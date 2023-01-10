Kuma's Corner imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries

Kuma's Corner Indianapolis

709 Reviews

$$

1127 PROSPECT ST

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Popular Items

Kuma Burger
Yob Burger

Apps

Plasticware (DO YOU WANT SOME? HOW MANY?)

Buffalo Tenders

$13.00

4 Jumbo Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served with Bleu Cheese and Celery

Chili

$13.00

Our Secret Recipe Beef Chili Served with Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese, Diced Red Onion & Oyster Crackers

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Side Portion of our House Made Chili

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Chorizo & Cream Cheese Stuffed Breaded Jalapeno Poppers, Deep Fried & Served with Jalapeno Raspberry Jam

Fried Pickles

$13.00Out of stock

Hand Battered & Breaded, Slightly Spicy Fried Dill Chips Served with Chipotle Mayo

BBQ Pork Fries

$13.00

Slow Braised Pork Shoulder Tossed in BBQ Sauce on a Bed of Fries, Topped with Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese & Green Onion

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Burgers

Protein Tomatillo Salsa Pepperjack Cheese Red Onion Avocado Relish Queso Fresco Trio of Deep Fried Chiles
SLEEP Burger

SLEEP Burger

$18.00

Axehandle

$18.00Out of stock

Bed of Fries, Choice of Protein, Biscuits, Sausage Gravy (Pro Tip: Add an Egg and Bacon)

Black Sabbath Burger

Black Sabbath Burger

$18.00

Chili, Pepperjack, Red Onion, Blackening Spice

Cheeseburger

$17.00

10.5 oz Beef Patty, Cheese of Choice, LTO

Goatsnake Burger

Goatsnake Burger

$18.00

Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions

Hamburger

$16.00

10.5 oz Beef Patty, LTO

Iron Maiden Burger

Iron Maiden Burger

$18.00

Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Kaijo Burger

Kaijo Burger

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Frizzled Onion

Kuma Burger

Kuma Burger

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Led Zeppelin Burger

$18.00

Bacon, BBQ Pulled pork, Cheddar, Pickles

Mastodon Burger

$18.00

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Frizzled Onion

Metallica Burger

$18.00

Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, LTO

Neurosis Burger

$18.00

Horseradish Mayo, Cheddar, Swiss, Caramelized Onion, Sautéed Mushroom, LTO

Plague Bringer Burger

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo, Crushed Garlic, House Made Plague Hot Sauce, Pepperjack Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, LTO

Slayer Burger

$18.00

Bed of Fries (No Bun), Chili, Caramelized Onion, Andouille Sausage, Cherry Peppers, Monterey Jack, Scallions, ANGER beer

Sourvein

$18.00

Raspberry Maple Aioli, Bacon, Blackened Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Waffle Strips, Syrup Drizzle

Yob Burger

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo, Bacon, Gouda, Roasted Red Pepper, LTO

Motorhead

$18.00

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, House Made Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Cayenne Pretzel Croutons

Large House Salad

$13.00

Red Leaf Lettuce, House Made Basil Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Portion of our Caesar Salad

Side House

$7.00

Side Portion of our House Salad

Sandwich/ Mac and Cheese

APMD

$16.00

10 oz Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli

Hatebeak

$16.00

Two Jumbo Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing, LTO

Pig Destroyer

$16.00

House Low Braised Pork Shoulder Pulled & Tossed in BBQ Sauce

Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Topped with Scallions & Breadcrumbs

Half Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Topped with Scallions & Breadcrumbs

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Chips

$5.00

Side of Frizzled Onions

$6.00

Side Sauces

Basil Vinaigrette

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Chili Aioli

$1.00

Chiptole Mayo

$1.00

Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Horseradish Mayo

$1.00

Ketchup

Mae Ploy Chili Paste

$1.00

Maple Raspberry Aoili

$1.00

Mayo

Mustard

Plague Hot Sauce

$1.00

Raspberry Jalapeno Jam

$1.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Syrup

$1.00

Vegan Mayo

$1.00

Apricot BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Jalapeno Mayo

$1.25

Hassle

1 Jalapeno Popper

$3.00

Andouille Sausage

$2.00

Avocado Fan

$2.00

Bacon Side

$2.00

Black Bean Patty

$4.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Bun

$2.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Buttermilk Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Caramelized Onion

$2.00

Cheese

Cherry Peppers

$1.00

Cherry Tomato

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.00

Chopped Bacon

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Croutons

$2.00

Diced Chicken

$4.00

Diced Roasted Red Pepper

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Garlic

$2.00

Godsnake Relish

$2.00

Green Pickles

$1.00

Grilled Pineapple

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Lettuce

$1.00

LTO

$3.00

Mushroom

$2.00

Onion

$1.00

Proscuitto

$4.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Red Leaf Lettuce

$1.00

Red Onion

$1.00

Roasted Red Pepper

$2.00

Romaine Lettuce

$1.00

Scallions

$1.00

Side Chili

$4.00

Tomato Slice

$1.00

Tortilla Strips

$1.00

Waffle Strips

$1.50

MISC BAR

MISC FOOD

VEGAN BUN

$1.00

MZMR GRAVY

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A direct descendant of the original Kuma's Corner in Chicago, Kuma's Corner Indianapolis is home to the best employees and the best burgers and beer Indianapolis has to offer.

Website

Location

1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Directions

Gallery
Kuma's Corner image

Map
