Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Costa Mesa
901 A South Coast Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Food
Seasonal Selections
Asada Fries
Plancha-seared ancho-marinated steak, jalapeño beer cheese, gorgonzola, avocado-chimichurri, pickled onion, cilantro.
Seared Ahi Salad
Organic spring mix, sashimi-grade peppered Ahi, pickled ginger, wontons, sautéed cremini mushrooms, tomato, sesame seeds, firecracker sauce, citrus vinaigrette.
Cotija Avocado Turkey Burger
House-made turkey patty topped with chili-citrus sauce, cotija, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chili aioli served with fries.
Appetizers
Chili Lime Fries
Sweet potato fries, chili-lime spices, spicy ranch.
Mediterranean Hummus
Vegan chickpea sun-dried tomato hummus, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, pita chips.
Beer Pretzel
Two large beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Co. Hot from the oven with spicy honey mustard & jalapeño beer cheese.
Double Truffle Fries
Parmesan, chopped garlic, rosemary, white truffle oil, truffle aioli.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Beer-brined bacon, feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.
Ahi Poke Nachos
Nachos for grown-ups. Sashimi-grade chopped tuna, tomato, red onions, spicy firecracker sauce, sesame, and cilantro aioli on tortilla chips.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Boneless wings, buffalo sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.
Sweet Chili Garlic Wings
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
Spicy Serrano Wings
Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.
Cup Black Bean Soup
A cup, topped with pico de gallo.
Greens
Mixed Organic Salad
Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
Chop Shop Chicken
Gorgonzola, avocado, beer-brined bacon, piquillo and poblano peppers, cilantro, carrots, tomato, corn tortilla strips, romaine, mixed lettuce, grilled Mesquite chicken breast, chili-ranch dressing.
Salmon Caesar
Sustainably-farmed Norwegian blackened salmon, corn- piquillo pepper relish, cilantro, hearts of romaine, mixed greens, herb croutons, garlic, parmesan cheese, pecorino-romano dressing.
Mains
Beer Sausages
Crafted locally at San Luis Sausage Co. using our award-winning beers. Grilled cheddar brat, chili-chicken link, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, pickled onions, spicy honey-sriracha mustard.
Fish N Chips
Battered Alaskan Cod, caper remoulade, house-made slaw.
Korean BBQ Quinoa Bowl
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds.
Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled chicken breast.
Korean BBQ Ahi Rice Bowl
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and ahi poke.
Korean BBQ Beyond Rice Bowl
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and beyond meat patty.
Korean BBQ Salmon Rice Bowl
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled salmon.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Three 6" tacos with mesquite chicken, corn-piquillo relish, pickled onions, shredded cabbage, guajillo salsa, cheddar, and chili-ranch on flour tortillas.
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Three 6" tacos with Guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and cilantro on flour tortillas.
Grilled Firecracker Salmon
Sustainably-farmed Norwegian salmon, crispy Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, firecracker sauce, pecorino.
Mac On Tap
Cheese sauce, parmesan breadcrumb topping. (Voted Best Mac and Cheese in the 2022 SD Reader’s Poll - IYKYK)
Steak & Chop
Between Two Breads
Pub Burger
Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, two slices Tillamook aged cheddar, LTO, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.
Food Truck Burger
Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeno, Korean BBQ sauce, gruyere, LT, chipotle ale mayo. 17.50 Sub all-natural grass-fed beef served with fries.
Grass-Fed Burger
All-natural grass-fed beef, Tillamook pepper jack, beer-brined bacon, avocado, LTO, chili aioli served with fries.
Beyond Burger
Grilled GMO-free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based Beyond Meat patty, pickled onions, cilantro oil, LT served with fries.
Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich
Tillamook pepper jack, beer onions, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.
Mesquite Chicken
Avocado, beer-brined bacon, Tillamook pepper jack, LT, chili aioli served with fries.
Sides
Mini Mac On Tap
Cheese sauce, parmesan breadcrumb topping.
Quinoa Rice
Quinoa rice, parsley
French Fries
Seasoned fries
Sautéed Green Beans
Herb butter
Mashed Potatoes
Housemade mashed potatoes
Grilled Zucchini
Grilled zucchini, lightly seasoned.
Side Mixed Organic Salad
Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy aweet potato fries
Coleslaw
Housemade slaw
Carrots & Celery
Side carrots and celery.
Kiddos
Kid's Noodles with Butter
Elbow noodles with butter and parmesan
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Elbow noodles with cheese sauce
Kid's Fish & Chips
Battered Alaskan Cod with fries and Ranch dressing
Kid's Cheese Burger
Beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries and Ranch dressing
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Fried boneless chicken tenders with fries and Ranch dressing
Vegan And Gluten-Sensitive
Chili Lime Fries (V)
Sweet potato fries, chili-lime apices
Mediterranean Hummus (GS)
Vegan chickpea sun-dried tomato hummus, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, carrots & celery.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts (GS)
Feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.
Boneless Buffalo Wings (GS)
Grilled boneless wings. Served with carrots, celery and Ranch dressing
Mixed Organic Salad (GS)
Organic spring mix, romaine, feta cheese, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, Ranch dressing.
Mixed Organic Salad (V)
Organic spring mix, romaine, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
Blackened Mahi Tacos (GS)
3 Lettuce wraps with guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro.
Mesquite Chicken Sandwich (GS)
Lettuce wrapped with avocado, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli, fries.
Beyond Burger (V, GS)
Grilled Gmo-Free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based beyond meat patty, pickled onions, LT. Served in a lettuce wrap with fries.
Pub Burger (V)
Sub Beyond Burger with lettuce, tomato and red onion served in a lettuce wrap served with fries
Pub Burger (GS)
Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, two slices Tillamook aged cheddar, LTO, chipotle ale mayo served in a lettuce wrap served with fries.
To Go Group Menus
Mediterranean Hummus
Beer Pretzels
Buffalo Wings
Sweet Chili Wings
1 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
1 1/2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
Serrano Wings
1 lb Spicy Serrano Wings
Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.
1 1/2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings
Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.
2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings
Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.
Beer Sausages
Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breasts
Pork Chops
Salmon Filets
Chicken Fingers
Ribeye Steaks
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled Chicken Tacos
6 Grilled Chicken Tacos
Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.
9 Grilled Chicken Tacos
Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.
Mac on Tap
Mixed Organic (V/GS)
French Fries by the Pound (V)
Wine
White Wine by the Bottle
Hayes Ranch Chardonnay | Bottle
Hints of oak, soft fruity finish | California Chardonnay
JAM Cellars "Butter" Chardonnay | Bottle
Stone fruit, vanilla, buttery | Chardonnay from Napa
Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc | Bottle
Citrus, apricot, crisp | Sauvignon Blanc from Napa
Cline Rose | Bottle
Melon, peach, bright acidity | Rosé from Contra Costa County