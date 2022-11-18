Kumar's Connecticut

Paruthi Paal (HOT)(Dine-in Only)

$9.00

(Dine-In Only) A concoction of cottonseed milk, ginger, cardamom and almonds. Paruthi Paal is a very nutritious drink that is very much popular in the Tamil Nadu state of India. Paruthi Paal is regarded as “triple-nutrient” as it is a very rich source of protein, essential fatty acids, and sugars and can be called as an energy drink.