lunch Break; Veg Heads
Black Bean Burger Wrap (V)
House made black bean burger served with mixed greens, tomato and vegan dressing.
Hummus Addict (V)
Flour tortilla filled with hummus, spring mix, and fresh vegetables of the day, seasoning and balsamic glaze.
Veg Head Lunch Burritto (VG)
Flour wrap filled with rice & beans, cooked mushrooms, sauteed peppers & onions, mixed greens, tomatoes and cheese.
Veg Head Lunch Quesdailla (VG)
Flour wrap filled with cooked mushrooms, sauteed peppers & onions, tomatoes and cheese.
Veg Head Walking Taco (VG)
Doritos topped with black beans, tomatoes, cheese and lettuce with salsa and sour cream OTS. Served in the Dorito bag.
Lunch Break; Meat Lovers
Adult Grilled Cheese
Seasoned bread grilled with American and cheddar cheeses.
BLT
Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with a generous portion of peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Sean's secret sauce.
Chicken Salad BLT
Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made chicken salad (contains walnuts and onion), bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Sean's secret sauce.
Chicken Salad Sandwich (contains nuts)
Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made chicken salad (contains walnuts and onion), lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Cran Apple Chicken Salad Sandwich (with walnuts)
Fajita Bowl (GF)
Rice & beans, chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with cheese. Salsa & sour cream OTS.
Meat Lovers Lunch Burritto
Flour wrap filled with rice & beans, chicken or beef, sauteed peppers & onions, mixed greens, and cheese.
Meat Lovers Lunch Quesadilla
Flour wrap filled with chicken or beef, sauteed peppers & onions, and cheese.
Meat Lovers Walking Taco
Doritos topped with beef crumbles, cheese and lettuce with salsa and sour cream OTS. Served in the bag.
Spicy Tuna Sandwich
Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made Skipjack tuna salad (contains onion), jalapenos, sriracha, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
The Britt
Classic BELT - bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato on a lightly toasted ciabatta roll with mayo and Sean's secret sauce.
Tuna Salad BLT
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made Skipjack tuna salad (contains onion), lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Turkey Club
Lightly toasted bread with deli style turkey, bacon, lettuce. tomato, mayo and Sean's secret sauce.
Turkey Sandwich
Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with deli style turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Baked Goods
6 Butter Croissants (allow 30 minutes)
Butter Crumb Coffee Cake Slice
NY style coffee cake with a thick layer of crumb topping...irresistable.
Croissant
Large, flaky buttery croissant.
Donut Holes, "Churro"
10 warm donut holes with cinnamon sugar!
Donut Holes, "Funnel Cake"
10 warm donut holes with powdered sugar!
Double Chocolate Chip Brownie
Lemon Square
Shortbread crust topped with a soft, tart lemon filling, dusted with powdered sugar - a fan fave!
Single Bagel (un-cut, un-toasted)
Choose your favorite! Priced individually.
Single Ciabatta Roll
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Banana Bread slice
A large slice of our chocolate chip banana bread! House made, a fan favorite!
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake Slice
NY style coffee cake with a thick layer of caramel apple crumb topping...so soft and sweet.
Chocolate Croissant SALE!
Cake Pop, blue raspberry
Cake Pop, Double Chocolate
Pumpkin Roll Slice
Cinnamon Roll SALE!
Jumbo sized cinnamon roll topped with traditional icing - best heated up a bit!
Maple Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart (V)
With flaky pie crust and a delicious maple brown sugar filling! Vegan friendly!
Almond Croissant SALE!
Cookies
*Gluten Free* Baked Goods
*GF DF* Choc. Chip Banana Pumpkin Bread slice
A hearty slice of our house made gluten free AND dairy free chocolate chip banana bread!
Chocolate Torte
Dense, fudge-like, dark chocolate torte - topped with a dallop of whipped cream.
GF Vegan Almond Butter no-bake Cookie
GF Vegan PB no-bake Cookie
Macarons, multi-pack (6)
Muffins
Pie Slice
Key Lime Custard Pie Slice
Graham cracker crust filled with creamy, sweet and tart key lime custard.
Oreo Dream Pie Slice
Oreo cookie crust filled with a concoction of Oreo cookies and Cool Whip, blended to perfection!
Peanut Butter Dream Pie Slice
Graham cracker crust filled with a concoction of peanut butter, cream cheese and peanuts, whipped to perfection!
*GF* Peanut Butter Pie Dream Slice
Our house made peanut butter dream pie in a gluten free graham crust! Served chilled.
Lemon Meringue Pie slice
*GF* Smores Pie Slice
Pumpkin Pie Slice
Dutch Apple Pie Slice
Smith Island Cake Slice
Salads (GF)
Buddha Bowl
This gluten free and vegan bowl has rice and quinoa, lemon pepper chickpeas, roasted potatoes, mixed greens, guacamole or avocado and almond butter tahini dressing OTS, served chilled.
Chicken Salad Platter
A heaping scoop of our house made chicken salad (contains walnuts) on top of a small bed of mixed greens, garnished with a tomato and pickle.
Chopped Wedge Salad (GF)
Mixed greens with bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion & blue cheese dressing OTS.
Egg Salad Platter
Large scoop of our old bay egg salad on top of a small bed of greens, garnished with a pickle and tomato.
Harvest Salad (GF)
Mixed greens with apples, glazed nuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese & maple dijon dressing OTS.
Mexican Bowl
This hearty bowl contains rice and beans, chilled corn, black beans, lime-kissed kale, salsa, guacamole or avocado, Cajun seasoning, and avocado ranch dressing OTS. Serve chilled, can be made vegan by substituting a vegan dressing.
Mozzarella Caprese Salad (GF)
Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted bell peppers, Ital. seasoning & balsamic dressing OTS.
Three's Company Salad Trio (GF)
One scoop each of tuna, chicken and egg salad on a bed of mixed greens.
Tuna Salad Platter
A heaping scoop of our house made tuna salad on top of a small bed of mixed greens, garnished with a tomato and a pickle.
Soups
Sides
Bag of Chips
Flavors vary.
Cup, lid and straw with ice
Pup Cup!
House made cup for your pup with peanut butter, banana, and a dog treat - frozen for pure entertainment!
Roasted Potatoes (8oz)
Roasted potatoes with garlic pepper seasoning.
Side of 2 Eggs
2 fried eggs, on the side.
Side of Avocado
Half an avocado OTS.
Side of Cream Cheese
Cream cheese OTS.
Side of Guacamole
Wholly guacamole OTS.
Side of Meat
Choose your side, prices vary.
Side of Toast (2)
Choose your bread, 2 slices.
Side Pickle
Dill pickle.
Yogurt Parfait Cup GF
Salads by the Pound (GF)
12 oz Egg Salad (with old bay)
12 oz Tuna Salad
12oz. Chicken Salad (with walnuts)
16oz. Chicken Salad
Chicken, celery, onion, scallions, walnuts, mayo, seasoning.
16oz. Cranberry Apple Chicken Salad (with walnuts)
16oz. Egg Salad (with old bay)
Whole eggs, mayo, dijon, old bay.
16oz. Everything Potato Salad
Red bliss potatoes, mayo, onion, everything bagel seasoning, black pepper & parsley.
16oz. Red Bliss Potato Salad
Red bliss potatoes, mayo, onion, black pepper & parsley.
16oz. Tuna Salad
Skipjack tuna, celery, onion, scallions, lemon pepper seasoning.
8oz. Chicken Salad
Chicken, celery, onion, scallions, walnuts, mayo, seasoning.
8oz. Cranberry Apple Chicken Salad (with walnuts)
8oz. Egg Salad (with old bay)
Whole eggs, mayo, dijon, old bay.
8oz. Everything Potato Salad
Red bliss potatoes, mayo, onion, everything bagel seasoning, black pepper & parsley.
8oz. Red Bliss Potato Salad
Red bliss potatoes, mayo, onion, black pepper & parsley.
8oz. Spicy Tuna Salad
Skipjack tuna, mayo, celery, onion, lemon pepper, jalapenos and sriracha.
8oz. Tuna Salad
Skipjack tuna, celery, onion, scallions, lemon pepper seasoning.
Smoothies (GF,V)
16oz. Awesome Acai Smoothie
Mixed berries, pineapple and acai blended with coconut milk.
16oz. Funky Monkey Smoothie
Bananas, peanut butter and cocoa blended with almond milk.
16oz. Green Goddess Smoothie
Bananas, mango, spinach and avocado blended with coconut milk.
16oz. Java Monkey Smoothie
Bananas, peanut butter, espresso and cocoa blended with coffee.
16oz. Nana Berry Smoothie
Strawberries and bananas blended with apple juice and almond milk.
16oz. PB&J Smoothie
Strawberries, cherries and blueberries blended with almond milk and peanut butter; you won't miss the bread!
16oz. Sea (C) Monster Smoothie
Loaded with vitamin C this smoothie has strawberries, pineapple, orange juice and a little banana.
20oz. 360 Smoothie
Created for a local gym, this protein packed smoothie has strawberries, bananas, peanut butter and chocolate protein powder blended with almond milk.
20oz. Awesome Acai Smoothie
Mixed berries, pineapple and acai blended with coconut milk.
20oz. Funky Monkey Smoothie
Bananas, peanut butter and cocoa blended with almond milk.
20oz. Green Goddess Smoothie
Bananas, mango, spinach and avocado blended with coconut milk.
20oz. Java Monkey Smoothie
Bananas, peanut butter, espresso and cocoa blended with coffee.
20oz. Nana Berry Smoothie
Strawberries and bananas blended with apple juice and almond milk.
20oz. PB&J Smoothie
Strawberries, cherries and blueberries blended with almond milk and peanut butter; you won't miss the bread!
20oz. Sea (C) Monster
Loaded with vitamin C this smoothie has strawberries, pineapple, orange juice and a little banana.
Smoothie Bowls (GF, V)
Awesome Acai Smoothie Bowl
Mixed berries, pineapple and acai blended with coconut milk, topped with granola, coconut & berries.
Funky Monkey Smoothie Bowl
Bananas, peanut butter and cocoa blended with almond milk, topped with granola, bananas & PB.
Java Monkey Smoothie Bowl
Bananas, peanut butter, espresso and cocoa blended with coffee, topped with granola, bananas & PB.
Green Goddess Smoothie Bowl
Bananas, mango, spinach and avocado blended with coconut milk, topped with granola, banana, & coconut.
Nana Berry Smoothie Bowl
Strawberries and bananas blended with apple juice and almond milk, topped with granola, strawberries & bananas.
Sea (C) Monster Smoothie Bowl
Loaded with vitamin C this smoothie has strawberries, pineapple, orange juice and a little banana, topped with granola & strawberries.
PB & J Smoothie Bowl
Strawberries, blueberries and cherries blended with peanut butter and almond milk. We add GF granola, fresh fruit and peanut butter on top.
Summer Sorbet Acai Bowl (GF, V)
Organic and vegan acai sorbet topped with GF granola, fresh berries, banana, coconut, nuts and agave.
Drip Coffee
12oz. Hot Drip Coffee
12oz cup of our Kitchen Brew made exclusively for us by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.
16oz. Hot Drip Coffee
16oz cup of our Kitchen Brew made exclusively for us by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.
20oz. Hot Drip Coffee
20oz cup of our Kitchen Brew made exclusively for us by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.
Espresso
Single Espresso
Single espresso shot with our strongest bean, Morfeen, made by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.
Doppio
Double espresso shot with our strongest bean, Morfeen, made by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.
Triple Espresso
Triple espresso shot with our strongest bean, Morfeen, made by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE.
Single Macchiatto
Single espresso shot with a dallop of steamed milk.
Double Macchiatto
Double espresso shot with a dallop of steamed milk.
Triple Macchiatto
Triple espresso shot with a dallop of steamed milk.
Cafe Au Lait (hot)
Cappuccino (hot)
Latte (hot)
12oz. Flat White
1 shot Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, no foam.
12oz. Golden Matcha
Oragnic Japanese matcha and golden spices steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.
12oz. Goldenmilk Latte
Organic golden spices, including tumeric, steamed with hot milk & a little raw sugar, caffeine free.
12oz. Latte
1 shot Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, little foam.
12oz. Matcha Latte
Oragnic Japanese matcha steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.
12oz. Mocha Latte
1 shot Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, little foam.
16oz. Flat White
2 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, no foam.
16oz. Golden Matcha
Oragnic Japanese matcha and golden spices steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.
16oz. Goldenmilk Latte
Organic golden spices, including tumeric, steamed with hot milk & a little raw sugar, caffeine free.
16oz. Latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, little foam.
16oz. Matcha Latte
Oragnic Japanese matcha steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.
16oz. Mocha Latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, little foam.
20oz. Flat White
3 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, no foam.
20oz. Golden Matcha
Oragnic Japanese matcha and golden spices steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.
20oz. Goldenmilk Latte
Organic golden spices, including tumeric, steamed with hot milk & a little raw sugar, caffeine free.
20oz. Latte
3 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, little foam.
20oz. Matcha Latte
Oragnic Japanese matcha steamed with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.
20oz. Mocha Latte
3 shots Morfeen espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, little foam.
Featured Latte: "Shake it off!" 16oz.
Steamed milk, espresso, lavender syrup and chili powder.
Iced Coffee & Cold Brew
16oz. Iced Coffee
Our house drip coffee, brewed hot then cooled, served over ice.
20oz. Iced Coffee
Our house drip coffee, brewed hot then cooled, served over ice.
24oz. Iced Coffee
Our house drip coffee, brewed hot then cooled, served over ice.
16oz. Cold Brew
Our Morfeen bean brewed cold; more smooth and milder than iced coffee.
20oz. Cold Brew
Our Morfeen bean brewed cold as a concentrate, mixed with water & served over ice.
24oz. Cold Brew
Our Morfeen bean brewed cold as a concentrate, mixed with water & served over ice.
16oz. Caramel Cold Brew with Cold Foam
Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee With Cold Foam 16oz
Iced Lattes
16oz Iced Americano
16oz. Iced Chai
Organic chai spices with milk, topped with cinnamon, lightly sweet, served over ice.
16oz. Iced Latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso & milk, served over ice.
16oz. Iced Matcha Latte
Oragnic Japanese matcha with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.
16oz. Iced Mocha Latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso, milk, chocolate syrup, served over ice.
20oz. Iced Americano
3 shots Morfeen espresso & water, served over ice.
20oz. Iced Chai
Organic chai spices with milk, topped with cinnamon, lightly sweet, served over ice.
20oz. Iced Latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso & milk, served over ice.
20oz. Iced Matcha Latte
Oragnic Japanese matcha with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.
20oz. Iced Mocha Latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso, milk, chocolate syrup, served over ice.
24oz. Iced Americano
4 shots Morfeen espresso & water, served over ice.
24oz. Iced Chai
Organic chai spices with milk, topped with cinnamon, lightly sweet, served over ice.
24oz. Iced Latte
3 shots Morfeen espresso & milk, served over ice.
24oz. Iced Matcha Latte
Oragnic Japanese matcha with milk and a little raw sugar, topped with cinnamon.
24oz. Iced Mocha Latte
3 shots Morfeen espresso, milk, chocolate syrup, served over ice.
Frozen Lattes
16oz. Frozen Latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.
20oz. Frozen latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.
24oz. Frozen Latte
3 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.
16oz. Frosty Chai
Organic Chai spice blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.
20oz. Frosty Chai
Organic Chai spice blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.
24oz. Frosty Chai
Organic Chai spice blended with ice cream, coffee and coffee cubes.
16oz. Frozen Matcha (green tea) Latte
Japanese matcha blended with ice cream, milk and coffee cubes.
20oz. Frozen Matcha (green tea) Latte
Japanese matcha blended with ice cream, milk and coffee cubes.
24oz. Frozen Matcha (green tea) Latte
Japanese matcha blended with ice cream, milk and coffee cubes.
16oz. Frozen Mocha (chocolate) Latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee, chocolate syrup and coffee cubes.
20oz. Frozen Mocha (chocolate) Latte
2 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee, chocolate syrup and coffee cubes.
24oz. Frozen Mocha (chocolate) Latte
3 shots Morfeen espresso blended with ice cream, coffee, chocolate syrup and coffee cubes.
20oz. Frosty Snickerdoodle
Snickerdude coffee blended with espresso and vanilla ice cream, topped with whip!
Milk
12oz. Cup of cold milk
12oz. cup of cold milk with a lid and straw.
16oz. Cup of cold milk
16oz. cup of cold milk with a lid and straw.
20oz. Cup of cold milk
20oz. cup of cold milk with a lid and straw.
12oz. Chocolate Milk
12oz. cup of cold milk & chocolate syrup with a lid and straw.
16oz. Chocolate Milk
16oz. cup of cold milk & chocolate syrup with a lid and straw.
20oz. Chocolate Milk
20oz. cup of cold milk & chocolate syrup with a lid and straw.
12oz. Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and marshmallows.
16oz. Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and marshmallows.
20oz. Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and marshmallows.
Cold Drinks
16oz. Lemonade
House made lemonade served over ice, plain or add flavor.
20oz. Lemonade
House made lemonade served over ice, plain or add flavor.
24oz. Lemonade
House made lemonade served over ice, plain or add flavor.
16oz. Arnold Palmer
Half house made lemonade and half unsweetened iced tea served over ice, plain or add flavor.
20oz. Arnold Palmer
Half house made lemonade and half unsweetened iced tea served over ice, plain or add flavor.
24oz. Arnold Palmer
Half house made lemonade and half unsweetened iced tea served over ice, plain or add flavor.
16oz. Iced Tea
House brewed black and green teas, unsweetened.
20oz. Iced Tea
House brewed black and green teas, unsweetened.
24oz. Iced Tea
House brewed black and green teas, unsweetened.
16oz. Lavender Vanilla Iced Tea
House brewed black and green teas with lavender vanilla syrup, slightly sweet.
20oz. Lavender Vanilla Iced Tea
House brewed black and green teas with lavender vanilla syrup, slightly sweet.
24oz. Lavender Vanilla Iced Tea
House brewed black and green teas with lavender vanilla syrup, slightly sweet.
Bottled Drinks (sodas and juice)
11.3 Oz Goya Coconut Water
Apple Juice, 10oz bottled
Bottled organic apple juice.
Aspire healthy Energy Drink
Body Armor 16oz Any Flavor
Bottled Soda, Coke products
20oz. bottles; flavors vary.
Bottled Water
20oz. bottled spring water.
Farmer's Juice 12oz. 100% Juice
100% Juice bottled by Farmer's Juice
Glass Bottle Coke
Real Mexican coke made with sugar cane, glass bottle.
Minute Made Lemonade
20oz. bottle.
Minute Maid Cran Grape
Minute Maid Cran Grape
Monster Energy Drink
Flavors vary.
Nesquick Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice, 10oz bottled
Minute Maid orange juice.
Power Ade
20oz. bottle.
Premier Protien Shake
Red Bull Watermelon
Sweet Tea
Sweet Leaf sweet tea.
Vitamin Water
Regular or Zero.
Waterloo Sparkling Water
House Made Bottled Drinks
Bottled Iced Mocha 16oz.
House made cold coffee with chocolate mocha.
Bottled French Vanilla Iced Coffee 16oz.
House made iced coffee with french vanilla flavor and cream, bottled.
Bottled Flavored Lemonade 16oz.
House made lemonade with your choice of flavor - strawberry, raspberry, blueberry or lavender.
Bottled Flavored Tea 16oz
House made iced tea with your choice of flavor! Mint, raspberry, or lavender.
Sandwich Specials
Egg Salad BLT
Our house made old bay egg salad with a hearty serving of bacon, our secret sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Egg Salad Sandwich with Old Bay
Our house made old bay egg salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato.
Mozzarella Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, hummus, roasted red bell peppers, balsamic glaze, lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of bread.
The Adrian
Toasted plain bagel with 2 eggs, sausage, pepperjack cheese and oregeno.
The Billy
Toasted plain bagel with 2 eggs, sausage, scrapple, bacon, American cheese, and Sean's secret sauce.
The Jackson
A beef burrito with bacon, jalapenos and sriracha.
The Leigh
Only Leigh knows...
The Smitty
Two fried eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese on a toasted everything bagel.
The Stephanie (Adrian + bacon)
The Willa
A breakfast quesadilla with eggs, mushrooms, bacon, sausage, cheese and avocado on a flour tortilla.
Tuna Melt
One slice of toasted bread with a heaping scoop of tuna, fresh tomato, cheese and scallions.
Mrs Ellen
Veg head lunch burrito- NO mushrooms, EXTRA cheese, CUT IN HALF
Monthly Specials
Blueberry Pancakes
3 large Maine wild blueberry vanilla pancakes served with a side of butter and syrup.
Caramel Cold Brew with Cold Foam 16oz
House made cold brew coffee with caramel cold foam on top (contains dairy)
Gluten Free Blueberry Pancakes (almond meal)
gluten free and dairy free wild blueberry vanilla pancakes with a side of butter (dairy) and syrup.
Kitchen Sink Omelet
3 egg omelet with bacon, potatoes, sauteed peppers/onion and cheddar cheese. Roasted potatoes on the side. No substitutions or modifications please.
Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee With Cold Foam 16oz
Retail
$25 Gift Certificate
This is a paper gift certificate that we can mail to you or hold at the store.
$50 Gift Certificate
This is a paper gift certificate that we can mail to you or hold at the store.
Stoneware Mug
Handmade stone mug sporting Kristina's Kitchen!
20oz. Plastic Tumbler
Support our local business with this practical Kristina's Kitchen tumbler!
Coffee 1 lb. Retail bag
Our Kitchen Brew is made exclusively for us by Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes, DE. It's a medium roast using Guatamalan (smokey and chocolately) and Ethiopian beans (smooth and berry-like).
CBD Bath Bomb
Infused with 100mg CBD, made locally.
CBD Gift Set
Quality grade CBD bath bomb, salve and lip balm, made locally.
20oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler
Sean's Secret Sauce 8oz.
Swell Joe Gift Set
Prepackaged Foods
Hot Chocolate Bomb
Quality German chocolate filled with hot cocoa and marshmallows.
Sweet Street Marshmallow Rice Krispie Bar (GF)
NSF certified gluten free rice krispie and brown butter bar, packaged and ready to go!
Ritz Crackers
Peanut Butter Crackers
Trail Mix Snack
Welch's Fruit Snacks
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Your choice of bread grilled with American cheese, a classic!
Kids Turkey & Cheese Sammy
Deli style turkey, American cheese and a little mayo on your choice of bread.
Kids PB&J
Peanut butter and jelly on your choice of bread.
Heat and Eat Dinners to go
Thanksgiving 2022
Apple Cider Donut bundt cake
everyone's favorite apple cider donut.. in a cake! serves 12
Cookie/goodie Bakery box
variety of cookies and goodies - serves 8-10
Dutch Apple Pie
Apple pie with crumb topping.
French Apple Pie
with decorative crust topping
Kentucky Derby Pie
warm chocolate chip pie with pecans
Key Lime Custard Pie
sweet and tart key lime custard pie - keep cold!
Oreo Dream Pie
Oreo crust and creamy dreamy Oreo cream filling - keep cold!
Peanut Butter Dream Pie
graham crust and creamy dreamy peanut butter filling - keep cold!
Pecan Pie
traditional chewy gooey pecan pie.
Pumpkin Chocolate chip Banana Bread loaf
sweet and soft chocolate chip banana bread with a hint of pumpkin
Pumpkin Pie
flaky crust with perfect pumpkin filling
Pumpkin Roll (maple pecan)
perfectly spiced pumpkin cake filled with maple pecan cream cheese frosting.
Pumpkin Roll (traditional)
soft and perfectly spiced pumpkin cake filled with cream cheese frosting - traditionally delicious!
Thanksgiving Morning Pop-tarts (6) Vegan friendly!
maple brown sugar, apple, or pumpkin - a little variety or all of the above!
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wide range of breakfast, lunch, bakery, coffee and smoothie options! Take-out only, open Wed-Sat 7-2, Sun 8-2.
35581 Atlantic Ave, Millville, DE 19967