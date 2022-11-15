Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Breakfast & Brunch

Kulushkat

review star

No reviews yet

1137 Washington Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Popular Items

Classic Falafel Pita
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Falafel Plate

In a Pita

Classic Falafel Pita

Classic Falafel Pita

$11.00

Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini

Eggplant a la Yafa Pita

Eggplant a la Yafa Pita

$11.00

Hummus, Israeli Salad, tahini *Cold Sandwich*

Hummus Pita

$10.00

Hummus, Choice of Salad and tahini

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$13.00

Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini

Shawafel Pita

Shawafel Pita

$14.00

Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini

Beef + Lamb Kebab Kebab Pita

Beef + Lamb Kebab Kebab Pita

$16.00

Beef & Lamb kebabs, hummus, israeli salad and tahini

Sides / Mezes

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

Seasoned or Plain Gluten-Free

Hummus (8oz)

Hummus (8oz)

$8.00

Gluten-Free

Eggplant a la Yafa (8oz)

Eggplant a la Yafa (8oz)

$8.00

Gluten-Free

Stuffed Grapeleaves (5)

Stuffed Grapeleaves (5)

$5.00

Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Burrekas (2)

Burrekas (2)

$6.00

Two Puff-Pastries

Labneh Za'atar (8oz)

Labneh Za'atar (8oz)

$8.00

Mediterranean yogurt spread topped with Za'atar.

Madboukha (8oz)

Madboukha (8oz)

$8.00

Spicy cooked tomato relish straight from grandma's cookbook

Falafel (5)

Falafel (5)

$6.00

w/ Tahini

Ahmad's Merguez Sausage

Ahmad's Merguez Sausage

$8.00

Ahmad says he can't remember a time he wasn't making this beef/lamb merguez sausage. "40 years minimum," he says from his South Brooklyn outpost. Never pork casing. Always Halal.

Beef + Lamb Kebabs (2)

Beef + Lamb Kebabs (2)

$8.00
Marinated Beets Salad

Marinated Beets Salad

$7.00

Red Beets Marinated in Garlic and Mediterranean spices.

Skhug

$1.00

Homemade Spicy Cilantro Pepper Relish

Rice

Rice

$5.00

Extra Pita (2)

$2.00
Za'atar Pita

Za'atar Pita

$4.00

Two pieces of pita toasted and brushed with Za'atar and olive oil blend.

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Vegetarian/Vegan - Gluten Free

On a Plate

Shepherd's Salad

Shepherd's Salad

$14.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions in lemon juice and olive oil dressing topped with Feta cheese and parsley.

Premium Israeli Salad

Premium Israeli Salad

$13.00

w/ tahini, warm chickpeas, pine nuts and hard boiled egg

Salad Sampler

Salad Sampler

$15.00

Red Cabbage salad and your choice of 3 salads. Comes w/ Hummus and pita

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$14.00

w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$14.00

topped with tahini and warm chickpeas and pita

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$17.00

w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita

Beef + Lamb Kebab Plate

Beef + Lamb Kebab Plate

$20.00

w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita

Mediterranean Feast

Mediterranean Feast

$20.00

A healthy serving of hummus w/ warm chickpeas, w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, beets salad, stuffed grapeleaves (2) falafel (4) and two pita

Mixed Grill Platter

Mixed Grill Platter

$28.00

Beef & Lamb Kebabs(2), Chicken Skewer(1) Chicken Shawarma and Merguez Sausage(2) w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita

Specials

Cauliflower Pita

Cauliflower Pita

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower steak with green lemon garlic tahini, Israeli salad, and feta. Served w/ 4oz Marinated Beets Salad. Vegetarian.

Grilled Chicken Skewers

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$15.00

Two grilled mediterranean chicken skewers laid over Za’atar pita served w/ za’atar labneh, Skhug and salad

Brunch Food

Shakshookah w/ Merguez Sausage

Shakshookah w/ Merguez Sausage

$16.00

Two eggs poached, Madboukha, Hummus, Salad, Pita

Shakshookah w/ Three Eggs

Shakshookah w/ Three Eggs

$16.00

(Vegetarian) Three eggs poached, Madboukha, Hummus, Salad, Pita

Mediterranean Breakfast

Mediterranean Breakfast

$16.00

Two Burrekas, Boiled Egg, Labneh, Salad

Sabikh X Burrekas

Sabikh X Burrekas

$14.00

Two Burrekas, Eggplant a la Yafa, Boiled egg, Salad, Tahini

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$5.00

Walnuts, pistachio, and cashews Contains dairy

Mom's Cake

Mom's Cake

$4.00

Semolina coconut Contains gluten, eggs. Dairy-free

Ruggelakh (2pcs)

Ruggelakh (2pcs)

$5.50

Chocolate Contains gluten. Vegan.

Chocolate Nougat Bamba

Chocolate Nougat Bamba

$2.50

Peanut butter puffs filled with chocolate nougat

Large Bamba

$4.00

Peanut Butter Puffs

DRINKS

Assam Iced Tea (Black)

Assam Iced Tea (Black)

$4.00Out of stock

Mountain Rose Herbs

Rooibos Iced Tea (Red)

Rooibos Iced Tea (Red)

$4.00Out of stock

Mountain Rose Herbs

Tulsi Iced Tea (Green)

Tulsi Iced Tea (Green)

$4.00Out of stock

Mountain Rose Herbs

Hibiscus Iced Tea (Herbal)

Hibiscus Iced Tea (Herbal)

$4.00

Mountain Rose Herbs

Lemonana

Lemonana

$5.00

Freshly squeezed mint lemonade

Kulushkat Iced Tea

Kulushkat Iced Tea

$4.00

Black tea w/ dried cranberrries

Iced Tea Lemonana

Iced Tea Lemonana

$5.00
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$2.50

Beer

Stella Artois Imported [Belgium]

$6.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Goldstar Imported [Israel]

$7.00

Taybeh Imported [West Bank]

$7.00

Whiteclaw

$6.00

Brunch Drinks

Fresh-Squeezed OJ

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh-Squeezed Grapefruit

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh-Squeezed OJ-GF Mix

$8.00Out of stock
OJ DBL Mimosa

OJ DBL Mimosa

$9.00Out of stock
Grapefruit DBL Mimosa

Grapefruit DBL Mimosa

$9.00Out of stock
Peach Bellini

Peach Bellini

$9.00

House-Made Red Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

[W/FRESH PINEAPPLE, PEAR + ORANGE]

Family-Style Mediterranean Feast (Feeds 4-5)

Family-Style Mediterranean Feast

Family-Style Mediterranean Feast

$98.00

Chicken Shawarma (24oz) Hummus Plate w/ Warm chickpeas (24oz) Falafel w/ Tahini (8 Balls; 8oz Tahini) Shepherds Salad w/ Feta (24oz) Pickles (8oz) Skhug (4oz) Pitas (5pcs)

(Vegetarian) Family Style Mediterranean Feast

$86.00

Classic Falafel (16 Balls; 8oz Tahini) Hummus Plates w/ Warm chickpeas (24oz) Eggplant a la Yafa (8oz) Shepherds Salad w/ Feta (24oz) Pickles (8oz) Skhug (4oz) Marinated Beets Salad (8oz) Stuffed grape leaves (10pcs) Pitas (5pcs)

(Vegan) Family-Style Mediterranean Feast

$82.00

Classic Falafel (16 Balls; 8oz Tahini) Hummus Plates w/ Warm chickpeas (24oz) Eggplant a la Yafa (8oz) Shepherds Salad w/ Tahini (24oz) Pickles (8oz) Skhug (4oz) Marinated Beets Salad (8oz) Stuffed grape leaves (10pcs) Pitas (5pcs)

Sarah Catering 8/13

$436.25

Grocery

Har Bracha Tahini Jar

Har Bracha Tahini Jar

$9.00

Imported Pickle Can

$7.00

Imported Spicy Pepper Can

$7.00

Wine

Chateau du Hureau (Bottle)

$55.00

[RED WINE] Must be 21 to purchase.

Chianti (Bottle)

$46.00

[RED WINE] Must be 21 to purchase.

Costi de Brenta (Bottle)

$35.00

[RED WINE] Must be 21 to purchase.

Domaine du Vistre (Bottle)

$35.00

[ROSE] Must be 21 to purchase.

Macon Villages (Bottle)

$35.00

[WHITE WINE] Must be 21 to purchase.

SanFeletto (Bottle)

$35.00

[Prosecco] Must be 21 to purchase.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Intimate, mom-&-pop eatery featuring traditional Mediterranean dishes in a comfortable atmosphere.

Location

1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Directions

Gallery
Kulushkat image
Kulushkat image
Kulushkat image
Kulushkat image

