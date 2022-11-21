Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Kumar's

206 Reviews

$$

8110 Shops Way

Northborough, MA 01532

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Oor Style Parotta 1 PC
Chicken Tikka Masala

Weekend Specials (Nov 18 - 21)

Mix Veg Manchurian

$14.99

Mixed Vegetables Golden Fried And Tossed In Manchurian Sauce

Cut Mirchi

$11.99

Long Green Chillies Cut And Fried With Spices

Street Style Chicken Bites

$14.99

Bite Sized Chicken Deep Fried And Served In Street Style

Malabar Chicken Ghee Roast

$15.99

Juicy Chicken Roasted With Ghee In Kerala Spices

Madhurai Mutton Vepudu

$17.99

Spicy Mutton Cooked To Perfection And Tossed With Southern Spices

Pomfret Pulimanchi

$18.99

Pomfret Fish Cooked In Tangy Tamarind Based Curry

Paneer Pasanda Curry

$14.99

Soft Panner Cubes Tossed In A Rich Cashew Based Curry

Chicken Stew With Iddiyappam

$17.99

Tender Chicken Cooked In Coconut Based Curry Served With Steamed String Hoppers

Old City Mutton Masala Curry

$17.99

Tender Mutton Cooked To Perfection In A South Indian Curry Base

Gongura Mutton Biryani

$17.99

Andhra Style Mutton Biryani

Kari Dosa - Chicken

$14.99

Dosa Topped With Juicy Chicken/Mutton Curry

Kari Dosa - Mutton

$16.99

SPECIAL DRINKS - NON ALCHOHOLIC

Nannari sharabath

Nannari sharabath

$5.49
Chilli Lime Guava

Chilli Lime Guava

$5.49Out of stock
Mango Mint Mocktail

Mango Mint Mocktail

$5.49
Mint & Lime

Mint & Lime

$5.49
Pineapple Punch

Pineapple Punch

$5.49
Watermelon Mojitho

Watermelon Mojitho

$5.49
Masala Thumps up

Masala Thumps up

$5.49
Jal Jeera Limca

Jal Jeera Limca

$5.49

Sugar cane Juice

$4.99

Badam Milk Cold

Appetizers

************VEG APPETIZERS ***************

Veg Samosa (3 Pc)

Veg Samosa (3 Pc)

$9.89

Cone shaped fried pastry with savory filling of potatoes, onions and peas.

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$9.89

Deep fried snack with onions

Samosa Chat

$11.99
Punugulu

Punugulu

$9.89

South Indian fritters

Ulanthu Vada (3pcs)

Ulanthu Vada (3pcs)

$10.99

South India's best savory snack looks like and American doughnut

Chennai Chilli Cauliflower

Chennai Chilli Cauliflower

$14.99

Crispy cauliflower bites .Made with authentic south indian spices

Gobi Pepper BItes

$14.99
Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$14.99

Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in an Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.

Gobi 65

Gobi 65

$14.99

South Indian style Fried cauliflower snack.

BabyCorn Pepper Fry

BabyCorn Pepper Fry

$14.99

Babycorn tosses in homemade pepper sauce

BabyCorn Manchurian

BabyCorn Manchurian

$14.99

Crispy Baby corn tossed up in Manchurian sauce

Chilli Paneer

$15.99
Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$15.99

Paneer starter fried and sautéed with sauce to perfection with spices

Masala Kalakki

Masala Kalakki

$5.49

famous street style food just like half boil

Omelette

Omelette

$6.99

South Indian style masala omelette

**********NON VEG APPETIZERS*********

Chennai Chilli Chicken

Chennai Chilli Chicken

$14.99

Chennai Style crispy chicken appetizer.Kids fav

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$16.49

Chicken starter fried and sautéed to perfection with Authentic spices

Schezwan Chicken

Schezwan Chicken

$16.49

Bonesless chicken cubes tossed in schezwan sauce

Chicken Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian

$16.49

Boneless juicy chicken tossed in manchurian sauce

Naatu Koli Varuval

Naatu Koli Varuval

$16.99

South Indian Village style farm chicken (Bone In ) sautéed with pepper masala and topped with coconut.

Chicken Chintamani

Chicken Chintamani

$16.99

Coimbatore style stir fried boneless chicken cubes with loads of red chilies.

Chicken Pepper - DRY

Chicken Pepper - DRY

$16.99

Chicken cooked in homemade pepper sauce

Pallipalayam Chicken -DRY

Pallipalayam Chicken -DRY

$16.99

Erode Style Chicken Appetizer cooked with coconut slices

Chicken TAWA SUKKA - STREET STYLE

Chicken TAWA SUKKA - STREET STYLE

$16.99

Chicken cooked on tawa in indian street style

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$17.99

Chicken marinated overnight and cooked in tandoor till perfection

Mutton TAWA SUKKA

Mutton TAWA SUKKA

$19.69

Cubed bone-in mutton and sautéed with Kumar's Special masala.

Mutton Pepper Fry

Mutton Pepper Fry

$19.69

Tender mutton tossed in homemade pepper sauce

Boneless Mutton Sukka

Boneless Mutton Sukka

$19.69

Chettinadu style boneless mutton appetizer

Pepper Prawns

Pepper Prawns

$18.99

Tender, juicy SHRIMP cooked in delicicous pepper sauce

Shrimp 65

Shrimp 65

$18.39

Shrimp marinated and stir fried in black pepper sauce.

Madhurai Vanjaram Tawa FRY(KING FISH)

Madhurai Vanjaram Tawa FRY(KING FISH)

$17.59

KING FISH marinated overnight with hommade masala and cokked on tawa till perfection

Madras Tilapia Tawa Fry( 2 pcs)

Madras Tilapia Tawa Fry( 2 pcs)

$16.49

Tilapia Slices(boneless) cooked to perfection on Tawa(grill)

Tandoori Pomfret

Tandoori Pomfret

$19.99

Whole pomfret marinated and cooked to perfection in Tandoor.

Indian Tiffins

Punugulu

Punugulu

$9.89

Andhra favorite savory fritters served with chutney

Idly (3 Pcs)

Idly (3 Pcs)

$9.89

Steamed savory rice and lentil cake

Mini Idly

Mini Idly

$9.89

MINI VERSION OF IDLY (RICE STEAMED CAKE)

Ulunthu Vadai (3 Pcs)

Ulunthu Vadai (3 Pcs)

$10.99

South Indian fritter made of lentils. Crispy outside and soft inside We call it Indian doughnut.

Sambhar IDLY (2 PCS)

Sambhar IDLY (2 PCS)

$9.89

Idly dipped in SAMBAR

Rasam Idly(2pcs)

$9.89
Sambar Vada(2 Pcs)

Sambar Vada(2 Pcs)

$10.99

Vada dipped in Sambhar

Poori Potato Masala

Poori Potato Masala

$15.39

2 Pooris served with Potato masala

Chole Bhatura

Chole Bhatura

$17.49

Chole masala served with pluffy bhatura

Plain Dosai

Plain Dosai

$13.99

Lentil and Rice crepe. ( chutney are nut based )

Ghee Paper Roast

Ghee Paper Roast

$14.99

Lentil and Rice crepe. Cooked with ghee

Masala Dosai

Masala Dosai

$14.99

Lentil and Rice crepe topped with potatoes and spices

Andhra Karam Dosa

$14.99
Mysore Masala Dosai

Mysore Masala Dosai

$15.39

Crepe spread with a spicy peanut sauce.

Podi Dosa

Podi Dosa

$14.29

Lentil and Rice crepe topped with Podi (spicy south indian powder)

Onion Dosa

Onion Dosa

$14.29

Lentil and Rice crepe. cooked with onions inside

Ghee Masala Dosa

Ghee Masala Dosa

$16.39

Lentil and Rice crepe. served with potato masala and cooked with homemade ghee-MUST TRY

Plain Uthappam

Plain Uthappam

$13.19

South Indian thick pancake

Podi Uthappam

Podi Uthappam

$14.29

Thick South Indian pan cake topped with spicy gun powder

Onion Uthappam

Onion Uthappam

$14.29

South Indian thick pancake topped with Onions

Veggie Uthappam

Veggie Uthappam

$15.29

South Indian thick pancake topped with cabbage and carrot.

Onion Tomato Chilli Uthappam

Onion Tomato Chilli Uthappam

$15.39

South Indian Thick pan cake topped with onion tomato and chilli

Veg Kothu Parotta

Veg Kothu Parotta

$15.39

Shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with assorted vegetables essential spices and saalna.

Egg Kothu Parotta

Egg Kothu Parotta

$15.39

Shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with egg, essential spices and saalna.

Chicken Kothu Parotta

Chicken Kothu Parotta

$16.49

Shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with Chicken, essential spices and saalna.

Mutton Kothu Parotta

Mutton Kothu Parotta

$17.99

Shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with Mutton, essential spices and saalna.

Curries

-------VEG CURRIES--------

Rasam

Rasam

$6.59

Traditional daily soup in South Indian homes.cooked with tomato and pepper

Sambar

Sambar

$7.69

Tasty lentil and vegetable stew , staple food in south Indian homes

Veg Saalna

Veg Saalna

$12.09

Unique and tasty plain curry recipe made with onion tomato base curry and a topping of coconut and dry spices. Served with steam rice

Veg Saalna & Parotta (2 Pcs)

Veg Saalna & Parotta (2 Pcs)

$16.49

Braised fresh Vegetables cooked in Coconut Served with 2 pcs parotta bread

Chole Bhatura

Chole Bhatura

$17.49

Chole masala served with pluffy bhatura

Channa masala

Channa masala

$14.29

Exotic Indian curry cooked with chickpeas

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$13.19

Mixture of Lentil cooked with tomato and Cilantro to perfection. Served with rice

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$16.49

Spinach with Indian curd cheese(Cottage Cheese). Served with steam rice.

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Homemade Cheese cubed, cooked in tandoor mixed with tomato Creamy Sauce . Served with rice.

Okra Kaara Kolambu

Okra Kaara Kolambu

$14.99

Authentic South Indian okra curry .

Kathrika Kaara kolumbu

Kathrika Kaara kolumbu

$15.39

Authentic south indian eggplant curry

Mushroom Masala Gravy

Mushroom Masala Gravy

$16.49

Fresh mushrooms cooked in south Indian Sause

Gutti Vankaya(Egg Plant)

Gutti Vankaya(Egg Plant)

$15.39

Fried Baby egg plant cooked in Tangy and Spicy Sauce, Served with rice.

Aloo Gobi Masala Curry

Aloo Gobi Masala Curry

$15.39

Cauliflower and Potato in a super savory curry. Served with rice.

----------NON VEG CURRIES----------

Chicken Saalna

Chicken Saalna

$13.99

Thin chicken curry with a unique blend of freshly roasted spices. Served with steam rice.

Chicken Saalna & Parotta (2 Pcs)

Chicken Saalna & Parotta (2 Pcs)

$17.59

Coconut based chicken curry and made with ground Masalla

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.59

Chicken Breast Marinated and Cooked in Tandoor , Served in Creamy Tomato Sauce with Side of Rice

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.59

Boneless Tandoori Chicken cooked in tandoor and Cooked tomato,onions and Butter. Served with rice.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.49

Goan style Chicken curry

Guntur Kodi Kura

Guntur Kodi Kura

$17.59

Andhra style chicken curry .A salty and Tomato tangy sauce. Served with rice.

Pepper Chicken Gravy

Pepper Chicken Gravy

$17.59

Boneless chicken cubes and in a ground pepper sauce. Served with rice.

Pallipalayam Chicken curry

Pallipalayam Chicken curry

$17.59

Erode Style Chicken curry cooked with sliced coconuts

Naatu Koli Varutha Curry

Naatu Koli Varutha Curry

$17.59

Farm raised hen and in a pepper-infused spicy Sauce. Served with rice.

Tilapia Meen Kolumbu

$17.99
Mutton Kolambu

Mutton Kolambu

$19.54

Madurai style goat curry and spiced with home style spice paste and coconut milk.

Gongura Mutton Curry

Gongura Mutton Curry

$18.99

Andhra style mutton curry with flavors of gongura

Boneless Mutton Curry

Boneless Mutton Curry

$19.23

Goat Cooked in Kumars Special and perfect Curry Sauce

Biryanis

Veggies cooked with aromatic basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani

$15.39

Veggies cooked with aromatic basmati rice

Chilli Paneer Biryani

Chilli Paneer Biryani

$16.49

Aromatic basmati and slow cooked with. Fresh paneer

Ambur Chicken Biryani

Ambur Chicken Biryani

$16.59

Authentic Chennai style Chicken biryani cooked with seeraga samba rice

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99

Hyderabadi style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices.

Chilli Chicken Biryani(Boneless)

Chilli Chicken Biryani(Boneless)

$18.69

Boneless chicken Cooked basmati rice and spices.

Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani

$19.54Out of stock

Marinated chicken cooked with aromatic basmati rice and Indian whole spices and ghee.

Mutton Thalapakatti Biryani

Mutton Thalapakatti Biryani

$19.54Out of stock

Authentic biryani from Dindugal origin made with Seeraga Samba rice slowly cooked with mutton, spices and ghee.

Breads

Oor Style Parotta 1 PC

Oor Style Parotta 1 PC

$3.29

South Indian flaky parotta/flatbread.

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$4.94

Bread baked in clay oven (Tandoor)

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$5.49

Bread baked in clay oven (Tandoor) topped with butter

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$6.04

Bread baked in clay oven (Tandoor) topped with Garlic