American
Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries
Kuma's Corner Indianapolis
709 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A direct descendant of the original Kuma's Corner in Chicago, Kuma's Corner Indianapolis is home to the best employees and the best burgers and beer Indianapolis has to offer.
Location
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
310 South Delaware Street - Taxman CityWay
No Reviews
310 South Delaware Street Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
No Reviews
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
More near Indianapolis