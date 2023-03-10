Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kuben

5025 S Fort Apache Rd ste 105

Las vegas, NV 89148

Popular Items

Tuna Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

KUBEN SUSHI BENTO

Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$15.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Chicken Spicy Teriyaki Bento

$15.00

Chicken Garlic Mayo Teriyaki Bento

$16.00

Beef&Onion Bento

$17.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Eel Bento

$17.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$17.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Thin Thin Pork Katsu Bento

$17.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Chicken Katsu Bento

$17.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Sushi 5 PCS Bento

$17.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Sashimi 6 PCS Bento

$18.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Salmon Sashimi Bento

$17.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Pick 1 Classic Roll Bento

$16.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Pick 1 Special Roll Bento

$18.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Tuna Sashimi Bento

$18.00

California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame

Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Garlic Mayo Bowl

$14.00

Beef&Onion Bowl

$15.00

Eel Bowl

$15.00

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.00

Salmon Sashimi Bowl

$15.00

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Chirashi Bowl

$18.00

Gyoza(5pcs) Bowl

$12.00

Pork Katsu Curry Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Curry

$15.00

Sushi Burrito

Vegas Burrito

$14.00

Spicy crab meat, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Golden Nights Burrito

$13.00

Baked salmon, red onion, furikake, green onion, fresh wasabi and rayu (chili oil).

RAIDERS Burrito

$14.00

Eel, fresh salmon, shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Lisa Lisa Burrito

$14.00

Crispy salmon skin, Eel, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber and Gobo Sauce: Goma(sesame sauce)

Okie Pokie Burrito

$13.00

Fresh assorted cubed fish, mixed greens, Furikake Sauce: Spicy chilli poke

Holy Moly Burrito

$13.00

Simmering beef with cooked onions, crab mix, and mixed greens Sauce: Yumyum and Eel sauce

Classic Rolls

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

California Roll

$7.50

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Negihama Roll

$8.50

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Veggie Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Oshinko Roll

$6.50

Nigiri

Tuna

$7.25

2pcs per order

Garlic Tuna

$7.25

2pcs per order

Salmon

$7.25

2pcs per order

Yellowtail

$7.50

2pcs per order

Yuzu Yellowtail

$7.50

2pcs per order

Escolar

$7.25

2pcs per order

Fresh Water Eel

$7.50

2pcs per order

Ebi

$7.50

2pcs per order

Tamago

$7.50

2pcs per order

Seared Beef

$7.50

2pcs per order

Ikura

$8.50

2pcs per order

Sashimi Special

Tuna Carpaccio

$16.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$15.00

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$16.00

Screaming O

$17.00

Sashimi Combo

$26.00

Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$9.00

Fresh Tuna with Tofu Salad

$13.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

House Green Salad

$4.00

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Butter-Fly

$13.00

In- Shrimp tempura, peanut butter Out- Crab, coconut flakes Sauce- Eel sauce yum yum sauce

Coco Shrimp

$14.00

In- Shrimp tempura, cream cheese Out- Salmon, avocado, coconut flakes Sauce-Eel, yum yum

Sunny Roll(No Rice)

$13.00

Warpped in cucumber with Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado Sauce- Eel sauce

Tiger Roll

$13.00

In- Shrimp tempura, cucumber Out- Spicy tuna, avocado Sauce- Eel sauce, Spicy mayo

Crunch Roll

$12.00

In- Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado Out- tempura crunchy Sauce-Eel

Ultimate Shrimp

$14.00

In: Shrimp tempura, cucumber Out: Shrimp, spicy crab, avocado Sauce: Eel, spicy mayo, crunch on top

Kiss Me

$14.00

In: Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber Out: Tuna, avocado Sauce: Garlic ponzu

LOL

$14.00

In: Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, salmon, eel Out: crunch Sauce: Eel, spicy mayo

Dancing Tiger Roll

$14.00

In: Shrimp tempura, cucumber Out: Spicy tuna, eel, avocado Sauce: Eel

Play Boy

$14.00

In: Shrimp tempura, cucumber Out: Spicy crab, tuna, yellowtail Sauce: Eel, yum yum, spicy mayo

Sexy Girl

$14.00

In: Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado Out: Spicy tuna, jalapeño Sauce: Eel, spicy mayo

Double Dragon

$15.00

In: Shrimp tempura, cucumber Out: Eel, avocado, crab Sauce:Eel

Special Rolls

Kuben No.1(wrapped in rice paper)

$12.00

In: Crab mix, Ebi(cooked shrimp), avocado, cucumber, dikon Sauce: Avocado mayo, honey apple and yumyum sauce

Kuben No.2(wrapped in rice paper)

$13.00

In: Crab, avocado, tuna, salmon, yellowtail Sauce: Screaming O

Zero zero seven(write in number)

$11.00

In: Crab and cucumber Out: Ebi(cooked shrimp) and avocado

Mexican

$12.00

In: Spicy crab and cucumber Out: Ebi(cooked shrimp) and avocado Sauce: Spicy mayo

Caterpillar

$13.00

In: Eel and cucumber Out: Avocado Sauce: Eel sauce

Rainbow

$13.00

In: Crab, cucumber Out: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado

Rock n Roll(wrapped in cucumber. No rice)

$13.00

In: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab, avocado, dikon sprout Sauce: Screaming O

Dragon

$13.00

In: Crab and cucumber Out: Eel and avocado Sauce: eel sauce

50%50%

$12.00

In: Spicy tuna, crab, cucumber Out: Tuna and salmon Sauce: Garlic ponzu

I Love Roll

$13.00

In: Spicy tuna and cucumber Out: Tuna Sauce: Garlic ponzu

OMG

$14.00

In: Spicy tuna and cucumber Out:Eel Sauce: Spicy mayo

Gangnam Style(extra spicy)

$15.00

In: Spicy tuna and jalapeno Out: Tuna, salmon, spicy crab Sauce: Spicy Lava

Cowboy

$14.00

In: Avocado, cucumber, gobo(carrot) Out: Seared beef an crab Sauce: Ponzu and eel sauce

Surf Turf

$14.00

In:spicy tuna,cucumber out:seared beef sauce:spicy mayo,eel

Salmon Lover

$13.00

In:salmon,gobo,cucumber out:salmon,avocado sauce:yumyum,honey apple

Mix&Match

$13.00

In: Salmon, tuna, cucumber Out: Spicy crab

Yellow Yellow

$14.00

in: cucumber, gobo, crab out: yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno sauce: garlic ponzu, siracha

Deep Fried Rolls

Aria(no rice)

$13.00

In- Crab, avocado, cream cheese Out- Salmon Sauce- Eel sauce, wasabi mayo

Vegas Roll

$13.00

In- Assorted fish,eel, cream cheese, avocado Sauce- Eel sauce, spicy mayo, yum yum

Crispy Rice

$13.00

6pcs crispy rice with spicy tuna, red onion, jalapeños Sauce: Eel, spicy mayo

Deep Fried California Roll

$8.50

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Deep Fried Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Deep Fried Spicy CrabRoll

$8.50

Baked Rolls

Mountain

$13.00

In: Crab, avocado, cream cheese with salmon on top Sauce: Eel

Lasagna

$11.00

In: Crab, avocado, cream cheese and baked mayo on top Sauce: garlic mayo and eel sauce

Angry Lion

$14.00

In: Spicy tuna and cream cheese Out: salmon Sauce: Spicy mayo and eel sauce

Volcano

$14.00

In: Spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese with spicy tuna and baked mayo on top Sauce: Spicy mayo and eel sauce

Snow White(wrapped in soy paper)

$14.00

In: crab, cream cheese Out: White tuna Sauce: Eel, ponzu Top: crunch

BEVERAGE

bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Zero Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Dr, Pepper

$2.00

Perrier

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Bottle Tea

$4.00

Ramune

$4.00

SIDES

Tuna Mayo

$5.00

Salmon Mayo

$5.00

Teriyaki Musubi

$5.00

Wasabi Musubi

$5.00

Lava Musubi

$5.00

Edamame Salted

$6.00

Garlic Edamame

$7.50

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura 4pcs

$6.50

Miso Soup

$2.00

Ex Avocado

$1.50

Ex Cucumber

$1.00

Ex Crunch

$1.00

Ex Jalapeno

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Green Onion

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Screaming O Sauce

$2.50

Steam Rice

$2.50

Gyoja

$4.00

Fresh Wasabi

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer our valuable customers healthy, delicious and fast Japanese food. Our menu includes variety of bento boxes, bowl, nigiri, sushi rolls, sushi burrito, sashimi.

Website

Location

5025 S Fort Apache Rd ste 105, Las vegas, NV 89148

Directions

