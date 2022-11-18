Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kuhar's Carryout

review star

No reviews yet

8030 Broadmoor Rd

Mentor, OH 44060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wiener Schnitzel Dinner
Hungarian Goulash Dinner
Cheese and Potato Perogis

Schnitzel Dinners

Wiener Schnitzel Dinner

Wiener Schnitzel Dinner

$15.95

Two Breaded and Fried Pork Cutlets

St Moritz Schnitzel Dinner

St Moritz Schnitzel Dinner

$17.25

Breaded+Fried Pork Cutlets with Ham and Swiss Cheese

Paris Schnitzel Dinner

$15.95

Two Egg Batter Dipped and Fried Pork Cutlets

Gourmet Naturschnitzel Dinner

$16.95

Two Pork Cutlets sauteed with Green Peppers + Onions in Wine Sauce

European Favorites

Hungarian Goulash Dinner

$16.25

Tender Beef Tips cooked in our Goulash gravy. Served over egg noodles

Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner

Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner

$15.25

Two Grilled Smoked Slovenian Sausages. Served over Sauerkraut

House Platter

$18.50

Wiener Schnitzel, Smoked Slovenian Sausage, Paris Schnitzel. Served with a side of Sauerkraut

Rindsrouladen Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

Tenderized Steak stuffed with Green Pepper, Onion, Pickle, Yellow Mustard. Covered in Beef Gravy.

New World Options

Breaded Pork Chop Dinner

$14.50

Two Bone-in Breaded and Fried Pork Cutlets

Roast Beef Dinner

$14.95

Thinly sliced Roast Beef served in our Beef Gravy

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.75

Deep fried Chicken Leg, Breast, and Thigh

Seafood

Cod Dinner

$16.25

Two pieces of Breaded and Fried Cod Fish

French Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.50

Ten French Fried Gulf Shrimp. Served with Homemade Cocktail Sauce

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Cod Fish, Lettuce, Pickle, and Tomato. Served on Italian White bread

Sandwiches

Wiener Schnitzel Sandwich

$10.95

Breaded and Fried Pork Cutlet. Served on Italian White Bread. Includes L/P/T

Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

4 oz. of Homemade Corned Beef. Served on Rye Bread. Includes Pickles.

Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

One Grilled Slovenian smoked Sausage. Served on Rye Bread. Includes a side of Sauerkraut.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.50

Thinly sliced Roast Beef dipped in Beef Gravy. Served on Italian White Bread. Includes L/P/T. *open face or closed*

Reuben Sandwich

$11.25Out of stock

4 oz. of Homemade Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, and Sauerkraut. Served on Rye Bread. Includes Pickles

Kinder Menu

Junior Schnitzel Meal

$8.00

One Piece of Wiener Schnitzel

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

5 Ct. Strip

Hamburger

$10.25

Hamburger served with L/P/T on the side

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Cheeseburger served with L/P/T on the side

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Side Orders

Sauerkraut Balls

$4.95

12 ct. (Contains Ham)

Cheese and Potato Perogis

$4.95

4 ct. (Cheese and Potato blend)

Potato Dumplings

$4.95

6 ct.

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.95

12 ct.

Kuhar's Coleslaw

$3.00
Cabbage and Noodles

Cabbage and Noodles

$4.50+

Cucumber Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Side of Sauerkraut

$3.00
Side of Daily Vegetable

Side of Daily Vegetable

$2.25

Side Salad

$2.50

Soup Special

Soup Special

$5.50+

(12 oz.)

Sides of Gravy

Beef Gravy

$1.95+

(6 oz.)

A La Carte Items

Wiener Schnitzel Piece

$4.25

Smoked Sausage Piece

$3.75

Roast Beef Piece

$3.25

Breaded Pork Chop Piece

$3.75

Extra Meatball

$1.50
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95
Homefries

Homefries

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Loaf of Bread

$3.95

Pork Chop

$3.25

Dessert Specials

Apple Strudel - Half

Apple Strudel - Half

$6.50

Half

Apple Strudel - Piece

Apple Strudel - Piece

$4.95

One Piece

Apple Strudel - Whole

Apple Strudel - Whole

$12.00Out of stock

Whole

Carrot Cake

$4.95
Cheese Strudel - Half

Cheese Strudel - Half

$6.50Out of stock

Half

Cheese Strudel - Piece

Cheese Strudel - Piece

$4.95Out of stock

One Piece

Cheese Strudel - Whole

Cheese Strudel - Whole

$12.00Out of stock

Whole

Cherry Cheesecake

Cherry Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock
Cherry Strudel - Half

Cherry Strudel - Half

$6.50

Half

Cherry Strudel - Piece

Cherry Strudel - Piece

$4.95

One Piece

Cherry Strudel - Whole

Cherry Strudel - Whole

$12.00

Whole

Chocolate Overload

$4.95Out of stock
Custard Square

Custard Square

$4.95

German Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Limoncello Cake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$4.95Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Belgian Mousse

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$4.95

Drinks

Sprite

$1.25

Coca Cola

$1.25

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.25

Ginger ale

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Deer Park Water Bottle

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.00

La Croix

$1.25

A&W

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

7 Up

$1.25

Utensils

Fork

Knife

Spoon

Napkin

Utensil Set (Fork, Knife, Spoon, Napkin)

Butter

Bread Pc

$0.25

Salt

Pepper

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kuhar's Carryout has been providing the Greater city of Cleveland with authentic and convenient European Cuisine for over two decades

Website

Location

8030 Broadmoor Rd, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Mentor
orange star4.5 • 3,575
7861 Reynolds Rd. Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
orange star4.4 • 603
7338 Industrial Park Blvd Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Slyman's Tavern - Mentor
orange starNo Reviews
7601 Mentor Avenue Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Mentor, OH
orange starNo Reviews
7720 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle Mentor
orange starNo Reviews
7850 Mentor Ave Suite #200B Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,238
7850 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mentor

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Mentor
orange star4.5 • 3,575
7861 Reynolds Rd. Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,238
7850 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
orange star4.7 • 844
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15 Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
orange star4.4 • 603
7338 Industrial Park Blvd Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Mentor
orange star4.8 • 346
9379 Mentor Avenue Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Stadium Grill-Mentor
orange star4.1 • 331
8330 Tyler Blvd Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mentor
Willoughby
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston