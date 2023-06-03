- Home
Künstler Brewing 302 East Lachapelle
No reviews yet
302 East Lachapelle
San Antonio, TX 78204
Menu
Share A Little
Künstler Pretzel
Warm Pretzel served w/ brown mustard. Add some cheese for +$3
Texas vs Germany
Haus-made Pimento (Texas) & Obatzda (Germany) served w/ a whole Pretzel
Eins
Half a pretzel served w/ your choice of 1 meat or 1 cheese. Served along haus-made pickles, honeycomb, nuts & seasonal fruit.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussels Sprouts topped w/ bacon, chopped nuts & lemon aioli.
Charcuterie Pretzel
XL Pretzel served w/ 2 meats, 2 cheeses, haus-made pickles, jam & brown grain mustard.
Pommes Frites
Fan favorite! Tray of Fries.
Soups and Salads
Vera's Salad
Mixed greens tossed in vinaigrette, olives, radishes, cheddar cheese blocks, onion, tomato & a perpperoncini. Add Leberkäse, Schweinebraten, Shrimp Salad or Salmon +$6 Add a Brat +$3
Brewer's Wedge
Lettuce wedge w/ bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, carrots & bacon bits. Add Leberkase +$6
Cup of Soup
Small cup of Soup of the Day. Add a Grilled Cheese Sandwich +$5
Bowl of Soup
Large Bowl of Soup of the Day. Add a Grilled Cheese Sandwich +$5
Brats
Künstler Bratwurst
Served on a warm pretzel bun w/ sauerkraut & brown mustard. Sub Beyond Meat Brat +$3
Currywurst
Served traditional style. Sliced brat on a bed of fries, covered in curry sauce. Sub Beyond Meat Brat +$3
Banh Mi Brat
Our spin on the famous Bánh Mi. Served on a warm pretzel bun topped w/ hoisin, sriracha mayo, basil, mint, cilantro, pickled carrots, radishes, & jalapeños. Sub Beyond Meat Brat +$3
Just A Brat
Handhelds
Schweinebraten Sandwich
Braised Pork Shoulder, on sourdough bun, w kraut salad, caramelized onions and brown mustard. Make it Bánh Mi Style +$3
Künstler Vegan Sandwich
Everything spiced smashed avocado, pickled red onion, alfalfa sprouts, tomatoes all tossed in vinagrette, on a warm pretzel bun. Add Leberkäse or Schweinebraten +$6
Fried Bologna Sandwich
German Leberkäse from Granzin's topped with Lettuce, honey mustard, haus-made pickles and potato chips.
Shrimp Roll
Dressed New England style, served on a buttery pretzel bun.
Pastrami Sandwich
5oz of haus cured & smoked pastrami. Served w/ sauerkraut, mustard, Swiss Chz, 1000 Island, on marbled rye.
Grilled Cheese
Sides
Desserts
Apfelkuchen Cupcake
a German favorite. Like an apple pie in cupcake form, but less sweet. *Contains Nuts*
Seasonal Ice-Box Pie
German Chocolate Cake
Texas sized German Chocolate cake slice with toasted coconut. *Contains Nuts*
Cinnamon Rolls
Lime in the Coconut Bar
Lime bars w/ coconut, white chocolate and pistachios. *Contains Nuts*
Weekly Specials
Bacon Pimento Burger
Brisket melt
*Monday* Shredded brisket served grilled cheese style
Brunch Burger
*Sunday Evening* Smashed burger w/ Sriracha Mayo, American Cheese and Sunny Side Up Egg
Burger Special
*Tuesday* Served with ketchup, mustard, cheese, pickles and fries
Döner Kebab
*Saturday* garlic butter beef served on pita, haus made feta sauce, lettuce and tomato
Fish and Chips
*Friday* Fried Cod, served with fries
Pork Schnitzel
*Wednesday* Breaded and fried pork cutlet, served with spaetzle, mushroom gravy and kraut salad
Sonora Brat
*Thursday* An Arizona favorite. Our Granzin's Smoked Brat topped w/ pico, avocado cream, black beans and bacon bits. Served on a warm pretzel roll.
Cod Agua Chili
Beverage Menu
Wine Glass
Wine Bottle
Cider
Texas Keeper No. 1
Auguste Cerise
Box Car
Cider Noir
Golden Russet
Gold Rush
Grafter Blanc
Harrison
Moonlight
Grafter Rose
Grafter Rosato
Heirloom
Hey Bud, Sabro
Honey Thief
Texas Cuvee
NA Beverage
Texa-Cola
Lemoncito
Root Bexar
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Sample Soda
Hop Wells 16oz Can
Hop Wells 4pack
Lagunitas Hop Refresher
Rambler
Athletic Cerveza
Brooklyn IPA
Clausthaler Grapefruit
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
Athletic LITE
Draft Beer
Beer Flight
5oz Second Shutdown
8oz Second Shutdown
Second Shutdown 16oz
Second Shutdown 20oz
5oz Alone & Unafraid DIPA
6oz Alone & Unafraid DIPA
12oz Alone & Unafraid DIPA
20oz Alone & Unafraid DIPA
5oz Auster Bier
8oz Auster Bier
16oz Auster Bier
20oz Auster Bier
5oz Cashmere
8oz Cashmere
16 oz Cashmere
20 oz Cashmere
5oz Chamuco
6oz Chamuco
12oz Chamuco
20oz Chamuco
5oz Cheeky Peach
6oz Cheeky Peach
12oz Cheeky Peach
20oz Cheeky Peach
5oz Hawaiian
6oz Hawaiian
12oz Hawaiian
20oz Hawaiian
5oz Helles
8oz Helles
16.9oz Helles
20oz Helles
5oz Hop Teknik
8oz Hop Teknik
Hop Teknik 16oz
20oz Hop Teknik
5oz Johnny Rye
8oz Johnny Rye
16oz Johnny Rye
20oz Johnny Rye
5oz JoJo's Saison
6oz JoJo's Saison
JoJo's Saison 12oz
20oz JoJo's Saison
5oz Kali
6oz Kali
12oz Kali
20oz Kali
5oz King Willy
8oz King Willy
16.9oz King Willy
20oz King Willy
5oz Kornyation
8oz Kornyation
Kornyation 16oz
Kornyation 20oz
5oz Smoked Wolfie
8oz Smoked Wolfie
Smoked Wolfie 16.9oz
Smoked Wolfie 20oz
Pitcher
5oz St.Chapelle Tripel
6oz St.Chapelle Tripel
12oz St.Chapelle Tripel
20oz St. Chapelle Tripel Mug Members
5oz Tropi-Kali
8oz Tropi-Kali
Tropi-Kali 16oz
20oz Tropi-Kali
5oz Yanqui
6oz Yanqui
12oz Yanqui
20oz Yanqui
To Go Beer
Alone & Unafraid DIPA
Auster Bier
Brutzer
Cashmere
Chamuco
Cold School
Hawaiian Fog
Hellestrella
Hop Teknik
Johnny Rye Ale
JoJo's Saison
Kali Fog
Kornyation
Paper Tiger
Pineapple Fog
Puro Southtown
Sassenach
Scott's Light Lager
Second Shutdown
Smoked Wolfie
St.Chapelle Tripel
Tropi-Kali
Yanqui Fog
Merchandise
Unisex Shirts
2022 Oktoberfest
2023 Pride Shirt
Beige Plaid
Bike Jersey
Blue German Texas
College Sweater
Confident Bitch
Confident Bitch Long Sleeve
Confident Bitch Tank
Death Metal
Fog Fest Button Up
Green GTX
GTX Tank
Hoodie
Red Button Up
Women's Shirts
Small Items
Drink Tanks/Growlers
Glassware
Deposits
Over Counter Deposit
Party Deposit
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
302 East Lachapelle, San Antonio, TX 78204