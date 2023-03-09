  • Home
Kuji Kitchen 8601 Martin Luther King Boulevard

No reviews yet

8601 Martin Luther King Boulevard

Houston, TX 77033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Berbere Salmon

Lunch/Dinner

A La Carte

Side African Soul Rice

$5.00

Side Bean of the Week

$4.00

Side Braised Short Ribs

$10.00

Side Coconut Red Beans and Rice

$5.00

Side Crispy Sweet Potato

$5.00

Side Curry Shrimp

$6.00

Side Garden Vegetables

$3.00

Side Gullah Greens

$3.00

Side Jerk Chicken

$7.00

Side of House Chips

$2.50

Side Plantain

$3.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Steamed Rice

$4.00

Side Trini-Chi Chicken

$6.00

Side Vegan Braised Short Ribs

$8.00

Side Vegan Curry Vegetables

$5.00

Side Vegan Jerk Chicken

$5.00

Side Vegetable Lo-Mein

$5.00

Flatbreads

Jerk Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Pulled Beef Flatbreads

$12.00

Garden Vegetables Flatbreads

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Flatbread (Copy)

$12.00

Lunch/Dinner

Jerk Chicken Plate

$15.00

Coconut red beans and rice | Festival cabbage | Plantains | Wings or Thighs

Trini-Chi Chicken

$15.00

Garden vegetable lo-mein

Curry Shrimp

$15.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice | Garden vegetables

Berbere Salmon

$15.00

African Soul Fried Rice | Plantain

Braised Short Ribs

$15.00

Crispy Sweet Potato | Gullah Greens

The Only Burger w/Chips

$15.00

House made Patty, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes

Jeremy's Way Vegan Burger

$15.00

Vegan patty, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato

Build Your Bowl

$17.50

KUJI House Salad

$8.00

Garden Field Greens | Seasonal Garden Vegetables | Herb Croutons w/ Your Choice of Proteins

Samosa

Jerk Samosa

$10.00

Curry Samosa

$10.00

Short Ribs Samosa

$10.00

Vegan Jerk Samosa

$10.00

Vegan Curry Samosa

$10.00

Vegan Short Ribs Samosa

$10.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & House Made Chips

$10.00

Beverages

Kuji Beverages

Tropical Tea

$2.50

Zen Water

$1.50

Cup of Water

In-House Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Sorrel Tea

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Pineapple Ginger Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Pineapple Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Sorrel Ginger

$2.50Out of stock

Mango Carrot

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Ting Sparkling Grapefruit

$2.50

Agua De CoCo

$2.50

Kola Champagne

$2.50

Pink Ting

$2.50

Guava Carrot

$2.50

Merchandise

T-shirts

Kuji Logo Tee

$20.00+

Coffee Beans

Little Dreamer Coffee

$18.00

Three Keys Coffee

$18.00

Coffee Pots

Coffee Drip Pot

$45.00

Coffee Filters

$10.00

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mug

$2.50

Sauce

My Mama’s Pepper Sauce

$6.00

Dessert

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.00

Rum Pound Cake

$6.00

Seasonal Pastry

$6.00

Seasonal Pastry

Apple

$6.00

Pears

$6.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

Espresso Latte

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Non - Espresso Latte

Chai Tea ( Iced)

$6.00

Chai Hot

$5.00+

Turmeric Latte (Iced)

$6.00

Turmeric Latte Hot

$5.00+

Butterfly Pea Latte - Iced

$6.00

Water

Cup

Bottled

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

In the heart of Houston’s Southside is a Caribbean Inspired Restaurant and Coffee House. Come in and enjoy!

Location

8601 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houston, TX 77033

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

