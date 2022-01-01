- Home
Kuma's Corner Vernon Hills
922 Reviews
$$
925 N Milwaukee
Suite 100
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Appetizers
10 or more Patrons- Auto 20% Gratuity
BBQ Pork Fries
BBQ Pulled pork, Monterey Jack & scallions on a Bed of Fries.
Buffalo Tenders
4 Tenders covered in Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery.
Fried Pickles
Homemade Fried Pickles served with a side of Sriracha Aioli.
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos stuffed with a Chorizo Cheese. Served with a side of Raspberry Jalapeno Jam.
Small Chili
House made Chili, Red Onion & Cheese. Served with Crackers.
Large Chili
House made Chili, Red Onion & Cheese. Served with Crackers.
Edamame
Edamame Sautéed in Garlic.
Side Chips
Side of Homemade Potato Chips
Side Fries
French Fries Served with House made Ketchup.
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries served with House made Ketchup.
Side Frizzled Onions
Fried Onions served with House made Ketchup.
Salads
Large Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Cayenne Croutons. Make it a meal, add grilled chicken
Large House Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato & Basil Vinaigrette. Make it a meal, add grilled chicken
Wedge
Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Diced Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Cayenne Croutons, & Frizzled Onions
Side Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Cayenne Croutons. Make it a meal, add grilled chicken
Side House
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato & Basil Vinaigrette. Make it a meal, add grilled chicken
Sandwiches & Mac
MOTM Out for Blood Mac
Large Mac
Creamy Mac and Cheese with Breadcrumbs and Scallions. Enjoy two free add ins or try with a premium ingredient.
Small Mac
Creamy Mac and Cheese with Breadcrumbs and Scallions. Enjoy two free add ins or try with a premium ingredient.
Pig Destroyer
10oz of Pulled Pork, Pickles & Frizzled Onions on a Pretzel Bun.
Hatebeak
Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Rezn
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fried Mac n Cheese, Parmesan, Marinara & Fresh Basil on a Pretzel Bun.
10oz Burgers
BOTM Code Orange
10oz Kuma’s Patty, SOB Sauce, Pickles, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Dust, Deep Fried Velveeta, & Lettuce.
Ghost
Converge
Impossible Burger, Garlic Aioli (V), Cheddar (V), Avocado Mash, Arugula, Cherry Tomato Jam & Red Onion on a Homestyle Bun (V).
Goatsnake
10oz Angus Beef, Herbed Goat cheese, Corn Relish, Cholula Vinaigrette & Butter Milk Frizzled Onions on a Pretzel Bun.
Iron Maiden
10oz Angus Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Cherry Peppers, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
Kaijo
10oz Angus Beef, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumble, & Frizzled Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
Kuma
10oz of Angus Beef, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
Led Zeppelin
10oz Angus Beef, Pickles, Bacon, Pulled Pork & Cheddar on a Pretzel Bun.
Mastodon
10oz Angus Beef, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, & Frizzled Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
Metallica
10oz Angus Beef, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
Neurosis
10oz Angus Beef, Cheddar, Swiss, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
Plague Bringer
10oz Angus Beef, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Fresh Garlic, Plague Hot Sauce, Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
Slayer
Served on a bed of Fries, 10oz of Angus Beef, Monterey Jack, Andouille Chili, & Scallions.
SourVein
10oz Angus Beef, Bacon, Blackened Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Raspberry Aioli, Waffles & Maple Syrup on a Pretzel Bun.
Hamburger
10oz Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Burger
5oz Kuma
5oz of Angus Beef, Egg, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Wasp
5oz Angus Beef, Caramelized Onions, & Cheddar on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Skid Row
5oz Angus Beef, Bacon, Mushrooms & Bleu Cheese Crumble on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Goatsnake
5oz Angus Beef, Herbed Goat cheese, Corn Relish, Cholula Vinaigrette & Butter Milk Frizzled Onions on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Iron Maiden
5oz Angus Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Cherry Peppers, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Led Zeppelin
5oz Angus Beef, Pickles, Bacon, Pulled Pork & Cheddar on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Mastodon
10oz Angus Beef, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, & Frizzled Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Metallica
5oz Angus Beef, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Neurosis
5oz Angus Beef, Cheddar, Swiss, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Plague Bringer
5oz Angus Beef, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Fresh Garlic, Plague Hot Sauce, Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
5oz Hamburger
5 oz Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
KIDS MENU
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla with your choice of side.
Chicken Nuggets
House made Crispy Chicken Nuggets and your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese, made with creamy American cheese, with your choice of side.
Kids Cheeseburger
5oz Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion served on a Pretzel Bun.
Kids Hamburger
5 oz Angus Burger served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a pretzel Bun.
Kids Mac and Cheese
Creamy Mac and Cheese with your choice of one ingredient. Topped with Breadcrumbs and Scallions.
Side of Chips
Side of Fries
Side Sauces
S.O.B.
Basil Vinaigrette
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar
Chipotle Mayo
Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette
Horseradish Mayo
Jalapeno Mustard
Ketchup
Maple Syrup
Mayo
Plague Hot Sauce
Rasp. Aioli
Raspberry Jalapeno Jam
Roasted Garlic Mayo
Vegan Garlic Mayo
Cocktails
Kumas Old Fashioned
Redemption Bourbon, Brown Sugar Molasses Syrup. Served with a Maraschino and Orange Wedge.
Metal Margarita
Tequilla, Curacao, Agave, Lemon & Lime Juice. Served with a lime wedge.
Death Punch
Kreature Vodka, Lillet Rose, Aperol, Lemon Juice. Served with a Maraschino and Orange Wedge.
Akuma Mule
Hipster Killer
Shot of Jeppson's Malort and a PBR
Shots
Happy Hour 2 Part Cocktails
Whiskey
Angels Envy
Early Times
Few Bourbon
Hudson
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam Devil's Cut
Makers Mark
Noahs Mill
Red Saw Bourbon
Redemption Bourbon
Redemption High Rye
Skrewball
Slipknot #9 whiskey
Tullamore Dew
Willet Pot Still Reserve
Rye
Tequila
Cordials
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Ginger Beer
Crush
Soda
Lemonade
Fruit Punch
Draft Sprecher Root Beer
Sprecher Cherry Cola
Sprecher Cream Soda
Sprecher Grape Soda
Sprecher Orange Dream
Iced Tea
Cranberry Juice
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Grapefruit
Topo Chico Lime
BBQ Pork Sliders
Mac & Cheese
Mac Mix In Protein
Mac Mix In Veg
Salad Protein
Call for Open Hours
Burgers, Beer & Metal!
925 N Milwaukee, Suite 100, Vernon Hills, IL 60061