Restaurant info

KRU, a sophisticated Thai restaurant serving historic dishes inspired by ancient Thai recipes, announces its Fall 2022 opening in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Chef Ohm Suansilphong recreates and reimagines historic dishes that are marked by their sophistication and surprising openness to worldly ingredients. A thoughtful, curated selection of global wines accompanies Chef Ohm’s groundbreaking and flavorful fare. The restaurant’s name, KRU, is Thai for “guru” or “mentor” and honors the many teachers and books that have enriched Chef Ohm’s profound culinary understanding and vision.