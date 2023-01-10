Main picView gallery

Krungthep Tea Time Inc 1051 WEST FAIRBANKS AVE

review star

No reviews yet

1051 WEST FAIRBANKS AVE

Winter Park, FL 32789

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

O-Liang

$5.00

Cha Dam Yen

$5.00

Cha Ma Now

$5.00

Cha Nom

$6.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00

Nom Yen

$5.00

Nom Khyo

$5.00

Chrysanthemum

$5.00

Chocolate Malt

$5.00

Thai Soda

$5.00

Bottle Thai tea

$6.00

Bottle Thai Coffee

$6.00

Black Sugar Grass Jelly Milk

$6.00

Tea

Ginger Honey

$5.00

Low Caffeine, very strong ginger - spicy!

Mercy Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus

$4.00

Caramelized Pear

$4.00

U-E-NO

$4.00

Classic Green

$4.00

White Coconut Cream

$4.00

Egyptian Chamomile

$4.00

Traditional Jasmine

$4.00

Aromatic Rose

$4.00

Organic Darjeeling

$4.00

Pacific Coast Mint

$4.00

Oolong

$4.00

Krungthep's Favorite Tea

Pomegranate Green Tea

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Lychee Tea

$4.00

ANCHAN

Sweet Anchan

$6.00

Anchan Milk Tea

$6.00

Lime Anchan

$6.00

Honey Lemon Anchan

$6.00

Coconut Anchan

$6.00

Lychee Anchan

$6.00

Cheese Tea

Matcha Cheese

$6.00

Thai Tea Cheese

$6.00

Thai Coffee Cheese

$6.00

Float

All comes with Premium Vanilla Bean Ice cream.

Thai Tea Float

$6.00

Comes with Premium Vanilla Bean Ice cream.

Thai Coffee Float

$6.00

Comes with Premium Vanilla Bean Ice cream.

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Comes with Premium Vanilla Bean Ice cream.

Matcha Float

$6.00

Comes with Premium Vanilla Bean Ice cream.

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

House Lemonade

$4.00

Soft Drinks and others

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sparkling water - San Pellegrino

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Sandwiches

Graprow Sandwich

$14.00

Satay Satay Sandwich

$14.00

Tom Yum Sandwich

$13.00

Thaiger is Crying Sandwich

$14.00

Green Curry Sandwich

$14.00

Panang Sandwich

$14.00

Larb Sandwich

$14.00

Sweet and Sour Sandwich

$14.00

Pesto Sandwich

$14.00

Bird and Apple Sandwich

$13.00

From the Forest Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Salad

Graprow Salad

$13.00

Tom Yum Goong Salad

$12.00

Satay Satay Salad

$13.00

Mango Salad

$12.00

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

From the Forest Salad

$12.00

Krungthep's Salad

$12.00

Desserts

Sleeping Beauty

$10.00

Monkey's

$9.00

Queen Bee

$9.00

Ferrero Choco

$10.00

KA-TI

$9.00

CHA-CHA

$9.00

Kingdom of Siam

$10.00

Matcha Emperor

$10.00

Volcano

$8.00

Toast

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thai Twist Sandwich and Tea Bar

Location

1051 WEST FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

