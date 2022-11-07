Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kukuruku Fried Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

201 Round Table Ct Apt 201

Fredericksburg, VA 22406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FRIED CHICKEN ALA CARTE

1 PC CHICKEN ALA CARTE

$2.75

2 PC CHICKEN ALA CARTE

$4.75

4 PC CHICKEN ALA CARTE

$7.75

8 PC CHICKEN ALA CARTE

$15.00
5 PIECE NUGGIES

5 PIECE NUGGIES

$2.50

FRIED CHICKEN COMBO

1 PC CHICKEN COMBO

1 PC CHICKEN COMBO

$4.50
2 PC CHICKEN COMBO

2 PC CHICKEN COMBO

$6.50
4 PC CHICKEN COMBO

4 PC CHICKEN COMBO

$9.50
8 PC CHICKEN COMBO

8 PC CHICKEN COMBO

$19.00

SIDES

MASHED POTATO

$2.00

RICE

$2.00

GRAVY

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Filipino style fried chicken, with mouth watering sides

Location

201 Round Table Ct Apt 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406

Directions

