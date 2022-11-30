- Home
Kuba Cabana Bayside 401 Biscayne Blvd #1085
401 Biscayne Blvd #1085
Miami, FL 33712
Raw Bar
Single Oyster
Half Dozen Oysters
Dozen Oysters
Single Caviar Oyster
Half Dozen Caviar Oysters
Dozen Caviar Oysters
Kubiche
Our award winning corvina ceviche, ali cachucha leche de tigre, red onion and cilantro.
Tuna Tartare
Papaya, fermented adobo, burnt avocado blue corn chips
Beef Carpaccio
Cracker Order
Homemade Cuban Square Crackers
Octopus Carpaccio
Kubiche Carretillero
Corvina, shrimp, octopus & crispy calamari, caribbean leche de tigre, cancha and smoked trout roe
Salad’s
Appetizers
Smoked Tuna Dip
House smoked yellowfin tuna, nikkel mavo, pIckles, galleta frita
CROQUETAS HAM
Serrano ham with garlic mayo
Empanada Beef
Beef with herb mayo (2 pc.)
Empanada Chicken
chicken with red pepper mayo (2pc.)
Tequeños
Venezuelan rolled cheese sticks spiced guava sauce (6pc.)
Xtra Beef Emp
Xtra Chicken Emp
Yuca Elote
Fried vuca "Mexican Elote style, mojo crema, cola cheese and chill lime. (5pc.)
Soup of the Day
Pollito Canton
Crispy chicken thighs, gochujang-sour orange glaze, sesame seeds
Pork Masitas
Fried Pork, Cuban Mojo
Kuban Bean Dip
Tamal
Fresh Corn Dough Wrapped in Corn Husk Sofrito, Mojo Onions.
Crispy Shrimp
Kuba Platter
Pulpito Bravo
Main Course
Prime Palomilla 10oz
Certified Prime Top Sirloin, Cuban Mojo
Carne Con Papa
Slow Braised Prime Eye Round, Salsa Criolla, Aji Cachucha, Potato Puree
Grilled Red Snapper Fillet
Red Mojo And Chives
Whole Fried Snapper
Arroz de Mar
Veggie Fried Rice
Stir-Fried Rice, Maduros, Beans Sprouts, Carrots. Scallons. Fermented Adobo
Pollo Barbacoa
Pork Chop
El Yankee 12oz
12 oz NY strip, Truffle butter
Frita Burger
2 Smashed Patties. Chorizo lam, Munster Cheese, Mojo Unions Papitas. Special Sauce on a Cuban Roll
Fish Sandwich
Fried Red Snapper Fillet, Cabana Slaw, Pineapple Tartar Sauce
Calenta'o
Congri, Maduro, Fried Eggs, Yellow Pepper, Chimichurri, Choice of: Palomilla or Lechon
Grilled Mojo Shrimp
Mojo Marinated Shrimp a la Plancha
Sandwich Kubano
Bark Forest Ham, Munster Cheese, Iechón Asado, Mojo Mustard, House Pickles
Pan Con Bistec
Cuban Style Steak Sandwich, Palomilla, Sauteed Onions, Garlic Sauce Papitas.
8 oz Wagyu
Fresh Maine Lobster
Curry Vegetarian Wrap
Caribbean Spiced Curry. Chickpeas, Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Green Goddess Dressing. Tropical Sweet And Sour
Surf and Turf
Kuba Seafood platter
Sides
Daily’s Special
Lamb Shank ( Chilindron )
1/2 Lobster
Cochinillo
Pies Secos, Pies Mojados
Whole Grilled Lobster
Half Lobster
Seafood Paella
Arroz de pulpo y calamar
Whole lobster
Late Night Menu
EXECUTIVE LUNCH
Picadillo habanero
Kuban style ground beef, tomato sofrito, alcaparrado, fried potatoes, raisins
Pollito canton
Crispy Chicken thighs, sweet chili-sour orange glaze, sesame seeds.
Pork masitas
Fried pork bites, Kuban rub, mojo onions.
Lechon asado
Tender pork shoulder, sour orange-garlic marinade, onions.
Shrimp enchilado
Sautéed shrimp in roasted peppers sauce, sofrito, cilantro.
Vegetable curry
Madras chickpea screw, potatoes, peas, carrots, green goodness, tropical sweet and sour