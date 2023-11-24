KUMO SUSHI 6927 FM 1960 RD W, Suite A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6927 FM 1960 RD W, Suite A, HOUSTON, TX 77052
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
En Vain - 6944 Fm 1960 Road West STE 100
No Reviews
6944 Farm to Market 1960 Road West STE 100 Houston, TX 77069
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in HOUSTON
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant