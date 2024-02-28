- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Los Angeles
Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Los Angeles
600 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 100
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Food
Appetizers
- Chili Lime Fries$11.50
Sweet potato fries, chili-lime spices, spicy ranch.
- Harissa Hummus$13.50
Vegan chickpea harissa-spiced hummus, mixed olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, feta, cilantro, carrots, celery, pita chips.
- Beer Pretzels$13.95
Two large beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Co. Hot from the oven with spicy honey mustard & jalapeño beer cheese.
- Double Truffle Fries$12.95
Parmesan, chopped garlic, rosemary, white truffle oil, truffle aioli.
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.95
Beer-brined bacon, feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.
- Duck Fat Pretzel Bites$14.50
Bet you can't eat just one! Rosemary, pecorino, truffle dip.
- Ahi Poke Nachos$16.95
Nachos for grown-ups. Sashimi-grade chopped tuna, tomato, red onions, spicy firecracker sauce, sesame, and cilantro aioli on tortilla chips.
- Boneless Buffalo Wings$16.50
Boneless wings, buffalo sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.
- Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$16.50
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
- Asada Fries$16.50
Plancha-seared ancho-marinated steak, jalapeño beer cheese, gorgonzola, avocado-chimichurri, pickled onion, cilantro.
- Cup Black Bean Soup$7.95
A cup, topped with pico de gallo.
Greens
- Mixed Organic Salad$14.95
Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Mixed Organic Salad with Chicken$21.90
Organic spring mix, grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Mixed Organic Salad with Salmon$23.90
Organic spring mix, grilled salmon, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Chop Shop Chicken$20.50
Gorgonzola, avocado, beer-brined bacon, piquillo and poblano peppers, cilantro, carrots, tomato, corn tortilla strips, romaine, mixed lettuce, grilled Mesquite chicken breast, chili-ranch dressing.
- Salmon Caesar$22.95
Sustainably-farmed Norwegian blackened salmon, corn- piquillo pepper relish, cilantro, hearts of romaine, mixed greens, herb croutons, garlic, parmesan cheese, pecorino-romano dressing.
Mains
- Beer Sausages$18.50
Crafted locally at San Luis Sausage Co. using our award-winning beers. Grilled cheddar brat, chili-chicken link, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, pickled onions, spicy honey-sriracha mustard.
- Fish N Chips$20.95
Battered Alaskan Cod, caper remoulade, house-made slaw.
- Korean BBQ Quinoa Bowl$14.50
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds.
- Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl$20.95
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled chicken breast.
- Korean BBQ Ahi Rice Bowl$21.95
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and ahi poke.
- Korean BBQ Beyond Rice Bowl$20.95
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and beyond meat patty.
- Korean BBQ Salmon Rice Bowl$23.95
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled salmon.
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$19.75
Three 6" tacos with mesquite chicken, corn-piquillo relish, pickled onions, shredded cabbage, guajillo salsa, cheddar, and chili-ranch on flour tortillas.
- Blackened Mahi Tacos$20.95
Three 6" tacos with Guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and cilantro on flour tortillas.
- Carne Asada Tacos$20.95
Three 6" tacos with Guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and cilantro on flour tortillas.
- Ginger Salmon$25.95
Sustainably-farmed Norwegian salmon, ginger-basil panko crust, avocado, sautéed green beans, quinoa rice, firecracker and spicy mustard sauce.
- Ribeye Steak Frite$30.95
12oz Certified Sterling Silver, herb butter, garlic-parmesan truffle fries & balsamic-glazed grilled zucchini.
Mac On Tap
Between Two Breads
- Pub Burger$17.50
Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, two slices Tillamook aged cheddar, LTO, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.
- Food Truck Burger$19.50
Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeno, Korean BBQ sauce, gruyere, LT, chipotle ale mayo. 17.50 Sub all-natural grass-fed beef served with fries.
- Beyond Burger$18.50
Grilled GMO-free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based Beyond Meat patty, pickled onions, cilantro oil, LT served with fries.
- Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich$19.75
Tillamook pepper jack, beer onions, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.
- Mesquite Chicken$19.50
Avocado, beer-brined bacon, Tillamook pepper jack, LT, chili aioli served with fries.
- Wilshire Burger$18.95
Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, Tillamook pepper jack, beer-brined bacon, avocado, LTO, chili aioli served with fries.
Sides
- Coleslaw$7.00
Housemade slaw
- Quinoa Rice$7.00
Quinoa rice, parsley
- Sautéed Green Beans$7.00
Herb butter
- Grilled Zucchini$7.00
Grilled zucchini, lightly seasoned.
- Mini Mac On Tap$9.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan breadcrumb topping.
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Crispy aweet potato fries
- French Fries$7.00
Seasoned fries
- Side Mixed Organic Salad$7.50
Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Side Caesar Salad$7.50
Hearts of romaine, mixed greens, herb croutons, garlic, pecorino-romano dressing.
Kiddos
- Kid's Noodles with Butter$9.50
Elbow noodles with butter and parmesan
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$9.50
Elbow noodles with cheese sauce
- Kid's Fish & Chips$11.50
Battered Alaskan Cod with fries and Ranch dressing
- Kid's Cheese Burger$11.50
Beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries and Ranch dressing
- Kid's Chicken Fingers$9.50
Fried boneless chicken tenders with fries and Ranch dressing
Vegan And Gluten-Sensitive
- Vegan Chili Lime Fries$11.50
Sweet potato fries, chili-lime apices
- Gluten-Sensitive Mediterranean Hummus$13.50
Vegan chickpea sun-dried tomato hummus, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, carrots & celery.
- Gluten-Sensitive Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.95
Feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.
- Gluten-Sensitive Boneless Buffalo Wings$16.50
Grilled boneless wings. Served with carrots, celery and Ranch dressing
- Gluten-Sensitive Mixed Organic Salad$13.75
Organic spring mix, romaine, feta cheese, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, Ranch dressing.
- Vegan Mixed Organic Salad$13.75
Organic spring mix, romaine, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Gluten-Sensitive Blackened Mahi Tacos$20.95
3 Lettuce wraps with guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro.
- Gluten-Sensitive Mesquite Chicken Sandwich$19.50
Lettuce wrapped with avocado, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli, fries.
- Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive Beyond Burger$18.50
Grilled Gmo-Free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based beyond meat patty, pickled onions, LT. Served in a lettuce wrap with fries.
- Vegan Pub Burger$17.50
Sub Beyond Burger with lettuce, tomato and red onion served in a lettuce wrap served with fries
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Crispy aweet potato fries
- Quinoa Rice$7.00
Quinoa rice, parsley
- French Fries$7.00
Seasoned fries
- Vegan Sauteed Green Beans$7.00
Sauteed green beans
- Grilled Zucchini$7.00
Grilled zucchini, lightly seasoned.
- Vegan Side Mixed Green Salad$7.50
Organic spring mix, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Gluten-Sensitive Side Mixed Green Salad$7.50
Organic spring mix, feta, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, ranch.
Sweets
To Go Group Menus
Mediterranean Hummus
Beer Pretzels
Buffalo Wings
Sweet Chili Wings
- 1 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$26.00
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
- 1 1/2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$33.00
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
- 2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$41.00
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
Beer Sausages
Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breasts
Salmon Filets
Chicken Fingers
Ribeye Steaks
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled Chicken Tacos
- 6 Grilled Chicken Tacos$35.00
Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.
- 9 Grilled Chicken Tacos$51.00
Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.
Mac on Tap
Mixed Organic (V/GS)
French Fries by the Pound (V)
Wine
White Wine by the Bottle
- Hayes Ranch Chardonnay | Bottle$28.00
Hints of oak, soft fruity finish | California Chardonnay
- JAM Cellars "Butter" Chardonnay | Bottle$39.00
Stone fruit, vanilla, buttery | Chardonnay from Napa
- Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc | Bottle$34.00
Citrus, apricot, crisp | Sauvignon Blanc from Napa
- Cline Rose | Bottle$30.00
Melon, peach, bright acidity | Rosé from Contra Costa County
Red Wine by the Bottle
To Go Packaged Beer
6 Packs
- Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 12oz Bottles$11.99
7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.
- Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 16oz Cans$13.99
7.05 ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.
- Boat Shoes | 6 pack 16oz Cans$13.99
7.2% ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.
- Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 12oz Bottles$11.99
5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical
- Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans$13.99
5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical.
- Red Trolley Ale | 6 pack 12oz Bottles$11.99
5.85 ABV | Toffee, caramel, dried fruit.
- Kombucha Blueberry | 6 pack 16oz Cans$16.99
6.0% ABV | Blueberry, vanilla, almond.