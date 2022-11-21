Kumo Sushi 777 white plain rd
No reviews yet
777 white plain rd
Scarsdale, NY 10583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SOUP & SALAD
COLD APPETIZERS
Aji Whole Fish
Crispy Bite
Salmon Tartare
Tuna Tartare
Yellowtail Tartare
Sushi Pizza
Toro Tartare
Yellowtail Jalapeno APP
Sushi APP
Sashimi APP
Black Pepper Tuna Tataki
Oshinko App
Sunomono
Tuna Tataki
Kobe Beef Tataki
Dinosaur Egg
HOT APPETIZERS
Beef Negimaki App
Beef Spare Rib
Crispy Calamari
Duck Bun
Edamame
Grill Octopus
Gyoza
Harumaki
Miso chilean Seabass
Orange Cauliflowers
Pork Bun
Roast Duck Wrap
Rock Shrimp
Sautéed Chinese Broccoli
Shishito Pepper
Shrimp Shumai
Soft Shell Crab
Sweet Soy Ribs
Tempura Apptizers
Veggie Gyoza
Yummy Asparagus
Yokitori
Grill Beef Stick
Grill Shrimp Stick
Age Tofu
Sauted Asparagus
A LA CARTE
Baby Yellowtail
California Uni
Eel
Fatty Tuna
Fluke
Hokkaido Uni
Ikura
Kani
King Crab
King Salmon
Japanese Maidai
Octopus
Salmon
Bronzini
Sea Scallop
Shrimp
Smoke Salmon
Squid
Sweet Shrimp
Tamago
Tobiko
Tuna
Mackerel
Yellowtail
Kumamoto Oyster
Blk Pepper Tuna
Blk Pepper Salmon
Quil Egg
White Tuna
Red Clam
Kobe Beef
Lobster
CLASSIC ROLLS
Alaska Roll
American Dream
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
California Roll
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Kani Roll
King Crab Avocado Roll
Philly Roll
Rainbow Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Kani Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spider Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Toro Scallion Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeños Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Oshiko Roll
Ck Temp Roll
East Roll
Shrimp Avo Roll
Shrimp Cucm Roll
Tuna Fusion Roll
Salmon Fusion Roll
Y.T Cucumberr Roll
White Tuna Roll
FutoMaki
Peanut Avo Roll
Rice Roll
Tobiko Roll
Ikura Roll
Ika Oba Roll
Crunch Roll
Toro Scallion Roll (Copy)
SIGNATURE ROLLS
Banzai Roll
spicy yellowtail ,avocado inside topped with seared scallop .
Crazy Tuna Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna and avocado inside, topped with black pepper tuna, scallion and tobiko and wasabi mayo.
Godzilla roll
Spicy tuna, crunch and tobiko inside, topped with avocado.
Greenwich roll
toro & avocado inside ,seared spicy lobster salad on top
Good 4 You Roll
Spicy crab and avocado topped with lobster salad, mango salad and peanuts.
Geisha Roll
spicy crunch tuna avocado inside , topped w yellowtail ,salmon jalapeno
Fancy Roll
Lobster King Roll
Eel, crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside, topped with steamed whole live lobster tail and eel sauce.
Mango Roll
shrimp tempura mango inside , spicy kani ontop ,finish with mango and eel sauce
Manhattan Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce.
Sweetheart Roll
spicy tuna, mango and avocado inside, wrapped in soybean paper, topped with chili sauce.
Rock N Roll
rock shrimp & avocado inside , seared kobe beef ontop , finish with rock shrimp sauce.
Ocean Roll
Tuna, salmon and avocado inside, topped with lobster salad and tobiko.
Spicy Girl Roll
Spicy salmon, tuna, yellowtail and avocado, crunch inside, wrapped in soypaper, topped with tobiko and spicy mayo. Spicy.
Passion Roll
Spicy toro, avocado topped with sliced salmon and Thai sauce.
Kumo Roll
Lightly fried white fish, asparagus, crab meat and eel inside, seaweed outside, eel, miso and spicy mayo.
Hulk Roll
king salmon & avocado inside ,spicy toro wasabi sesame on top
Yummy Roll
tempura shrimp,cucumber inside ,topped with eel avocado and eel sauce
Out Of Control Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna roll, topped with eel and avocado, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Spicy.
Lonely Angel Roll
Black pepper tuna and asparagus roll topped with tuna, salmon, eel, yellowtail, crunchy and different flavors of tobiko, served with honey wasabi sauce.
Lobster Temp Roll
Lobster tail tempura, avocado, cucu