Kuba Cabana Bayside 401 Biscayne Blvd #1085

401 Biscayne Blvd #1085

Miami, FL 33712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Raw Bar

Single Oyster

$3.50

Half Dozen Oysters

$21.00

Dozen Oysters

$38.00

Single Caviar Oyster

$4.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Caviar Oysters

$24.00Out of stock

Dozen Caviar Oysters

$48.00Out of stock
Kubiche

Kubiche

$16.00

Our award winning corvina ceviche, ali cachucha leche de tigre, red onion and cilantro.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Papaya, fermented adobo, burnt avocado blue corn chips

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Cracker Order

$3.00

Homemade Cuban Square Crackers

Octopus Carpaccio

$16.00
Kubiche Carretillero

Kubiche Carretillero

$24.00

Corvina, shrimp, octopus & crispy calamari, caribbean leche de tigre, cancha and smoked trout roe

Salad’s

House Salad

$12.00

Letture mix carrot radish, cucumber, golden raisin dressing

Papaya & Burrata Salad

Papaya & Burrata Salad

$16.00

Local tomato, Burnt papaya, pesto, Balsamic Glaze

Not Your Caesar

Not Your Caesar

$15.00

Charred romaine lettuce, migas, sazon, completa chickpeas, grana padano, balsamic glaze.

Appetizers

Smoked Tuna Dip

$12.00

House smoked yellowfin tuna, nikkel mavo, pIckles, galleta frita

CROQUETAS HAM

CROQUETAS HAM

$10.00

Serrano ham with garlic mayo

Empanada Beef

Empanada Beef

$10.00

Beef with herb mayo (2 pc.)

Empanada Chicken

Empanada Chicken

$10.00

chicken with red pepper mayo (2pc.)

Tequeños

Tequeños

$9.00

Venezuelan rolled cheese sticks spiced guava sauce (6pc.)

Xtra Beef Emp

$5.00

Xtra Chicken Emp

$5.00
Yuca Elote

Yuca Elote

$10.00

Fried vuca "Mexican Elote style, mojo crema, cola cheese and chill lime. (5pc.)

Soup of the Day

$8.00
Pollito Canton

Pollito Canton

$13.00

Crispy chicken thighs, gochujang-sour orange glaze, sesame seeds

Pork Masitas

$11.00

Fried Pork, Cuban Mojo

Kuban Bean Dip

$9.00Out of stock
Tamal

Tamal

$8.00

Fresh Corn Dough Wrapped in Corn Husk Sofrito, Mojo Onions.

Crispy Shrimp

$17.00

Kuba Platter

$38.00

Pulpito Bravo

$20.00

Main Course

Roasted pork in cazuela, moro, fried yuca.
Prime Palomilla 10oz

Prime Palomilla 10oz

$28.00

Certified Prime Top Sirloin, Cuban Mojo

Carne Con Papa

Carne Con Papa

$28.00

Slow Braised Prime Eye Round, Salsa Criolla, Aji Cachucha, Potato Puree

Grilled Red Snapper Fillet

Grilled Red Snapper Fillet

$29.00

Red Mojo And Chives

Whole Fried Snapper

$40.00+

Arroz de Mar

$28.00Out of stock
Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$21.00

Stir-Fried Rice, Maduros, Beans Sprouts, Carrots. Scallons. Fermented Adobo

Pollo Barbacoa

$25.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

$25.00Out of stock

El Yankee 12oz

$55.00

12 oz NY strip, Truffle butter

Frita Burger

Frita Burger

$19.00

2 Smashed Patties. Chorizo lam, Munster Cheese, Mojo Unions Papitas. Special Sauce on a Cuban Roll

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Red Snapper Fillet, Cabana Slaw, Pineapple Tartar Sauce

Calenta'o

Calenta'o

$19.00

Congri, Maduro, Fried Eggs, Yellow Pepper, Chimichurri, Choice of: Palomilla or Lechon

Grilled Mojo Shrimp

$28.00

Mojo Marinated Shrimp a la Plancha

Sandwich Kubano

Sandwich Kubano

$17.00

Bark Forest Ham, Munster Cheese, Iechón Asado, Mojo Mustard, House Pickles

Pan Con Bistec

$21.00

Cuban Style Steak Sandwich, Palomilla, Sauteed Onions, Garlic Sauce Papitas.

8 oz Wagyu

$45.00Out of stock

Fresh Maine Lobster

$80.00

Curry Vegetarian Wrap

$16.00

Caribbean Spiced Curry. Chickpeas, Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Green Goddess Dressing. Tropical Sweet And Sour

Surf and Turf

$125.00

Kuba Seafood platter

$130.00

Sides

Tostones

$6.00

Fried Plantains (4 pc.)

Maduros

$6.00

Sweet Plantains (6pc.)

Congri

$5.00

Cuban Style Rice and Beans

Fried Yuca

$6.00

(6 pc)

White Rice

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$7.00

Roasted Boniato

$7.00

Sweet Potato

1/2 House Salad

$5.00

Potatoes Purée

$7.00

Desserts

Chocoland

$9.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

Birthday Chocoland

Torreja

$9.00

Daily’s Special

Lamb Shank ( Chilindron )

$35.00Out of stock

1/2 Lobster

$25.00Out of stock

Cochinillo

$21.00Out of stock

Pies Secos, Pies Mojados

$75.00Out of stock

Whole Grilled Lobster

$80.00Out of stock

Half Lobster

$35.00Out of stock

Seafood Paella

$50.00Out of stock

Arroz de pulpo y calamar

$25.00Out of stock

Whole lobster

$70.00Out of stock

Late Night Menu

Tequeños L.M

$10.00Out of stock

Ham Croquetas L.M

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Empanadas L.M

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Empanadas L.M

$10.00Out of stock

Pollito Cantón L.M

$12.00Out of stock

Yuca Lote L.M

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna Dip L.M

$12.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kids Palomilla

$15.00

Kids Fish Filet

$15.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$15.00

EXECUTIVE LUNCH

Picadillo habanero

$14.95

Kuban style ground beef, tomato sofrito, alcaparrado, fried potatoes, raisins

Pollito canton

$14.95

Crispy Chicken thighs, sweet chili-sour orange glaze, sesame seeds.

Pork masitas

$14.95

Fried pork bites, Kuban rub, mojo onions.

Lechon asado

$14.95

Tender pork shoulder, sour orange-garlic marinade, onions.

Shrimp enchilado

$14.95

Sautéed shrimp in roasted peppers sauce, sofrito, cilantro.

Vegetable curry

$14.95

Madras chickpea screw, potatoes, peas, carrots, green goodness, tropical sweet and sour

Liquor

Titos

$14.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$14.00Out of stock

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$14.00Out of stock

Ketel One Peach & Orange

$14.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$16.00Out of stock

House Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$28.00

DBL Absolut Elyx

$32.00

DBL Belvedere

$30.00

DBL Grey Goose

$30.00

DBL Ketel One

$30.00

DBL Stoli

$28.00

DBL Stoli Elit

$38.00

DBL Toast

$28.00

DBL Titos

$28.00

DBL Amazing

$18.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Nolet

$14.00

House Gin

$10.00

DBL Plymouth

$24.00

DBL Beefeater

$26.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$28.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

DBL Tanqueray

$28.00

DBL Roku

$28.00

DBL Conciere Gin

$18.00

DBL Nolet

$28.00

Bacardi Superior white

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Zacapa 23

$16.00

Don Q

$10.00

Brugal 1888

$18.00

Cachaça 51

$16.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Bacardi Reserve 8

$18.00

DBL Bacardi Ocho

$28.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$24.00

DBL Gosling's

$26.00

DBL Plantation

$28.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$28.00

DBL Mount Gay Blk Barrel

$24.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$24.00

DBL Diplomatico Exclusivo

$28.00

DBL Zacapa 23

$28.00

DBL Zacapa XO

$72.00

DBL Amanzing Rum

$18.00

DBL Diplomatic Planas

$28.00

DBL Diplomatic Vintage

$60.00

DBL Flor De Caña 18

$40.00

DBL Flor De Caña 25

$100.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$24.00

Casamigos Repo

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

De Maguey Vida mezcal

$12.00

Patron reposado

$14.00

House Tequila

$10.00

La Puritita Verda Mezcal

$16.00

El Cristiano Silver

$15.00

El Cristiano Reposado

$18.00

El Cristiano Extra Añejo

$28.00

Cazadores

$16.00

DBL Casa Noble Crystal

$28.00

DBL Casa Noble Repo

$30.00

DBL Caso Noble Anejo

$32.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$32.00

DBL Avion Silver

$28.00

DBL Avion Blanco

$30.00

DBL Avion Anejo

$32.00

DBL Melagro Slct Blanco

$32.00

DBL Melagro Slct Repo

$36.00

DBL Melagro Slct Anejo

$40.00

DBL Cincorro Blanco

$44.00

DBL Cincorro Repo

$56.00

DBL Cincorro Anejo

$60.00

DBL Herradura Ultra

$48.00

DBL Casa Amigos Silver

$34.00

DBL Casa Amigos Reposado

$48.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$76.00

DBL Vecinos Mezcal

$26.00

DBL Conciere Tequila

$18.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Bullet Bourbon

$14.00

Fireball

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Bulleit 95 RYE

$16.00

House Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$26.00

DBL Makers 46

$30.00

DBL Makers Mark

$28.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$28.00

DBL 1792

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$30.00

DBL Jim Beam

$26.00

DBL Cask Crew

$21.00

Chivas Regal 12yr

$16.00

Glenlevit 12yr

$16.00

Glenlevit 14yr

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$30.00

Old Parr

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

Macallan Sherry Oak

$16.00

Buchanan 12

$16.00

Dbl Buchanan 12

$28.00

Dbl Buchanan 18

$50.00

Dbl Chivas 12

$30.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Black

$30.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Blue

$100.00

Dbl Macallan 12

$40.00

Dbl Macallan 18

$60.00

Dbl Macallan Rare Cask

$110.00

Dbl Monkey Shoulder

$28.00

Dbl Old Parr

$28.00

Dbl Glenlevit 12

$32.00

Dbl Glenlevit 14

$36.00

Dbl Glenlevit 15

$44.00

Dbl Oban 14

$32.00

Dbl Suntory Toki

$28.00

Jameson

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Red Breast

$16.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Dolin Bianco

$12.00

Dolin sweet

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Giffard Crème de Mure

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Sambucca Romana

$14.00

Peach Schapps

$10.00

Dekuiper Sour Apple

$10.00

St Germain

$12.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Blue Caracao

$12.00

Kuba Signature Cocktails

Miami Treasure

$18.00

Bayside Sipper

$18.00

Smokin Hot Mess

$18.00

Ahh Miami

$18.00

Walkin on the Sun

$18.00

The Perfect Storm

$18.00

Cocktails

Blue Havana

$14.00

Mojito

$16.00

Diablo Maracuya

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Melony

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Guavatini

$14.00

Blue Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

La Havana Vieja

$14.00

Long Island Ice tea

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cabana Sparkling Sangria

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

Sangria (White) GLASS

$16.00

Sparkling Sangria Pitcher

$48.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

Glass red sangria

$16.00

Caipirinha

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Caipiroska

$16.00

Sex on the beach

$16.00

Maitai

$16.00

Kuba Party Drinks

KUBARITA

$35.00

KUBA OCEAN

$35.00

Cabana Mojito

$35.00

The Cauto Mojito

$45.00

Frozen Drinks

Miami Vice

$16.00

If you like Piña Colada

$16.00

Margaritalicious

$16.00

Fresh Fruit Daiquiri

$16.00

Draft Beer

Tarpon Honey Love

$8.00Out of stock

Tarpon Native Lager

$8.00

Lost City Mexican Lager Perdido

$8.00

Kuba Cabana Gold Ale

$8.00

Yuengling Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Tarpon River Oleta IPA

$8.00

Heineken Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Johnnys

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Corona

$9.00

Bud Light

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Veza Azur Ipa

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$4.00

Stella

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Buckets

$35.00

South Coast IPA

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$9.00

Yuengling BTL

$9.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Estrella

$3.00Out of stock

Ketel One Seltzer

$11.00

Shots

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Green Tea

$12.00

White Tea

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Jameson Hot Toddy

$15.00

Margarita Shot

$10.00

Blowjob

$12.00

Wine

Coastal Vine Chardonnay 2021

$12.00

Coastal Vine Pinot Grigio 2019

$12.00Out of stock

Coastal Wine Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$12.00

Coastal Wine Pinot Noir 2017

$12.00

Coastal Vines Cab Sauv

$12.00

HOUSE BUBBLES

$12.00

Chardonnay

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Cabernet

$40.00

Pinot Noir

$40.00

The Mocktails

VIRGIN FROZEN DAQUIRI

$8.00

Virgin Miami Vice

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Watermelon sugar, Hi!

$8.00

Hakuna Matata

$8.00

Un Coco loco

$8.00

Super Sixed Virgin

$25.00

NA Beverages

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Guava Juice

$4.50

Ginger Ale Draft

$3.50

Watermelon Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Clamato Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Sparkling Water BTL

$3.50

Red bull Regular

$8.00

Coca Cola Draft

$3.50

BTL Still Water Kuba

$3.50

Milk

$4.50

Sprite Draft

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$8.00

Diet coke draft

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

Café con espumita

$5.00

Elegua

$14.00

Café con no leche

$6.00

Affogato

$10.00

Carajillo Overdose

$13.00

Café Bom bon

$15.00

Espresso

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Cafe Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

TOGO BAR

TOGO VODKA

$12.00

TOGO RUM

$12.00

TOGO TEQUILA

$12.00

TOGO WHISKEY

$12.00

TOGO BEER

$6.00

TOGO GIN

$12.00

Cigars

Elemental

$10.00

Saint Petersburg

$12.50

Misticos

$18.00

Prohibidos

$11.00

Prediclectos

$13.00

Don Alejandro

$16.00

Veguero

$12.00

Canonazo

$15.00

Elegido

$18.00

Colosal

$20.00

Fees

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Liquor Fee

$100.00

Food

Parrillada De Carne

$75.00Out of stock

Pies Secos-Pies Mojados

$75.00Out of stock

Lobster Thermidor

$80.00Out of stock

Wagyu Sirloin Steak 10oz

$40.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Oyster Batabano

$27.00Out of stock