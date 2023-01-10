Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kuchu Shabu Sundial Lodge in Canyons Village

36 Reviews

$$

3720 N Sundial Court

Park City, UT 84098

Popular Items

Pork Gyoza
TanTanMen
Ribeye Pho

Appetizers

*Salt Edamame

*Salt Edamame

$8.00

Traditional steamed edamame with regular salt GF/Vegan

*Seared Ahi Tuna App

*Seared Ahi Tuna App

$20.00

Heavy sesame crust, lightly pan seared to perfection for a crisp exterior and soft interior. Served with Napa slaw and drizzled with poke sauce. Topped with green onion. GF option available Allergies-Nightshade in Slaw

*Chicken Karaage

*Chicken Karaage

$15.00

Lightly breaded, Japanese traditional style, chicken breast bites served with semi spicy bang bang garlic sauce over top. GF Allergies-Nightshade

*Cauliflower Karaage

*Cauliflower Karaage

$15.00

Lightly breaded, Japanese traditional styled cauliflower served with semi spicy bang bang garlic sauce over top. GF/Vegetarian Allergies-Nightshade

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$11.00

Traditional Japanese pork dumplings served with Ponzu dipping sauce. Allergies- Gluten, Nightshade

Vegetarian Gyoza

Vegetarian Gyoza

$11.00

Traditional Japanese vegetarian dumplings served with Ponzu dipping sauce. Tofu, leek, cabbage, onion, sweet potato vermicelli. Allergies-Gluten, Nightshade

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$23.00

A white miso and bone broth loaded with grilled corn, grilled Chashu pork belly, bok choy, black garlic, soft boiled egg, carrots and seasonal wild mushrooms. Allergies-Gluten, Egg

TanTanMen

TanTanMen

$23.00

Noodles nestled in a dark tonkotsu broth. Crowned with ground spicy pork, soft boiled egg, carrots, baby bok choy, cilantro and Sansyo spice.

Kid Ramen

$12.00

Ramen noodles and our house creamy Tonkotsu broth

Chuka Beef

Pho

A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day. Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
Australian Wagyu Pho

Australian Wagyu Pho

$37.00

A full and robust flavor with the richness of Japanese A5. Heavily marbled and bursting with flavor. A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day. Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Pho

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Pho

$28.00

Snake River Farms, all natural American Wagyu. medium to heavy marbling. Creamy, buttery, refined A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day. Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade

Brisket Pho

Brisket Pho

$27.00Out of stock

House 36 hour slow cooked brisket. Cooked with charred veggies and Asian spices A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day. Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade

Elk Pho

Elk Pho

$27.00

The leanest of our meats. Robust flavor profile that goes great with asian infused food. A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day. Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade

Pork Loin Pho

Pork Loin Pho

$19.00

Thinly sliced American pink pork. Great for broth styled dishes to add that distinctive flavor. A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day. Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade

Ribeye Pho

Ribeye Pho

$24.00

Select Ribeye from Snake River Farms. All the ribeye flavors you'd expect. Full flavor and butter A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day. Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade

Jumbo Shrimp Pho

Jumbo Shrimp Pho

$22.00

5 Jumbo Prawns with our seasonal vegetables. May include bok choy, cabbage, wild mushroom mix, broccoli, and carrots. A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day. Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade

Vegetable Pho

Vegetable Pho

$17.00

Seasonal Vegetables. May include bok choy, cabbage, wild mushroom mix, broccoli, and carrots. Make it Vegan by putting it in our traditional broth. A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day. Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade

Pho-rench Dip

Gyudon beef on a toasted baguette with our famous bang-bang sauce, pickled carrots, cucumber, and house slaw. Served with a side of jalapeno, basil/cilantro, bean sprouts and pho broth.

Additional Items

Wild Mushroom Bowl

Wild Mushroom Bowl

$10.00

Uncooked seasonal wild mushrooms mix

Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00
Extra Vegetable Bowl

Extra Vegetable Bowl

$8.00

Mixed seasonal vegetables

Side Ramen Noodles

Side Ramen Noodles

$5.00

Chinese wheat noodles

Side Udon Noodles

Side Udon Noodles

$6.00

Udon is a thick noodle made from wheat flour, used in Japanese cuisine

Side Rice Noodle

Side Rice Noodle

$5.00
Side Tofu

Side Tofu

$3.00

Also known as bean curd, is a food prepared by coagulating soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into solid white blocks of varying softness

Side Soft Boiled Egg

Side Soft Boiled Egg

$3.00
Side Fried Egg

Side Fried Egg

$2.00
Side Napa Cabbage

Side Napa Cabbage

$2.00

Napa cabbage is a type of Chinese cabbage originating near the Beijing region of China and is widely used in East Asian cuisine.

Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Uncooked and freshly cut

Side Carrots

Side Carrots

$2.00

Uncooked and freshly cut

Side Bok Choy

Side Bok Choy

$3.00

Uncooked and whole

Side Jalapeño

Side Jalapeño

$0.50
Side Grilled Corn

Side Grilled Corn

$1.50
Side Minced Garlic

Side Minced Garlic

Sriracha

Sriracha

Chili Oil

Chili Oil

Sambal

Sambal

Rough chopped chili paste

Goma Sauce

Goma Sauce

$1.00

House Made toasted Sesame sauce Allergies-Gluten

*Ponzu

*Ponzu

$1.00

A classic Japanese condiment, Ponzu Sauce is a citrus-based sauce with a tart-tangy flavor similar to a vinaigrette

Soy Sauce

Hoisin

Hoisin

$1.00

Hoisin sauce is a thick, fragrant sauce commonly used in Cantonese cuisine as a glaze for meat, an addition to stir fry, or as dipping sauce. It is darkly-colored in appearance and sweet and salty in taste. Although regional variants exist, hoisin sauce usually includes soybeans, fennel, red chili peppers, and garlic. Allergies-Gluten

Veggie Bowl W\O Noodles

$5.00

Bowl Of Miso

$8.00

Onion Caddie

$2.00

Side Mushroom

$3.00

Side Jalapenoes

$0.50

Side Kimchi

$5.00

Side Green Onions

Poke Bowls

*Karaage Chicken Bowl

*Karaage Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Japanese styled traditionally seasoned and marinated fried chicken. Bang Bang Chile sauce over top, napa cabbage slaw, house made pickles and topped with sesame seeds and Korean chili powder. GF Allergies-Nightshade

Curry

Curry

$22.00Out of stock

Japanese styled traditionally seasoned and marinated fried cauliflower. Bang Bang Chile sauce over top, Napa cabbage slaw, house made pickles and topped with sesame seeds and Korean chili powder. GF Allergies-Nightshade

Gyudon Beef Bowl

Gyudon Beef Bowl

$25.00

Thinly sliced Ribeye cooked with fire roasted jalapeños, grill charred onion in a garlic shoyu sauce. Served over hot rice and topped with Kimchi and a fried egg. Allergies- Nightshades, Gluten

*Kid Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Fried Chicken and rice.

Karagee Cauliflower Bowl

$22.00

Tuna Poke

$28.00

Salmon Poke

Hoodies and Sweaters

Black Hoodie

Black Hoodie

$60.00

Highest quality material for a lightweight feel but no compromise on warmth. Large color logo on the back, our name down the full left sleeve and tri-colored katakana on the chest. Look'n good and feel'n good.

Yellow Hoodie

Yellow Hoodie

$50.00

Our limited edition yellow Kuchu Shabu Hoodie. With a black logo on the back, and katakana name on the sleeve, you'll be looking good and keeping warm. Highest quality of cotton used to ensure a long and soft life. Size Small-3XLarge

Blue Hoodie

Blue Hoodie

$50.00

Our signature baby blue. The OG is sure to stand out in the crowd. With "Park City UT" on the left shoulder, our anime boarder on the front and a black logo on the back. Everyone will be jealous of the places you go and the awesome food you ate.

Grey Hoodie

Grey Hoodie

$40.00

CHILL GREY is your everyday sweater. With a unique logo print down the left sleeve and katana on the right chest. Large lettering name on the back. Highest quality of cotton used to ensure a long and soft life. Size Small-3XLarge

Beanie/Hat

$25.00

Green Hoodie

$50.00

GRN STAFF

$36.00

Short/Long Sleeve Shirts

LoGo Short Sleeve

LoGo Short Sleeve

$25.00

Our classic brand t-shirt. Ultra soft fabric made for activities. Sports cotton so its incredibly soft and ready when you are.

LoGo Long Sleeve

LoGo Long Sleeve

$30.00

Sports cotton made to be worn through all of your outdoor adventures. Large color logo on the back, katana logo on the front left chest and a side slit with an extended back for the best coverage when on the mountain.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

All Merchandise sales will be contacted to schedule a pickup time or shipping address. Lunch menu availability is from 11am-1:45pm and it will appear in those times. Dinner menu availability will appear from 5pm-8:45pm

Location

3720 N Sundial Court, Park City, UT 84098

Directions

Gallery
Kuchu Shabu image
Kuchu Shabu image
Kuchu Shabu image

