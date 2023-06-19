  • Home
A map showing the location of Kuni Restaurant and Catering 94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108View gallery

Kuni Restaurant and Catering 94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108

94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108

Waipahu, HI 96797

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Teishoku

1 Dish Teishoku

$19.00

Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice

2 Dishes Teishoku

$27.00

Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice

3 Dishes Teishoku

$35.00

Includes side dishes of tsukemono, moyashi, miso soup, tossed green salad, and rice

Sizzling Ribeye Steak

Tokyo Teriyaki Style

$39.00

Bar Style

$39.00

Ohana Style

For 2 Persons

$105.00

Sashimi, shrimp tempura, ribeye steak (Tokyo Teri or bar style), chicken katsu, tofu steak, namasu, and mac salad. Includes same side dishes as teishoku

For 4 Persons

$190.00

Sashimi, shrimp tempura, ribeye steak (Tokyo Teri or bar style), chicken katsu, tofu steak, namasu, and mac salad. Includes same side dishes as teishoku

Nabemono

Pork Tofu

$26.00

Beef Tofu

$26.00

Chicken Tofu

$26.00

Miso Pork Tofu

$26.00

Yosenabe

$26.00

Includes chicken, fish, shrimp, & konyaku

Sukiyaki

$31.00

With konyaku

Donburi

Chicken Oyako Don

$17.00

Beef Niku Don

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Don

$17.00

Tonkatsu Katsu Don

$17.00

Noodle - Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$17.00

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Oyako Udon

$17.00

BBQ Udon

$18.00

Yakitori Udon

$17.00

Kuni's Special Udon

$17.00

Regular Kake Udon

$12.00

Noodle - Saimin

Nabeyaki Saimin

$16.00

Tempura Saimin

$16.00

Oyako Saimin

$16.00

BBQ Saimin

$18.00

Yakitori Saimin

$17.00

Kuni's Special Saimin

$16.00

Reg Saimin

$12.00

Cold Saimin

$12.00

Cold Saimin with Tofu Steak

$16.00

Side Orders

Small - 10 Pieces Sashimi

$15.00

Large - 20 Pieces Sashimi

$28.00

Small Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Large Shrimp Tempura

$21.00

Small Vegetable Tempura

$9.35

Large Vegetable Tempura

$21.00

Small - 2 Fish Butter Fish

$12.25

Large - 4 Fish Butter Fish

$24.00

Small Mahi Mahi

$12.15

Large Mahi Mahi

$19.75

Small Tofu Steak

$9.50

Large Tofu Steak

$21.00

One Scoop Rice

$3.00

Extra Set

$6.00

Tsukemono, moyashi, tossed green salad, rice, and miso soup

Cold Tofu

$6.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Moyashi

$5.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Namasu Side

$6.00

Small Edamame/Soybeans

$4.50

Large Edamame/Soybeans

$8.00

Large Tossed Green Salad

$8.00

Half Fries

$5.50

Full Fries

$10.00

Keiki Udon

$8.00

Keiki Saimin

$6.00

Side Steak

$39.00

Soft Drinks

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108, Waipahu, HI 96797

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

