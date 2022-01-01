Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Kuma's Corner The Original

11,819 Reviews

$$

2900 W Belmont Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

Apps

BBQ Pork Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Tenders

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Chili Large

$12.00

Chili Small

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Happy Hour Fried Pickles

$4.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Side Frizzled Onion

$4.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

5oz Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Kuma

$12.00

Led Zeppelin

$12.00

Mastodon

$12.00

Plaguebringer

$12.00

Skid Row

$12.00

W.A.S.P.

$12.00

Wine

Francois Montand Sparkling Brut

$12.00

Lubanzi Chenin Blanc 12oz can

$17.00

Lubanzi Chenin Blanc 6oz pour

$9.00

Lubanzi Red Blend 12oz can

$17.00

Lubanzi Red Blend 6oz pour

$9.00

Lubanzi Sparkling Rose 250mL can

$12.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$10.00

Zardetto Prosecco Brut

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Filbert's Cherry Cola 12oz bottle

$3.00

Filbert's Cream Soda 12oz bottle

$3.00

Filbert's Orange Soda 12oz bottle

$3.00

Filbert's Pumpkin Root Beer 12oz bottle

$3.00

Filbert's Root Beer 12oz bottle

$3.00

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Fries

BBQ Pork Fries

$9.50

Bed of Fries, BBQ Pulled Pork, Shredded Monterey Jack, Scallions. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten, Soy and Dairy

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$12.50

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Celery Allergies Alert: Contain Gluten, Dairy & Soy

Chili small

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$4.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00
Side of Frizzled Onions

Side of Frizzled Onions

$4.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Burgers

Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath

$18.50

Chili, Pepper Jack, Onion, Blackening Spice. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.50

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Clutch

$18.50

Bacon Jalapeno Jam, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Converge (Vegan)

Converge (Vegan)

$18.50Out of stock

Vegan Patty, Vegan Cheddar, Cherry Tomato Jam, Avocado Mash, Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Roasted Garlic Mayo. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Goatsnake

Goatsnake

$18.50

Frizzled Red Onion, Herbed Goat Cheese, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Poblano and Corn Relish. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden

$18.50

Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepper jack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.

Kaijo

Kaijo

$18.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Frizzled Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Kuma

Kuma

$18.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin

$18.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pickles. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Gluten.

Mastodon

Mastodon

$18.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Frizzled Onion, BBQ Sauce. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy, Soy, and Gluten.

Metallica

Metallica

$18.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy.

Plague Bringer

Plague Bringer

$18.50

Crushed Garlic, House made Hot Sauce, Pepper jack, Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, Roasted Garlic Mayo. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergy Alert: Dairy, Soy and Gluten Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy, Soy, Egg, and Gluten.

Slayer

Slayer

$18.50

Chili, Scallions, Andouille, Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Monterey Jack, Anger

W.A.S.P.

W.A.S.P.

$18.50

Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Horseradish Mayo,. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.

Salads

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$13.50
Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.50
Large House

Large House

$13.50
Small House

Small House

$7.50
Wedge

Wedge

$13.50

Sandwiches

Hatebeak

Hatebeak

$15.50

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Dressing. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten, Dairy and Soy

Pig Destroyer

Pig Destroyer

$15.50

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten and Soy

Mac & Cheese

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$15.50

Breadcrumbs | Parmesan | Scallions. Comes with 2 Free Add-Ins. Allergy Alert: Contains Dairy and Gluten

Bacon Chicken Ranch Mac

$17.50

Our Mac n Cheese with Bacon, Chicken, Ranch and Scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$17.50

Our Mac n Cheese with Bacon, Buffalo Chicken Tender, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Breadcrumbs and Scallions.

Elotes Mac

$17.50

Our Mac n Cheese with Corn, Jalapeno, Lime, Garlic Aioli, Bread crumbs, Cotija Cheese, Tajin and Tortilla Strips.

Extra Mods

Avocado Fan

$2.00

Bacon

$2.50

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Buttermilk Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Caramelized Onion

$2.00

Cherry Peppers

$2.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Chipotle Pepper

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Garlic

$1.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Mushroom

$2.00

Tortilla Strips

$1.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Horseradish Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Plague Hot Sauce

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Vegan Mayo

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

NA Beverage

Filbert's Rootbeer

$3.00

Filbert's Cherry Cola

$3.00

Filbert's Orange

$3.00

Filbert's Cream Soda

$3.00

Spirits (Must Be 21+)

Kreature Gin Bottle

Kreature Gin Bottle

$25.00
Kreature Vodka Bottle

Kreature Vodka Bottle

$25.00
Kreature Rum Bottle

Kreature Rum Bottle

$25.00

Beer Bottles & Cans (Must be 21+)

Foreign Exchange Chicago-Ish

$8.00

Maplewood Silver Morning

$8.00

Around the Bend Vera

$7.00

PBR

$4.00

1911 Cranberry Cider

$8.00

1911 Rose Cider

$8.00

C Squared Ginger Cider

$8.00

C Squared Alma Apple Cider

$8.00

Pacific Coast Mango Cider

$10.00

Pacific Coast Pinot Grigio Cider

$10.00

Wolffer Red Cider

$9.00

B Nektar Blood Amulet

$10.00

Foreign Exchange Foreign Chemistry

$7.00

Weldwerks Fit Bits

$10.00

Weldwerks Juicy Bits

$11.00

Humble Forager Elevated Perspective

$7.00

Jackie O's Covert Reality

$10.00

Other Half Dream in Green

$12.00

Modern Times Space Ways

$11.00

Three Floyds Permanent Funeral

$10.00

Old Irving Deep Thoughts

$10.00

Old Irving Double Beezer

$10.00

Central Waters Wendy

$7.00

Untitled Art/Parish Gulf Coast

$12.00

Foreign Exchange Kittywampus Reserve

$12.00

More Brewing Co Nighttide Breakfast

$14.00

Jackie O's Hell Bettie

$10.00

Mikerphone Smells Like Bean Spirit - Special Roast

$12.00

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze

$16.00

3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek

$20.00

3 Fonteinen Armand & Gaston

$20.00

Hacienda Instatiable Dreams

$12.00

Hacienda Insatiable Dreams Strawberry

$14.00

Weldwerks Watermelon Cotton Candy

$12.00

Hidden Springs The Upside Down

$12.00

Anchorage Anadromous

$23.00

Three Floyds Cherry Canis Invertus

$8.00

The Rare Barrel Yee-Haw Friday

$20.00

Hopewell Table Salt

$7.00

Goose Island 312 "Guest Check"

$6.00

Whiner Miaou

$8.00

Hoof Hearted TeleTrillDonics

$11.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$7.00

Untitled Art/Omnipollo Smoothie Seltzer

$12.00

Wine (Must be 21+)

Band of Roses Rose

$16.00

Velvet Devil Red Blend

$16.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Vendeval Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Burgers, Beer & Metal!

2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Kuma's Corner image
Kuma's Corner image
Kuma's Corner image
Kuma's Corner image

