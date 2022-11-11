Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Krungthep Thai Restaurant - Saint Paul

review star

No reviews yet

1141 Rice St

St. Paul, MN 55117

Order Again

Popular Items

# L109 - Pad Thai
# A3 - Egg Roll
# A4 - Cream Cheese Wontons

Plastic Utensils

Plastic Utensil

Please select this item if you would like plastic utensels. Please also indicate how many sets you would like in the special instructions.

Appetizers

# A1 - Stuffed Chicken Wings

# A1 - Stuffed Chicken Wings

$9.95

# A2 - Fresh Spring Rolls

$5.95
# A3 - Egg Roll

# A3 - Egg Roll

$5.95

# A4 - Cream Cheese Wontons

$6.95

# A5 - Fried Shrimp

$10.95

# A6 - Shrimp Patty

$12.95

# A7 - Fried Tofu

$6.95

# A10 - Hoi Jor

$10.95

# A11 - Fried Chicken Wings

$11.95

# A13 - Chicken Satay

$8.95

# A14 - Fried Pork

$9.95

# A15 - Fried Pork Ribs

$9.95

# A16 - E-san Sausage

$9.95

# A18 Beef Jerky

$9.95

# A19 - Fried Meatballs

$7.95

# A20 - Calamari

$9.95

Noodle Soup

# N21 - BBQ Pork Noodle Soup

$9.95

# N22 - Wonton Egg Noddle Soup

$11.95

# N23 - Wonton Soup

$11.95

# N24 - Regular Pho

$9.95

# N25 - Doo-Dee Noodle

$11.95

contains PEANUTS

# N26 - Chili Oil Tom-Yum Noodle

$11.95

contains PEANUTS

# N27 - Krungthep Seafood Noodle

$14.95

# N28 - Yen-To-Fo

$13.95

# N29 - Suki-Yaki Soup

$10.95

# N30 - PORK Boat Noodle

$8.95

# N31 - Special Pho

$11.95

# N32 - Beef Meatball Pho

$8.95

# N33 - Beef Pho

$8.95

# N34 - Beef Boat Noodle

$9.95

# N36 - Kuai-Jub

$11.95

# N37 - Khao Soi

$11.95

# N38 - Khao-Piak

$11.95

# N39 - Khao Poon

$10.95

Combo Dish/Fried Rice

# R41 - BBQ Pork w. Rice

$11.95

# R42 - Pork Leg w. Rice

$12.95

# R45 - Khao-Mon-Gai

$10.95

# R46 - Nam Fried Rice

$13.95

# R47 - Roasted Duck

$20.95

# R48 - Basil Squid on Rice

$12.95

# R49 - 5-Spiced Pork Leg

$16.95

# R50 - Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

# R51 - Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

# R52 - Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

# R53 - Chinese Broccoli Fried Rice

$12.95

# R54 - Curry Powder Fried Rice

$12.95

# R55 - Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

# R56 - Basil w. Duck

$12.95

# R57 - Spicy Catfish w. Rice

$12.95

# R58 - Basil w. Rind Pork

$12.95

Salad

# S59 - Yum Zaab

$14.95

# S60 - Lemograss Salad

$16.95

# S61 - Yum Talay

$16.95

# S62 - Yum-Nam Khao-Tod

$12.95

# S64 -Larb-Pla-Tod

$13.95

# S65 - Larb Woon-Sen

$14.95

# S68 - PORK Larb

$10.95

# S69 - Shrimp Larb

$14.95

# S70 - Nam-Tok Roasted Duck

$16.95

# S71 - Chicken Larb

$10.95

# S72 - Larb E-san

$11.95

# S73 - Nam-Tok

$11.95

# S76 - Thai Papaya

$9.95

# S77 - Lao Papaya

$9.95

# S78 - Seafood Papaya

$13.95

# S79 - Tofu Nam-Tok

$12.95

Curry/Hot Pot

# C80 - Red Curry

$11.95

# C81 - Pineapple Curry

$11.95

# C82 - Green Curry

$11.95

# C83 - Panaeng

$11.95

# C84 - Panaeng Stuff Ck Wings

$14.95

# C85 - Roasted Duck Curry

$16.95

# C86 - Chicken Masamun

$14.95Out of stock

# C87 - Str. Fry Green Curry w. SF

$17.95

# C88 - Five Spice Soup

$13.95

# C89 - Creamy Tom-Yum

$13.95

# C89B - Clear Tom-Yum

$13.95

# C90 - Poh-Tak

$17.95

# C91 - Tom Zabb Pork Rib

$15.95

# C92 - Tom-Kha

$13.95

# C93 - Clear Herbal Curry

$13.95

# C94 - Kang-Som

$13.95

# C95 - SH Kaeng-Lieng

$16.95

# C97 - Combination Hot Pot

$16.95

Vege Entree/ Noodle

# E98 - Chinese Broccoli w. Mushroom

$11.95

# E100 - Pea Tip w. Garlic Sauce

$14.95

# E101 - Water Spinach

$13.95

# E102 - Str. Fry Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

# E104 - Str Fry Shrimp w. Chili Paste

$15.95

# E105 - Rind Pork w. Chn Broccoli

$12.95

# E106 - Str Fry Chn Eggplant

$14.95

# E107 - Str Fry Pea Pod w. Shrimp

$14.95

# L108 - Drunken Noodle

$12.95

# L109 - Pad Thai

$11.95

# L110 - Rad-Nha

$11.95

# L112 - Pad-See-Ew

$11.95

# L113 - Kuai-Teow-Pad-Sauce

$11.95

# L115 - Pad Woon Sen

$11.95

# L116 - Stir-Fried Lo Mein

$11.95

# L117 - Flat Noodle w. Basil

$11.95

Entree

# E118 - Stir Fried Garlic Pepper

$11.95

# E120 - Stir Fried Sweet & Sour

$11.95

# E121 - Cashew Nut w. Chicken

$14.95

# E122 - Beef w. Black Pepper

$12.95

# E123 - Beef w. Oyster Sauce

$12.95

# E124 - Pra-Ram-Long-Song

$11.95

# E126 - Stir Fry Ginger

$11.95

# E127 - Stir Fry Shrimp w. Egg

$15.95

# E128 - Pad Kra Pow

$11.95

# E130 - Catfish w. Curry Paste

$18.95

# E131 - Hoi-Pad-Cha

$16.95

# E132 - Stir Fry Dried Curry Paste

$11.95

# E133 - Basil Frog Leg

$15.95

# E134 - Pad-Phed Duck

$16.95

# E135 - Mussel w. Chili Paste

$16.95

# E137 - Stir Fry Bamboo Shoots

$11.95

Specials

# G1 - Salt & Pepper Shrimp & Squid

$15.95

# G2 - Grilled Pork Ribs

$15.95

# G3 - Grilled Steak

$17.95

# G6 - Goong-Aob -Woon-Sen

$15.95

# G8 - Seafood w. House Sauce

# G9 - Prawn w. Sauce

$26.95

# F1 - Fish w. Chili Lime Sauce

# F2 - Fish w. Soy Sauce

# F3 - Fish w. Tri-Flavor Sauce

# F4 - Fish w. Fresh Chili Sauce

# F5 - Kang-Som Pae-Sa

# F6 - Fish w. Sweet & Sour Sauce

# F7 - Fish w. Red Curry Sauce

# F8 - Crab w. Curry Powder Sauce

# F9 - Tilapia Fillet Creamy Tom Yum

$23.95

Pasta

# P1 - Green Curry Fettuccine

$13.95

# P2 - Spaghetti Panaeng

$13.95

# P3 - Spaghetti Tom-Kha

$13.95

# P4 - Tom-Yum Fettuccine

$13.95

# P5 - Spaghetti Thai Basil

$13.95

Dessert

D2 Mango w. Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.95Out of stock

D3 Straberry Cheesecake

$4.95

D4 Tri-Color

$4.95

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Side of Soup

$2.00

Garnish with cilantro and green onion.

Rice Noodles

$2.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Steam Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.45

Thai Tea

$4.45

Pink Milk

$3.95

Green Milk

$3.95

Fresh Coconut

$6.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Soda

Red Fanta

$2.50

Green Fanta

$2.50

Sponser

$2.50

TOGO POP

$1.50

Juice

TOGO Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy authentic warm Thai Food!

1141 Rice St, St. Paul, MN 55117

