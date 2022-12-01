Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kritunga Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

4920 Carlisle Pike, Suite: C01

MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050

Veg Appetizers

Samosa

Samosa

$5.99

Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes and green peas. A pocket bursting with flavor.

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$8.99

Fried pastry filled with spiced potato stuffing served with a chickpea curry, yogurt and chutneys.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Coated in a Manchurian sauce made from scratch (ginger and garlic, soy sauce, chili sauces, and vinegar)

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$9.99

Crispy fried onions dipped in a rice flour batter and served with Mint Chutney.

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$7.99

Long green chilies, dipped in a chickpea and rice flour batter and double fried. An excellent and spicy choice for vegetarians.

Mirchi Bajji

Mirchi Bajji

$8.99

Long green chilies, dipped in a chickpea and rice flour batter and double fried. An excellent and spicy choice for vegetarians.

Baby Corn Manchurian

Baby Corn Manchurian

$13.99

Young Baby Corn Coated in a Manchurian sauce made from scratch (ginger and garlic, soy sauce, chili sauces, and vinegar).

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Chilli Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce.

Mixed Veg Pakora

Mixed Veg Pakora

$9.99

Mixed Vegetables dipped in rice flour batter and Fried in Oil and served with Mint Chutney.

Papdi Chat

Papdi Chat

$8.99

Paapdis served with a chickpea curry, chutneys and Sev.

Masala Papad

Masala Papad

$2.49

Papad is a thin, crisp disc-shaped Indian food typically based on a seasoned dough made from urad flour, fried or cooked with dry heat.

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$12.99

Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Indian spices and deep fried, garnished with onions and cilantro.

Rayalaseema Kodi Vepudu

Rayalaseema Kodi Vepudu

$14.99

Bone-IN chicken with chefs special masala roasted to perfection.

Fish Dhania

Fish Dhania

$15.99

Fish marinated in a medley of masala and deep fried. The one that will take you to the moon and back

Goat Sukka

Goat Sukka

$17.99

Selected pieces of meat marinated in medley of spices and cooked till dry. Garnished with curry leaves

Karampodi Chicken

Karampodi Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Spicy Indian spices and deep fried, garnished with onions and cilantro.

Karvepaku Chicken

Karvepaku Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Curry Leaf Indian spices and deep fried, garnished with onions and cilantro.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Chicken sauteed with spices, fresh chilies and herbs.

Chicken Dhania

Chicken Dhania

$13.99

Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Cilantro and Indian spices.

Goat Pepper Fry

Goat Pepper Fry

$16.99

Succulent baby goat pieces marinated and sauteed in freshly ground pepper and chef special masala

Masala Fish Fry

Masala Fish Fry

$15.99

Deep fried fish slices

Veg Entrees

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$14.99

Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in mildly spices creamy tomato, onions sauce and chefs special masala.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Saag panner. Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with spinach with mixture of chefs special masala.

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Fresh cottage cheese cubes cooked in mildly spices creamy tomato sauce and butter.

Panner Tikka Masala

Panner Tikka Masala

$14.99

Marinated and lightly sauteed cubes in rich creamy onion based gravy.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Spongy homemade cheese balls and vegetables cooked in a mild special gravy

Bagara baigan (Gutti vankaya)

Bagara baigan (Gutti vankaya)

$14.99Out of stock

Bagara baigan. Roasted eggplant, marinated in rich blend a Mughlai spices, cooked over a low heat to draw the richness of the spices. Vegetarian.

Navaratan Kurama

Navaratan Kurama

$14.99Out of stock

Mixed vegetables cooked in a rich delicious sauce.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$13.99

Chick peas cooked with tomatoes, onions and exotic spices.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$13.99

black gram, kidney beans, cream and garam masala

Dal tadka

Dal tadka

$13.99

Lentils cooked with herbs.

Mixed vegetable curry

Mixed vegetable curry

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a gravy.

Non-Veg Entrees

Andhra Chicken Curry

Andhra Chicken Curry

$15.99

Bone-in. Succulent pieces of chicken cooked in finely ground Andhra masala.

Telangana Chicken Fry

Telangana Chicken Fry

$15.99

Chicken coated with a one of a kind masala mix and coated with sesame seeds and cooked to perfection.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Indian dish of roasted chunks of marinated chicken tikka in a curry. The curry is usually creamy, spiced and orange-colored.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Murgh makhani. Succulent pieces of marinated chicken cooked in fresh butter based silky tomato sauce with a touch of cream.

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$15.99

Tomato and onion based sauce with bell peppers with succulent cubes of chicken gravy with a tinge of fresh cream.

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$16.99

Bone in. A delicious rendition of Andhra spicy mutton curry recipe, allowing morsels of juicy meat slow-cooked to the stove top in a medley of spices.

Kadai Goat

Kadai Goat

$16.99

Juicy hand pickled pieces cooked in a iron wok with tomatoes, onions, cashews and rich spices of chef special gravy.

Gongura Chicken

Gongura Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

A spicy chicken curry with the distinctive taste of it main ingredient gongura or sorrel leaves.

Gongura Mutton

Gongura Mutton

$17.99Out of stock

A spicy Goat curry with the distinctive taste of it main ingredient gongura or sorrel leaves.

Egg Masala

Egg Masala

$13.99

Boiled eggs cooked with onion gravy which incorporates aromatic spices.

Rice Items

Curd Rice

Curd Rice

$10.99

Curd rice, also called yogurt rice, is a dish originating from India

Sambar Rice

Sambar Rice

$12.99

Sambar and rice cooked together as a quick fix to a meal with papad.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Aromatic basmati rice and eggs or chicken stir fried in a wok with soy sauce and garnished with vegetables and spring onions.

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$2.99

We use best organic long-grained basmati rice flavor with exotic spices.

Biryanis

Veg Dum Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$13.99

Rice cooked with Vegitables and marinated with herbs and spice.

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$14.99

Rice cooked with Egg and marinated with herbs and spice.

Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Rice cooked with Panner and marinated with herbs and spice.

Boneless Chicken Biryani

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Rice cooked with Boneless Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice.

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99Out of stock

Rice cooked with Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice.

Goat Dum Biryani

Goat Dum Biryani

$17.99

Rice cooked with Goat and marinated with herbs and spice.

Naatu Kodi Biryani

Naatu Kodi Biryani

$18.99Out of stock

Rice cooked with Country Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice.

Jack Fruit Biryani

Jack Fruit Biryani

$14.99

Rice cooked with Jack Fruit and marinated with herbs and spice.

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99Out of stock

Rice cooked with shrimp and marinated with herbs and spice.

Goat Kheema Biryani

Goat Kheema Biryani

$17.99Out of stock

Rice cooked with Goat Kheema and marinated with herbs and spice.

Family Pack -Chicken Dum Biryani

Family Pack -Chicken Dum Biryani

$37.99

Rice cooked with chicken and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack

Family Pack- Boneless Chicken Biryani

Family Pack- Boneless Chicken Biryani

$39.99

Rice cooked with chicken and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack

Family Pack - Goat Dum Biryani

Family Pack - Goat Dum Biryani

$42.99

Rice cooked with Goat and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack

Family Pack - Panner Biriyani

Family Pack - Panner Biriyani

$39.99

Rice cooked with Panner and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack

Family Pack - Jack Fruit

Family Pack - Jack Fruit

$39.99

Rice cooked with Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack

Family Pack - Egg Biryani

Family Pack - Egg Biryani

$35.99

Rice cooked with Egg and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack

Family Pack - Natukodi Biryani

Family Pack - Natukodi Biryani

$44.99

Rice cooked with Country Chicken and marinated with herbs and spice. Family Pack

Eggs

$1.99

Tandoori

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Two bone-in chicken leg quarters, yogurt , ginger & garlic with Special masala

Chicken Tikka Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$16.99

Boneless cubes of chicken marinated in spices and cream of yogurt glazed in tandoor. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.

Paneer Tikka Kabab

Paneer Tikka Kabab

$15.99

Cubes of cottage cheese, roasted with green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.

Malai Chicken Kebab

Malai Chicken Kebab

$16.99

Malai kababs are irresistible tender succulent and fragrant pieces of chickent that melts in mouth as they are marinated in thick yogurt, cream and malai, cheese, saffron, herbs and spices which adds a nice creaminess to the kebabs. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.

Hariyali Chicken Kebab

Hariyali Chicken Kebab

$16.99

Chicken breast meat is rubbed with an intoxicating paste made with cilantro, mint and other distinctive flavors and char-grilled in clay oven. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.

Tangdi Kebab

Tangdi Kebab

$16.99

Chicken drumsticks generously marinated with aromatic spices and char-grilled to perfection. Served with grated salad and mint chutney.

Breads

Naan

Naan

$3.49

Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of tandoor.

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread that is seasoned with fresh butter and baked in tandoor.

Roti

Roti

$3.49

Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of tandoor.

Peshwari Naan

Peshwari Naan

$4.99

A leavened bread stuffed with homemade cottage cheese and herbs

Garlic naan

Garlic naan

$3.99

A leavened bread that is seasoned with fresh chopped garlic.

Chilli naan

Chilli naan

$3.99

A leavened bread that is seasoned with fresh chopped Chilli.

Bhatura

Bhatura

$3.49

Leavened bread that is seasoned in Fried Oil.

Tiffins

Idly

Idly

$8.49

steamed rice and lentil cakes.

Sambar Idly

Sambar Idly

$9.99

steamed rice and lentil cakes with Sambar.

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$11.99

Crepe made with fermented rice and lentil flour. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$13.99

Savory crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onions. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.

Chole Bhatura

Chole Bhatura

$12.99

Chole bhature is a dish that combines chole masala, a North Indian staple curry consisting of cooked chickpeas in a deeply spiced tomato gravy, and bhature, an unleavened deep-fried flatbread made from white flour (maida) and yogurt

Poori

Poori

$13.49Out of stock

Poori is a dish that combines smashed potato a South Indian staple curry consisting of cooked chickpeas in a deeply spiced tomato gravy, and Poori, an unleavened deep-fried flatbread made from Wheat Four.

Onion Dosa

Onion Dosa

$12.99

Savory crepe stuffed with onions. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.

Chocolate Dosa

Chocolate Dosa

$13.99

Crepe made with fermented rice and lentil flour with Chocolate. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.

Babai Idly

Babai Idly

$9.99Out of stock

steamed rice and lentil cakes.

Ghee Karam Dosa

Ghee Karam Dosa

$13.99Out of stock

Crepe made with ghee, served with lentil soup and chutneys. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.

Mysore Bonda

Mysore Bonda

$8.99

All Purpose floor and Yogurt fried in oil.

Vada

Vada

$8.99

Indian Doughnuts

Ravva Dosa

Ravva Dosa

$11.99

Thin crispy wheat and rice. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.

Masala Ravva Dosa

Masala Ravva Dosa

$13.99

Thin crispy wheat and rice crepe stuffed with mildy spiced mashed potatoes. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.

Onion Ravva Dosa

Onion Ravva Dosa

$12.99

Thin crispy wheat and rice crepe sprinkled with onions. Served with mouth watering delicious chutneys and sambar lentil soup.

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Golden fried balls of milk pastry soaked in sweet saffron syrup. Served hot.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$4.99

Sweet cheese balls in saffron milk

Faluda

Faluda

$6.99Out of stock

Faluda with Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$4.99

Vanilla Flavor Ice Cream

Carrot Halwa

Carrot Halwa

$3.99

It is made by placing grated carrots in a pot containing a specific amount of water, milk and sugar and then cooking while stirring regularly. It is often served with a garnish of almonds.

Jilebi

Jilebi

$5.99Out of stock

South Indian Desert

Badusha

Badusha

$6.99

Indian Sweet made with All Purpose Flour.

Madatha Kaja

Madatha Kaja

$6.99

Indian Sweet prepared with All Purpose Flour and Sugar Syrup.

Gulab Jamun Ice Cream

Gulab Jamun Ice Cream

$5.99

Vanila Flavor Ice Cream with Gulab Jamun

Drinks

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Rich creamy churned yogurt sweet drink seasoned with fresh mango.

Coke

Coke

$1.99

Soda

ThumsUP

ThumsUP

$2.99

Indian Soda

Limca

Limca

$2.99

Indian Soda

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99

Soda

Sunkrist Orange

Sunkrist Orange

$1.99

Soda

Sprite

Sprite

$1.99

Soda

Tea

Tea

$1.99

Indian Style Tea.

Coffee

Coffee

$2.99

Indian Style Coffee

Curd

Curd

$1.99

Indian Style Yogurt

Coke Bottle

$3.99

Soda

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.99

Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

Vitamin Water

$3.99

Custom

$90.00

Water Bottle

$1.49

Kritunga Specials

Special Chicken Boneless Curry

Special Chicken Boneless Curry

$16.99

Kritunga Special Boneless Chicken Curry

Kritunga Special Chicken Biryani

Kritunga Special Chicken Biryani

$17.99

Kritunga Special Chicken Biryani

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Indian Cuisine. Authentic Hyderbadi Dum Biryani.

Location

4920 Carlisle Pike, Suite: C01, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050

Directions

