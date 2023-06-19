Kuni Restaurant and Catering 94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108, Waipahu, HI 96797
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pizza Press - Pearl City, HI
4.4 • 1,387
1000 Kamehameha Highway Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurant