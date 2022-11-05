Kumbia
No reviews yet
100 Gibbs Street
Rockville, MD 20850
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Empanadas
Deep fried corn empanada Choose from: beef or chicken
Patacones
Crispy green plantain, sprinkled with fried diced fish topped with mango salsa
Silpancho
Chorizo, carne, chicharron, salsa rosada, kurtido
Chuzos
Chicken, steak, skewers, papa dorada, chimichurri.
Jalea
Fried calamari, fish and shrimp, mussels, yuca and choclo. Served with tartare sauce.
Choripan
Grilled roll, Argentinian chorizo, chimichurri sauce.
Yuca Frita
Crispy golden yuca fries served with salsa rosada.
Marranitas
Stuffed corn basket with chicharron, sweet plantains topped with cabbage and salsa rosada.
Chicharron
Fried pork belly accompanied with cheese artesanian arepa and salsa rosada for dipping.
Arepas
2 artesanian arepas served with salsa rosada.
Papa a la Huancaina
Boiled potatoes in a creamy Huancaina sauce served with hard boiled eggs and olives. Served cold.
Ceviche Tradicional Peruano
Fresh fish, homemade leche de tigre with choclo, cancha and sweet potato.
Ceviche Carretillero
Combination of thin sliced fish and fried calamari, marinated in leche de tigre, Peruvian chiles.
Ceviche de Camaron
Ecuadorian inspiration shrimp ceviche, mango, fresh lime, orange juice and red onions.
Saltena
Causa de Pollo
Peruvian potato cake, chicken salad and mayonnaise cevichada.
Causa Pulpo
Empanadas de Verde
Patacones con Queso
Salads
Sandwiches
Entrees
Lomo Saltado
Stir fried beef tenderloin with red onions, tomato wedges, soy and oyster sauce mixed with golden yellow garlic fries. Served with white rice.
Tallarin Saltado ( chicken, lomo or vegetables)
Linguini pasta, soy and oyster sauce, red onions, tomato wedges and a hint of ginger.
Tallarines de carne la Huancaina
Stir fried beef tenderloin with linguini pasta, soy and oyster sauce, red onions, tomato wedges and parmesan cheese.
Fritada
Pork carnitas, fried potatoes, tostado, sweet plantains, choclo. Served with homemade cabbage slow.
Bandeja Paisa
Grilled steak, fried pork belly and sausage. Accompanied with rice, pinto beans, sweet plantains and avocado.
Cazuela de Frijoles
Homemade pinto beans with chimichurri with sweet plantains and avocado on top. Served with white rice.
Guatita
Ecuadorian Dish. Beef tripe and potatoes with peanut sauce. Served with white rice, sweet plantains and avocado.
Encebollado
Ecuadorian National dish. Fish soup with yuca, onions, herbs and spices. Served with toasted corn (tostado) banana chips and popcorn. Available Saturdays and Sundays only
Seco de Chivo
From the Grill
Entrana
Marinated skirt steak chimichurri
Asado de Tira
Grilled beef short ribs, chimichurri sauce. Served with two sides.
Picanha
Grilled Brazilian steak with chimichurri and anticuchera sauce. Served with 2 sides.
Parrillada Argentina
Beef short ribs, Argentinian sausage, blood sausage, NY steak, grilled tripe. with chimichurri and anticuchera sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice.
Kumbia Parrillada
Beef short ribs, chorizo, flank steak, chicken and pork carnitas with chimichurri and anticuchera sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice.
New York Strip
Kumbia's special marinated steak, chimichurri and anticuchera sauce. Served with 2 sides of your choice.
Chaufas
Chaufa de Pollo
Stir fried rice Peruvian style mixed with garlic and scallions topped whit bean sprouts.
Chaufa de Carne
Stir fried rice Peruvian style mixed with garlic and scallions topped whit bean sprouts.
Chaufa de Mariscos
Stir fried rice Peruvian style mixed with garlic and scallions topped whit bean sprouts.
Seafood
Sides
Special of the day
Kumbia Cocktails
Caipirinhas
Cachaca, lime juice, sugar
Mojitos
White rum, Lime juice, mint
Kumbiaritas
Tequila, lime juice, agave
Old Fashioned
Rye Whiskey, demarara, bitters.
Negroni
Gin, campari, vermouth
Lucky 7
Bourbon, ginger, pamplemousse, lime
El Papo
Gin, blue curacao, lemon, pineapple
Chilcanos
Pisco, lime, ginger beer
Kumbia Flight
Aguardiente, cachaca, pisco
Mina's Royal Old Fasihoned
Smoke
Canelazo
Sangria
Spritz
Gin and Tonics
Beer
Classic Cocktails
Green Tea Shot
Pina Colada
Long Island Iced tea
Lemon Drop
Pisco Sour
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark N' Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Espresotini
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Sex on the Beach
Vodka
Whiskey
Tequila/ Mezcal
Well Tequila
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Casa Amigos Blanco
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Amigos Anejo
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Anejo
Alban Mezcal
El Jimador Silver
El Jimador Reposado
El Jimador Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Scotch/Bourbon
Rum
Liquor/Cordials
Late Nigh Special
Red - Bottle
White - Glass
White - Bottle
Champagne
Soda/Lemonade
Mocktail
Tequila
Rum
Whiskey Bourbon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
100 Gibbs Street, Rockville, MD 20850