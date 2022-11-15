Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kumbala - The Well

315 East Pikes Peak Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Order Again

Popular Items

Pozole Verde
Barbacoa Burrito
Carnitas Tacos

Mains

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.25

3 slow roasted beef tacos + salsa verde + kumbala slaw

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$13.25

3 citrus confit pork tacos + salsa verde + kumbala slaw

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.95

3 red chile chicken thighs + salsa verde + kumbala slaw

Mushroom Tacos

Mushroom Tacos

$11.95

3 mushroom tacos + salsa macha + kumbala slaw

Shrimp Tacos

$13.25Out of stock

chilled shrimp tacos + salsa macha + kumbala slaw

Single Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

Single Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Mushroom Burrito

$13.95
Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$8.49

hominy soup + pumpkin seed green salsa +kumbala slaw

Barbacoa Burrito

$14.95

Carnitas Burrito

$14.95

Sides & Dips

Totopos

$4.00

chips + salsa

Chicharrones

$7.00

roasted cauliflower + salsa macha + tortilla crisps

Small Guacamole

$4.00

smashed avacado + tomatilos +cilantro

Large Guacamole

Large Guacamole

$6.50

black beans + queso fresco + green salsa + kumbala slaw

Cheese & Chips

$8.00

Bean & Chips

$7.50

To Share

Barbacoa by the Pound

Barbacoa by the Pound

$45.00

includes tortillas, salsas, kumbala slaw

Carnitas by the Pound

Carnitas by the Pound

$45.00

includes tortillas, salsas, kumbala slaw

Brunch

3C Chilaquiles

$10.95

chihuaha + mozarella cheese melted over tortilla chips smothered in red or green salsa with cotija cheese

Breakfast Tacos

$10.95

chorizo + scrambled egg + yukon gold potato + cotija cheese + sour cream

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Tres Leches French Toast

$11.95Out of stock

Specials

Pepito Torta

$13.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.49

Happy Hour Corn

$6.00

Happy Hour Quesadilla

$6.00

Macha Wangs

$8.00

Fall Harvest Enchilada

$11.95Out of stock

Frijoles Charros

$6.95Out of stock

Kombucha

Cherry Lime Kombucha

$3.50

Mojito Kombucha

$3.50

Hazy Cactus Kombucha

$3.50

Soda

Perrier bottle

$3.50

Jarritos Mango

$2.75

Jarritos Lime

$2.75

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.75

Clementine Izze

$2.75

Grapefruit Izze

$2.75

Black Berry Izze

$2.75

House Drinks

Agua De Jamaica

$3.50

Hibiscus Water

Unsweetened T

$2.50

Pastries

Apple Empanada

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Specializing in barbacoa and pozole, Kumbala showcases authentic Mexican fare and comfort cuisine. Traditionally reserved for weekends and special occasions, Kumbala’s barbacoa, made with three cuts of beef, and reinterpreted pozole, are available daily, alongside dope tacos and other delicious dishes. All menu items are made from scratch with fresh ingredients, and every menu item is gluten free.

315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

