Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Kuma's Corner Vernon Hills

922 Reviews

$$

925 N Milwaukee

Suite 100

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

10 or more Patrons- Auto 20% Gratuity

$666.00
BBQ Pork Fries

BBQ Pork Fries

$9.00

BBQ Pulled pork, Monterey Jack & scallions on a Bed of Fries.

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$12.00

4 Tenders covered in Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Homemade Fried Pickles served with a side of Sriracha Aioli.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Jalapenos stuffed with a Chorizo Cheese. Served with a side of Raspberry Jalapeno Jam.

Small Chili

Small Chili

$6.00Out of stock

House made Chili, Red Onion & Cheese. Served with Crackers.

Large Chili

Large Chili

$12.00Out of stock

House made Chili, Red Onion & Cheese. Served with Crackers.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Edamame Sautéed in Garlic.

Side Chips

Side Chips

$4.00

Side of Homemade Potato Chips

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00

French Fries Served with House made Ketchup.

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries served with House made Ketchup.

Side Frizzled Onions

Side Frizzled Onions

$4.00

Fried Onions served with House made Ketchup.

Shakes

Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.25

16oz Hersheys Chocolate Shake!

Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.25

16oz Vanilla Bean Shake!

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$5.25

16oz Oreo Crumble Shake!

Salads

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Cayenne Croutons. Make it a meal, add grilled chicken

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$13.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato & Basil Vinaigrette. Make it a meal, add grilled chicken

Wedge

Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Diced Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Cayenne Croutons, & Frizzled Onions

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Cayenne Croutons. Make it a meal, add grilled chicken

Side House

Side House

$7.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato & Basil Vinaigrette. Make it a meal, add grilled chicken

Sandwiches & Mac

MOTM Out for Blood Mac

$17.00Out of stock
Large Mac

Large Mac

$15.00

Creamy Mac and Cheese with Breadcrumbs and Scallions. Enjoy two free add ins or try with a premium ingredient.

Small Mac

Small Mac

$8.00

Creamy Mac and Cheese with Breadcrumbs and Scallions. Enjoy two free add ins or try with a premium ingredient.

Pig Destroyer

Pig Destroyer

$15.00

10oz of Pulled Pork, Pickles & Frizzled Onions on a Pretzel Bun.

Hatebeak

Hatebeak

$15.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Rezn

Rezn

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fried Mac n Cheese, Parmesan, Marinara & Fresh Basil on a Pretzel Bun.

10oz Burgers

BOTM Code Orange

BOTM Code Orange

$18.00

10oz Kuma’s Patty, SOB Sauce, Pickles, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Dust, Deep Fried Velveeta, & Lettuce.

Ghost

$21.00Out of stock
Converge

Converge

$18.00

Impossible Burger, Garlic Aioli (V), Cheddar (V), Avocado Mash, Arugula, Cherry Tomato Jam & Red Onion on a Homestyle Bun (V).

Goatsnake

Goatsnake

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef, Herbed Goat cheese, Corn Relish, Cholula Vinaigrette & Butter Milk Frizzled Onions on a Pretzel Bun.

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Cherry Peppers, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

Kaijo

Kaijo

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumble, & Frizzled Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

Kuma

Kuma

$18.00

10oz of Angus Beef, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef, Pickles, Bacon, Pulled Pork & Cheddar on a Pretzel Bun.

Mastodon

Mastodon

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, & Frizzled Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

Metallica

Metallica

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

Neurosis

Neurosis

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef, Cheddar, Swiss, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

Plague Bringer

Plague Bringer

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Fresh Garlic, Plague Hot Sauce, Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

Slayer

Slayer

$18.00

Served on a bed of Fries, 10oz of Angus Beef, Monterey Jack, Andouille Chili, & Scallions.

SourVein

SourVein

$18.00

10oz Angus Beef, Bacon, Blackened Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Raspberry Aioli, Waffles & Maple Syrup on a Pretzel Bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$13.00

10oz Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Burgers

Lunch Goatsnake

$11.50

Lunch Iron Maiden

$11.50

Lunch Kuma Burger

$11.50

Lunch Led Zeppelin

$11.50

Lunch Mastodon

$11.50

Lunch Metallica

$11.50

Lunch Neurosis

$11.50

Lunch Plague Bringer

$11.50

Lunch Skid Row Burger

$11.50

Lunch W.A.S.P

$11.50

5oz Burger

5oz Kuma

5oz Kuma

$11.50

5oz of Angus Beef, Egg, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Wasp

5oz Wasp

$11.50

5oz Angus Beef, Caramelized Onions, & Cheddar on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Skid Row

5oz Skid Row

$11.50

5oz Angus Beef, Bacon, Mushrooms & Bleu Cheese Crumble on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Goatsnake

5oz Goatsnake

$11.50

5oz Angus Beef, Herbed Goat cheese, Corn Relish, Cholula Vinaigrette & Butter Milk Frizzled Onions on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Iron Maiden

5oz Iron Maiden

$11.50

5oz Angus Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Cherry Peppers, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Led Zeppelin

5oz Led Zeppelin

$11.50

5oz Angus Beef, Pickles, Bacon, Pulled Pork & Cheddar on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Mastodon

5oz Mastodon

$11.50

10oz Angus Beef, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, & Frizzled Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Metallica

5oz Metallica

$11.50

5oz Angus Beef, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Neurosis

5oz Neurosis

$11.50

5oz Angus Beef, Cheddar, Swiss, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Plague Bringer

5oz Plague Bringer

$11.50

5oz Angus Beef, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Fresh Garlic, Plague Hot Sauce, Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

5oz Hamburger

5oz Hamburger

$9.50

5 oz Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

KIDS MENU

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla with your choice of side.

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

House made Crispy Chicken Nuggets and your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Classic Grilled Cheese, made with creamy American cheese, with your choice of side.

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

5oz Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion served on a Pretzel Bun.

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

5 oz Angus Burger served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a pretzel Bun.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Creamy Mac and Cheese with your choice of one ingredient. Topped with Breadcrumbs and Scallions.

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Sauces

S.O.B.

$0.75

Basil Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Horseradish Mayo

$0.50

Jalapeno Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Plague Hot Sauce

$0.50

Rasp. Aioli

$0.50

Raspberry Jalapeno Jam

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Vegan Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Cocktails

Kumas Old Fashioned

$13.00

Redemption Bourbon, Brown Sugar Molasses Syrup. Served with a Maraschino and Orange Wedge.

Metal Margarita

$13.00

Tequilla, Curacao, Agave, Lemon & Lime Juice. Served with a lime wedge.

Death Punch

$13.00Out of stock

Kreature Vodka, Lillet Rose, Aperol, Lemon Juice. Served with a Maraschino and Orange Wedge.

Akuma Mule

$13.00

Hipster Killer

$10.00

Shot of Jeppson's Malort and a PBR

Shots

Malort (shot)

$6.00

Tullemore Dew (shot)

$6.00

Jack Daniels (shot)

$7.00

Jamesons (shot)

$6.00

Makers Mark (shot)

$6.00

Frenet (shot)

$7.00

Jim Beam Devils Cut (shot)

$7.00

Redemption Rye (shot)

$8.00

Kreature Rum (shot)

$6.00

Kreature Vodka (shot)

$6.00

Kreature Gin (shot)

$6.00

Teremana Blanco (shot)

$7.00

Happy Hour 2 Part Cocktails

Kreature Gin

$7.00

Kreature Rum

$7.00

Kreature Vodka

$7.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$13.00+

Early Times

$7.00+

Few Bourbon

$12.00+

Hudson

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Noahs Mill

$13.00+

Red Saw Bourbon

$7.00+

Redemption Bourbon

$7.00+

Redemption High Rye

$7.00+

Skrewball

$8.00+

Slipknot #9 whiskey

$16.00+

Tullamore Dew

$6.00+

Willet Pot Still Reserve

$14.00+

Rye

Hudson Whiskey Kuma's Private Barrel

$10.00+

Pinhook Rye Straight Rye

$7.00+

Redemption High Rye

$9.00+

Whistle Pig 10 Year rye

$17.00+

Vodka

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.00+

Kreature Vodka

$7.00+

Tito's Vodka

$8.00+

Tequila

Teremana Blanco

$7.00+

Rum

Don Q

$6.00+

Kreature Rum

$7.00+

Plantation Dark Rum

$7.00+

Gin

Few Gin

$10.00

Kreature Gin

$7.00+

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00+

Cordials

Chartreuse

$13.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Fernet

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$7.00+

Malort

$7.00+

Triple Sec

$4.00+

Undeberg

$4.00

Mr. Black Coffee Liquor

$7.00+

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Crush

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Draft Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Sprecher Cherry Cola

$4.00

Sprecher Cream Soda

$4.00

Sprecher Grape Soda

$4.00

Sprecher Orange Dream

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Apps

BBQ Pork Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Tenders

$12.00

Chili Large

$12.00

Chili Small

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Frizzled Onion

$4.00

Happy Hour Fried Pickles

$4.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds

$11.00Out of stock

BBQ Pork Sliders

Full Pan

$90.00

Half Pan

$50.00

Chili

Full Pan

$150.00

Half Pan

$75.00

Chips

1/2 Pan

$20.00

Full Pan

$40.00

Fries

1/2 Pan

$25.00

Full Pan

$40.00

Mac & Cheese

Full Pan

$90.00

Half Pan

$50.00

Mac Mix In Protein

1/2 Pan

$5.00

Full Pan

$10.00

Mac Mix In Veg

1/2 Pan

$3.00

Full Pan

$6.00

Salad

Full Pan

$45.00

Half Pan

$25.00

Salad Protein

1/2 Pan

$20.00

Sliders

Beef Sliders

$4.00

Impossible Sliders

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$4.00

Veggie Sliders

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Burgers, Beer & Metal!

Website

Location

925 N Milwaukee, Suite 100, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Directions

Gallery
Kuma's Corner image
Kuma's Corner image
Kuma's Corner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake - 935 Diamond lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 667
935 Diamond lake Rd Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
Eggspresso
orange starNo Reviews
2545 Waukegan Rd Bannockburn, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
orange star4.6 • 155
345 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,644
633 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar - Libertyville
orange star3.8 • 160
137 Lake St Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Puck's - 715 Rockland Road
orange starNo Reviews
715 Rockland Road Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston