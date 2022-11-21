A map showing the location of Kumo Sushi 777 white plain rdView gallery

Kumo Sushi 777 white plain rd

review star

No reviews yet

777 white plain rd

Scarsdale, NY 10583

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Edamame
Spicy Tuna Roll

SOUP & SALAD

Miso Soup

$3.00

Clear Soup

$3.00

Kinoko Soup

$5.00

Seafood Soup

$7.00

Green Salad

$7.00

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Kani Salad

$10.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Ichiban Salad

$16.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.00

yellowtail Salad

$15.00

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Tuna Salad

$15.00

Ck Avo Salad

$12.00

Eel salad

$15.00

RAW BAR

Kumamoto Oyster

$4.50+

Live Scallop

$18.00
Live Uni

Live Uni

$45.00Out of stock

COLD APPETIZERS

Aji Whole Fish

$28.00

Crispy Bite

$15.00

Salmon Tartare

$15.00
Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Yellowtail Tartare

$15.00

Sushi Pizza

$16.00
Toro Tartare

Toro Tartare

$22.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno APP

Yellowtail Jalapeno APP

$14.00

Sushi APP

$14.00

Sashimi APP

$16.00

Black Pepper Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Oshinko App

$7.00

Sunomono

$13.00

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Kobe Beef Tataki

$38.00

Dinosaur Egg

$14.00

HOT APPETIZERS

Beef Negimaki App

$10.00

Beef Spare Rib

$14.00

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Duck Bun

$11.00

Edamame

$6.00

Grill Octopus

$17.00

Gyoza

$9.00

Harumaki

$7.00

Miso chilean Seabass

$17.00

Orange Cauliflowers

$12.00

Pork Bun

$11.00

Roast Duck Wrap

$11.00

Rock Shrimp

$13.00

Sautéed Chinese Broccoli

$9.00

Shishito Pepper

$10.00

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

Sweet Soy Ribs

$13.00

Tempura Apptizers

Veggie Gyoza

$9.00

Yummy Asparagus

$9.00

Yokitori

$9.00

Grill Beef Stick

$10.00

Grill Shrimp Stick

$10.00

Age Tofu

$9.00

Sauted Asparagus

$9.00

A LA CARTE

Baby Yellowtail

$5.00

California Uni

$10.00

Eel

$4.00

Fatty Tuna

$10.00

Fluke

$4.00

Hokkaido Uni

$12.00Out of stock

Ikura

$4.50

Kani

$3.00

King Crab

$7.00

King Salmon

$5.00

Japanese Maidai

$5.00

Octopus

$3.50

Salmon

$3.50

Bronzini

$3.50

Sea Scallop

$5.00

Shrimp

$3.00

Smoke Salmon

$3.50

Squid

$3.50

Sweet Shrimp

$6.00

Tamago

$3.00

Tobiko

$4.50

Tuna

$4.00

Mackerel

$3.00

Yellowtail

$3.50

Kumamoto Oyster

$4.50+

Blk Pepper Tuna

$3.00

Blk Pepper Salmon

$3.00

Quil Egg

$2.50

White Tuna

$3.00

Red Clam

$3.50

Kobe Beef

$12.00

Lobster

$8.00

CLASSIC ROLLS

Alaska Roll

$7.00

American Dream

$8.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Boston Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Kani Roll

$6.50

King Crab Avocado Roll

$15.00

Philly Roll

$8.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Kani Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Spider Roll

$10.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Toro Scallion Roll

$12.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Jalapeños Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$6.00

Oshiko Roll

$5.00

Ck Temp Roll

$8.00

East Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Avo Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Cucm Roll

$7.50

Tuna Fusion Roll

$8.00

Salmon Fusion Roll

$8.00

Y.T Cucumberr Roll

$7.00

White Tuna Roll

$6.00

FutoMaki

$8.00

Peanut Avo Roll

$7.00

Rice Roll

$5.00

Tobiko Roll

$12.00

Ikura Roll

$12.00

Ika Oba Roll

$14.00

Crunch Roll

$6.00

Toro Scallion Roll (Copy)

$12.00

SIGNATURE ROLLS

Banzai Roll

$20.00

spicy yellowtail ,avocado inside topped with seared scallop .

Crazy Tuna Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy tuna and avocado inside, topped with black pepper tuna, scallion and tobiko and wasabi mayo.

Godzilla roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, crunch and tobiko inside, topped with avocado.

Greenwich roll

$19.00

toro & avocado inside ,seared spicy lobster salad on top

Good 4 You Roll

$18.00

Spicy crab and avocado topped with lobster salad, mango salad and peanuts.

Geisha Roll

$19.00

spicy crunch tuna avocado inside , topped w yellowtail ,salmon jalapeno

Fancy Roll

$18.00

Lobster King Roll

$24.00

Eel, crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside, topped with steamed whole live lobster tail and eel sauce.

Mango Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura mango inside , spicy kani ontop ,finish with mango and eel sauce

Manhattan Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce.

Sweetheart Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, mango and avocado inside, wrapped in soybean paper, topped with chili sauce.

Rock N Roll

$20.00

rock shrimp & avocado inside , seared kobe beef ontop , finish with rock shrimp sauce.

Ocean Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon and avocado inside, topped with lobster salad and tobiko.

Spicy Girl Roll

$17.00

Spicy salmon, tuna, yellowtail and avocado, crunch inside, wrapped in soypaper, topped with tobiko and spicy mayo. Spicy.

Passion Roll

$18.00

Spicy toro, avocado topped with sliced salmon and Thai sauce.

Kumo Roll

$17.00

Lightly fried white fish, asparagus, crab meat and eel inside, seaweed outside, eel, miso and spicy mayo.

Hulk Roll

$19.00

king salmon & avocado inside ,spicy toro wasabi sesame on top

Yummy Roll

$17.00

tempura shrimp,cucumber inside ,topped with eel avocado and eel sauce

Out Of Control Roll

$18.00

Crunchy spicy tuna roll, topped with eel and avocado, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Spicy.

Lonely Angel Roll

$18.00

Black pepper tuna and asparagus roll topped with tuna, salmon, eel, yellowtail, crunchy and different flavors of tobiko, served with honey wasabi sauce.

Lobster Temp Roll

$20.00

Lobster tail tempura, avocado, cucu