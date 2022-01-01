American
Krowl Family Kitchens Llc
18 Reviews
$$
A family style American/Filipino fast causal restaurant with a flare for world cuisine. Offering take-out, dine-in and catering. (FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE). PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOODS PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.
33140 Groesbeck Hwy, Fraser, MI 48026
