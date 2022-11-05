Kumbia imageView gallery

Kumbia

100 Gibbs Street

Rockville, MD 20850

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Risotto al Coco
Lomo Saltado
Empanadas

Appetizers

Empanadas

$8.00

Deep fried corn empanada Choose from: beef or chicken

Patacones

$12.00

Crispy green plantain, sprinkled with fried diced fish topped with mango salsa

Silpancho

$21.00

Chorizo, carne, chicharron, salsa rosada, kurtido

Chuzos

Chuzos

$12.00

Chicken, steak, skewers, papa dorada, chimichurri.

Jalea

$18.00

Fried calamari, fish and shrimp, mussels, yuca and choclo. Served with tartare sauce.

Choripan

$8.00

Grilled roll, Argentinian chorizo, chimichurri sauce.

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Crispy golden yuca fries served with salsa rosada.

Marranitas

$12.00

Stuffed corn basket with chicharron, sweet plantains topped with cabbage and salsa rosada.

Chicharron

$12.00

Fried pork belly accompanied with cheese artesanian arepa and salsa rosada for dipping.

Arepas

$8.00

2 artesanian arepas served with salsa rosada.

Papa a la Huancaina

$8.00

Boiled potatoes in a creamy Huancaina sauce served with hard boiled eggs and olives. Served cold.

Ceviche Tradicional Peruano

$16.00

Fresh fish, homemade leche de tigre with choclo, cancha and sweet potato.

Ceviche Carretillero

$18.00

Combination of thin sliced fish and fried calamari, marinated in leche de tigre, Peruvian chiles.

Ceviche de Camaron

$18.00

Ecuadorian inspiration shrimp ceviche, mango, fresh lime, orange juice and red onions.

Saltena

$11.00

Causa de Pollo

$15.00

Peruvian potato cake, chicken salad and mayonnaise cevichada.

Causa Pulpo

$15.00

Empanadas de Verde

$9.00

Patacones con Queso

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

Kumbia Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, sheredded carrots, red cabbage, onios, crumble blue cheese, tomatoes, house dressing

Cesar Salad

$8.00

Bacon, gorgonzola, tomatoes, chives.

Sandwiches

Tranca Pecho

$14.00

Beef Milanesa, rice, egg, salsa criolla

Kumbia Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Thin slice picanha, cheese,avocado, fries, chimichurri

Patacon Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Angus beef, cheese,salsa rosada

Entrees

Lomo Saltado

$23.00

Stir fried beef tenderloin with red onions, tomato wedges, soy and oyster sauce mixed with golden yellow garlic fries. Served with white rice.

Tallarin Saltado ( chicken, lomo or vegetables)

$19.00

Linguini pasta, soy and oyster sauce, red onions, tomato wedges and a hint of ginger.

Tallarines de carne la Huancaina

$23.00

Stir fried beef tenderloin with linguini pasta, soy and oyster sauce, red onions, tomato wedges and parmesan cheese.

Fritada

$19.00

Pork carnitas, fried potatoes, tostado, sweet plantains, choclo. Served with homemade cabbage slow.

Bandeja Paisa

$25.00

Grilled steak, fried pork belly and sausage. Accompanied with rice, pinto beans, sweet plantains and avocado.

Cazuela de Frijoles

$15.00

Homemade pinto beans with chimichurri with sweet plantains and avocado on top. Served with white rice.

Guatita

$20.00

Ecuadorian Dish. Beef tripe and potatoes with peanut sauce. Served with white rice, sweet plantains and avocado.

Encebollado

$19.00

Ecuadorian National dish. Fish soup with yuca, onions, herbs and spices. Served with toasted corn (tostado) banana chips and popcorn. Available Saturdays and Sundays only

Seco de Chivo

$23.00

From the Grill

Entrana

$24.00Out of stock

Marinated skirt steak chimichurri

Asado de Tira

Asado de Tira

$25.00

Grilled beef short ribs, chimichurri sauce. Served with two sides.

Picanha

$25.00

Grilled Brazilian steak with chimichurri and anticuchera sauce. Served with 2 sides.

Parrillada Argentina

$60.00

Beef short ribs, Argentinian sausage, blood sausage, NY steak, grilled tripe. with chimichurri and anticuchera sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice.

Kumbia Parrillada

$52.00

Beef short ribs, chorizo, flank steak, chicken and pork carnitas with chimichurri and anticuchera sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice.

New York Strip

$25.00

Kumbia's special marinated steak, chimichurri and anticuchera sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice.

Chaufas

Chaufa de Pollo

$19.00

Stir fried rice Peruvian style mixed with garlic and scallions topped whit bean sprouts.

Chaufa de Carne

$20.00

Stir fried rice Peruvian style mixed with garlic and scallions topped whit bean sprouts.

Chaufa de Mariscos

$21.00

Stir fried rice Peruvian style mixed with garlic and scallions topped whit bean sprouts.

Seafood

Arroz Marinero

Arroz Marinero

$23.00

A fisherman's rice combined with shrimp, squid, mussels and salsa criolla.

Salmon Risotto al Coco

$23.00

Salmon seated on top of a delicious coconut water risotto topped with a chunky homemade mango salsa.

Pulpo Risotto

$25.00

Sides

Yuca

$6.00

White rice

$6.00

Beans

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Papa dorada

$6.00

Corn

$6.00

Patacones

$6.00

Vegetables

$6.00

Platanos fritos

$6.00

Fried Plantains

Ensalada Rusa

$6.00

Chifles

$5.00

Popcorn / Canguil / Cotufas / Crispetas

$3.00

Cancha

$3.50

Special of the day

Bolon

$21.00

Desserts

Passion Mousse

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Tartufo

$8.00

Kids Menu

kids Lomito

$8.00

Hot dog

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Kids a la Huancaina

$7.00

Salchipapas

$7.00

Kumbia Cocktails

Caipirinhas

$10.00

Cachaca, lime juice, sugar

Mojitos

$10.00

White rum, Lime juice, mint

Kumbiaritas

$10.00

Tequila, lime juice, agave

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rye Whiskey, demarara, bitters.

Negroni

$11.00

Gin, campari, vermouth

Lucky 7

$11.00

Bourbon, ginger, pamplemousse, lime

El Papo

$12.00

Gin, blue curacao, lemon, pineapple

Chilcanos

$10.00

Pisco, lime, ginger beer

Kumbia Flight

$16.00

Aguardiente, cachaca, pisco

Mina's Royal Old Fasihoned

$18.00

Smoke

Canelazo

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Spritz

Kumbia Spritz

$12.00

Vodka, lemon, black raspberry, prosecco

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, prosecco, soda

Gin and Tonics

Rami's

$12.00

Gin, Elderflower, lime, cucumber tonic water

Kamila's

$12.00

Gin, pamplemousse, aromatic tonic water

Nathy's

$12.00

Gin, rosemarry, mediterranean tonic water

Beer

Aguila

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Cristal

$7.00

Cusquena

$7.00

HH BEER

$5.00

Mahou Draft

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Xingu Black

$8.00

Xingu Gold

$8.00

Miller

$7.00

Beer Buckets

$42.00

Corona Bucket

$45.00

Big Stella

$12.00Out of stock

Classic Cocktails

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Long Island Iced tea

$18.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$11.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark N' Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Espresotini

$11.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Evans Wiiliams

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Tequila/ Mezcal

Well Tequila

$9.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Anejo

$19.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$13.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$17.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

Milagro Anejo

$16.00

Alban Mezcal

$10.00

El Jimador Silver

$11.00

El Jimador Reposado

$12.00

El Jimador Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Four Roses Bourbon

$10.00

JW Black

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Chivas 12 yrs

$12.00

Buchanana's 12 yrs

$13.00

Old Parr

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Castillo Rum

$8.00

Cruzan Mango

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

Zacapa 23

$16.00

Zacapa XO

$26.00

Liquor/Cordials

Aguardiente

$12.00

Aguardiente sin Azucar

$12.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Elderflower

$10.00

Elderflower liquor

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Kalua

$11.00

Pomegranate liquor

$10.00

Pisco

$10.00

Cachaca

$10.00

Late Nigh Special

Aguardiente

$6.00

Red- Glass

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Red - Bottle

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Merlot - Bottle

$36.00

Cabernet - Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$36.00

Malbec - Bottle

$36.00

Syrah - Bottle

$48.00

Tempranillo - Bottle

$48.00

White - Glass

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Riesling

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Sav. Blanc

$9.00

White - Bottle

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Chardonnay - Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$36.00

Savignon Blanc - Bottle

$36.00

Riesling - Bottle

$36.00

Rose

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Rose Flat

$9.00

Rose Flat - Bottle

$40.00

Champagne

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Prosecco - Bottle

$36.00

Moet Imperial - Bottle

$60.00

Veuve Clicquot - Bottle

$60.00

Sparkling Rose - Bottle

$60.00

Soda/Lemonade

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

La Colombiana

$4.00

Manzana

$4.00Out of stock

Fioravanti

$4.00Out of stock

Guitig

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

Cappuccino

Latee

Mocktail

Mocktail

$5.00

Bottle Water

Still Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Late nigh Agua

$3.50

Jugos

Mango

$5.00

Passion

$5.00

Guava

$5.00

Virgen Pina Colada

$5.00

Vodka

Titos Bottle

$150.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$175.00

Tequila

Milagro Silver Bottle

$200.00

Don Julio Silver Bottle

$200.00

Patron Bottle

$200.00

Casa Blanco Bottle

$225.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior Bottle

$150.00

Capt Morgan Bottle

$150.00

Aguardiente Bottle

$150.00

Aguardiente sin Azucar Bottle

$150.00

Zacapa Bottle

$250.00

Whiskey Bourbon

Jack Daniels Bottle

$200.00

Crown Royal Bottle

$200.00

Jameson Bottle

$200.00

Buchanans Bottle

$220.00

JW Black Bottle

$250.00

Cordials

Fireball Bottle

$175.00

Jagermeister Bottle

$200.00

Appetizers

Jalea

$18.00

Empanadas

$8.00

Yuca

$8.00

Parrilladas

Kumbia Parrillada Combo

$80.00

Parrillada Argentina Combo

$90.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Gibbs Street, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

Gallery
Kumbia image

