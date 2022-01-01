Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kuma's Corner Schaumburg

review star

No reviews yet

1570 E Golf Road

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

BBQ Pork Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Tenders

$12.00

Chili Large

$12.00

Chili Small

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Frizzled Onion

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Buffalo Dip

$9.00

Tortillas Chip Refill

5oz Burgers

Lunch Cheeseburger

$12.00

Lunch Hamburger

$12.00

Lunch Kuma Burger

$12.00

Lunch Led Zeppelin Burger

$12.00

Lunch Mastodon

$12.00

Lunch Plague Bringer Burger

$12.00

Lunch Skid Row Burger

$12.00

Lunch W.A.S.P

$12.00

Small Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Enhancements

Half Ounce Water

$3.00Out of stock

One Ounce Water

$5.00Out of stock

Two Ounce Water

$10.00Out of stock

Gummy Bear

$10.00Out of stock

Green Aioli

$5.00

Vegan Green Aioli

$5.00

Cookies 'N' Cream White Choclate

$10.00

Rainbow Rocks White Chocolate

$10.00

Souvenirs

Pre Roll

$20.00

Gummy Bears 5PK

$30.00Out of stock

Rainbow Rocks Bar

$50.00Out of stock

Cookies 'N' Cream Bar

$50.00Out of stock

Blunt

$35.00Out of stock

Blunt(2+)

$30.00Out of stock

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Fries

BBQ Pork Fries

$9.50

Bed of Fries, BBQ Pulled Pork, Shredded Monterey Jack, Scallions. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten, Soy and Dairy

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$12.50

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Celery Allergies Alert: Contain Gluten, Dairy & Soy

Chili small

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$4.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00
Side of Frizzled Onions

Side of Frizzled Onions

$4.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Burgers

Black Sabbath

$18.50

Chili, Pepper Jack, Onion, Blackening Spice. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.50

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Converge (Vegan)

Converge (Vegan)

$18.50

Vegan Patty, Vegan Cheddar, Cherry Tomato Jam, Avocado Mash, Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Roasted Garlic Mayo

Goatsnake

Goatsnake

$18.50

Frizzled Red Onion, Herbed Goat Cheese, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Poblano and Corn Relish

GWAR

$18.50

Cayenne Candied Bacon, Cherry Jam, Funnel Cake, Cream Cheese, Maple Whiskey glaze, Powdered Sugar. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden

$18.50

Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.

Kaijo

Kaijo

$18.50

Choice of Protein, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Frizzled Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon

Kuma

Kuma

$18.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin

$18.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pickles Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Gluten.

Mastodon

Mastodon

$18.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Frizzled Onion, BBQ Sauce. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy, Soy, and Gluten.

Metallica

Metallica

$18.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy.

Plague Bringer

Plague Bringer

$18.50

Crushed Garlic, Housemade Hot Sauce, Pepperjack, Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Allergy Alert: Dairy, Soy and Gluten Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy, Soy, Egg, and Gluten.

Slayer

Slayer

$18.50

Chili, Scallions, Andouille, Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Monterey Jack, Anger

SourVein

SourVein

$18.50

Deep Fried Blackened Chicken Tenders, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Belgian Waffle Strips, Maple Syrup Drizzle, Raspberry Aioli. Allergy Alert: Dairy, Soy and Gluten Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy, Soy, Egg, and Gluten.

W.A.S.P.

W.A.S.P.

$18.50

Cheddar, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.

Salads

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$13.50
Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.50
Large House

Large House

$13.50
Small House

Small House

$7.50
Wedge

Wedge

$13.50

Sandwiches

Hatebeak

Hatebeak

$15.50

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Dressing. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten, Dairy and Soy

Pig Destroyer

Pig Destroyer

$15.50

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten and Soy

Rezn

$18.50

Mac & Cheese

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$15.50

Breadcrumbs | Parmesan | Scallions. Comes with 2 Free Add-Ins. Allergy Alert: Contains Dairy and Gluten

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.50

Our Mac and Cheese with Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$17.50

Our Mac and Cheese with Bacon, Buffalo Chicken Tender, Bleu Cheese, and Scallions.

Elotes Mac

$17.50

Our Mac and Cheese with Corn, Jalapeno, Garlic Aioli, Lime, Cotija, Tajin, and Tortilla Strips.

Extra Mods

Avocado Fan

$2.00

Bacon

$2.50

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Buttermilk Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Caramelized Onion

$2.00

Cherry Peppers

$2.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Chipotle Pepper

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Garlic

$1.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Mushroom

$2.00

Tortilla Strips

$1.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Horseradish Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Plague Hot Sauce

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Vegan Mayo

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Rasp. Aioli

$0.50

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Sprecher Cream

Sprecher Cream

$4.00

Sprecher Grape

$4.00
Sprecher Orange

Sprecher Orange

$4.00

Sprecher Cherry Cola

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Beer (Must Be 21+)

2 Towns Pacific Pineapple

$8.00

Apple Cider w/ Pineapple • Corvalis, OR • 5% 12oz Can • $8

21st Amendment El Sully

21st Amendment El Sully

$7.00

Mexican-Style Lager • San Leandro, CA • 4.8% ABV • 19 IBU • 12oz Can

3 Floyds Gumballhead

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$8.00

Hoppy American Pale Wheat • Munster, IN • 5.6% ABV • 35 IBU • 12oz Can

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$8.00

American Pale Ale • Munster, IN • 6.2% ABV • 12oz Can

Bell’s Two Hearted

Bell’s Two Hearted

$7.00

Centennial Hopped IPA • Comstock, MI • 7% ABV • 12oz Can

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$8.00

West Coast Pale Ale • Chicago, IL • 5.2% ABV • 60 IBU • 16oz Can

Iron Maiden Trooper

Iron Maiden Trooper

$9.00

Collab w/ Iron Maiden • Extra Special • Stockport, Greater Manchester • 4.7% ABV • 35 IBU • 16oz Can

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00
Victory Golden Monkey

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

Belgian Tripel • Downingtown, PA • 9.5% ABV • 25 IBU • 12oz Can

Virtue Michigan Brut

Virtue Michigan Brut

$8.00

Cider - Traditional • Fennville, MI • 6.7% ABV • 12oz Can

Spirits (Must Be 21+)

Kreature Gin Bottle

Kreature Gin Bottle

$25.00
Kreature Vodka Bottle

Kreature Vodka Bottle

$25.00
Kreature Rum Bottle

Kreature Rum Bottle

$25.00

Wine (Must Be 21+ To Order)

Underwood Bubbles

$12.00

Underwood Pinot Gris

$12.00

Underwood Pinot Noir

$12.00

Underwood Rosé

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers, Beer & Metal!

Website

Location

1570 E Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Directions

Gallery
Kuma's Corner image
Kuma's Corner image
Kuma's Corner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Woodfield
orange star3.5 • 136
VC12 Woodfield Mall Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
1010 North Meacham Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
orange star4.4 • 2,252
1310 American Lane Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Meze
orange starNo Reviews
680 Mall Drive Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
The Local Kitchen + Tap - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
1140 East Higgins Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Chicago Prime Italian
orange starNo Reviews
700 North Meacham Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Schaumburg

Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
orange star4.4 • 2,252
1310 American Lane Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL
orange star4.7 • 1,381
1045 S Roselle Rd Schaumburg, IL 60193
View restaurantnext
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
orange star4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
92 Town Korean BBQ
orange star4.1 • 803
243 W GOLF RD SCHAUMBURG, IL 60195
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Los Juanes
orange star4.3 • 674
914 Bode Rd Schaumburg, IL 60194
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Schaumburg
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston