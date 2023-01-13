Restaurant header imageView gallery

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Los Angeles

review star

No reviews yet

600 Wilshire Blvd, STE 100

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Seasonal Selections

Fried Calamari

$0.01

Cornmeal-Crusted With Tabasco Aioli, Pecorino, Spicy Marinara, Lemon.

Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich

$0.01

Pepperjack, Beer Onions, Chipotle Ale Mayo, On A Toasted Sadie Rose Bun.

Chicken Parm Mac

$23.95

Crispy Panko Chicken, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pecorino, Parmesan, And Arugula Over Our Signature Mac On Tap.

Beeramisu

$9.95

Wreck Alley Imperial Stout-Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Cocoa Powder.

Appetizers

Chili Lime Fries

$10.95

Sweet Potato Fries, Chili-Lime Spices, Spicy Ranch.

Mediterranean Hummus

$11.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

Beer Pretzel

$13.25

Two Large Beer Spritzed And Spice-Rubbed Pretzels From Our Friends At San Diego Pretzel Co. Hot From The Oven With Spicy Honey Mustard & Ale Cheese Dip.

Double Truffle Fries

$11.95

Parmesan, Chopped Garlic, Rosemary, White Truffle Oil, Truffle Aioli.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.95

Beer-Brined Bacon, Feta, Balsamic Reduction, Pecorino-Romano.

Ahi Poke Nachos

$16.45

Nachos For Grown-Ups. Sashimi-Grade Chopped Tuna, Tomato, Red Onions, Spicy Firecracker Sauce, Sesame, And Cilantro Aioli On Tortilla Chips.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$15.50

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Firecracker Wings

$15.50

Boneless Wings, Firecracker Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$15.50

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Cup Black Bean Soup

Cup Black Bean Soup

$6.95

A Cup, Topped With Pico De Gallo.

Greens

Mixed Green Salad

$12.95

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Chop Shop Chicken

$19.95

Gorgonzola, Avocado, Beer-Brined Bacon, Piquillo And Poblano Peppers, Cilantro, Carrots, Tomato, Corn Tortilla Strips, Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast, Chili-Ranch Dressing.

Salmon Caesar

$22.50

Sustainably-farmed Norwegian blackened salmon, hearts of romaine, mixed greens, herb croutons, garlic, pecorino-romano dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Hearts Of Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Herb Croutons, Garlic, Pecorino-Romano Dressing.

Mains

Beer Sausages

$17.95

Crafted locally at San Luis Sausage Co. using our award-winning beers. Grilled cheddar brat, chili-chicken link, sweet potato fries, pickled onions, spicy honey-sriracha mustard

Fish N Chips

$20.95

Battered Alaskan Cod, Caper Remoulade, House- Made Slaw.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$19.95

Three 6" tacos with Guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and cilantro on flour tortillas.

Blackened Mahi Tacos*

$20.95

Three 6" Tacos With Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, And Cilantro On Flour Tortillas.

Grilled Firecracker Salmon

$24.95

Sustainably-Farmed Norwegian Salmon, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Balsamic Glaze, Pecorino.

Mac On Tap

$17.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping. (Voted Best Mac And Cheese In The 2022 Sd Reader's Poll - Iykyk)

Between Two Breads

Cheddar Burger

$15.95

Fresh Ground Steak Trim 100% Beef Patty, White Cheddar, LTO.

Food Truck Burger

$18.50

Fresh Ground Steak Trim 100% Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Jalapeno, Korean Bbq Sauce, Gruyere, Lt, Chipotle Ale Mayo.

Wilshire Burger

$18.95

California-Grown Grass-Fed Beef, Pepper Jack, Beer-Brined Bacon, Avocado, Lto, Chili Aioli.

Beyond Burger

$17.95

Grilled Gmo-Free, No Soy, Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Beyond Meat Patty, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Oil, Lt.

Mesquite Chicken

$18.50

Avocado, Beer-Brined Bacon, White Cheddar, Lt, Chili Aioli.

Crispy Chicken Sando

$18.50

Panko-Fried Chicken, Tabasco Aioli, Pickle-Onion Relish, Arugula, Tomato.

Buffalo Burger

$17.45

Sides

Mini Mac On Tap

$8.00

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

Quinoa Rice

$5.00

Quinoa Rice, Parsley

French Fries

$5.50

Seasoned Fries

Sautéed Green Beans

$5.00

Herb Butter

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Housemade Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Zucchini

$5.00

Grilled Zucchini, Herb Butter

Mixed Greens

$5.50

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Coleslaw

$5.00

Housemade Slaw

Kiddos

Kid's Noodles W/ Butter

$8.00

Elbow Noodles With Butter And Parmesan

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Elbow Noodles With Cheese Sauce

Kid's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Battered Alaskan Cod With Fries And Ranch Dressing

Kid's Cheese Burger

$10.00

100% Beef Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Bun, Fries And Ranch Dressing

Vegan And Gluten-Sensitive

Chili Lime Fries (V)

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries, Chili-Lime Spices

Harissa Hummus (Gf)

$10.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Piquillo Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Carrots & Celery.

Crispybrusselsprouts (Gf)

$12.95

Feta, Balsamic Reduction, Pecorino-Romano.

Bonelessbuffalowings (Gf)

$14.50

Grilled Boneless Wings. Served With Carrots, Celery And Ranch Dressing

Organic Green Salad (Gf)

$11.95

Organic Spring Mix, Romaine, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Ranch Dressing.

Organic Green Salad (V)

$11.95

Organic Spring Mix, Romaine, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Raspberry-Hefeweizen Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Blackened Mahi Tacos(Gf)

$19.95

Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce Wraps, Cilantro

Mesq Chickensandwich (Gf)

$17.50

Avocado, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato And Chili Aioli Served In A Lettuce Wrap.

Cheddar Burger (Gf)

$14.95

White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato And Red Onion Served In A Lettuce Wrap.

Cheddar Burger (V)

$14.95

Sub Beyond Burger With Lettuce, Tomato And Red Onion Served In A Lettuce Wrap.

Beyond Burger (V, Gf)

$16.95

Grilled Gmo-Free, No Soy, Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Beyond Meat Patty, Pickled Onions, Lt. Served In A Lettuce Wrap.

Adult Beverages

Decaf Coffee

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.49

Stubborn Rootbeer

$3.50

Stubborn Cream Soda

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.25

Mist

$3.00

Orange

$3.49

Mug Rootbeer

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Tonic Water

$3.49

Club Soda

$3.00

Minwater

$3.50

Ice Tea Flavor

$3.49

Upside Dawn NA Beer

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Kid Beverages

FC Kid's Apple

$1.49

Kid's Pepsi

Kid's Diet

Kid's Mist

Kid's Stubborn Rootbeer

Kid's Stubborn Cream Soda

Kid's Orange

Kid's Mug

Kid's Lemonade

Kid's O.J

Kid's Cranberry

Kid's Apple Juice

Kid's Milk

Kid's Choc Milk

Kid's Pineapple Juice

Kid's Water

Kid's Iced Tea

FC Kid's Stubn Rootbeer

$1.49

FC Kid's Stubn Cream Soda

$1.49

FC Kid's Lemonade

$1.49

FC Kid's Milk

$1.49

FC Kid's Iced Tea

$1.49

FC Kid's Diet

$1.49

FC Kid's Pepsi

$1.49

FC Kid's Mist

$1.49

FC Kid's OJuice

$1.49

Mediterranean Hummus

1 Lb Of Hummus

$18.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

1 1/2 Lb Hummus

$25.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

Beer Pretzels

3 Pretzels

$18.95

# Of Pretzels

6 Pretzels

$29.95

# Of Pretzels

Sweet Chili Wings

1 Lb Sw Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

1 1/2 Lb Swwings

$29.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

2 Lb Sw Wings

$37.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Buffalo Wings

1 Lb Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

1 1/2 Lb Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

2 Lb Wings

$37.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

32oz Canned Crowlers

Wind 'n Sea Wheat-CROWLER

$11.00

Red Trolley Ale-CROWLER

$11.00

Sun Drops HazyIPA-CROWLER

$11.00

Golden Stout-CROWLER

$11.00

Frank the Dank-CROWLER

$14.00

Newtopia Chai-CROWLER

$18.00

Drink this and the Bees Die-CROWLER

$18.00

DF Duckzilla-CROWLER

$18.00

BP Gothica-CROWLER

$18.00

Newtopia Soiree-CROWLER

$18.00

Owl Mango Tajin-CROWLER

$18.00

32oz Growler Refills

Oktoberfest-1L

$10.00

FTS Blonde-1L

$10.00

Tangible--1L

$10.00

West Coast X IPA-1L

$10.00

Undercover Prism-1L

$10.00

Molton Fire-1L

$10.00

Cloud of Heaven-1L

$10.00

64oz Growler Refills

Oktoberfest-2L

$15.00

Boat Shoes--2L

$15.00

Tangible--2L

$15.00

Electric-2L

$15.00

West Coast X IPA-2L

$15.00

Undercover Prism-2L

$15.00

4 Packs

GoldenStout 4pk 16oz Cans

$0.01

6 Packs

Red Trolley 6 Pk Btl

$10.99

12 Packs

RT 12 PK 12oz Bottles

$21.98

Aurora 12 PK 12oz Bottles

$21.98
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Downtown Los Angeles craft brewery featuring an eclectic mix of award-winning handcrafted beers and food.

Location

600 Wilshire Blvd, STE 100, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Just Downstairs - 707 Wilshire Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
707 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90017
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - DTLA 6th St
orange star4.3 • 44
523 West 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - DTLA
orange starNo Reviews
700 S Grand Ave Los Angeles, CA 90017
View restaurantnext
La Conde - DTLA
orange starNo Reviews
800 W. 6th Street Los Angeles, CA 90017
View restaurantnext
Hoke Poke - 8th & Hope
orange starNo Reviews
801 South Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90017
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - DTLA - 801 S. Hope Street
orange star4.7 • 2,050
801 S. Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston