Food Trucks
Thai
Sandwiches

Kuno 166 Cumberland Ave

1,975 Reviews

$$

166 Cumberland Ave

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Pad Thai chicken
Kuno Chicken Sandwich
Nasi goreng

APPS

Crab Wontons

$8.99

Crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, wonton wrapper, sweet chili sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wings

$10.99

Asian fried chicken wings tossed with sweet and spicy tamarind sauce.

Brussels Sprouts

$8.99

Fried Brussels sprout tossed with green tomato sambal chili. (Vegan)(Gluten free)

Crispy Fried Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Wok fried Shishito peppers

$9.99

fried and house seasoned in hot wok

Pork With Vegetables Dumplings (6pcs)

$9.59

Beef skewers (4pcs)

$11.00Out of stock

MAIN

Kuno Chicken Sandwich

$14.59

Crispy fried chicken, Norrimoto brioche bun, asian slaws, chili mayo, peanut sauce. Served with fries.

Stir-Fry Ground Chicken with Basil

$14.99

Stir-fry ground chicken with chili, garlic, onion, green beans, pepper, shallots, scallion, cucumber, and Thai basil. Served with jamine rice and fried egg.

Green Vegetable curry

$13.99

Mixed vegetables and tofu in a flavorful Thai green curry. Served with Jasmine rice. (Vegan)(Gluten Free)

Pad Thai Shrimp

$16.59

Rice noodles, shrimps, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)

Pad Thai chicken

$14.99

Rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)

Char koay teow

$15.99

Wide rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sweet sausage, shrimps, chives, shallots.

Stirfry Oriental Noodle

$14.99

Stir-fry noodles with chicken egg and vegetables seasoned in oriental seasoning

Nasi goreng

$15.50

Malaysian style fried rice with ,chicken , vegetables. Topped with fried egg and cucumber.

Crispy tangerine chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Golden crispy boneless chicken thighs in our house made tangerine sauce topped with sesame and served with white rice

N/A BEVERAGE

Thai Tea

$4.75

Thai Basil Lemonade

$4.75

Thai Tea Milkshake

$8.00

Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Water (500ml)

$2.00

Desserts

Pandan Cheese Cake

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

