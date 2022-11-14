- Home
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Sonterra
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308
San Antonio, TX 78258
Popular Items
Teppanyaki & Teriyaki Combos
Special Appetizers
Ceviche Nikkei
Chesse Kushi-Age
Breaded mozzarella served with tomato sauce.
Crispy Rice
Crispy sushi rice cake topped spicy tuna or spicy salmon, serrano pepper.
Ebi Spicy
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and spicy sauce on top.
Eda-Mame
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
Gyoza
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Hand Grenade
Fresh sushi rice wrapped with shrimp and nori seaweed, topped with fresh scallop and spicy mayonnaise, baked and drizzled with special sweet soy sauce.
Jalapeno Firecracker
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Rock Shrimp
White fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.
Shumai
Shrimp dumplings served with our mustard ponzu sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Lightly corn starched deep fried served with ponzu sauce.
Spicy Calamari
Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.
Temari Fried Shrimp Balls
Yakitori
Skewers of chicken with onions and sweet sauce.
Rice
Gohan
Steamed white rice.
Kumori Rice
Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.
Mixed Yakimeshi
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
Yakimeshi
Fried rice with vegetables.
Yakimeshi Beef
Fried rice with vegetables and beef.
Yakimeshi Chicken
Fried rice with vegetables and chicken.
Yakimeshi Shrimp
Fried rice with vegetables and shrimp.
Salads
Maguro Sesame Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, avocado topped with sesame crusted tuna and ginger soy dressing.
Mango Crab Salad
Cucumber, mango, crab and a creamy sauce.
Mixed Sunomono
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Sunomono
Cucumber salad with choice of shrimp, crab or octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Wakame Salad
Special Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Angel Roll
Fresh salmon, tempura shrimp, spicy crab, topped with fresh tuna, ikura, avocado, serrano pepper, tornado sauce and sweet soy sauce.
Apollo Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, serrano pepper and sesame seeds.
Bonsai Roll
Tempura vegetables with sweet sauce and sesame seeds.
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
California Special Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and masago on the outside.
Crunchy Fish Roll
EBI Crunch Roll
Shrimp, spicy tempura crumbs topped with avocado, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.
EBI Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, masago on the outside
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll
Fortune Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Galaxy Roll
Salmon, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and tampico paste on top.
Godzilla Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.
Golden Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with grilled fresh water eel, sweet soy sauce, red tobiko caviar, scallions and sesame seeds.
Hawaiian Roll
Hulk Roll
Jalapeno Roll
Spicy salmon, tempura crunch, asparagus, fresh salmon, fresh tuna, jalapeño slices, tornado sauce and sriracha on top.
Kalypso Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, crab, topped with shrimp, avocado, masago and spicy mayo.
Kanki Roll
Kobore Roll
Komasa Roll
Crab, cream cheese, avocado, shredded tempura vegetables, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.
Kumori Yasae Roll
Manhattan Roll
Salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese and masago on the outside.
Maui Wowie Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, sweet soy, scallions and sesame seeds.
McAllen Roll
Tuna, salmon, shrimp, hamachi, kanikama, white fish, masago, tempura crumbs, spicy sauce, mayo, cream cheese and avocado.
Neptune Roll
Breaded shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and tampico paste on top.
Nevada Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese on top.
Oasis Roll
Paradise Roll
A riceless roll with tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab and wrapped with cucumber.
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds.
Picasso Roll
Rainbow Roll
Red Flaming Roll
Reynosa Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, eel, shrimp, crab, masago, mayo, spicy sauce, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.
Rock Shrimp Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Salmon Crunch Roll
Salmon Fire Roll
San Antonio Roll
Yellowtail hamachi, fresh salmon, avocado, topped with white fish, tuna, masago, avocado and ponzu sauce.
Skinny Roll
Shrimp tempura, kanikama, fish tempura, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper, topped with our tempura crumbs, serrano pepper, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
Stone Oak Roll
Tootsie Roll
Breaded shrimp, fresh shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, tempura crumbs, mayo, spicy sauce, scallions, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.
Van Gogh Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, kanikama, tuna, salmon, white fish, spicy mayo and sriracha on top.
Volcano Roll
Funky Geisha Roll
Tempura shrimp, kanikama, cream chesse, eel sauce, and topped with avocado and sesame seeds.
Midori Roll
Fresh tuna, salmon, cucumber, asparagus, topped with avocado, serrano pepper, unagi sauce, tornado, and serrano pepper, seasoning with yuzu soy sauce.
Fried & Tempura Rolls
Chihuahua Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, breaded, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.
Cosmos Roll
Octopus, shrimp, crab, cream cheese, avocado, tempura, sesame seeds with sweet sauce.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
Earth Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
Fiji Roll
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Fire Cracker Roll
Fried Philly Roll
Gunkan Roll
Jupiter Roll
Crab, cream cheese, tampico paste, avocado, chipotle sauce and tempura.
Kumori Special Roll
Crab, fresh water eel, cream cheese, salmon, breaded, sesame seeds and sweet sauce on top.
Omega Roll
Tempura shrimp, tampico paste, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and tempura fried.
Plaza Roll
Salmon, tuna, white fish, avocado, tempura, topped with masago, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.
Ramen
Bowl Dishes
Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
Katsu Curry Don (Pork)
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
Teriyaki Udon - Beef
Teriyaki Udon - Chicken
Teriyaki Udon - Mixed
Teriyaki Udon - Shrimp
Teriyaki Udon - Vegetables
Tonkatsu (Chicken)
Breaded pork loin or chicken cutlet over white rice with tonkatsu sauce.
Tonkatsu (Pork)
Breaded pork loin or chicken cutlet over white rice with tonkatsu sauce.
Yaki-Soba Veggies
Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables.
Yaki-Soba Beef
Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables and beef.
Yaki-Soba Chicken
Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables and chicken.
Yaki-Soba Mixed
Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables shrimp and beef.
Yaki-Soba Shrimp
Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables and shrimp.
Desserts
Banana Tempura
Tempura fried banana slices served with ice-cream and fruit sauce.
Cheesecake
Original cheesecake
Mochis
Ice Cream wrapped with rice paper. Your choice of strawberry, green tea or mango.
Molten Lava Cake
Warm chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream.
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Original, Chocolate Tuxedo, Bananas Foster, Key Lime.
Sashimi
Soup
Extras
Packs
Drinks
Kids Drinks
Sauces
Hot Sauce
Eel Sauce
Gohjuang Sauce
Yogurt Dressing
Peanut Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Vinager Sauce
Furikake Sauce
Spice Mayo Sauce
Tornado
Ebi Spicy Sauce
Spicy Calamari Sauce
Thai Chili Sauce
Siracha Sauce
Sweet Soy Sauce
New Style Sauce
Ginger
Lemon Soy
Soy Sauce
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
