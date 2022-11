Kuboba Spot

Specialty Drinks

Enjoy our Party Size 1/2-gallon Boba Drink with friends and family. This is also a great option to bring to potlucks! 1/2-GALLON Includes: (10) 10oz cups, lids, straws and a choice of one topping. Additional Topping (12oz container) $4.95 24hr notice is needed for Party Size Boba Drinks!