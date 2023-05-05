Kuma Sushi + Sake 1040 Polk St
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We’re Ryo and Cory, two lifelong friends and chefs, specializing in Japanese cuisine with a shared commitment to high-quality ingredients. Kuma features a focused menu with spotlights on the day’s catch, along with curated sake selections. Hope to see you soon!
Location
1040 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
