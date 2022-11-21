- Home
- /
- Northborough
- /
- Indian
- /
- Kumar's
Kumar's
206 Reviews
$$
8110 Shops Way
Northborough, MA 01532
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Weekend Specials (Nov 18 - 21)
Mix Veg Manchurian
Mixed Vegetables Golden Fried And Tossed In Manchurian Sauce
Cut Mirchi
Long Green Chillies Cut And Fried With Spices
Street Style Chicken Bites
Bite Sized Chicken Deep Fried And Served In Street Style
Malabar Chicken Ghee Roast
Juicy Chicken Roasted With Ghee In Kerala Spices
Madhurai Mutton Vepudu
Spicy Mutton Cooked To Perfection And Tossed With Southern Spices
Pomfret Pulimanchi
Pomfret Fish Cooked In Tangy Tamarind Based Curry
Paneer Pasanda Curry
Soft Panner Cubes Tossed In A Rich Cashew Based Curry
Chicken Stew With Iddiyappam
Tender Chicken Cooked In Coconut Based Curry Served With Steamed String Hoppers
Old City Mutton Masala Curry
Tender Mutton Cooked To Perfection In A South Indian Curry Base
Gongura Mutton Biryani
Andhra Style Mutton Biryani
Kari Dosa - Chicken
Dosa Topped With Juicy Chicken/Mutton Curry
Kari Dosa - Mutton
SPECIAL DRINKS - NON ALCHOHOLIC
Appetizers
************VEG APPETIZERS ***************
Veg Samosa (3 Pc)
Cone shaped fried pastry with savory filling of potatoes, onions and peas.
Onion Pakora
Deep fried snack with onions
Samosa Chat
Punugulu
South Indian fritters
Ulanthu Vada (3pcs)
South India's best savory snack looks like and American doughnut
Chennai Chilli Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower bites .Made with authentic south indian spices
Gobi Pepper BItes
Gobi Manchurian
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in an Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.
Gobi 65
South Indian style Fried cauliflower snack.
BabyCorn Pepper Fry
Babycorn tosses in homemade pepper sauce
BabyCorn Manchurian
Crispy Baby corn tossed up in Manchurian sauce
Chilli Paneer
Paneer 65
Paneer starter fried and sautéed with sauce to perfection with spices
Masala Kalakki
famous street style food just like half boil
Omelette
South Indian style masala omelette
**********NON VEG APPETIZERS*********
Chennai Chilli Chicken
Chennai Style crispy chicken appetizer.Kids fav
Chicken 65
Chicken starter fried and sautéed to perfection with Authentic spices
Schezwan Chicken
Bonesless chicken cubes tossed in schezwan sauce
Chicken Manchurian
Boneless juicy chicken tossed in manchurian sauce
Naatu Koli Varuval
South Indian Village style farm chicken (Bone In ) sautéed with pepper masala and topped with coconut.
Chicken Chintamani
Coimbatore style stir fried boneless chicken cubes with loads of red chilies.
Chicken Pepper - DRY
Chicken cooked in homemade pepper sauce
Pallipalayam Chicken -DRY
Erode Style Chicken Appetizer cooked with coconut slices
Chicken TAWA SUKKA - STREET STYLE
Chicken cooked on tawa in indian street style
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated overnight and cooked in tandoor till perfection
Mutton TAWA SUKKA
Cubed bone-in mutton and sautéed with Kumar's Special masala.
Mutton Pepper Fry
Tender mutton tossed in homemade pepper sauce
Boneless Mutton Sukka
Chettinadu style boneless mutton appetizer
Pepper Prawns
Tender, juicy SHRIMP cooked in delicicous pepper sauce
Shrimp 65
Shrimp marinated and stir fried in black pepper sauce.
Madhurai Vanjaram Tawa FRY(KING FISH)
KING FISH marinated overnight with hommade masala and cokked on tawa till perfection
Madras Tilapia Tawa Fry( 2 pcs)
Tilapia Slices(boneless) cooked to perfection on Tawa(grill)
Tandoori Pomfret
Whole pomfret marinated and cooked to perfection in Tandoor.
Indian Tiffins
Punugulu
Andhra favorite savory fritters served with chutney
Idly (3 Pcs)
Steamed savory rice and lentil cake
Mini Idly
MINI VERSION OF IDLY (RICE STEAMED CAKE)
Ulunthu Vadai (3 Pcs)
South Indian fritter made of lentils. Crispy outside and soft inside We call it Indian doughnut.
Sambhar IDLY (2 PCS)
Idly dipped in SAMBAR
Rasam Idly(2pcs)
Sambar Vada(2 Pcs)
Vada dipped in Sambhar
Poori Potato Masala
2 Pooris served with Potato masala
Chole Bhatura
Chole masala served with pluffy bhatura
Plain Dosai
Lentil and Rice crepe. ( chutney are nut based )
Ghee Paper Roast
Lentil and Rice crepe. Cooked with ghee
Masala Dosai
Lentil and Rice crepe topped with potatoes and spices
Andhra Karam Dosa
Mysore Masala Dosai
Crepe spread with a spicy peanut sauce.
Podi Dosa
Lentil and Rice crepe topped with Podi (spicy south indian powder)
Onion Dosa
Lentil and Rice crepe. cooked with onions inside
Ghee Masala Dosa
Lentil and Rice crepe. served with potato masala and cooked with homemade ghee-MUST TRY
Plain Uthappam
South Indian thick pancake
Podi Uthappam
Thick South Indian pan cake topped with spicy gun powder
Onion Uthappam
South Indian thick pancake topped with Onions
Veggie Uthappam
South Indian thick pancake topped with cabbage and carrot.
Onion Tomato Chilli Uthappam
South Indian Thick pan cake topped with onion tomato and chilli
Veg Kothu Parotta
Shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with assorted vegetables essential spices and saalna.
Egg Kothu Parotta
Shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with egg, essential spices and saalna.
Chicken Kothu Parotta
Shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with Chicken, essential spices and saalna.
Mutton Kothu Parotta
Shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with Mutton, essential spices and saalna.
Curries
-------VEG CURRIES--------
Rasam
Traditional daily soup in South Indian homes.cooked with tomato and pepper
Sambar
Tasty lentil and vegetable stew , staple food in south Indian homes
Veg Saalna
Unique and tasty plain curry recipe made with onion tomato base curry and a topping of coconut and dry spices. Served with steam rice
Veg Saalna & Parotta (2 Pcs)
Braised fresh Vegetables cooked in Coconut Served with 2 pcs parotta bread
Chole Bhatura
Chole masala served with pluffy bhatura
Channa masala
Exotic Indian curry cooked with chickpeas
Dal Tadka
Mixture of Lentil cooked with tomato and Cilantro to perfection. Served with rice
Saag Paneer
Spinach with Indian curd cheese(Cottage Cheese). Served with steam rice.
Paneer Butter Masala
Homemade Cheese cubed, cooked in tandoor mixed with tomato Creamy Sauce . Served with rice.
Okra Kaara Kolambu
Authentic South Indian okra curry .
Kathrika Kaara kolumbu
Authentic south indian eggplant curry
Mushroom Masala Gravy
Fresh mushrooms cooked in south Indian Sause
Gutti Vankaya(Egg Plant)
Fried Baby egg plant cooked in Tangy and Spicy Sauce, Served with rice.
Aloo Gobi Masala Curry
Cauliflower and Potato in a super savory curry. Served with rice.
----------NON VEG CURRIES----------
Chicken Saalna
Thin chicken curry with a unique blend of freshly roasted spices. Served with steam rice.
Chicken Saalna & Parotta (2 Pcs)
Coconut based chicken curry and made with ground Masalla
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Breast Marinated and Cooked in Tandoor , Served in Creamy Tomato Sauce with Side of Rice
Butter Chicken
Boneless Tandoori Chicken cooked in tandoor and Cooked tomato,onions and Butter. Served with rice.
Chicken Vindaloo
Goan style Chicken curry
Guntur Kodi Kura
Andhra style chicken curry .A salty and Tomato tangy sauce. Served with rice.
Pepper Chicken Gravy
Boneless chicken cubes and in a ground pepper sauce. Served with rice.
Pallipalayam Chicken curry
Erode Style Chicken curry cooked with sliced coconuts
Naatu Koli Varutha Curry
Farm raised hen and in a pepper-infused spicy Sauce. Served with rice.
Tilapia Meen Kolumbu
Mutton Kolambu
Madurai style goat curry and spiced with home style spice paste and coconut milk.
Gongura Mutton Curry
Andhra style mutton curry with flavors of gongura
Boneless Mutton Curry
Goat Cooked in Kumars Special and perfect Curry Sauce
Biryanis
Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani
Veggies cooked with aromatic basmati rice
Chilli Paneer Biryani
Aromatic basmati and slow cooked with. Fresh paneer
Ambur Chicken Biryani
Authentic Chennai style Chicken biryani cooked with seeraga samba rice
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices.
Chilli Chicken Biryani(Boneless)
Boneless chicken Cooked basmati rice and spices.
Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani
Marinated chicken cooked with aromatic basmati rice and Indian whole spices and ghee.
Mutton Thalapakatti Biryani
Authentic biryani from Dindugal origin made with Seeraga Samba rice slowly cooked with mutton, spices and ghee.