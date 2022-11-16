A map showing the location of Krudos Sushi- El Monte 1725 Durfee AvenueView gallery

Krudos Sushi- El Monte 1725 Durfee Avenue

1725 Durfee Avenue

South El Monte, CA 91733

Botanas for Sharing

Vegetable Tempura

$9.50

Onion Rings Tempura

$9.50

Pulpo Zarandeado

$30.50

Sea Salt Edamame

$5.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.50

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.50

Spicy Cajun Shrimp

$25.50

Panko Shrimp

$14.50

Guacamole & Chips

$11.75

Fried Calamari

$12.50

Beni's Seafood Fried Rice

$18.50

Pork Dumplings

$10.50

Fish "n" Chips

$14.50

Oyster Shooter

$11.50

Specialty Rolls

Eva's Roll

$16.50

Wagyu Surf "N" Turf

$24.75

Ayleene's Roll

$16.75

Lava Roll

$16.75

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.50

Keto Roll

$17.75

Baked Scallop Roll

$17.50

Cilantro Roll

$16.50

Jalapeno Roll

$15.25

LAFC Roll

$16.25

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

Mango Tango Roll

$16.75

Dodgers Roll

$16.50

Volcano Roll

$15.50

Dragon Roll

$15.75

911 Roll

$16.25

Aguachile Roll

$16.75

Spider Roll

$16.50

California Special Roll

$12.00

California Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Crunchy Roll

$14.75

Philadelphia Roll

$14.75

Lobster Roll

$19.50

El Sancho Roll

$16.75

Vegan Rolls

Fried Tofu Roll

$14.50

Vegan Rainbow Roll

$14.50

The Fresh Roll

$14.50

Sushi

Albacore

$6.50

White Tuna

$6.50

Salmon

$6.50

Tuna

$6.50

Yellowtail

$6.50

Sushi Sampler (8 pieces)

$18.99

Carpaccio/Sashimi

Albacore w/ crispy onion & garlic ponzu

$18.50

Salmon w/ truffle aioli

$18.50

White Tuna & jalapeno w/ garcli ponzu

$18.50

Yellotail jalapeno w/ mustard

$19.50

Tuna Tataki w/ ginger soy

$19.50

Sashimi Combo

$32.50

La Taqueria

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.75

Fried Fish Tacos

$16.75

Pulpo Tacos

$19.25

Stuffed Bone Marrow Tacos

$20.00

Asada Tacos

$20.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$18.50

Chicken Tacos

$17.50

Crunchy Chicken TingaTacos

$17.50

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

Salads

Baked Salmon Skin Salad

$18.50

Sashimi Salad

$18.50

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$16.00

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Cocteles

Coctel Camaron

$18.50

Coctel Camaron w/pulpo

$18.50

Coctel Campechana

$18.50

Ceviches

Ceviche de Camaron

$18.50

Ceviche de Pescado

$17.50

Ceviche de Camaron con pulpo

$18.75

Ceviche Mixto

$19.50

Tropical Mango Ceviche

$18.50

Aguachiles

Aguachiles Verdes

$20.50

Aguachiles Rojos

$20.50

Mango Aguachile

$20.50

Aguachiles Tatemados

$20.50

Entrees

Asada en Tasajo

$25.75

Creamy Garlic Butter Salmon

$22.50

Creamy Mushroom Chicken

$19.50

Tomahawk Steak

$150.00

Sides

Miso Soup

$3.75

Broccollini

$8.50

Steamed Veggies

$7.25

Truffle Fries

$8.75

Steamed Rice

$2.75

Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.50

Regular Fries

$5.50

House Salad

$6.00

Pita Bread

$3.75

Desserts

Fresas con Crema Roll

$12.99

Fried Ice Cream

$12.99

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Chilaquiles

$16.99

Huevos Rancheros

$16.99

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

$16.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.99

Bowl of Mini Pancakes

$12.99

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Churro Waffles

$12.99

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca

$6.50

Canned/Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico SM

$4.50

Happy hour

HH Margarita

$8.00

Chicken Tinga Takos

$14.00

Draft Beer

310 Stomped Shandy Draft

$7.00

805 Draft

$7.00

Allagash Curieux Draft

$11.00

Allagash Draft

$11.00

Angel City IPA Draft

$8.00

Angry Orchard Draft

$7.00

Asahi Super Dry Draft

$7.00

Blue Moon Draft

$7.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Draft

$7.00

California Honey Draft

$7.00

Chimay Blue Draft

$10.00

Chronic Ale Draft

$7.00

Coors Light Draft

$8.00

Corona Premier Draft

$7.00

Delirium Tremens Draft

$11.00

Dos XX Draft

$7.00

Duvel Single Draft

$9.00

Franziskaner Draft

$7.00

La Fin Du Monde Draft

$11.00

Lagunitas IPA Draft

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$7.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$7.00

Negra Modelo Draft

$7.00

Off Shoot Hazy IPA Draft

$8.00

Pacifico Draft

$7.00

Pranqster Draft

$8.00

Racer IPA Draft

$8.00

Rekordeling Strawberry Lime Draft

$8.00

Samuel Adams Summer Ale Draft

$8.00

Sapporo Draft

$7.00

Sculpin IPA Draft

$8.00

St. Bernardus ABT 12 Draft

$11.00

Stone Buenaveza Draft

$8.00

Tropical Hazy IPA Draft

$8.00

Voodo Ranger Juicy Haze Draft

$8.00

Wyders Berry Burst Draft

$8.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Asahi LG

$9.00

Sapporo LG

$9.00

Corona XL

$9.00

Heineken 0% ABC

$6.00

Sake

House Sake Small

$6.00

House Sake Large

$8.00

Wine by the Glass

Cabarnet Sauvignon Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Merlot Glass

$9.00

Moscato Glass

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$29.00

Wine by the Bottle

Cabarnet Sauvignon Bottle

$29.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$29.00

Merlot Bottle

$29.00

Moscato Bottle

$29.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$9.00

Drink List

El Basilon

$17.00

Watermelon Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$19.00

Vodka

Titos

$11.00Out of stock

Ketel one

$11.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1725 Durfee Avenue, South El Monte, CA 91733

