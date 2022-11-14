Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Sonterra

review star

No reviews yet

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308

San Antonio, TX 78258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Earth Roll
Gyoza
California Roll

Teppanyaki & Teriyaki Combos

Beef Teppanyaki

Beef Teppanyaki

$18.99
Chicken Teppanyaki

Chicken Teppanyaki

$17.99

Salmon Orange Miso

$19.59Out of stock

Salmon Teppanyaki

$19.59

Shrimp Teppanyaki

$18.99

Veggie Teppanyaki

$10.99

Special Appetizers

Ceviche Nikkei

$16.29
Chesse Kushi-Age

Chesse Kushi-Age

$6.59

Breaded mozzarella served with tomato sauce.

Crispy Rice

$8.99

Crispy sushi rice cake topped spicy tuna or spicy salmon, serrano pepper.

Ebi Spicy

Ebi Spicy

$8.49

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and spicy sauce on top.

Eda-Mame

Eda-Mame

$5.49

Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.19

Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.

Hand Grenade

Hand Grenade

$4.39

Fresh sushi rice wrapped with shrimp and nori seaweed, topped with fresh scallop and spicy mayonnaise, baked and drizzled with special sweet soy sauce.

Jalapeno Firecracker

Jalapeno Firecracker

$4.39

Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.

Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

$10.99

White fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.

Shumai

$6.59

Shrimp dumplings served with our mustard ponzu sauce

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$13.19

Lightly corn starched deep fried served with ponzu sauce.

Spicy Calamari

Spicy Calamari

$10.99

Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.

Temari Fried Shrimp Balls

$7.99
Yakitori

Yakitori

$6.19

Skewers of chicken with onions and sweet sauce.

Rice

Gohan

Gohan

$2.79

Steamed white rice.

Kumori Rice

Kumori Rice

$6.59

Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.

Mixed Yakimeshi

Mixed Yakimeshi

$5.69

Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.

Yakimeshi

$4.39

Fried rice with vegetables.

Yakimeshi Beef

$5.09

Fried rice with vegetables and beef.

Yakimeshi Chicken

$4.69

Fried rice with vegetables and chicken.

Yakimeshi Shrimp

$5.49

Fried rice with vegetables and shrimp.

Salads

Maguro Sesame Salad

$15.39

Mixed greens, cucumber, avocado topped with sesame crusted tuna and ginger soy dressing.

Mango Crab Salad

$7.69

Cucumber, mango, crab and a creamy sauce.

Mixed Sunomono

Mixed Sunomono

$7.69

Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.

Sunomono

Sunomono

$4.89

Cucumber salad with choice of shrimp, crab or octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.

Wakame Salad

$7.19

Special Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$10.99
Angel Roll

Angel Roll

$15.99

Fresh salmon, tempura shrimp, spicy crab, topped with fresh tuna, ikura, avocado, serrano pepper, tornado sauce and sweet soy sauce.

Apollo Roll

Apollo Roll

$10.59

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, serrano pepper and sesame seeds.

Bonsai Roll

Bonsai Roll

$7.69

Tempura vegetables with sweet sauce and sesame seeds.

California Roll

California Roll

$7.69

Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.

California Special Roll

California Special Roll

$9.49

Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and masago on the outside.

Crunchy Fish Roll

$10.99
EBI Crunch Roll

EBI Crunch Roll

$13.19

Shrimp, spicy tempura crumbs topped with avocado, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.

EBI Tempura Roll

EBI Tempura Roll

$10.49

Tempura shrimp, avocado, masago on the outside

Flamed Tuna Rock Roll

$13.59
Fortune Roll

Fortune Roll

$10.59

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.

Galaxy Roll

Galaxy Roll

$11.39

Salmon, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and tampico paste on top.

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$13.89

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.

Golden Dragon Roll

Golden Dragon Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with grilled fresh water eel, sweet soy sauce, red tobiko caviar, scallions and sesame seeds.

Hawaiian Roll

$15.39

Hulk Roll

$10.99
Jalapeno Roll

Jalapeno Roll

$13.59

Spicy salmon, tempura crunch, asparagus, fresh salmon, fresh tuna, jalapeño slices, tornado sauce and sriracha on top.

Kalypso Roll

Kalypso Roll

$12.69

Salmon, cream cheese, crab, topped with shrimp, avocado, masago and spicy mayo.

Kanki Roll

$14.29

Kobore Roll

$15.99
Komasa Roll

Komasa Roll

$10.59

Crab, cream cheese, avocado, shredded tempura vegetables, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.

Kumori Yasae Roll

$9.89
Manhattan Roll

Manhattan Roll

$12.09

Salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese and masago on the outside.

Maui Wowie Roll

Maui Wowie Roll

$16.99

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, sweet soy, scallions and sesame seeds.

McAllen Roll

McAllen Roll

$16.59

Tuna, salmon, shrimp, hamachi, kanikama, white fish, masago, tempura crumbs, spicy sauce, mayo, cream cheese and avocado.

Neptune Roll

Neptune Roll

$10.59

Breaded shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and tampico paste on top.

Nevada Roll

Nevada Roll

$9.49

Crab, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese on top.

Oasis Roll

$13.19
Paradise Roll

Paradise Roll

$12.09Out of stock

A riceless roll with tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab and wrapped with cucumber.

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$7.59

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds.

Picasso Roll

$16.99
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.49

Red Flaming Roll

$13.79
Reynosa Roll

Reynosa Roll

$13.79

Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, eel, shrimp, crab, masago, mayo, spicy sauce, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.

Rock Shrimp Roll

Rock Shrimp Roll

$11.49

Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.

Salmon Crunch Roll

$13.19

Salmon Fire Roll

$12.99
San Antonio Roll

San Antonio Roll

$15.99

Yellowtail hamachi, fresh salmon, avocado, topped with white fish, tuna, masago, avocado and ponzu sauce.

Skinny Roll

Skinny Roll

$12.99

Shrimp tempura, kanikama, fish tempura, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper, topped with our tempura crumbs, serrano pepper, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.99
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.

Stone Oak Roll

$14.49
Tootsie Roll

Tootsie Roll

$12.79

Breaded shrimp, fresh shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, tempura crumbs, mayo, spicy sauce, scallions, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.

Van Gogh Roll

Van Gogh Roll

$13.19

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, kanikama, tuna, salmon, white fish, spicy mayo and sriracha on top.

Volcano Roll

$11.29

Funky Geisha Roll

$12.99

Tempura shrimp, kanikama, cream chesse, eel sauce, and topped with avocado and sesame seeds.

Midori Roll

$15.99

Fresh tuna, salmon, cucumber, asparagus, topped with avocado, serrano pepper, unagi sauce, tornado, and serrano pepper, seasoning with yuzu soy sauce.

Fried & Tempura Rolls

Chihuahua Roll

Chihuahua Roll

$12.79

Crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, breaded, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.

Cosmos Roll

Cosmos Roll

$12.99

Octopus, shrimp, crab, cream cheese, avocado, tempura, sesame seeds with sweet sauce.

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.79
Earth Roll

Earth Roll

$12.09

Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.

Fiji Roll

Fiji Roll

$12.09

Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.

Fire Cracker Roll

$9.89

Fried Philly Roll

$11.39

Gunkan Roll

$10.99
Jupiter Roll

Jupiter Roll

$12.79

Crab, cream cheese, tampico paste, avocado, chipotle sauce and tempura.

Kumori Special Roll

Kumori Special Roll

$12.69

Crab, fresh water eel, cream cheese, salmon, breaded, sesame seeds and sweet sauce on top.

Omega Roll

Omega Roll

$12.89

Tempura shrimp, tampico paste, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and tempura fried.

Plaza Roll

Plaza Roll

$15.99

Salmon, tuna, white fish, avocado, tempura, topped with masago, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.

Ramen

Kumori Ramen

$14.29

House broth, scallions,enoki mushroom,marinated boiled egg,rayu oil, pork or chicken, grilled corn, wakame.

Ramen Soup

$9.99

Selection of chicken or pork, noodles, scallion, rayu oil.

Bowl Dishes

Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)

Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)

$15.39

Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.

Katsu Curry Don (Pork)

Katsu Curry Don (Pork)

$15.39

Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.

Teriyaki Udon - Beef

$15.29

Teriyaki Udon - Chicken

$13.99

Teriyaki Udon - Mixed

$16.99

Teriyaki Udon - Shrimp

$15.99

Teriyaki Udon - Vegetables

$11.99
Tonkatsu (Chicken)

Tonkatsu (Chicken)

$15.39

Breaded pork loin or chicken cutlet over white rice with tonkatsu sauce.

Tonkatsu (Pork)

Tonkatsu (Pork)

$15.39

Breaded pork loin or chicken cutlet over white rice with tonkatsu sauce.

Yaki-Soba Veggies

Yaki-Soba Veggies

$11.99

Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yaki-Soba Beef

Yaki-Soba Beef

$15.29

Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables and beef.

Yaki-Soba Chicken

Yaki-Soba Chicken

$13.99

Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables and chicken.

Yaki-Soba Mixed

Yaki-Soba Mixed

$16.99

Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables shrimp and beef.

Yaki-Soba Shrimp

Yaki-Soba Shrimp

$15.99

Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables and shrimp.

Desserts

Banana Tempura

Banana Tempura

$7.19

Tempura fried banana slices served with ice-cream and fruit sauce.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.19

Original cheesecake

Mochis

$7.19

Ice Cream wrapped with rice paper. Your choice of strawberry, green tea or mango.

Molten Lava Cake

$9.89

Warm chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.99

Original, Chocolate Tuxedo, Bananas Foster, Key Lime.

Sashimi

Escolar (White Tuna)

$10.99+

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$10.89+

Maguro (Tuna)

$10.99+

Mixed

$13.69+

Sake (Salmon)

$10.99+

Tai (White Fish)

$8.99+

Tako (Octopus)

$11.59+

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.99

Extras

Avocado

$2.09

Breaded

$1.29

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Cream Cheese

$2.09

Soy Paper

$1.29

Spicy Crab

$3.09

Tempura

$1.29

Tampico Paste

$1.99

Packs

Family Pack

$34.99

Drinks

Agua De Piedra Mineral Water

$2.99

Agua De Piedra Natural Water

$2.99

Coffee Reg/Decaf

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Hot Green Tea

$5.29

Hot Jasmine Tea

$5.29

Iced Green Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.19

Lemonade

$2.99+

Sprite

$2.99

Water

Kids Drinks

Coke - Kids

$2.79

Dr. Pepper - Kids

$2.79

Flavored Lemonade - Kids

$2.79

Fresh Lemonade - Kids

$2.79

Sprite - Kids

$2.79

Tea - Kids

$2.79

Water - Kids

Domestic

Budlight

$4.29

Michelob Ultra

$4.29

O'Douls

$4.29

Imported

Corona

$4.89

Asahi

$4.89

Sapporo

$4.89

Sapporo Light

$4.89

Blue Moon

$4.89

Stella Artois

$4.89

Dos XX

$4.89

Shiner Bock

$4.89

Kirin Ichiban

$4.89

Kirin Light

$4.89

Kirin Light 22 oz

$7.59

FOOD

California or Philadelphia Roll

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Yakisoba Kids

$6.99

Yakitori Kids

$6.99

Kids Drinks

Club Soda - Kids

$2.79

Coke - Kids

$2.79

Dr. Pepper - Kids

$2.79

Flavored Lemonade - Kids

$2.79

Fresh Lemonade - Kids

$2.79

Raspberry Tea - Kids

$2.79

Sprite - Kids

$2.79

Tea - Kids

$2.79

Water - Kids

Sauces

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Eel Sauce

$0.99

Gohjuang Sauce

$0.99

Yogurt Dressing

$0.99

Peanut Sauce

$0.99

Ponzu Sauce

$0.99

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.99

Vinager Sauce

$0.99

Furikake Sauce

$0.99

Spice Mayo Sauce

$0.99

Tornado

$0.99

Ebi Spicy Sauce

$0.99

Spicy Calamari Sauce

$0.99

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.99

Siracha Sauce

$0.99

Sweet Soy Sauce

$0.99

New Style Sauce

$0.99

Ginger

$0.99

Lemon Soy

$0.99

Soy Sauce

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio, TX 78258

Directions

Gallery
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak image
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak image
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tong's Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1146 Austin Hwy San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Botika
orange star4.2 • 2,703
303 Pearl Pkwy #111 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101 San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101 San Antonio, TX 78253
View restaurantnext
Hon Machi Korean BBQ - 10222 Huebner Rd
orange starNo Reviews
10222 Huebner Rd San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

Embers Wood Fire Kitchen & Tap - 1604
orange star4.6 • 1,257
819 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Smashin Crab - Stone Oak
orange star4.0 • 445
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston