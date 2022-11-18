Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Kumar's Connecticut

1,024 Reviews

$$

238J Tolland Turnpike

Manchester, CT 06042

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kothu Parotta
Chicken Tikka Masala [Gluten Free]
Garlic Naan

THURSDAY DOSA SPECIALS (ANY DOSA @ 9.99$)

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Hyderabadi style Chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Ghee Paper Roast

$9.99

Hyderabadi style Boneless Chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Masala Dosa

$9.99Out of stock

Boneless Goat biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Ghee Masala Dosa

$9.99Out of stock

Whole pomfret marinated with authentic South Indian spices and glazed to perfection On Tawa. Cook time 30 minutes.

Mysore Masala Dosa

$9.99

CHAAT - Indian Street Food

Pani puri

$10.00

Pani puri is an immensely popular Indian street food of crispy, hollow, fried dough balls (puri) stuffed with boiled potatoes or steamed moong sprouts or boiled chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) together with spicy tangy water and a sweet chutney.

Bhel Poori

$10.00

Puffed rice, shredded veggies, chickpeas, onion and a tangy tamarind sauce.

Dahi Puri

$10.00

Made by stuffing crispy puffed puris with boiled potatoes and topping it with a combination of sweet, sour and spicy chutneys, onion, sev and beaten curd (dahi) giving it a perfectly balanced tongue tickling taste.

Samosa chaat

$12.00

Delicious Indian street food where crispy Punjabi samosa is topped with a tangy and spicy chutney mixture.

Masala Pappad - Dine-in only

$3.00

Kids Stuff

Cheese Dosai (Kids)
$8.00

$8.00
Nutella Dosai (Kids)
$8.00

Nutella Dosai (Kids)

$8.00
Chicken Nuggets (Kids)

Chicken Nuggets (Kids)

$8.00

Chicken breaded and deep fried !

French Fries (Kids) [Vegan]
$8.00

French Fries (Kids) [Vegan]

$8.00

APPETIZERS

Melagu Rasam [Gluten Free | Vegan]

$6.00

Southern Style spicy thin tomato and pepper soup.

Chennai Chilli Cauliflower [Gluten Free | Vegan]

Chennai Chilli Cauliflower [Gluten Free | Vegan]

$14.00

Marinated cauliflower and deep fried to perfection.

Chennai Chilli Mushroom

Chennai Chilli Mushroom

$14.00

Spicy button mushroom fritters, crispy and spicy.

Chennai Chilli Paneer [Gluten Free]

Chennai Chilli Paneer [Gluten Free]

$14.00

Paneer fritters, crispy and spicy.

Baby Corn Pepper Fry [Vegan]

Baby Corn Pepper Fry [Vegan]

$14.00

Crisped baby corn and tossed in black pepper sauce.

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$14.00

Mushroom deep fried and tossed in black pepper sauce.

Gobi Manchurian [Vegan]

Gobi Manchurian [Vegan]

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in an Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.

Samosa chaat

$12.00

Delicious Indian street food where crispy Punjabi samosa is topped with a tangy and spicy chutney mixture.

Kuli Paniyaram (10 pcs)

Kuli Paniyaram (10 pcs)

$11.00

Rice and lentil batter pan fried in the shape of donuts holes with Ghee.

Andhra Cut Mirchi [Vegan]

$9.00

Chili peppers cut, and deep fried with chick pea flour.

TIFFINS

Ulundhu Vadai (3 Pcs) [Gluten Free | Vegan]

Ulundhu Vadai (3 Pcs) [Gluten Free | Vegan]

$9.50

Dairy free. Gluten free. Rice and lentil batter and fried into savory donuts.

Sambar Vadai [Gluten Free]

Sambar Vadai [Gluten Free]

$9.50

Vadai from above, soaked in sambar (lentil curry).

Rasam Vadai

$9.50

Vadai from above, soaked in Rasam.

Idly (3 Pcs) [Vegan]

Idly (3 Pcs) [Vegan]

$9.50

South Indian steamed savory rice cake made of lentils.

Sambar Idly [Gluten Free]

Sambar Idly [Gluten Free]

$9.50

Idli from above and soaked in lentil sauce.

Mini Idly (12 pcs) [Gluten Free | Vegan]

Mini Idly (12 pcs) [Gluten Free | Vegan]

$9.50

South Indian fritter made of lentils. Crispy outside and soft inside You can call it Indian doughnut.

Mini Idli In Sambar [Gluten Free]

$9.50Out of stock

In Sambar. Petite rice cakes and soaked in lentil sauce.

Podi Masala Idly

Podi Masala Idly

$9.50

Mini idly tossed in ghee and podi, sautéed with onions.

Ven Pongal [Gluten Free]

$12.00

Rice and lentils, steamed together with cumin and ginger.

CURRIES

Paneer Tikka Masala [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Gluten free. Baked Cottage cheese and in a tomato based sauce.

Paneer Butter Masala [Gluten Free]

Paneer Butter Masala [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in tandoor and sauteed with tomato, onions and cream. Served with rice.

Saag Paneer Curry [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Classic Cottage Cheese Curry with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy. Served with rice.

Channa Masala [Gluten Free]

$13.00

Garbonzo beans and cooked to perfection with spices. Served with rice.

Ennai Kathirikkai Kolambu [Eggplant] [Gluten Free | Vegan]

Ennai Kathirikkai Kolambu [Eggplant] [Gluten Free | Vegan]

$14.00

Whole egg plants, fried and dropped in southern style gravy. Served with rice.

Okra Kaara Kolambu [Gluten Free | Vegan]

Okra Kaara Kolambu [Gluten Free | Vegan]

$14.00

Spicy southern curry and choice of okra. Served with rice.

Poondu Pulikolambu [Gluten Free | Vegan]

Poondu Pulikolambu [Gluten Free | Vegan]

$14.00

Dairy free. Gluten free. Tangy curry, made with tamarind and roasted garlic. Served with rice.

Kaalan Varutha Curry

$14.00

Button shown in a ground black pepper based gravy. Served with rice

Dal Tadka [Gluten Free]

Dal Tadka [Gluten Free]

$13.00

Yellow lentil cooked with spices. Served with rice.

Vegetable kurma [Gluten Free | Vegan]

$10.00

Thin coconut based curry, with fresh cut vegetables. Note: Not served with Rice.

DOSAI

Dosai [Vegan]

$11.00

South Indian crepe. ( chutney are nut based )

Ghee Roast

$12.00

Super crispy cone shaped crepe and with ghee (clarified butter).

Podi Dosai [Vegan]

$12.00

South Indian crepe topped with gun powder

Onion Dosai [Vegan]

Onion Dosai [Vegan]

$12.00

South Indian crepe topped with Onions

Masala Dosai [Vegan]

Masala Dosai [Vegan]

$12.00

South Indian crepe topped with potato and spices

Mysore Masala Dosai [Vegan]

$13.00

Bigger crepe spread with a spicy peanut sauce.

Kal Dosai

$13.00

Home style savory pancakes and comes in a set of 2 served with sambar and chutney

Dosai

$12.00

South Indian crepe topped with egg and spices ! Served with sambar or Saalna and chutney.

Uthappam [Vegan]

$11.00

Big and thick South Indian pancake.

Onion Uthappam [Vegan]

Onion Uthappam [Vegan]

$12.00

Big and thick South Indian pancake topped with Onions

Veggie Uthappam [Vegan]

$13.00

Big and thick South Indian pancake topped with Veggies

Kari Dosai

$18.00

Dairy free. Gluten free. Sauteed shredded goat mixed with egg and topped on dosai.

NEW ARRIVALS (C)

Chicken 65

$14.00

Chicken(bone-in) starter fried to perfection with spices

Dragon Chicken

$15.50

Dragon Chicken is one kick-ass chicken dish, that you will fall in love with the moment you try it.

Adraki (Ginger) Chicken

$15.00

Boneless chicken tossed in specially made delicious ginger sauce. Semma combination for Saraku(Saruku)!!!

Chicken Manchurian

$15.00

Delicious fried chicken in slightly sweet, hot & sour Manchurian sauce.

APPETIZERS (C)

Naatu Koli Soup

$6.00

Farm raised chicken soup topped with pepper.

Chennai Chilli Chicken [Gluten Free]

Chennai Chilli Chicken [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Spicy marinated and fried nuggets in Chennai style !

Chicken Chintamani [Gluten Free]

Chicken Chintamani [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Coimbatore style stir fry and with loads of red chilies.

Naatu Koli Varuval [Gluten Free]

Naatu Koli Varuval [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Village style farm hen and sauteed with pepper and masala.

Chicken vepudu

Chicken vepudu

$15.00

Chicken pieces cooked along with ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder and salt is pan fried with Indian spices.

Chicken Tandoor [Gluten Free]

Chicken Tandoor [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Half a farm raised hen, spiced and baked in clay oven. Cooking time ~30 mins.

CURRIES (C)

Naatu Koli Varutha Curry [Gluten Free]

Naatu Koli Varutha Curry [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Farm raised hen and in a pepper-infused spicy base. Served with rice.

Pallipalayam Chicken Curry [Gluten Free]

Pallipalayam Chicken Curry [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Erode style chicken gravy and made with sliced coconut. Served with rice.

Pepper Chicken Gravy [Gluten Free]

Pepper Chicken Gravy [Gluten Free]

$15.50

Boneless chicken cubes and in a ground pepper sauce. Served with rice.

Saag Chicken Curry [Gluten Free]

$15.50

Classic Chicken Curry with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy. Served with rice.

Butter Chicken [Gluten Free]

Butter Chicken [Gluten Free]

$15.50

Boneless chicken cubes cooked in tandoor and sauteed with tomato,onions and cream. Served with rice.

Chicken Tikka Masala [Gluten Free]

$15.50

Chicken Tikka dropped in sauce and just to eat.Served with rice.

Guntur Kodi Koora [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Andhra style chicken curry and a salty tang of tomato. Served with rice.

Chicken Saalna [Gluten Free]

$12.00

Thin coconut based chicken curry and made with whole spices. Note: Not served with Rice.

APPETIZERS (M)

Aatu Kaal Soup [Gluten Free]

Aatu Kaal Soup [Gluten Free]

$7.00

Slow cooked goat bone-in soup topped with coriander leaves.

Mutton Varuval [Gluten Free]

Mutton Varuval [Gluten Free]

$16.50

Cubed bone-in mutton, stir fried until semi dry with spicy masala.

Mutton vepudu

$16.50
Kaara Mutton Perattal (Boneless) [Gluten Free]

Kaara Mutton Perattal (Boneless) [Gluten Free]

$19.00

Red pepper paste marinated goat stir fry.

CURRIES (M)

Mutton Kolambu [Gluten Free]

Mutton Kolambu [Gluten Free]

$16.50

Madurai style goat curry and spiced with home style spice paste. Served with rice.

Boneless Mutton Curry

$19.00

Soft tender chunks of lamb meat cooked in Indian style spiced gravy.

Saag Goat Curry [Gluten Free]

$17.00

Classic Goat Curry with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy. Served with rice.

Goat Vindaloo Curry

$17.00

Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Served with rice.

Gongura Mamsam Koora

$17.00

Andhra style goat curry cooked and simmer along with the Gongura masala. Served with rice.

APPETIZERS (S)

Chennai Chilli Prawns [Gluten Free]

Chennai Chilli Prawns [Gluten Free]

$16.00

Shrimp, spice battered and fried to golden perfection.

Chennai Chilli Fish [Gluten Free]

Chennai Chilli Fish [Gluten Free]

$14.00

Boneless tilapia cubes and fried into spicy nuggets.

Tandoori Pomfret [Gluten Free]

Tandoori Pomfret [Gluten Free]

$18.00

Whole pomfret marinated with authentic South Indian spices and glazed to perfection in tandoor. Cook time 30 minutes.

Kumar's Special Nandu Boneless [Gluten Free]

Kumar's Special Nandu Boneless [Gluten Free]

$17.50

Crab, shells removed and tossed in masala spices.

Pepper Prawns [Gluten Free]

Pepper Prawns [Gluten Free]

$16.50

Shrimp marinated and stir fried in black pepper sauce.

Nethili Fry

Nethili Fry

$14.50

Spicy, anchoules and made into crispy fritters.

CURRIES (S)

Meen Kolambu [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Sliced Tilapia fish, marinated and cooked in South Indian curry.

Nethili Meen Kolambu

$14.50

Dairy free. Gluten free. Super spicy fish curry made with a smaller fish type Nethili (Anchovies). Served with rice.

NEW ARRIVAL (B)

Boneless Chicken Biryani [Gluten Free]

Boneless Chicken Biryani [Gluten Free]

$16.50

Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and boneless chicken. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Chilli Chicken Biryani [Gluten Free]

$16.00

Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and chennai chilli chicken. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Paneer Biryani [Gluten Free]

$15.50

Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow-cooked with bunch'a spices and cottage cheese. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Prawn Biryani

$16.50

Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and Prawns. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Egg Biryani [Gluten Free]

$15.50

Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and eggs. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Chilli Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)

$48.00

Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and chennai chilli chicken. Serves 4-5 people. Includes an appetizer and dessert of chef's choice

Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)

$46.00

Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow-cooked with bunch'a spices and cottage cheese. Comes with 12 Oz Saalna and 12 Oz Raitha.

Prawn Biryani (Family Pack)

$49.50

Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and Prawns. Comes with 12 Oz Saalna and 12 Oz Raitha.

Egg Biryani (Family Pack)

$46.00

Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and eggs. Comes with 12 Oz Saalna and 12 Oz Raitha.

BIRYANI

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Hyderabadi style Chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Hyderabad Mutton Dum Biryani

$17.50

Hyderabadi style Mutton biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Mutton Thalapakatti Biryani [Gluten Free]

$17.50

Gluten free. Aromatic jeera rice and slow-cooked with bunch'a spices and goat. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Spicy Ambur Chicken Biryani [Gluten Free]

$15.50

Ambur Biryani is one of the famous biriyani recipes of South India which emerged during the Nawab of Arcot's regime. Prepared mainly with Seeraga Samba rice and chicken. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Chennai Chicken Dum Biryani [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Gluten free. Chennai style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Veg Biryani [Gluten Free]

$14.00

Gluten-free. Aromatic basmati and slow-cooked with. Fresh veggies. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.

Mutton Thalapakatti Biryani (Family Pack) [Gluten Free]

$49.00

Gluten free. Aromatic jeera rice and slow-cooked with bunch'a spices and goat. Serves 4-5 people. Includes an appetizer and dessert of chef's choice

Spicy Ambur Chicken Biryani (Family Pack) [Gluten Free]

$48.00

Gluten free. Ambur style chicken biryani made with aromatic Seeraga Samba rice and spices. Serves 4-5 people. Includes an appetizer and dessert of chef's choice

Chennai Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack) [Gluten Free]

$45.00

Gluten free. Chennai style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Serves 4-5 people. Includes an appetizer and dessert of chef's choice

Veg Biryani (Family Pack) [Gluten Free]

$42.00

Gluten-free. Aromatic basmati and slow-cooked with. Fresh veggies. Serves 4-5 people. Includes an appetizer and dessert of chef's choice

FRIED RICE (NEW)

Street Style Veg Fried Rice [Vegan]

Street Style Veg Fried Rice [Vegan]

$15.00

Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with Vegetables

Street Style Egg Fried Rice

$15.50

Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with Egg

Street Style Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with chicken

REGULAR

Oor Style Parotta (2 pcs)

$7.50

Butter Naan

$4.50

Bread baked in clay oven (Tandoor) topped with butter

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Bread baked in clay oven (Tandoor) topped with Garlic

Kalonji Butter Naan

$4.50

Butter on one side of the naan and sprinkle coriander leaves and kalonji seeds.

Tandoor Roti [Vegan]

$4.50

A traditional and tasty north indian flatbread recipe made with wheat flour in tandoor clay oven.

CHOPPED

Veggie Kothu Parotta [Vegan]

$15.00

Parottas, chopped up with spices and saalna. Served with Saalna and Raitha.

Egg Kothu Parotta

$15.00

Dairy free. Shredded parottas, egg and spices, chopped up on the grill. Served with Saalna and Raitha.

Chicken Kothu Parotta

Chicken Kothu Parotta

$15.00

Dairy free. Shredded parottas, chicken and spices, chopped up on the grill. Served with Saalna and Raitha.

Mutton Kothu Parotta

$18.00

Mutton Kothu Parotta served with Saalna and Raitha

PUFFED

Chole Bhatura

Chole Bhatura

$14.00

Huge puffed flour bread and served with chickpea masala.

Poori Kelangu (3 Pcs)

Poori Kelangu (3 Pcs)

$14.00

3 puffy whole wheat bread and served with mashed taters.

Chapathi (2 Pcs)

$4.00

EGG-CITING

Omelette [Gluten Free]

Omelette [Gluten Free]

$7.00

South Indian way of saying – Omelet

Muttai Mass

$9.00Out of stock

Boiled eggs sautéed with onions, chillies and House masala mix.

Kalaki [Gluten Free]

Kalaki [Gluten Free]

$4.00

Egg tossed over easy…so good that it melts in your mouth

Masala Kalaki

$5.00
Half Boil [Gluten Free]

Half Boil [Gluten Free]

$3.50

Egg tossed one sided on the griddle topped with black pepper

Egg Masala Curry [Gluten Free]

Egg Masala Curry [Gluten Free]

$15.00

Semi gravy masala with eggs, onions, garlic and tomatoes.

SPECIALITY DRINKS

Amsavalli Apple Milk

$7.00

Freshly Blended Apple With Milk, Saffron Cardamom.

Kumars Special Jigarthanda [Gluten Free]

Kumars Special Jigarthanda [Gluten Free]

$6.00

Gluten free. Milk, almond gum, sarsaparilla root and topped with ice cream.

Paruthi Paal (HOT)(Dine-in Only)

$9.00

(Dine-In Only) A concoction of cottonseed milk, ginger, cardamom and almonds. Paruthi Paal is a very nutritious drink that is very much popular in the Tamil Nadu state of India. Paruthi Paal is regarded as “triple-nutrient” as it is a very rich source of protein, essential fatty acids, and sugars and can be called as an energy drink.

Nannari Sarbath

$6.00

Tasty, Aromatic juice made by boiling coarsely grind Nannari root with sugar / jaggery to form syrup and then a portion of it is mixed with cold water to a chill drink. Nannari Sarbath is a body coolant & a refreshing drink which is a ton better than carbonated drinks.

Baadham Paal (300ml)

$6.00

Delicious Drink made by Blending Almonds, Cardamom & Saffron with Milk.

Mint and lime

$6.00
Mango Lassi [Gluten Free]

Mango Lassi [Gluten Free]

$6.00

The popular Indian drink is a delicious blend of mangoes and yogurt with a touch of cardamom!

Rose Milk [Gluten Free]

Rose Milk [Gluten Free]

$5.00

Gluten free. Boiled and chilled milk with fragrant rose syrup.

Kumar's Special Butter Milk [Gluten Free]

Kumar's Special Butter Milk [Gluten Free]

$4.00

It is the perfect way to cool off during summers! This spiced buttermilk is light, flavorful and refreshing.

Bakery Tea [Gluten Free]

Bakery Tea [Gluten Free]

$3.00

Chari tea latte !

Chennai Coffee/Kaapi [Gluten Free]

Chennai Coffee/Kaapi [Gluten Free]

$3.00

Filter Cofee, frothed with milk and sugar

DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Indian style donut holes, in a sugary cardamom syrup.

Rasamalai [Gluten Free]

$5.00

Homemade cheese patties served cold sweetened milk, garnished with pistachios.

Kulfi [Gluten Free]

$6.00

Gluten free. Village style and home made ice cream.

Kesari

$5.00

Kesari recipe is a popular and delicious South Indian sweet made from rava (cream of wheat), sugar, ghee (clarified butter), saffron and dry fruits

Payasam [Gluten Free]

$5.00

Semiya payasam is a South Indian sweet made with vermicelli, milk, ghee, sugar/ jaggery, raisins and nuts

Basundhi

$6.00

Basundi is a popular Indian dessert consisting of sweetened, thickened milk with the addition of chopped nuts.

NEW ARRIVALS (J)

Sugarcane Juice (Freshly squeezed)

$9.00

Orange is the New Healthy

$7.49

Orange, Carrots & Beets

Summer Breeze

$7.49

A Perfect blend of Watermelon & Muskmelon

MuskMelon (Freshly Made)

$7.49

Tropical sunrise

$7.49

Mixture of pineapple, mango &milk

Orange (Freshly Squeezed)

$7.49

Watermelon (Freshly Made)

$7.49

BEVERAGES

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can
$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00
Fanta Can

Fanta Can

$2.00
Ginger Ale Can
$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.00
Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Limca

$2.50

Thumsup

$2.50

Takeaway Essentials

Utensils (Spoon & Napkins)

$0.25

Paper Plate

$0.25
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kumar's brings you the most authentic Indian food served on banana leaf made using home-style recipes from the roots of South Indian villages, in a modern setting. Also known for serving specialty drinks.

Website

Location

238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester, CT 06042

Directions

