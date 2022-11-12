Egg Tuck imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Egg Tuck Koreatown

2,804 Reviews

$

3458 Wilshire Boulevard

1/2 unit

Los Angeles, CA 90010

Order Again

Popular Items

Original - Eggcellent Burrito
Bacon & Cheese
Tater Tots

Egg Tuck Sandwiches

SIGNATURE TUCKED IN EGG SANDWICHES WITH VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
Original - Sweet Egg

Original - Sweet Egg

$7.99

ORIGINAL - VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE

Avo Egg

Avo Egg

$9.99

VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FANNED AVOCADO, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE

Bacon & Cheese

Bacon & Cheese

$9.99

VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, SMOKED BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, SMOKED HAM, CHEDDAR CHEESE, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE

Burger-Wiches

HOUSE MADE TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, OVER MEDIUM EGG, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, GRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**
Original - Royal West

Original - Royal West

$10.99

HOUSE MADE TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, OVER MEDIUM EGG, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**

Gochuracha Royal West [Spicy]

Gochuracha Royal West [Spicy]

$11.99

HOUSE MADE GOCHUJANG SRIRACHA GLAZED SPICY TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, OVER MEDIUM EGG, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**

Breakfast Burrito

SIGNATURE VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, CRISPY TATER TOTS, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLA
Original - Eggcellent Burrito

Original - Eggcellent Burrito

$6.99

SIGNATURE VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, CRISPY TATER TOTS, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLA

[Vegan] Just Burrito

[Vegan] Just Burrito

$10.99

[VEGAN] SCRAMBLED JUST EGG, CRISPY TATER TOTS, VEGAN SRIRACHA AIOLI

Royal Burrito

Royal Burrito

$9.99

ADDED HOUSE-MADE TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS. **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**

Gochuracha Royal Burrito [Spicy]

Gochuracha Royal Burrito [Spicy]

$10.99

ADDED HOUSE-MADE GOCHUJANG SRIRACHA GLAZED SPICY TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS. **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**

Sides

Famous Egg Tots and More
Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$5.50
Egg Tots

Egg Tots

$5.50

Tater Tots, Over Medium Egg, Chives, House Sriracha Aioli & Egg Sauce.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.50

House Tater Tots

Fries

Fries

$4.50

House Crispy French Fries

Ketchup

Ketchup

Tapatío Hot Sauce

Tapatío Hot Sauce

No Utensils

No Utensils

Sriracha Aioli

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

House-made Sriracha Aioli Sauce

Egg Sauce

Egg Sauce

$0.50

House-made Egg Sauce

KICKBACK X EGG TUCK

Hemp infused lemonades, Mango and Strawberry Beverage
Mellow Mango

Mellow Mango

$6.49

EGG TUCK X KICKBACK Like hemp, mango contains a naturally occurring terpene, called myrcene. It has a ton of health benefits and helps with stress relief. We've combined the two, to bring you the mellowest mango mixture mankind has ever bottled into a beverage.

Lemony Lemon

Lemony Lemon

$6.49

EGG TUCK X KICKBACK When life gives you lemony lemons… make lemony lemonade. Our lemonade is perfectly chill and will help you de-stress. Have a lemony sip and let go of your lemony worries. Btw, did we mention that this drink is lemony?

Strawberry Sunshine

Strawberry Sunshine

$6.49

EGG TUCK X KICKBACK Hey there, Strawberry Sunshine! How's your day going? You look like you're thirsty and could use a break. You chose the right drink – we've got you covered. Have a sip of this and you'll be feeling chipper all day!

Bored Ape Blueberry

Bored Ape Blueberry

$6.49

Beverages

Pure Orange Juice

Pure Orange Juice

$3.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50
Honey Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

$3.50

House-made Lemonade

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

12 FL OZ Can Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.00

12 FL OZ Can Soda

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 FL OZ Can Soda

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$2.50
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Dasani purified bottled water

Café

House Cold Brew

House Cold Brew

$5.00
House Iced Coffee

House Iced Coffee

$4.00

House Brew Iced Coffee

New Orleans Latte (Iced)

New Orleans Latte (Iced)

$5.50

Our top seller. House-made New Orleans Style Chicory Cold Brew Coffee, Milk, Maple Syrup. Served Cold Only -

Iced Sweet Matcha Latte

Iced Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00
Iced Vanila Chai Latte

Iced Vanila Chai Latte

$6.00
Iced Mango Green Tea

Iced Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Iced Mango Green Tea

Organic Rishi Tea

Aged Earl Grey (Black)

Aged Earl Grey (Black)

$3.50 Out of stock

Aged Earl Grey Black Organic Tea from Numi

Breakfast Blend (Black)

Breakfast Blend (Black)

$3.50 Out of stock

Breakfast Blend Black Organic Tea from Numi

Jasmine Green (Green)

Jasmine Green (Green)

$3.50 Out of stock

Jasmine Green Organic Tea from Numi

Chamomile Lemon (Herbal)

Chamomile Lemon (Herbal)

$3.50 Out of stock

Chamomile Lemon Organic Herbal Tea from Numi

Sunday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Egg Tuck Ktown

Egg Tuck image

