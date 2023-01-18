Restaurant header imageView gallery

KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE CAFETERIA

No reviews yet

12030 Independence Parkway

Frisco, TX 75035

Order Again

Rice Items

Tamarind Rice

Tamarind Rice

$2.99Out of stock
Sambar Rice

Sambar Rice

$4.49Out of stock
Curd Rice

Curd Rice

$3.49

Tiffins

Idli (3 pcs)

Idli (3 pcs)

$5.99
Vada (2 pcs)

Vada (2 pcs)

$5.49
Pongal

Pongal

$5.49Out of stock
Uthappam

Uthappam

$7.49Out of stock
Onion Uthappam

Onion Uthappam

$7.99Out of stock
Poori (with Potato Curry)

Poori (with Potato Curry)

$5.49

Dosa

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$6.99Out of stock
Masala Dosa (curry with onion)

Masala Dosa (curry with onion)

$8.99Out of stock
Cheese Dosa

Cheese Dosa

$8.99Out of stock

Sweets

Sweet Laddoo (4 Pcs)

Sweet Laddoo (4 Pcs)

$4.49Out of stock
Pineapple Kesari (Sweet)

Pineapple Kesari (Sweet)

$4.49Out of stock
Kesari (Sweet)

Kesari (Sweet)

$4.49Out of stock

Snacks

Samosa (2 pc)

Samosa (2 pc)

$3.19
Mirchi Bajji (3 pcs)

Mirchi Bajji (3 pcs)

$4.19Out of stock
Kachori (3 Pcs)

Kachori (3 Pcs)

$3.99Out of stock

Savory Snacks

Spicy Chakkidalu

Spicy Chakkidalu

$3.49
Chekkalu

Chekkalu

$3.49
Masala Boondi

Masala Boondi

$3.49
Ribbon Pakoda

Ribbon Pakoda

$3.49

Sides

Carrot Pickle

Carrot Pickle

$3.99
Extra Sambar

Extra Sambar

$1.19Out of stock
Extra Chutney

Extra Chutney

$0.59
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple Cafeteria. Best way to reach us is through email cafeteria@dallashanuman.org. Phone line goes to voicemail, please leave voicemail. Please visit https://www.dallashanuman.org for more details related to Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, Frisco.

12030 Independence Parkway, Frisco, TX 75035

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

