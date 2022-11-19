- Home
- /
- Brownsville
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Kumori Sushi - Brownsville
Kumori Sushi Brownsville
180 Reviews
$$
3340 pablo kisel blvd
brownsville, TX 78526
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Limited Edition Items
Kumori Express
Chester Burrito
Our famous Chester roll turned burrito with a twist. Shrimp tempura, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, nori seaweed, tossed with hot Cheetos and served with yuzu ranch sauce.
Funky Geisha
Tempura shrimp, kanikama, cream chesse, eel sauce, and topped with avocado and sesame seeds.
Bonsai Karage
Deep-fried broccoli crowns tossed with shichimi and served with smokey and sweet mayo.
Tori Dynamite
Tender chicken with our special marinated. Served deep fried and tossed with our Korean dynamite sauce, served with Gohan or fried rice.
Tonkatsu Don
Pork tenderloin deep fried and served with Gohan or fried rice, coleslaw salad, green onion, and our smokey and sweet mayo.
Tampico Oniguiri Pc
Sushi rice filled of your choosing (Tampico paste or Spicy crab). Deep fried or fresh.
Kani Oniguiri Pc
Sushi
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, cream chesse, avocado, kanikama, spicy mayo, tornado sauce, furikake and wraped in tempura crumbs.
Angel Roll
Fresh salmon, tempura shrimp, spicy crab, topped with fresh tuna, ikura, avocado, serrano pepper, tornado sauce and sweet soy sauce.
Atomic Roll
Fresh salmon, white fish, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, kanikama, mozzarella cheese, carrots and zucchini, topped with spicy mayo.
Beef Jalapeño Roll
Beef tempura, avocado, tempura bell pepper, soy paper, fried onion, fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Bonsai Roll
Tempura vegetables with sweet sauce and sesame seeds.
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
California Special Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and masago on the outside.
Century Roll
Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and crab on top.
Chester Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
EBI Crunch Roll
Shrimp, spicy tempura crumbs topped with avocado, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll
Tuna, spicy kanikama, avocado, tobiko mayo, tempura shrimp, cream cheese and cilantro.
Fortune Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Godzilla Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.
Golden Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with grilled fresh water eel, sweet soy sauce, red tobiko caviar, scallions and sesame seeds.
Hulk Roll
Spicy kanikama, avocado, unagui sauce, tempura crumbs, tobiko.
Kalypso Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, crab, topped with shrimp, avocado, masago and spicy mayo.
Kanki Roll
Avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, spicy kanikama, salmon on top, serrano pepper and spicy mayo.
Kobore Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, spicy kanikama, fried onion, toban mayo, green onion, eel sauce.
Komasa Roll
Crab, cream cheese, avocado, shredded tempura vegetables, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.
Kumori Yasae Roll
Sweet potato, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, soy paper.
Maki Salmon
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
Maki Tuna
Classic sushi maki: rice, tuna and seaweed.
Maui Wowie Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, sweet soy, scallions and sesame seeds.
McAllen Roll
Tuna, salmon, shrimp, hamachi, kanikama, white fish, masago, tempura crumbs, spicy sauce, mayo, cream cheese and avocado.
Neptune Roll
Breaded shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and tampico paste on top.
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds.
Quinoa Roll
Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, salmon, tempura carrot, spring mix, quinoa. Dressing on the side.
Rainbow Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, tuna, salmon and masago on top.
Reynosa Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, eel, shrimp, crab, masago, mayo, spicy sauce, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.
Rock Shrimp Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Salmon Fire Roll
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
San Francisco Roll
Riceless roll with kanikama, tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, spring mix lettuce wrapped in soy paper and topped with fresh salmon, scallions, furikake and creamy sauce.
Skinny Roll
Shrimp tempura, kanikama, fish tempura, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper, topped with our tempura crumbs, serrano pepper, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
Chihuahua Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, breaded, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.
Cosmos Roll
Octopus, shrimp, crab, cream cheese, avocado, tempura, sesame seeds with sweet sauce.
Earth Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
Fiji Roll
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Fire Cracker Roll
Jalapeño pepper, avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Gunkan Roll
Avocado, eel, cream chesse, kanikama, sweet soy, siracha, tempura crumbs and tornado sauce.
Jupiter Roll
Crab, cream cheese, tampico paste, avocado, chipotle sauce and tempura.
Kumori Special Roll
Crab, fresh water eel, cream cheese, salmon, breaded, sesame seeds and sweet sauce on top.
Omega Roll
Tempura shrimp, tampico paste, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and tempura fried.
Teriyaki Roll
Sweet spicy sauce, serrano pepper, mozzarella cheese, asparagus, beef portion, avocado, sushi rice.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)
Mixed Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)
Mixed Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)
Susuki Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)
Susuki Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)
Special Appetizers
Chesse Kushiage
Breaded mozzarella served with tomato sauce.
Crab Crispy Rice
Crispy sushi rice cake topped with spicy tuna or spicy salmon or spicy crab. Avocado, furikake and tornado sauce.
Ebi Spicy
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and spicy sauce on top.
Gyoza
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Hand Grenade
Fresh sushi rice wrapped with shrimp and nori seaweed, topped with fresh scallop and spicy mayonnaise, baked and drizzled with special sweet soy sauce.
Jalapeno Firecracker
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
New Style Sashimi - Mix 3 Kind
New Style Sashimi - Sake
White fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.
New Style Sashimi - Tuna
Fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.
New Style Sashimi - White Fish
Fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.
Octopus Carpaccio
Octopus sashimi, seared with hot oil, dressed with sichimi, scallions, yuzu soy and topped with green mixed salad
Salmon Crispy Rice
Crispy sushi rice cake topped with spicy tuna or spicy salmon. Avocado, furikake and tornado sauce
Spicy Calamari
Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.
Steamed Edamame - Salty
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
Steamed Edamame - Spicy
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted. Your selection of salty, spicy or UME.
Steamed Edamame - UME
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted. Your selection of salty, spicy or UME.
Temari Fried Shrimp Balls
4 crab balls with cream chesse and kanikama mixed. Rolled with shrimp and deep fried tempura. Served with creamy sauce, unagi sauce and green onion.
Tuna Crispy Rice
Crispy sushi rice cake topped with spicy tuna or spicy salmon or spicy crab. Avocado, furikake and tornado sauce.
Yasae Tempura
Mixed veggies deep fried in tempura batter and served with tempura sauce.
Rice
Kumori Gohan Rice
Steamed white rice.
Kumori Rice
Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.
Yakimeshi
Fried rice with vegetables.
Yakimeshi Beef
Fried rice with vegetables and beef.
Yakimeshi Chicken
Fried rice with vegetables and chicken.
Yakimeshi Mixed
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
Yakimeshi Shrimp
Fried rice with vegetables and shrimp.
Salads
Crab Salad
Cucumber salad with crab and a creamy sauce.
Hiyashi Wakame
Cucumber, swaweed salad, ginger dressing, vinegar, fried onion, rice cracker and radish.
Sunomono Salad - Mixed
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Salmon & Tuna Salad
Fresh salmon & tuna mixed with sesame oil, scallions, shichimi and ponzu sauce served over cucumber strips. Ginger, shichimi and fried onion.
Salmon Salad
Cucumber salad served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Sunomono Salad
Cucumber salad with served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Sunomono Salad - Crab
Cucumber salad with crab served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Sunomono Salad - Octopus
Cucumber salad with octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Sunomono Salad - Shrimp
Cucumber salad with shrimp served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Tuna Salad
Fresh salmon or tuna mixed with sesame oil, scallions, shichimi and ponzu sauce served over cucumber strips. Ginger, shichimi and fried onion.
Rock Shrimp Salad
Bowls
Crab Kakiage Bowl
Sushi rice bowl with tempura veggies, sesame seeds, unagui sauce, kanikama salad and tornado dressing.
Salmon Poke
Fresh salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo, masago, daikon, sesame seeds, sushi rice, nori
Spicy Tuna Poke
Fresh tuna, spicy mayo, gochujan sauce, fried onion, scallions, avocado, daikon, yuzu dressing, sushi rice, sesame seeds, nori