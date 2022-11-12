Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kumori Sushi Uptown Plaza

4500 N 10th St #50,

McAllen,, TX 78504

Order Again

Popular Items

Kumori Rice
Rock Shrimp Roll
Fiji Roll

Kumori Express

Chester Burrito

$14.99

Our famous Chester roll turned burrito with a twist. Shrimp tempura, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, nori seaweed, tossed with hot Cheetos and served with yuzu ranch sauce.

Funky Geisha

$11.99

Tempura shrimp, kanikama, cream chesse, eel sauce, and topped with avocado and sesame seeds.

Bonsai Karage

$7.99

Deep-fried broccoli crowns tossed with shichimi and served with smokey and sweet mayo.

Tori Dynamite

$9.99

Tender chicken with our special marinated. Served deep fried and tossed with our Korean dynamite sauce, served with Gohan or fried rice.

Tonkatsu Don

$9.99

Pork tenderloin deep fried and served with Gohan or fried rice, coleslaw salad, green onion, and our smokey and sweet mayo.

Tampico Oniguiri Pc

$3.49

Sushi rice filled of your choosing (Tampico paste or Spicy crab). Deep fried or fresh.

Kani Oniguiri Pc

$3.49

Sushi

Alaskan Roll

$11.99

Salmon, cream chesse, avocado, kanikama, spicy mayo, tornado sauce, furikake and wraped in tempura crumbs.

Angel Roll

$14.99

Fresh salmon, tempura shrimp, spicy crab, topped with fresh tuna, ikura, avocado, serrano pepper, tornado sauce and sweet soy sauce.

Atomic Roll

$13.49

Fresh salmon, white fish, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, kanikama, mozzarella cheese, carrots and zucchini, topped with spicy mayo.

Beef Jalapeño Roll

$11.99

Beef tempura, avocado, tempura bell pepper, soy paper, fried onion, fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Bonsai Roll

$6.99

Tempura vegetables with sweet sauce and sesame seeds.

California Roll

$8.49

Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.

California Special Roll

$8.99

Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and masago on the outside.

Century Roll

$11.49

Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and crab on top.

Chester Roll

$12.49

Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.

EBI Crunch Roll

$10.99

Shrimp, spicy tempura crumbs topped with avocado, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.

Flamed Tuna Rock Roll

$13.99

Tuna, spicy kanikama, avocado, tobiko mayo, tempura shrimp, cream cheese and cilantro.

Fortune Roll

$9.99

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.

Godzilla Roll

$11.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.

Golden Dragon Roll

$11.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with grilled fresh water eel, sweet soy sauce, red tobiko caviar, scallions and sesame seeds.

Hulk Roll

$11.99

Spicy kanikama, avocado, unagui sauce, tempura crumbs, tobiko.

Kalypso Roll

$11.99

Salmon, cream cheese, crab, topped with shrimp, avocado, masago and spicy mayo.

Kanki Roll

$11.99

Avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, spicy kanikama, salmon on top, serrano pepper and spicy mayo.

Kobore Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, spicy kanikama, fried onion, toban mayo, green onion, eel sauce.

Komasa Roll

$9.99

Crab, cream cheese, avocado, shredded tempura vegetables, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.

Kumori Yasae Roll

$10.49

Sweet potato, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, soy paper.

Maki Salmon

$11.99

Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.

Maki Tuna

$12.99

Classic sushi maki: rice, tuna and seaweed.