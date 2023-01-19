  • Home
Kuni's Thai Cuisine 101 E Hastings Rd Suite A and B

review star

No reviews yet

101 E Hastings Rd Suite A and B

Spokane, WA 99218

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
GOLDEN SPRING ROLLS
DRUNKEN NOODLES

Appetizers

GOLDEN POUCH

$11.00Out of stock

Flaky, flower shaped pastry stuffed with ground chicken, potatoes, onion, carrots and green peas deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce

FRESH ROLLS

$11.00

Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, rice noodles and Asian herbs wrapped in soft rice skin, served with sweet carrot sauce and peanut sauce

LETTUCE CUPS

$10.00

Build your own wrap with butter lettuce, deep fried tofu, roasted peanuts, dried shredded coconut, ginger, lime, red onion, fresh chilies and our signature sauce

CRAB & CHEESE WONTON

$13.00

Crispy wontons filled with crab, shrimp, cream cheese, and scallions served with sweet chili sauce

CRAB CAKE THAI STYLE

$15.00

Dungeness crab meat mixed with celery, cilantro, onion, and bread crumbs served with pineapple sauce

ISSAN SAUSAGE

$13.00

Grilled Thai Northeastern style sausage mixed with fermented ground pork and jasmine rice, served with fresh ginger, Thai chilies and green lettuce

GOLDEN SPRING ROLLS

$11.00

Crispy fried rolls filled with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, kabocha squash, celery, and taro served with house sweet chili sauce

CHICKEN SATAY

$14.00

Chicken tenders marinated in a mixture of herbs and spices, grilled to perfection and served with cucumber salad and our traditional Thai peanut sauce

KUNI'S THAI GRILLED PORK

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled pork shoulder marinated with Kuni’s secret spices and served with spicy tamarind sauce

CURRY PUFF

$13.00

Delicious, delicate puff pastry filled with potatoes, onion, carrots and green peas deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce

THAI DUMPING

$11.00

TOFU STICKS

$8.00

Salad

KUNI'S HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Organic greens, carrots, radishes, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, boiled egg and crispy tofu, served with peanut sauce dressing

SPICE GRILLED BEEF SALAD

$16.00

Grilled beef sirloin, organic greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, red onion, lemongrass, mint, cilantro and ground roasted rice tossed with spicy tamarind juice

NORTHEASTERN LARB SALAD

$15.00

Choice of chicken, pork or beef mixed with red onion, mint, radishes, lemongrass, cilantro and ground roasted rice tossed with spicy tamarind juice

GRAPEFRUIT SALAD

$13.00

Grapefruit, grilled shrimp, tomatoes, red onion, coconut flakes, ground peanuts and mint tossed with spicy coconut milk

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, organic mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, radishes, lemongrass, mint and cilantro tossed with spicy lime juice and Thai roasted chili paste

GLASS NOODLE SALAD

$15.00

Glass noodles, ground chicken, shrimp, radishes, onion, mint and cilantro tossed with spicy lime juice and Thai roasted chili paste

SPICY PAPAYA SALAD

$13.00

Shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, garlic and peanuts finished in spicy tamarind sauce

Kuni's Signature

CHIANG MAI NOODLES

$18.00

Egg noodles, pickled cabbage, shallot and cilantro in Chiang Mai style curry soup topped with crispy egg noodles

PEANUT SAUCE DELIGHT

$21.00

Steamed zucchini, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and spinach topped with our special house peanut sauce

CHING MAI PORK CURRY

$21.00

Slow-cooked pork in Hinlay powder and red curry paste, ginger, shallot served with choice of Jasmine steamed or sticky rice

BLACK PEPPER LAMB RACK

$26.00

Lamb rack marinated with black pepper, seared to perfection, served with curry rice, carrots and broccoli and served with our signature spicy sauce

VOLCANO BEEF

$22.00

Grilled marinated beef sirloin with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, mangoes, pineapples and asparagus. Served flaming

RIB-EYE STEAK

$24.00

Grilled rib-eye steak served with green beans , carrots and served with spicy tamarind sauce

TAMARIND PRAWN

$24.00

Coconut prawns, broccoli and carrots topped with tamarind sauce and crispy shallot

THREE-FLAVOR WILD SALMON or COD

$21.00

Salmon or cod topped with Kuni’s three-flavored sauce and served with asparagus, zucchini and bell peppers.

PANANG CURRY WILD SALMON or COD

$21.00

Salmon or cod topped with Panang curry, served with asparagus and bell peppers

CRAB FRIED RICE

$27.00

Dungeness crab meat with egg on the top of wok-fried rice blended with egg, onion, tomatoes, green peas served with cucumber and tomatoes on the side

Soups

LEMONGRASS CLAM CHOWDER SOUP

$9.00Out of stock

Kuni’s clam chowder combines potatoes, crisp bacon, lemongrass and oregano with pinch of paprika

SHRIMP WONTON SOUP

$9.00

House-made shrimp wontons, spinach and bean sprouts in vegetable broth

TOM KHA SOUP

$8.00

Coconut Milk soup: Mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaves and lime juice in coconut milk

TOM YUM SOUP

$8.00

Thai style spicy and sour soup : Mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh Thai roasted chili paste and lime juice

GLASS NOODLE SOUP

$8.00

Glass noodles, carrot, cabbage in vegetable broth

Curry

MASSAMAN CURRY

$18.00

Potatoes, carrots, onion and fried shallot

RED CURRY

$18.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai basil

GREEN CURRY

$18.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai basil

YELLOW CURRY

$18.00

Potatoes, carrots, onion, bell peppers and fried shallot

PANANG CURRY

$18.00

Asparagus, green beans, carrots and bell peppers

PINEAPPLE CURRY

$18.00

Pineapple, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes and kaffir leaves

Noodles

PAD THAI

$18.00

Your choice of rice noodles or glass noodles, egg, bean sprouts, Chinese chive in a Pad Thai sauce served with green apples, peanuts and fresh bean sprouts

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$18.00

Stir fried wide rice noodles with egg, onion, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers and Thai basil

PAD SEE-IEW

$18.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, Chinese kale, broccoli, carrots in a sweet soy sauce

GLASS NOODLES

$18.00

Stir fried glass noodles with egg, carrots, onion, cabbages, green peas and tomatoes

SPICY CASHEW NOODLES

$18.00

Stir fried wide rice noodles with egg, cashew nuts and bean sprout with romaine on the side

Fried Rice

THAI FRIED RICE

$18.00

Wok-fried rice blended with egg, onion, tomatoes, Chinese kale, broccoli, carrots, green peas served with cucumber and tomatoes on the side

SPICY BASIL FRIED RICE

$18.00

Wok-fried rice blended with egg, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, Thai basil, Thai chilies, Siracha sauce served with cucumber and tomatoes on the side

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$18.00

Wok-fried rice blended with egg, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, green peas, cashew nut, dried cranberry and curry powder served with cucumbers and tomatoes on the side

Stir-Fried

SPICY GREEN BEANS

$18.00

Green beans, bell peppers, kaffir leaves and fresh Thai basil in Prik Khing curry paste

HOT THAI BASIL

$18.00

Thai holy basil (when available) or Thai basil, minced green beans, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers and fresh Thai chilies

GARLIC AND BLACK PEPPER

$18.00

Your choice of meat marinated with garlic and black pepper served with cabbage, carrots and broccoli

EGGPLANT WITH BASIL

$18.00

Chinese eggplant, onion, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, Thai basil and fresh Thai chilies

VEGETABLE LOVER

$18.00

Zucchini, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers and onion

SWEET AND SOUR

$18.00

Bell peppers, carrots, onion, cucumber, pineapple and tomatoes in a sweet and sour sauce

CASHEW NUTS

$18.00

Zucchini, onion, carrots, water chestnut, bell peppers and cashew nuts with roasted chili paste

GINGER AND VEGGIES

$18.00

Ginger, bell peppers, mushrooms, celery, carrots and onion

Kid's Menu

MACARRONI & CHEESE

$5.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

Side

STEAMED JASMINE RICE

$2.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

STICKY RICE

$3.00

Combinationed of Black and White Sticky Rice

STEAMED MIX VEGETABLE

$3.00

Zucchini, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers and onion

STEAMED RICE NOODLE

$3.00

SIDE OF CRISPY CHICKEN

$8.00

PEANUT SAUCE 4 OZ.

$3.00

PEANUT SAUCE 8 OZ.

$5.00

SWEET and SOUR SAUCE 4 OZ.

$3.00

SWEET and SOUR SAUCE 8 OZ.

$5.00

Side of ROTI

$4.00

Fresh Sheet

Crispy Shrimp Wontons

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup

$18.00

DESSERT

BLACK RICE PUDDING

$4.50

MANGO AND 3 COLOR STICKY RICE

$9.00

FRIED BANANA WITH COCONUT ICE CREAM

$6.00

ROTI

$5.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.50

THAI CUSTARD WITH 3 COLOR STICKY RICE

$7.00

BAKLAVA WITH COCONUT ICE CREAM

$7.00

COCONUT ICE CREAM

$4.00

BEVERAGES

THAI ICED TEA

$3.00

THAI ICED COFFEE

$3.00

FRESH LIME SODA

$3.00

FRUIT LEMONADE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

HOT TEA (POT)

$4.00

HOT SWEET GINGER TEA

$2.50

SODA

$2.75

COCK & BULL GINGER BEER

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO SPAKLING WATER

$3.00

COFFEE

$2.50

CUP OF HOT TEA

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

101 E Hastings Rd Suite A and B, Spokane, WA 99218

Directions

Main pic

