Asian Fusion
Chinese

Kung Pow Asian Diner

310 Reviews

$$

4251 E. Renner Rd.

Suite 106

Richardson, TX 75082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

D- Orange Chicken
Crab Wontons (4)
Chicken Fried Rice

Soups

Reg Hot & Sour Soup

$4.95

Reg Egg Drop Soup

$4.95

Reg Wonton Soup

$4.95

Reg Chicken Corn Soup

$4.95

Lg Hot & Sour Soup

$8.25

Lg Egg Drop Soup

$8.25

Lg Wonton Soup

$8.25

Lg Chicken Corn Soup

$8.25

Reg Vegetable Soup

$4.95

Reg Tom Yum Soup Chicken

$4.95

Reg Tom Yum Soup Shrimp

$5.95

Pho Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.19

Lg Vegetable Soup

$8.25

Lg Tom Yum Soup Chicken

$8.75

Lg Tom Yum Soup Shrimp

$9.25

Pho Beef Noodle Soup

$9.19

Pho Seafood Noodle Soup

$10.09

Pho Vegetable Noodle Soup

$9.19

Pho Shrimp Noodle Soup

$10.09

Thai Seafood Hot Pot

$49.99

Sushi

California Roll

$7.75

Philadelphia Roll

$7.75

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.75

Vegetable Roll

$7.75

Avocado Roll

$8.25

Salads

Oriental Shrimp Salad

$9.05

Spicy Fried Chicken Salad

$8.50

Thai Chicken Salad

$8.50

Vegetable Salad (No Meat)

$7.25

Spicy Fried Shrimp

$9.05

Signature Dishes

D-A1 Kung Pow Chicken

$13.25

D-A2 Kung Pow Beef

$13.95

D-A3 Kung Pow Shrimp

$14.25

D-A4 Kung Pow Combo

$14.95

D-A5 Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.25

D-A6 Spicy Mandarin Chicken & Shrimp

$14.25

D-A7 Sesame Chicken

$13.95

D-A8 Happy Family

$14.95

D-A10 Upsize Teriyaki Chicken

$13.95

D-A11 Combo Egg Foo Young

$14.95

Chicken

D- Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

D- Almond Chicken

$13.25

D- Garlic Chicken

$12.95

D- Lemon Chicken

$12.95

D- Honey Chicken

$12.95

D- Szechuan Chicken

$13.25

D- Black Pepper Chicken

$12.95

D- Basil Chicken

$13.25

D- Broccoli Chicken

$12.95

D- Cashew Chicken

$13.25

D- Chicken Egg Foo Young

$13.25

D- Jalapeno Chicken

$13.25

D- Mongolian Chicken

$13.75

D- Mushroom Chicken

$12.95

D- Orange Chicken

$13.25

D- Spicy Mandarin Chicken

$13.25

D-Green Bean Chicken

$13.25

D- Upsize Chicken Curry

$13.25

Snow Pea Chicken

$13.25

Beef

D- Beef Egg Foo Young

$13.95

D- Almond Beef

$13.95

D- Basil Beef

$13.95

D- Bell Pepper Beef

$13.25

D- Black Pepper Beef

$13.25

D- Broccoli Beef

$13.25

D- Cashew Beef

$13.95

D- Green Bean Beef

$13.95

D- Jalapeno Beef

$13.95

D- Mongolian Beef

$14.45

D- Orange Beef

$14.45

D- Sesame Beef

$14.45

D- Snow Pea Beef

$14.45

D- Spicy Mandarin Beef

$13.95

D- Szechuan Beef

$14.45

D-Garlic Beef

$13.25

Mushroom Beef

$13.25

Shrimp

D-Almond Shrimp

$13.95

D- Basil Shrimp

$14.25

D- Broccoli Shrimp

$14.25

D- Black Pepper Shrimp

$14.25

D-Cashew Shrimp

$14.25

D- Honey Shrimp

$14.25

D-Orange Shrimp

$14.25

D- Jalapeno Shrimp

$14.25

D-Sesame Shrimp

$14.25

D- Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$14.25

D- Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$14.25

D- Spicy Mandarin Shrimp

$14.25

D- Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$14.25

D- Szechuan Shrimp

$14.25

D- Green Bean Shirmp

$14.25

Monogolian Shrimp

$14.95

Vegetable

D- Basil Tofu

$13.25

D- Bok Choy Tofu

$13.25

D- Braised Tofu With Vegetables

$13.25

D- Broccoli In Garlic Sauce

$12.25

D- Kung Pow Tofu

$13.25

D- Vegetable Deluxe

$12.25

D- Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$13.25

D- Orange Tofu

$13.25

D- Sesame Tofu

$13.25

D- Szechuan Tofu

$13.25

D- Sweet Thai Chilies Tofu

$13.25

Honey Tofu

$13.25

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$9.75

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.95

Combo Fried Rice

$10.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.50

Tofu Fried Rice

$8.75

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.95

Egg Fried Rice

$8.95

Kid’s Dishes

Kids Sweet And Sour Chicken

$7.25

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$7.25

Kids Chicken Lo Mein

$7.25

Kids Chicken Chow Mein

$7.25

Kids Sesame Chicken

$7.25

Kids Orange Chicken

$7.25

Kids Honey Chicken

$7.25

Kids Chicken Nugget and Fries(no Rice Option)

$7.25

Kids Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.25

Kids Vegetable Lo Mein

$7.25

Kids Vegetable Lo Merin

$7.25

Kids Tofu Lomein

$7.25

Noodles

Beef Crispy Noodle

$10.49

Chicken Crispy Noodle

$9.79

Seafood Crispy Noodle

$11.09

Shrimp Crispy Noodle

$10.49

Vegetable Crispy Noodle

$9.79

Beef Lo Mein

$10.49

Chicken Lo Mein

$9.79

Combo Lo Mein

$11.09

Shrimp Lo Mein

$10.49

Vegetable Lo Mein

$9.79

Beef Chow Mein

$10.49

Chicken Chow Mein

$9.79

Combo Chow Mein

$11.09

Shrimp Chow Mein

$10.49

Vegetable Chow Mein

$9.79

Beef Pad Thai

$10.49

Chicken Pad Thai

$9.79

Combo Pad Thai

$11.09

Shrimp Pad Thai

$10.49

Vegetable Pad Thai

$9.79

Beef Pad Kee Mow

$10.49

Chicken Pad Kee Mow

$9.79

Combo Pad Kee Mow

$11.09

Shrimp Pad Kee Mow

$10.49

Vegetable Pad Kee Mow

$9.79

Beef Glass Noodle

$10.49

Chicken Glass Noodle

$9.79

Combo Glass Noodle

$11.09

Shrimp Glass Noodle

$10.49

Vegetable Glass Noodle

$9.79

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.19

Fresh Lemonade

$3.25

Bottled Water Osaka/Dasain

$1.79

Gatorade / Powerade

$2.59

Hot Tea Jasime/Green

$1.95

Can Sodas

$1.19

Kid's Juice

$1.00

G/P Sweet Tea/ Lipton Tea

$2.59

Monster

$5.59

Apple Juice

$1.29

Glass Bottle (White)

$2.99

Viva Coco Coconut Water

$2.09

Glass Bottle Soda

$2.79

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.29

Cranberry Juices

$2.39

Snapple

$2.59

Glass Bottle (White)

$3.29

Fiji Water

$2.59

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottled Fanta

$2.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Coke Zero

$2.50

Desserts

Mango And Sweet Rice

$5.25

NY Plain Cheesecake

$3.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$3.95

Appetizers

Egg Rolls (1)

$1.50

Egg Rolls (2)

$2.75

Edamame

$4.50

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$5.19

Crab Wontons (4)

$4.79

Shrimp Salad Rolls (2)

$5.39

Fried Shrimp Rolls (5)

$7.95

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$8.39

Spicy Chicken Wings (6)

$7.95

Buffalo Wings (6)

$7.95

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings (6)

$7.95

Sweet Thai Chilies Wings (6)

$7.95

Jalapeno Wings (6)

$7.95

Honey Chicken Wings (6)

$7.95

4 Fried Chicken Dumplings

$4.39

8 Fried Chicken Dumplings

$8.39

4 Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$4.39

8 Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$8.39

Small French Fries

$3.98

Plain Chicken Wings(6)

$7.95

Combo Platter

$11.99

Side Orders

Crispy Noodles (1 Bag)

$1.10

Fortune Cookies (10)

$1.39

Hot Mustard (2oz)

$0.98

Steamed Rice Side

$2.49

Brown Rice Side

$2.98

Fried Rice Side

$2.98

Chow Mein Side

$3.98

Lo Mein Side

$3.98

Extra Pho Noodle Side

$3.98

Steamed Vegetables Side

$3.98

Spicy Mayo (2oz)

$0.98

Siracha Sauce (2oz)

$0.98

Ginger Dressing (2oz)

$0.98

Brown Sauce 8 oz

$3.39

Extra Pho Broth 16oz

$4.98

Dumpling Sauce (2oz)

$0.98

Foo Young Sauce 8oz

$3.39

Salad Side

$3.98

Sesame Sauce 8 oz

$3.98

Tofu Side 10pieces

$3.99

Obleas Con Cajeja

$3.99

Face Mask

$5.00

Face Mask (3)

$15.00

Face Mask (2)

$14.00

Sweet & Sour 8oz

$3.98

Orange Sauce (8oz)

$3.98

French Fries

$3.98

Chili Oil 8oz

$4.99

Spinner

$0.75

Ding Dong/Twinkie

$1.00

De La Rosa

$0.50

Twang Salt

$1.99

Haribo Candy

$1.99

Pop Rock

$1.59

De La Rosa/ Gummi Candy

$0.50

Ritz Cheese Cracker

$1.00

Head Weaver

$5.00

Gummy Worm

$0.59

Hot Chili Oil Sauce Small

$0.75

Peanut Sauce (2oz)

$0.98

Sweet & Sour Sauce 2oz

$0.98

Teriyaki Sauce 2oz

$0.98

Fry Fish w/t Fries

Fry Fish w/t Fries

$13.09

Chicken Gizzard w/t Fries

$13.09
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food! Great Fortune! Order online @ kungpowdiner.com/order

Website

Location

4251 E. Renner Rd., Suite 106, Richardson, TX 75082

Directions

Gallery
Kung Pow Asian Diner image
Banner pic
Kung Pow Asian Diner image
Kung Pow Asian Diner image

