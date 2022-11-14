Kumori Sushi Palms Crossing/Ware Rd
No reviews yet
3300 West Expressway 83
McAllen, TX 78501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Kumori Express
Chester Burrito
Our famous Chester roll turned burrito with a twist. Shrimp tempura, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, nori seaweed, tossed with hot Cheetos and served with yuzu ranch sauce.
Funky Geisha
Tempura shrimp, kanikama, cream chesse, eel sauce, and topped with avocado and sesame seeds.
Bonsai Karage
Deep-fried broccoli crowns tossed with shichimi and served with smokey and sweet mayo.
Tori Dynamite
Tender chicken with our special marinated. Served deep fried and tossed with our Korean dynamite sauce, served with Gohan or fried rice.
Tonkatsu Don
Pork tenderloin deep fried and served with Gohan or fried rice, coleslaw salad, green onion, and our smokey and sweet mayo.
Tampico Oniguiri Pc
Sushi rice filled of your choosing (Tampico paste or Spicy crab). Deep fried or fresh.
Kani Oniguiri Pc
Sushi
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, cream chesse, avocado, kanikama, spicy mayo, tornado sauce, furikake and wraped in tempura crumbs.
Angel Roll
Fresh salmon, tempura shrimp, spicy crab, topped with fresh tuna, ikura, avocado, serrano pepper, tornado sauce and sweet soy sauce.
Atomic Roll
Fresh salmon, white fish, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, kanikama, mozzarella cheese, carrots and zucchini, topped with spicy mayo.
Beef Jalapeño Roll
Beef tempura, avocado, tempura bell pepper, soy paper, fried onion, fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Bonsai Roll
Tempura vegetables with sweet sauce and sesame seeds.
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
California Special Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and masago on the outside.
Century Roll
Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and crab on top.
Chester Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
EBI Crunch Roll
Shrimp, spicy tempura crumbs topped with avocado, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll
Tuna, spicy kanikama, avocado, tobiko mayo, tempura shrimp, cream cheese and cilantro.
Fortune Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Godzilla Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.