Kuji Kitchen 8601 Martin Luther King Boulevard
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
In the heart of Houston’s Southside is a Caribbean Inspired Restaurant and Coffee House. Come in and enjoy!
8601 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houston, TX 77033
