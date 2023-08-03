Food

Starters

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$5.50Out of stock

Boiled soybeans w. sea salt, and sweet & spicy paste blended

Karaage/Tokyo Fried Chicken

Karaage/Tokyo Fried Chicken

$6.00Out of stock

Bite size marinated chicken, fried in a light batter

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan fried chicken pot stickers

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$8.00

Japanese style deep fried shrimp

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00Out of stock

Minced octopus batter fried, top with bonito, served with Japanese mayo & Takoyaki sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Classic lightly battered fried calamari ring

Dumplings with Chili Oil

Dumplings with Chili Oil

$9.00

Dumplings mixed with house special chili oil based sauce, top with green onion and cilantro

Chashu Bun

Chashu Bun

$4.50

Sliced roasted pork belly with spring mix on a steamed bun

Tonkatsu Bun

Tonkatsu Bun

$5.50Out of stock

Crispy breaded deep fried pork cutlet with spring mix on a steamed bun

Kids' Ramen

Kids' cheese Ramen

$7.00

Ramen in pork bone broth, ramen egg, seaweed, top w. melting American cheese

Kids' Tonkotsu Ramen

$6.00

Ramen in pork bone broth, ramen egg, seaweed

Kids' Shoyu Ramen

$6.00

Ramen in soy sauce soup base, ramen egg, seaweed

Donburi - Rice

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$13.00

Shredded chashu pork, ramen egg, tempura crisps, seaweed flake, green onion and rice seasoning (Contain sesame seeds) over steamed rice with Japanese mayo and Teriyaki sauce

Gyudon

Gyudon

$13.00

Japanese style sweet sliced beef with onion, ginger pickle, tempura crisps, seaweed flake, green onion and rice seasoning (Contain sesame seeds), served with steamed rice

Side Order

Side Rice

$1.00

Side Chili Oil

$0.50

Side pork belly

$3.00

Side sliced beef

$3.00

Side Chicken Chashu

$3.00

Side tempura shrimp

$3.00

Side corn

$1.00

Side fish cake

$2.00

Side kimchi

$1.00

Beverages

Beverage

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half sweet&unsweet

Strawberry Japanese Soda

Strawberry Japanese Soda

$3.50

Orange Japanese Soda

$3.00

Grape Japanese Soda

$3.00

Lychee Japanese Soda

$3.00

Peach Japanese Soda

$3.00
Original Japanese Soda

Original Japanese Soda

$3.50

Melon Japanese Soda

$3.00
Cold Brew Matcha

Cold Brew Matcha

$3.00
Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$3.00
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$3.00

Bottle Watter

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda water

$1.00