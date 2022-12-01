- Home
Kritunga Indian Cuisine
No reviews yet
4920 Carlisle Pike, Suite: C01
MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050
Veg Appetizers
Samosa
Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes and green peas. A pocket bursting with flavor.
Samosa Chat
Fried pastry filled with spiced potato stuffing served with a chickpea curry, yogurt and chutneys.
Gobi Manchurian
Coated in a Manchurian sauce made from scratch (ginger and garlic, soy sauce, chili sauces, and vinegar)
Onion Pakora
Crispy fried onions dipped in a rice flour batter and served with Mint Chutney.
Cut Mirchi
Long green chilies, dipped in a chickpea and rice flour batter and double fried. An excellent and spicy choice for vegetarians.
Mirchi Bajji
Long green chilies, dipped in a chickpea and rice flour batter and double fried. An excellent and spicy choice for vegetarians.
Baby Corn Manchurian
Young Baby Corn Coated in a Manchurian sauce made from scratch (ginger and garlic, soy sauce, chili sauces, and vinegar).
Chilli Paneer
Chilli Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce.
Mixed Veg Pakora
Mixed Vegetables dipped in rice flour batter and Fried in Oil and served with Mint Chutney.
Papdi Chat
Paapdis served with a chickpea curry, chutneys and Sev.
Masala Papad
Papad is a thin, crisp disc-shaped Indian food typically based on a seasoned dough made from urad flour, fried or cooked with dry heat.
Non-Veg Appetizers
Chicken 65
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Indian spices and deep fried, garnished with onions and cilantro.
Rayalaseema Kodi Vepudu
Bone-IN chicken with chefs special masala roasted to perfection.
Fish Dhania
Fish marinated in a medley of masala and deep fried. The one that will take you to the moon and back
Goat Sukka
Selected pieces of meat marinated in medley of spices and cooked till dry. Garnished with curry leaves
Karampodi Chicken
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Spicy Indian spices and deep fried, garnished with onions and cilantro.
Karvepaku Chicken
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Curry Leaf Indian spices and deep fried, garnished with onions and cilantro.
Chilli Chicken
Chicken sauteed with spices, fresh chilies and herbs.
Chicken Dhania
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Cilantro and Indian spices.
Goat Pepper Fry
Succulent baby goat pieces marinated and sauteed in freshly ground pepper and chef special masala
Masala Fish Fry
Deep fried fish slices
Veg Entrees
Kadai Paneer
Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in mildly spices creamy tomato, onions sauce and chefs special masala.
Palak Paneer
Saag panner. Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with spinach with mixture of chefs special masala.
Paneer Butter Masala
Fresh cottage cheese cubes cooked in mildly spices creamy tomato sauce and butter.
Panner Tikka Masala
Marinated and lightly sauteed cubes in rich creamy onion based gravy.
Malai Kofta
Spongy homemade cheese balls and vegetables cooked in a mild special gravy
Bagara baigan (Gutti vankaya)
Bagara baigan. Roasted eggplant, marinated in rich blend a Mughlai spices, cooked over a low heat to draw the richness of the spices. Vegetarian.
Navaratan Kurama
Mixed vegetables cooked in a rich delicious sauce.
Chana Masala
Chick peas cooked with tomatoes, onions and exotic spices.
Dal Makhani
black gram, kidney beans, cream and garam masala
Dal tadka
Lentils cooked with herbs.
Mixed vegetable curry
Mixed vegetables cooked in a gravy.
Non-Veg Entrees
Andhra Chicken Curry
Bone-in. Succulent pieces of chicken cooked in finely ground Andhra masala.
Telangana Chicken Fry
Chicken coated with a one of a kind masala mix and coated with sesame seeds and cooked to perfection.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Indian dish of roasted chunks of marinated chicken tikka in a curry. The curry is usually creamy, spiced and orange-colored.
Butter Chicken
Murgh makhani. Succulent pieces of marinated chicken cooked in fresh butter based silky tomato sauce with a touch of cream.
Kadai Chicken
Tomato and onion based sauce with bell peppers with succulent cubes of chicken gravy with a tinge of fresh cream.
Goat Curry
Bone in. A delicious rendition of Andhra spicy mutton curry recipe, allowing morsels of juicy meat slow-cooked to the stove top in a medley of spices.
Kadai Goat
Juicy hand pickled pieces cooked in a iron wok with tomatoes, onions, cashews and rich spices of chef special gravy.
Gongura Chicken
A spicy chicken curry with the distinctive taste of it main ingredient gongura or sorrel leaves.
Gongura Mutton
A spicy Goat curry with the distinctive taste of it main ingredient gongura or sorrel leaves.
Egg Masala
Boiled eggs cooked with onion gravy which incorporates aromatic spices.
Rice Items
Curd Rice
Curd rice, also called yogurt rice, is a dish originating from India
Sambar Rice
Sambar and rice cooked together as a quick fix to a meal with papad.
Chicken Fried Rice
Aromatic basmati rice and eggs or chicken stir fried in a wok with soy sauce and garnished with vegetables and spring onions.
Basmati Rice
We use best organic long-grained basmati rice flavor with exotic spices.
Biryanis
Veg Dum Biryani
Rice cooked with Vegitables and marinated with herbs and spice.
Egg Biryani
Rice cooked with Egg and marinated with herbs and spice.
Paneer Biryani
Rice cooked with Panner and marinated with herbs and spice.
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Rice cooked with Boneless Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice.
Chicken Dum Biryani
Rice cooked with Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice.
Goat Dum Biryani
Rice cooked with Goat and marinated with herbs and spice.
Naatu Kodi Biryani
Rice cooked with Country Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice.
Jack Fruit Biryani
Rice cooked with Jack Fruit and marinated with herbs and spice.
Shrimp Biryani
Rice cooked with shrimp and marinated with herbs and spice.
Goat Kheema Biryani
Rice cooked with Goat Kheema and marinated with herbs and spice.
Family Pack -Chicken Dum Biryani
Rice cooked with chicken and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack
Family Pack- Boneless Chicken Biryani
Rice cooked with chicken and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack
Family Pack - Goat Dum Biryani
Rice cooked with Goat and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack
Family Pack - Panner Biriyani
Rice cooked with Panner and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack
Family Pack - Jack Fruit
Rice cooked with Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack
Family Pack - Egg Biryani
Rice cooked with Egg and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack
Family Pack - Natukodi Biryani
Rice cooked with Country Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack
Eggs
Tandoori
Tandoori Chicken
Two bone-in chicken leg quarters, yogurt , ginger & garlic with Special masala
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated in spices and cream of yogurt glazed in tandoor. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.
Paneer Tikka Kabab
Cubes of cottage cheese, roasted with green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.
Malai Chicken Kebab
Malai kababs are irresistible tender succulent and fragrant pieces of chickent that melts in mouth as they are marinated in thick yogurt, cream and malai, cheese, saffron, herbs and spices which adds a nice creaminess to the kebabs. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.
Hariyali Chicken Kebab
Chicken breast meat is rubbed with an intoxicating paste made with cilantro, mint and other distinctive flavors and char-grilled in clay oven. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.
Tangdi Kebab
Chicken drumsticks generously marinated with aromatic spices and char-grilled to perfection. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.
Breads
Naan
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of tandoor.
Butter Naan
Leavened bread that is seasoned with fresh butter and baked in tandoor.
Roti
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of tandoor.
Peshwari Naan
A leavened bread stuffed with homemade cottage cheese and herbs
Garlic naan
A leavened bread that is seasoned with fresh chopped garlic.
Chilli naan
A leavened bread that is seasoned with fresh chopped Chilli.
Bhatura
Leavened bread that is seasoned in Fried Oil.
Tiffins
Idly
steamed rice and lentil cakes.
Sambar Idly
steamed rice and lentil cakes with Sambar.
Plain Dosa
Crepe made with fermented rice and lentil flour. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.
Masala Dosa
Savory crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onions. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.
Chole Bhatura
Chole bhature is a dish that combines chole masala, a North Indian staple curry consisting of cooked chickpeas in a deeply spiced tomato gravy, and bhature, an unleavened deep-fried flatbread made from white flour (maida) and yogurt
Poori
Poori is a dish that combines smashed potato a South Indian staple curry consisting of cooked chickpeas in a deeply spiced tomato gravy, and Poori, an unleavened deep-fried flatbread made from Wheat Four.
Onion Dosa
Savory crepe stuffed with onions. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.
Chocolate Dosa
Crepe made with fermented rice and lentil flour with Chocolate. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.
Babai Idly
steamed rice and lentil cakes.
Ghee Karam Dosa
Crepe made with ghee, served with lentil soup and chutneys. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.
Mysore Bonda
All Purpose floor and Yogurt fried in oil.
Vada
Indian Doughnuts
Ravva Dosa
Thin crispy wheat and rice. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.
Masala Ravva Dosa
Thin crispy wheat and rice crepe stuffed with mildy spiced mashed potatoes. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.
Onion Ravva Dosa
Thin crispy wheat and rice crepe sprinkled with onions. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.
Dessert
Gulab Jamun
Golden fried balls of milk pastry soaked in sweet saffron syrup. Served hot.
Rasmalai
Sweet cheese balls in saffron milk
Faluda
Faluda with Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Vanilla Flavor Ice Cream
Carrot Halwa
It is made by placing grated carrots in a pot containing a specific amount of water, milk and sugar and then cooking while stirring regularly. It is often served with a garnish of almonds.
Jilebi
South Indian Desert
Badusha
Indian Sweet made with All Purpose Flour.
Madatha Kaja
Indian Sweet prepared with All Purpose Flour and Sugar Syrup.
Gulab Jamun Ice Cream
Vanila Flavor Ice Cream with Gulab Jamun
Drinks
Mango Lassi
Rich creamy churned yogurt sweet drink seasoned with fresh mango.
Coke
Soda
ThumsUP
Indian Soda
Limca
Indian Soda
Diet Coke
Soda
Sunkrist Orange
Soda
Sprite
Soda
Tea
Indian Style Tea.
Coffee
Indian Style Coffee
Curd
Indian Style Yogurt
Coke Bottle
Soda
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Monster Energy Drink
Vitamin Water
Custom
Water Bottle
Authentic Indian Cuisine. Authentic Hyderbadi Dum Biryani.
4920 Carlisle Pike, Suite: C01, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050