Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Krowl Family Kitchens Llc

18 Reviews

$$

33140 Groesbeck Hwy

Fraser, MI 48026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Lumpia
Kung Pao Chicken or Shrimp

Starters

Lumpia

Lumpia

$4.50+

Filipino style spring rolls packed with your choice of seasoned ground beef or a shrimp & pork mixture. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Fries

Fries

$3.50+

Some of the best fries in the area are here. Crisp medium cut fries tossed in our house season blend. Add our spicy Asian sauce topped with green onion, cilantro and served with lime wedge for a kick. (Extra charge applies)

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.50

Bavarian soft pretzel sticks cut and fried crispy on the outside soft on the inside. Tossed in butter garlic parmesan and topped with fresh parsley. Served with nacho cheese sauce.

lb. Chicken Wings

lb. Chicken Wings

$10.99

A pound of jumbo wings Brined, marinated then lightly breaded and fried. Plain or tossed for a $1 more.(Filipino Buffalo, Garlic parmesan, Spicy Asian. Filipino Adobo, or honey BBQ sauce.)

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Your choice of grilled, hand breaded or Nashville hot fried chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun.

KFK's Reuben

KFK's Reuben

$10.00

Our corned beef is slow roasted and cut in house. Cooked with caramelized sauerkraut & onions then topped with pepper jack cheese and thousand island dressing on an onion roll.

Shrimp Po Boy w/ fries

Shrimp Po Boy w/ fries

$10.00
KFK Cheesesteak

KFK Cheesesteak

$11.00

Thinly sliced steak cooked with onions & mushrooms topped with smoked provolone on a grilled hoagie with roasted garlic/horseradish aioli.

Burgers

*House Burger

*House Burger

$10.00

Our house burger is a fresh ground chuck hand patted pub style burger. Seasoned with our house season blend and grilled to your temp. Served on a brioche bun, topped with your choice of cheese; lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips.

*Bacon Mushroom Burger

*Bacon Mushroom Burger

$12.00

80/20 blend of fresh, hand patted ground chuck cooked to temp with bacon and grilled mushrooms. Swiss cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on a brioche bun.

Fried Pickle Burger

Fried Pickle Burger

$11.00

Our seasoned ground chuck cooked to your liking with grilled onions and topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato and hand breaded fried pickle chips with boom sauce.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground turkey mixed with sundried tomatoes, roasted bell pepper, garlic, and herbs. Cooked with grilled onions & mushrooms and topped with tomato and a sundried tomato aioli on a brioche bun.

Entrees

Kung Pao Chicken or Shrimp

Kung Pao Chicken or Shrimp

$11.50+

Our spicy version of the classic Kung Pao Chicken comes with green onions, bell peppers, roasted peanuts and dried chilis tossed in our spicy Kung Pao sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and served with rice, roll & butter.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$11.50Out of stock

Bite size hand cut chicken breast lightly dusted and fried golden. Tossed in an orange sauce and green onions. Served with white or fried rice.

Stir Fry

Our stir fry's are packed with freshness eye popping color and flavor . Colored bell peppers, red onion, broccoli. green beans and carrots. Stir fried in our house sauce with your choice of veggie, char grilled chicken, beef or shrimp. Served with white rice and dinner roll with butter.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$13.00

Tender Flank Steak tossed with carrots, peppers, onion, cabbage, mushrooms and in our rich Mongolian sauce. Served with rice, roll & butter.

Drinks

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Vernors

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A family style American/Filipino fast causal restaurant with a flare for world cuisine. Offering take-out, dine-in and catering. (FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE). PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOODS PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

Website

Location

33140 Groesbeck Hwy, Fraser, MI 48026

Directions

Gallery
Krowl Family Kitchens image
Krowl Family Kitchens image
Krowl Family Kitchens image
Krowl Family Kitchens image

Similar restaurants in your area

Infinity Hall and Sidebar
orange star4.7 • 93
16650 E 14 Mile Rd Fraser, MI 48026
View restaurantnext
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too - Clinton Twp
orange starNo Reviews
34010 Gratiot Ave Clinton Twp, MI 48035
View restaurantnext
Front Page Deli - Warren
orange star4.4 • 1,486
28893 Bunert Rd Warren, MI 48088
View restaurantnext
Leo's Coney Island - Sterling Heights - - STERLING HEIGHTS
orange starNo Reviews
33577 Van Dyke Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurantnext
Corner Kitchen - St. Clair Shores, MI
orange star4.6 • 191
22428 Greater Mack Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
The Continental at Ford House - Continental Dining
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Lake Shore Road Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fraser

El Charro - Fraser
orange star4.0 • 143
16720 E 14 Mile Rd Fraser, MI 48026
View restaurantnext
Infinity Hall and Sidebar
orange star4.7 • 93
16650 E 14 Mile Rd Fraser, MI 48026
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fraser
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Saint Clair Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Utica
review star
Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston