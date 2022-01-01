Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
Sandwiches

Kuma's Corner - Denver RiNo

100 Reviews

$$

3500 Delgany

Denver, CO 80216

Order Again

Apps

BBQ Pork Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Buffalo Tenders

$12.00Out of stock

Chili Large

$12.00

Chili Small

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Frizzled Onion

$4.00

Pizza Puff

$5.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.66

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chicago Style Dog

$6.66

Poison The Waffle

$7.00

Poison The Waffle With Ice Cream

$9.00

HH Pickles

$5.00

HH BBQ Pork Fries

$5.00

Lunch Burgers

Cheeseburger (Lunch)

$12.00

Goatsnake (Lunch)

$12.00

Hamburger (Lunch)

$11.00

Iron Maiden (Lunch)

$12.00

Kaijo (Lunch)

$12.00

Kuma (Lunch)

$12.00

Led Zeppelin (Lunch)

$12.00

Mastadon (Lunch)

$12.00

Metallica (Lunch)

$12.00

Neurosis (Lunch)

$12.00

Plaguebringer (Lunch)

$12.00

Skid Row (Lunch)

$12.00

Sourvein (Lunch)

$13.00

Wasp (Lunch)

$12.00

Green Druid (Lunch)

$12.00

Havok (Lunch)

$12.00

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Glass OJ

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Lipton Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Liquid Death

$3.50

Mtn. Dew

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Beer

1 oz Sample Taste

Avery White Rascal

$5.00

Bell's Oberon

$6.00

Bell’s 2 Hearted

$6.00

Black Kolsch Sun by Black Sky

$6.00

Bodem

$7.00

CS Sour Rose

$6.00

CS Way Out west

$7.00

Daisy Cutter

$8.00

Destihl Flanders

$7.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Freemont Darkstar

$8.00

Grimm Red Cap

$6.00

LH Milk Stout

$6.00

LH Wook Bait

$6.00

Litle Machine Sir Veza

$7.00

Oh Hi N/A

$6.00

Pipeworks NvU

$9.00

Platt Park White Pear

$6.00

Sanitas's Black IPA

$6.00

Tiny Bomb

$5.00

Tivoli Helles

$5.00

Tivoli Obscura

$7.00

Tivoli Obscura

$6.00

Two Roads Heffeweizen

$6.00

Venga

$5.00

Weldwerks Grandma J's

$7.00

Weldwerks Juicy Bits

$7.00

Weldwerks Nerdy Professor

$6.00

Wiley Roots Strwberry Fair

$6.00

HH Bodem

$6.00

HH Tiny Bomb

$4.00

HH Two Roads Heff

$5.00

Pale Of Pnath

$6.00

Bottles/Cans

Beer Glass

GhostFish Kick Step IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Montucky

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Highlife

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Old Style

$5.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$6.00

Outlaw

$3.00

Gruvi Non Alcoholic IPA

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Untitled Art

$6.00

Illuminated Slushy Seltzer

$9.00

Illuminated Magic Alex

$9.00

Cocktails

Between The Berries & Me

$10.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chicgao Handshake

$6.00

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Devil's Blood

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hipster Killer

$7.00

Jack N Snack

$7.00

Karen Killer

$8.00

Long Island

$15.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mile High Old Fashioned

$10.00

Obsidian Sun (mule)

$10.00

Pickle Back

$1.00

Pickle Vodka Shot

$5.00

Soul Sacrifice

$10.00

Special Cocktail

$8.00

Under Rager(lemon Drop)

$6.00

Liquor

Aperol

$7.00+

Baileys

$6.00

Campari

$7.00+

Fernet Menta

$6.00+

Fernet-Branca

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Green Chartreuse

$11.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Leopold Aperitivo

$9.00

Leopold Cherry

$9.00

Luxardo Mararschino

$6.00+

Malort

$6.66+

Montenegro

$7.00+

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Tripsec

$8.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$11.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

MHS Denver Dry

$5.00+

Union

$6.00+

Cruzan

$5.00+

MHS Peg Leg

$5.00+

Milagro Silver

$6.00+

Mile High Cuidado

$6.00+

Milagro Reposado

$7.00+

Corralejo Blanco

$7.00+Out of stock

Corralejo Repo

$8.00+Out of stock

Titos

$6.00+

Mile High Vodka

$6.00+

Bear Creek

$5.00+Out of stock

Breckenridge Bourbon

$6.00+Out of stock

Cinnamon Whiskey

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+Out of stock

Dickel Rye

$5.00+

Few Rye

$7.00+

Few Whisky

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jeppson Bourbon

$5.00+

Old Forester

$6.00+

PBR Whiskey

$5.00+

Sinister

$6.00+

Tullamore Dew

$6.00+

Woodford Reserve

$6.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00+

Macallan 12 yr

$15.00+

Wine

Rose

$8.00

The bubbles

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Men's Merch

MASTERS OF REALITY

$25.00+

Beard Hoodie

$45.00+

Bongzilla Hoodie

$45.00+

Denver Zip Hoodie

$45.00+

Electric Wizard Hoodie

$25.00+

Venom Hoodie

$45.00

Baseball T

$25.00+

Beard T

$25.00+

Bongzilla

$25.00+

Electric Wizard

$25.00+

Harshing

$25.00+

Kush

$25.00+

Sleep

$25.00+

Venom T

$25.00+

VOL 6

$25.00+

Women's Merch

Women's Anthrax

$25.00+

Women's BBBB Crew

$25.00+

Women's BBBB V Neck

$25.00+

Women's Devour

$25.00+

Women's Hand Over Your Arms

$25.00+

Women's Harshing

$25.00+

Women's Infidels

$25.00+

Women's Kill em All

$25.00+

Women's Masters/Sabbath

$25.00+

Women's Kumas/sleep

$25.00+

Women's Logo T

$25.00+

Women's Nails

$20.00

Women's Slayer T

$25.00+

Women's Bong Hoodie

$45.00+

Misc. Merch

Baby Onesies

$18.00+

Bandana

$15.00

Bandana

$15.00

Beanie

$20.00

Bear Sun Beanies

$30.00

Beer Mug

$15.00

Black Winter Tee

$25.00+

Bongzilla Pullover Hoddie

$45.00+

Bongzilla Tee

$25.00+

BW Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00+

Circle Pit Poster

$20.00

Coozie

$5.00

Electric Wizard Pullover Hoodie

$45.00+

Electric Wizard Tee

$25.00+

Face Mask

$10.00

Fitted Hat

$30.00

Grey Beanie

$22.00

High On Fire Baseball Tee

$35.00+

Logo Snapback

$25.00

Moto Blot Wristband

$12.00

No Fucks Given

$10.00

Pig SnapBack

$25.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

Venom Athletic Zip up

$45.00+

Venom Long Sleeve T (unisex

$30.00+

Venom Tshirt(unisex)

$25.00+

Kuma's Fest

Ticket

$39.00

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Fries

BBQ Pork Fries

$9.00

Bed of Fries, BBQ Pulled Pork, Shredded Monterey Jack, Scallions. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten, Soy and Dairy

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$12.00

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Celery Allergies Alert: Contain Gluten, Dairy & Soy

Chili Large

Chili Large

$12.00

Homemade Chili, Red Onion & shredded Cheese.

Chili small

$6.00

Homemade Chili, Red Onion & shredded Cheese.

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Homemade Fried Pickles & Chipotle Aioli Dipping Sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00Out of stock

Homemade Chorizo Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers with a Cumin Raspberry dipping Sauce.

Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$4.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00
Side of Frizzled Onions

Side of Frizzled Onions

$4.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Converge (Vegan)

Converge (Vegan)

$18.00

Vegan Patty, Vegan Cheddar, Cherry Tomato Jam, Avocado Mash, Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Roasted Garlic Mayo

Goatsnake

Goatsnake

$18.00

Frizzled Red Onion, Herbed Goat Cheese, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Poblano and Corn Relish

Green Druid

$18.00
Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Havok

Havok

$18.00
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden

$18.00

Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.

Kaijo

Kaijo

$18.00

Choice of Protein, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Frizzled Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon

Kuma

Kuma

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pickles Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Gluten.

Mastodon

Mastodon

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Frizzled Onion, BBQ Sauce. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy, Soy, and Gluten.

Metallica

Metallica

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy.

Neurosis

Neurosis

$18.00

Cheddar, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.

Plague Bringer

Plague Bringer

$18.00

Crushed Garlic, Housemade Hot Sauce, Pepperjack, Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Allergy Alert: Dairy, Soy and Gluten Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy, Soy, Egg, and Gluten.

Slayer

Slayer

$18.00

Chili, Scallions, Andouille, Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Monterey Jack, Anger

SourVein

SourVein

$18.00

Deep Fried Blackened Chicken Tenders, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Belgian Waffle Strips, Maple Syrup Drizzle, Raspberry Aioli. Allergy Alert: Dairy, Soy and Gluten Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy, Soy, Egg, and Gluten.

Sandwiches

APMD

APMD

$15.00

10 pieces of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli. Allergies Alert: Contain Eggs

Hatebeak

Hatebeak

$15.00

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Dressing. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten, Dairy and Soy

Pig Destroyer

Pig Destroyer

$15.00

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten and Soy

Salads

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$13.00
Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.00
Large House

Large House

$13.00
Small House

Small House

$7.00
Wedge

Wedge

$13.00

Mac & Cheese

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Breadcrumbs | Parmesan | Scallions. Comes with 2 Free Add-Ins. Allergy Alert: Contains Dairy and Gluten

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Horseradish Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Plague Hot Sauce

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Vegan Mayo

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Rasp. Aioli

$0.50

Extra Mods

Avocado Fan

$2.00

Bacon

$2.50

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.50

Burger Patty

$5.00

Buttermilk Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Caramelized Onion

$2.00

Cherry Peppers

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.50

Egg

$2.00

Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Impossible Burger Patty

$7.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Mushroom

$2.00

Pulled Pork

$3.00

Tortilla Strips

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers, Beer & Metal!

Website

Location

3500 Delgany, Denver, CO 80216

Directions

Gallery
Kuma's Corner - Denver image
Kuma's Corner - Denver image
Kuma's Corner - Denver image

Map
