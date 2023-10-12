Spend $15, save $5
KUMA5OFF
Copied!
Spend $15, save $5
KUMA5OFF
Copied!

BEVERAGES

Soda

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ramune

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.95

Perrier 12 oz

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Pellegrino 17oz

$5.95

Milkis (Apple)

$3.50

Crush (Orange)

$2.95

Mtn Dew

$2.95

Brisk Iced Tea Lemon

$2.95

STARTERS

Appetizers

Vegetable Tempura

$11.95

Garlic Edamame

$6.95

Sashimi Sampler (6pcs)

$12.95

Tuna Tartar

$15.95

Fresh Oyster (6pcs)

$15.95
Crunch Avocado Bomb

Crunch Avocado Bomb

$13.95
Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna (4pcs)

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna (4pcs)

$11.95
Ponzu Yellowtail Jalapeno

Ponzu Yellowtail Jalapeno

$19.95
Salted Edamame

Salted Edamame

$5.50

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)

$9.95

Mixed Tempura (6pcs)

$11.95

Jalapeno Bomb

$11.95
Shrimp Shumai (6pcs)

Shrimp Shumai (6pcs)

$8.95

Soft Shell Crab

$11.95

Calamari Rings

$11.95

Baked Green Mussel

$11.95

Salmon Collar (2pcs)

$11.95

Yellowtail Collar

$12.95

Kuma Specialties

Seared Pepper Tuna

$21.95
Carpaccio Salmon / Tuna (8pcs)

Carpaccio Salmon / Tuna (8pcs)

$21.95

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95
Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup

$5.95

Spicy Seafood Miso Soup

$7.95

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.95
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Spicy Kani Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Salad (Large)

$15.75

Sashimi Salad (Large)

$21.95

REGULAR / VEGGIE ROLLS

Regular Rolls

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Salmon Roll

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Spicy California Roll

$7.50

Tamago Roll

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.95

Crab Tempura Roll

$9.95

Unagi Roll

$10.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.50

Spicy Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$9.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.95
Futo Maki Roll

Futo Maki Roll

$10.95

Veggie / Fruit Rolls

House Veggi Roll

$10.95

Avocado Roll

$6.95

Cucumber Roll

$6.95

Pickled Radish Roll

$6.50
Mango Avocado Roll

Mango Avocado Roll

$7.95

Asparagus Roll

$6.95
Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.95

Jalapeno Asparagus Avocado Roll

$8.95
AAC Roll

AAC Roll

$8.50

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$7.50

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$13.95

Mango Delight Roll

$14.95
Panko Banana Roll

Panko Banana Roll

$15.95
Secret Garden Roll

Secret Garden Roll

$14.95

KUMA SPECIALTY ROLLS

Fresh Rolls

Bako's Point Roll (Soy paper)

Bako's Point Roll (Soy paper)

$13.95
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

Spicy Rainbow Roll

$16.95
Best Friends Roll (Soy paper)

Best Friends Roll (Soy paper)

$16.95
Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$15.95

IN: crabmeat, avocado OUT: salmon, avocado SAUCE: yuzu ponzu sauce

Salmon Lover's Roll

$16.95

Tekka Tuna Roll

$16.95
Hama Hama Roll

Hama Hama Roll

$16.95

Spicy Poki Roll

$16.95

FlaMango Roll

$17.95

Naruto Roll

$16.95

Bull's Eye Roll

$15.95

In & Out Salmon Roll

$15.95

Albacore Delight Roll

$16.95

Ex-Girlfriend Roll

$17.95

Mr. Gump's Roll

$16.95

French Kiss Roll

$17.95

Seared Tuna Crunch Roll

$17.95

Kuma's Special Fresh Roll

$18.95

Yellow Submarine Roll

$16.95

Baked Rolls

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.95

Baked Albacore Roll

$16.95
Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$16.95

Caterpillar Roll

$16.95

Lobster Roll

$19.95

Baked Scallop Roll

$17.95

Red Bull Roll

$19.95

Oh My God Roll

$19.95
Into The Fire Roll

Into The Fire Roll

$20.95

Tempura Rolls

California Tempura Roll

California Tempura Roll

$12.95
Sweet & Hot Roll

Sweet & Hot Roll

$13.95

Crunch Shrimp Roll

$13.95
Creamy Salmon Roll

Creamy Salmon Roll

$14.95

whole roll deep fried (salmon, cream cheese, avocado inside) with mango sauce, and eel sauce

Spider Roll

$14.95

Calamari Tempura Roll

$14.95

Panko Salmon Roll

$14.95

Green & Pinky Salmon Roll

$16.95

Angry Shrimp Roll

$16.95
Rock Star Shrimp Roll

Rock Star Shrimp Roll

$18.95
Snow Mountain Roll

Snow Mountain Roll

$20.95
Popcorn Lobster Roll

Popcorn Lobster Roll

$19.95
Yum Yum Roll

Yum Yum Roll

$21.05

SUSHI / SASHIMI

Sushi

Tuna Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$3.50
Yellowtail Sushi

Yellowtail Sushi

$3.95
Shrimp Sushi

Shrimp Sushi

$2.95
Crabstick Sushi

Crabstick Sushi

$2.95
Unagi Sushi

Unagi Sushi

$4.50
Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$3.50

Albacore Sushi

$3.50
Tamago Sushi

Tamago Sushi

$2.95

Masago Sushi

$2.95

Squid Sushi (2pcs)

$5.95

Surf Clam Sushi (2pcs)

$5.95
Tobiko /sushi

Tobiko /sushi

$3.95
Salmon Egg Sushi

Salmon Egg Sushi

$4.50

Octopus Sushi

$3.50

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$5.95

Jumbo Scallop (Seared) Sushi

$5.95

Snapper Sushi

$3.50

Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$13.95

Albacore Sashimi

$13.95

Octopus Sashimi

$13.95

Tuna Sashimi

$13.95

Salmon Sashimi

$13.95

Sushi Combo

Sushi Regular Combo (8pcs)

$23.95

Sushi Plus Combo (12pcs)

$31.95

Sashimi Combo

Sashimi Regular Combo (16pcs)

$39.95

Sashimi Plus Combo (20pcs)

$52.95

Special Seared Sushi

Seared Salmon (2pcs)

$8.95

Seared Tuna (2pcs)

$8.95
Shrimp Ball (4pcs)

Shrimp Ball (4pcs)

$11.95

seared shrimp with special sauce, crunch, furikake, scallion

ENTREES

Noodles

Ramen

$14.95

Ramen Combo

$19.95

Seafood Udon

$18.95

Tempura Udon

$17.95

Yaki Soba Combination

$21.95

Yaki Soba Beef

$19.95

Yaki Soba Chicken

$18.95

Yaki Soba Veggie

$15.00
Kaki Udon

Kaki Udon

$13.95

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$15.95

Yaki Soba Shrimp

$19.95

Fried Rice

Mixed Fried Rice

$17.95
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

Beef Fried Rice

$16.95
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.95

Teriyaki Dinner

Beef Teriyaki

$21.95

Shrimp Teriyaki

$21.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

Katsu

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$18.95
Port Katsu

Port Katsu

$18.95

Rice Bowl / Plate

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$25.95

Salmon Don

$24.95
Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$24.95

Korean Chirashi Bowl

$24.95

Bulgogi

$21.95

Spicy Pork

$21.95

Mixed Tempura Entree

$20.95

Spicy Chicken

$20.95

Spicy Shrimp

$23.95