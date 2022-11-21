Restaurant header imageView gallery

K shars Clubs, Cubans, Melts and More.

review star

No reviews yet

6655 Blanding Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32244

Popular Items

K cuban
mollette ( moy-EH-tay)

sandwiches

k club

k club

$10.00

loaded with sweet smoky ham, cajun turkey, thick cut bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese organic greens & tomato on authentic cuban bread with K shars mayo honey mustard sauce

K cuban

K cuban

$10.00

piled high slices of sweet smokey ham & homemade mojo cuban pork, swiss cheese, champagne citrus vinegar pickled cucumber with k shars mayo& honey mustard spread. on Authentic grilled cuban bread

k shars fried chicken sandwich

k shars fried chicken sandwich

$8.50

chicken breast marinated in our champagne citrus vinegar & buttermilk rolled in our seasoned cuban bread crumbs deep fried topped with organic greens & tomato, champagne vinegar pickled cucumber on grilled sweet bread with homemade rosemary ranch mayo.

K shars cuban pork Philly

K shars cuban pork Philly

$8.50

piled high with Homemade mojo cuban pork with C's red onion jam on a grilled sweet bread with a splash of K shars homemade vinegarette

shars patty melt

shars patty melt

$8.50

shars favorite well seasoned all beef burger with C's red onion jam 2 slices american cheese grilled on our sweet bread

mollette ( moy-EH-tay)

mollette ( moy-EH-tay)

$8.50

A cuban bread loaf stuffed with cuban Beef or mojo cuban Pork C's red onion jam. Deep Fried cut in half Champagne vinegar pickled cucumber to top it off.

K shars grilled 4 cheese

$6.00

combination of cheeses on grilled authentic cuban bread.

sides

k shars Fried Potato Wedges

k shars Fried Potato Wedges

$2.50

Our potato is cut in wedges we batter them with all the great seasonings then double fry for a crisp light crunch & soft potato inside and then top with our homemade sauces choose one or have them all

K shars Pasta salad

K shars Pasta salad

$2.00

pasta with chopped fruit of the week, organic greens, goat cheese in a Homemade Caesar olive oil dressing

K shars loaded Potato wedges

K shars loaded Potato wedges

$8.00

make it a meal our potato wedges are fully loaded with chopped crispy smoked bacon or mojo cuban pork we add a trio of cheeses then top it off with organic greens, tomato then drizzled with a variety of K shars sauces. its drizzlicious. We can make it Vegetarian, or make it your own. Just let us know how you want it

salads

organic greens tomato fruit of the week egg cucumber pickles, goat cheese k shars homemade dressings choice honey mustard, Rosemary Ranch, vinaigrette or Bacon vinaigrette

veggie salad

$8.00

organic greens & tomato, fresh farm egg, champagne vinegar pickled cucumber, fruit of the week, sliced avocado your choice of cheese & dressing.

k shars cuban pork salad

$9.00

organic greens, tomato, champagne vinegar pickled cucumber, farm fresh egg, avocado, fruit of the week chopped mojo cuban pork choose your cheese and dressing choice of dressing

K club salad

K club salad

$9.00

organic greens, tomato, chopped sweet smoked ham & cajun turkey, bacon, avocado, champagne vinegar pickled cucumber, farm fresh egg cheddar cheese, fruit of the week choice of dressing

K shars fried chicken salad

K shars fried chicken salad

$9.00

k shars fried chicken salad chicken breast marinated in our champagne vinegar& buttermilk rolled in our seasoned cuban bread crumbs deep fried then chopped and put on organic greens with tomato, fruit of the week, champagne vinegar pickled cucumber, farm fresh egg, bacon, your choice of cheese & dressing.

breakfast or brunch

Garden

Garden

$7.00

to begin we use farm fresh eggs inside sauted organic greens, tomato, onion your choice of cheese

Bacon & cheese

$8.00

we start with farm fresh eggs inside smoked thick cut bacon chopped and your choice of cheese

ham & cheese

$8.00

start with farm fresh eggs inside chopped sweet smoked ham your choose of cheese

three cheese

$7.00

start with farm fresh eggs inside you pick the cheese or cheeses you would like

K's Breakfast

$10.00

how u like it Breakfast Choose how you want your farm fresh eggs meat choices bacon, ham, turkey or pork potatoes or grilled cuban bread

drinks

Bottle water

$1.50

juice

$2.00

soda

$2.00

coconut water

$2.00

desserts

K shars mini pineapple dream drops

$1.50

Seasonal Dessert Summer fun in your mouth Mandarin oranges pineapples whip cream Dusted With or Without maple sweet pecans

m add on

Pork

$1.00

Ham

$1.00

Patty

$1.00

Turkey

$1.00

Chicken

$1.00

Egg

$0.50

Bacon

$0.50

Swiss

$0.50

American

$0.50

Cheddar

$0.50

Goat

$1.00

avoc

$0.50

K product

K Kozzie

$3.00

K shars popcorn

$1.00

K shars t shirts

$15.00

Jars 8oz/ loaf

champayne cucumbers

$3.00

C's red onion

$3.00

Cuban bread

$3.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
clubs cubans melts & more we are a food truck A taste of the Key west life come to us or we will come to you for a visit RELAX grab a bite

6655 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32244

