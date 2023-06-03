Restaurant header imageView gallery

Künstler Brewing 302 East Lachapelle

302 East Lachapelle

San Antonio, TX 78204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Share A Little

Künstler Pretzel

$8.00

Warm Pretzel served w/ brown mustard. Add some cheese for +$3

Texas vs Germany

$12.00

Haus-made Pimento (Texas) & Obatzda (Germany) served w/ a whole Pretzel

Eins

$13.00

Half a pretzel served w/ your choice of 1 meat or 1 cheese. Served along haus-made pickles, honeycomb, nuts & seasonal fruit.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts topped w/ bacon, chopped nuts & lemon aioli.

Charcuterie Pretzel

$25.00

XL Pretzel served w/ 2 meats, 2 cheeses, haus-made pickles, jam & brown grain mustard.

Pommes Frites

$6.00

Fan favorite! Tray of Fries.

Soups and Salads

Vera's Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens tossed in vinaigrette, olives, radishes, cheddar cheese blocks, onion, tomato & a perpperoncini. Add Leberkäse, Schweinebraten, Shrimp Salad or Salmon +$6 Add a Brat +$3

Brewer's Wedge

$9.00

Lettuce wedge w/ bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, carrots & bacon bits. Add Leberkase +$6

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Small cup of Soup of the Day. Add a Grilled Cheese Sandwich +$5

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Large Bowl of Soup of the Day. Add a Grilled Cheese Sandwich +$5

Brats

Künstler Bratwurst

$8.00

Served on a warm pretzel bun w/ sauerkraut & brown mustard. Sub Beyond Meat Brat +$3

Currywurst

$12.00

Served traditional style. Sliced brat on a bed of fries, covered in curry sauce. Sub Beyond Meat Brat +$3

Banh Mi Brat

$12.00

Our spin on the famous Bánh Mi. Served on a warm pretzel bun topped w/ hoisin, sriracha mayo, basil, mint, cilantro, pickled carrots, radishes, & jalapeños. Sub Beyond Meat Brat +$3

Just A Brat

$5.00

Handhelds

Schweinebraten Sandwich

$14.00

Braised Pork Shoulder, on sourdough bun, w kraut salad, caramelized onions and brown mustard. Make it Bánh Mi Style +$3

Künstler Vegan Sandwich

$14.00

Everything spiced smashed avocado, pickled red onion, alfalfa sprouts, tomatoes all tossed in vinagrette, on a warm pretzel bun. Add Leberkäse or Schweinebraten +$6

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$15.00

German Leberkäse from Granzin's topped with Lettuce, honey mustard, haus-made pickles and potato chips.

Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Dressed New England style, served on a buttery pretzel bun.

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

5oz of haus cured & smoked pastrami. Served w/ sauerkraut, mustard, Swiss Chz, 1000 Island, on marbled rye.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Side of Frites

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cold potato salad w/ cheese and bacon.

Side Salad

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Kraut Salad

$3.00

Desserts

Apfelkuchen Cupcake

$9.00

a German favorite. Like an apple pie in cupcake form, but less sweet. *Contains Nuts*

Seasonal Ice-Box Pie

$9.00

German Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Texas sized German Chocolate cake slice with toasted coconut. *Contains Nuts*

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.00

Lime in the Coconut Bar

$8.00Out of stock

Lime bars w/ coconut, white chocolate and pistachios. *Contains Nuts*

Weekly Specials

Bacon Pimento Burger

$13.00

Brisket melt

$14.00

*Monday* Shredded brisket served grilled cheese style

Brunch Burger

$14.00

*Sunday Evening* Smashed burger w/ Sriracha Mayo, American Cheese and Sunny Side Up Egg

Burger Special

$7.00

*Tuesday* Served with ketchup, mustard, cheese, pickles and fries

Döner Kebab

$17.00

*Saturday* garlic butter beef served on pita, haus made feta sauce, lettuce and tomato

Fish and Chips

$18.00

*Friday* Fried Cod, served with fries

Pork Schnitzel

$18.00

*Wednesday* Breaded and fried pork cutlet, served with spaetzle, mushroom gravy and kraut salad

Sonora Brat

$12.00

*Thursday* An Arizona favorite. Our Granzin's Smoked Brat topped w/ pico, avocado cream, black beans and bacon bits. Served on a warm pretzel roll.

Cod Agua Chili

$12.00

Beverage Menu

Wine Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$7.00

Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Moscato GLS

$7.00

Orange Wine GLS

$12.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Prosecco GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Rosé GLS

$9.00

Sangria GLS

$6.00

Sparkling Brut GLS

$8.00

Sparkling Brut Rosé GLS

$8.00

Tempranillo GLS

$7.00

White Pinot GLS

$14.00Out of stock

Wine Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$26.00

Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

Moscato BTL

$24.00

Orange Wine BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

Rosé BTL

$40.00

Sangria BTL

$20.00

Sparking Brut BTL

$28.00

Sparkling Brut Rosé BTL

$28.00

Tempranillo BTL

$24.00

White Pinot BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Cider

Texas Keeper No. 1

$18.00

Auguste Cerise

$22.00

Box Car

$26.00Out of stock

Cider Noir

$16.00Out of stock

Golden Russet

$24.00Out of stock

Gold Rush

$22.00

Grafter Blanc

$22.00

Harrison

$25.00

Moonlight

$25.00

Grafter Rose

$24.00

Grafter Rosato

$22.00Out of stock

Heirloom

$21.00Out of stock

Hey Bud, Sabro

$24.00Out of stock

Honey Thief

$22.00Out of stock

Texas Cuvee

$24.00Out of stock

NA Beverage

Texa-Cola

$2.50

Lemoncito

$2.50

Root Bexar

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sample Soda

$2.00

Hop Wells 16oz Can

$3.00

Hop Wells 4pack

$9.00

Lagunitas Hop Refresher

$4.00

Rambler

$2.50

Athletic Cerveza

$4.50

Brooklyn IPA

$4.50

Clausthaler Grapefruit

$4.50

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$5.00

Athletic LITE

$4.50Out of stock

Draft Beer

Beer Flight

$15.00

5oz Second Shutdown

$3.50

8oz Second Shutdown

$3.75

Second Shutdown 16oz

$6.50

Second Shutdown 20oz

$6.50

5oz Alone & Unafraid DIPA

$3.50

6oz Alone & Unafraid DIPA

$3.75

12oz Alone & Unafraid DIPA

$6.50

20oz Alone & Unafraid DIPA

$6.50

5oz Auster Bier

$3.50

8oz Auster Bier

$3.75

16oz Auster Bier

$6.50

20oz Auster Bier

$6.50

5oz Cashmere

$3.50

8oz Cashmere

$3.75

16 oz Cashmere

$6.50

20 oz Cashmere

$6.50

5oz Chamuco

$3.50

6oz Chamuco

$3.75

12oz Chamuco

$6.50

20oz Chamuco

$6.50

5oz Cheeky Peach

$3.50

6oz Cheeky Peach

$3.75

12oz Cheeky Peach

$7.00

20oz Cheeky Peach

$7.00

5oz Hawaiian

$3.50

6oz Hawaiian

$3.75

12oz Hawaiian

$6.50

20oz Hawaiian

$6.50

5oz Helles

$3.50

8oz Helles

$3.75

16.9oz Helles

$6.50

20oz Helles

$6.50

5oz Hop Teknik

$3.50

8oz Hop Teknik

$3.75

Hop Teknik 16oz

$6.50

20oz Hop Teknik

$6.50

5oz Johnny Rye

$3.50

8oz Johnny Rye

$3.75

16oz Johnny Rye

$6.50

20oz Johnny Rye

$6.50

5oz JoJo's Saison

$3.50

6oz JoJo's Saison

$3.75

JoJo's Saison 12oz

$6.50

20oz JoJo's Saison

$6.50

5oz Kali

$3.50

6oz Kali

$3.75

12oz Kali

$6.50

20oz Kali

$6.50

5oz King Willy

$3.50

8oz King Willy

$3.75

16.9oz King Willy

$6.50

20oz King Willy

$6.50

5oz Kornyation

$3.50

8oz Kornyation

$3.75

Kornyation 16oz

$6.50

Kornyation 20oz

$6.50

5oz Smoked Wolfie

$3.50

8oz Smoked Wolfie

$3.75

Smoked Wolfie 16.9oz

$6.50

Smoked Wolfie 20oz

$6.50

Pitcher

$24.00

5oz St.Chapelle Tripel

$3.50

6oz St.Chapelle Tripel

$3.75

12oz St.Chapelle Tripel

$6.50

20oz St. Chapelle Tripel Mug Members

$6.50

5oz Tropi-Kali

$3.50

8oz Tropi-Kali

$3.75

Tropi-Kali 16oz

$6.50

20oz Tropi-Kali

$6.50

5oz Yanqui

$3.50

6oz Yanqui

$3.75

12oz Yanqui

$6.50

20oz Yanqui

$6.50

To Go Beer

Alone & Unafraid DIPA

1/2 bbl Alone & Unafraid DIPA

$200.00

1/4 bbl Alone & Unafraid DIPA

$150.00

1/6 bbl Alone & Unafraid DIPA

$85.00

16oz Can Alone & Unafraid

$7.00

4pk Alone & Unafraid DIPA

$18.00

32oz Alone & Unafraid

$14.00

64oz Alone & Unafraid

$28.00

128oz Alone & Unafraid

$56.00

Auster Bier

1/2 bbl Auster Bier

$200.00

1/4 bbl Auster Bier

$125.00

1/6 bbl Auster Bier

$85.00

4pk Auster Bier

$16.00

16oz Can Auster Bier

$7.00

32oz Auster Bier

$12.00

64oz Auster Bier

$26.00

128oz Auster Bier

$52.00

Brutzer

1/2 bbl Brutzer

$200.00

1/4 bbl Brutzer

$125.00

1/6 bbl Brutzer

$85.00

4pk Brutzer

$16.00

16oz Can Brutzer

$6.00

32oz Brutzer

$12.00

64oz Brutzer

$26.00

128oz Brutzer

$52.00

Cashmere

16oz Can Cashmere

$7.00

4pk Cashmere

$17.00

32oz Cashmere

$14.00

64oz Cashmere

$28.00

128oz Cashmere

$56.00

1/6 BBL Cashmere

$85.00

1/4 BBL Cashmere

$125.00

1/2 BBL Cashmere

$200.00

Chamuco

64oz Chamuco

$28.00

Cold School

1/6 BBL Cold School

$85.00

Hawaiian Fog

1/2 BBL Hawaiian Fog

$200.00

1/4 BBL Hawaiian Fog

$150.00

1/6 BBL Hawaiian Fog

$85.00

4pk Hawaiian Fog

$18.00

16oz Can Hawaiian Fog

$7.50

32oz Hawaiian Fog

$14.00

64oz Hawaiian Fog

$26.00

128oz Hawaiian Fog

$52.00

Hellestrella

1/2 BBL Hellestrella

$200.00

1/4 BBL Hellestrella

$125.00

1/6 BBL Hellestrella

$85.00

4pk Hellestrella

$16.00

16oz Can Hellestrella

$7.00

32oz Hellestrella

$12.00

64oz Hellestrella

$26.00

128oz Hellestrella

$52.00

Hop Teknik

1/2 BBL Hop Teknik

$200.00

1/4 BBL Hop Teknik

$125.00

1/6 BBL Hop Teknik

$85.00

4pk Hop Teknik

$18.00Out of stock

16oz Can Hop Teknik

$7.00Out of stock

32oz Hop Teknik

$14.00

64oz Hop Teknik

$28.00

128oz Hop Teknik

$56.00

Johnny Rye Ale

1/2 BBL Johnny Rye

$200.00

1/4 BBL Johnny Rye

$125.00

1/6 BBL Johnny Rye

$85.00

4pk Johnny Rye

$16.00

16oz Can Johnny Rye

$6.00

32oz Johnny Rye

$12.00

64oz Johnny Rye

$26.00

128oz Johnny Rye

$52.00

JoJo's Saison

1/2 bbl JoJo's Saison

$200.00

1/4 bbl JoJo's Saison

$150.00

1/6 bbl JoJo's Saison

$85.00

4pk JoJo's Saison

$17.00

16oz Can JoJo's Saison

$7.00

32oz JoJo's Saison

$14.00

64oz JoJo's Saison

$28.00

128oz JoJo's Saison

$56.00

Kali Fog

1/2 BBL Kali Fog

$200.00

1/4 BBL Kali Fog

$125.00

1/6 BBL Kali Fog

$80.00

4pk Kali Fog

$17.00

16oz Can Kali Fog

$8.00

32oz Kali Fog

$14.00

64oz Kali Fog

$28.00

128oz Kali Fog

$56.00

King Willy

4pk King Willy

$16.00

16oz Crowler King Willy

$7.00

Kornyation

1/2 BBL Kornyation

$200.00

1/4 BBL Kornyation

$125.00

1/6 BBL Kornyation

$85.00

4pk Kornyation

$16.00

16oz Can Kornyation

$6.00

32oz Kornyation

$12.00

64oz Kornyation

$26.00

128oz Kornyation

$52.00

Paper Tiger

16oz Can Paper Tiger

$7.00Out of stock

4pk Paper Tiger

$16.00Out of stock

1/6 BBL Paper Tiger

$85.00

Pineapple Fog

4pk Pineapple Fog

$18.00Out of stock

16oz Can Pineapple Fog

$7.00Out of stock

32oz Pineapple Fog

$14.00

64oz Pineapple Fog

$28.00

128oz Pineapple Fog

$56.00

1/6bbl Pineapple Fog

$85.00

Puro Southtown

1/2 BBL Puro Southtown

$200.00

1/4 BBL Puro Southtown

$125.00

1/6 BBL Puro Southtown

$85.00

4pk Puro Southtown

$16.00Out of stock

16oz Can Puro Southtown

$6.00Out of stock

32oz Puro Southtown

$12.00

64oz Puro Southtown

$26.00

128oz Puro Southtown

$52.00

Sassenach

1/2 BBL Sassenach

$200.00

1/4 BBL Sassenach

$125.00

1/6 BBL Sassenach

$85.00

4pk Sassenach

$16.00

16oz Can Sassenach

$7.00

32oz Sassenach

$12.00

64oz Sassenach

$26.00

128oz Sassenach

$52.00

Scott's Light Lager

1/2 BBL Scott's Lager

$200.00

1/4 BBL Scott's Lager

$125.00

1/6 BBL Scott's Lager

$85.00

4pk Scott's Lager

$16.00

16oz Can Scott's Lager

$7.00

32oz Scott's Lager

$12.00

64oz Scott's Lager

$26.00

128oz Scott's Lager

$52.00

Second Shutdown

1/2 BBL Second Shutdown

$200.00

1/4 BBL Second Shutdown

$125.00

1/6 BBL Second Shutdown

$85.00

4pk Second Shutdown

$17.00

16oz Can Second Shutdown

$7.00

32oz Second Shutdown

$12.00

64oz Second Shutdown

$26.00

128oz Second Shutdown

$52.00

Smoked Wolfie

1/2 BBL Smoked Wolfie

$200.00

1/4 BBL Smoked Wolfie

$125.00

1/6 BBL Smoked Wolfie

$85.00

4pk Smoked Wolfie

$16.00Out of stock

16oz Can Smoked Wolfie

$7.00Out of stock

32oz Smoked Wolfie

$12.00

64oz Smoked Wolfie

$26.00

128oz Smoked Wolfie

$52.00

St.Chapelle Tripel

1/2 bbl St.Chapelle Tripel

$200.00

1/4 bbl St.Chapelle Tripel

$150.00

1/6 bbl St.Chapelle Tripel

$85.00

4pk St.Chapelle Tripel

$17.00

16oz Can St.Chapelle Tripel

$7.00

32oz St.Chapelle Tripel

$14.00

64oz St.Chapelle Tripel

$28.00

128oz St.Chapelle Tripel

$56.00

Tropi-Kali

1/2 BBL Tropi-Kali

$200.00

1/4 BBL Tropi-Kali

$125.00

1/6 BBL Tropi-Kali

$85.00

4pk Tropi-Kali

$17.00

16oz Can Tropi-Kali

$7.00

32oz Tropi-Kali

$14.00

64oz Tropi-Kali

$28.00

128oz Tropi-Kali

$56.00

Yanqui Fog

1/2 BBL Yanqui Fog

$200.00

1/4 BBL Yanqui Fog

$125.00

1/6 BBL Yanqui Fog

$80.00

4pk Yanqui Fog

$18.00

16oz Can Yanqui Fog

$7.00

32oz Yanqui Fog

$14.00

64oz Yanqui Fog

$26.00

128oz Yanqui Fog

$52.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa Glass

$9.00

Mimosa Bottle

$28.00

Michelada

$10.00Out of stock

Haus-made Michelada mix

Merchandise

Unisex Shirts

2022 Oktoberfest

$32.00+

2023 Pride Shirt

$30.00+

Beige Plaid

$50.00+

Bike Jersey

$70.00+

Blue German Texas

$25.00+

College Sweater

$35.00+

Confident Bitch

$25.00+

Confident Bitch Long Sleeve

$25.00+

Confident Bitch Tank

$20.00+

Death Metal

$25.00+

Fog Fest Button Up

$60.00+

Green GTX

$25.00+

GTX Tank

$25.00

Hoodie

$45.00+

Red Button Up

$50.00+

Women's Shirts

Confident Bitch Baseball v-neck

$25.00+

Germany Texas Women

$25.00+

Confident Bitch Tank

$18.00

Künstler Crop Top

$32.50+

Headware

Black Unstructured

$25.00

Camo

$25.00

Small Items

2023 Fiesta Medal

$15.00

Beer Coins

$7.00

Candle

$15.00

Dirndl Pin

$10.00

Double Fly Cap

$5.00

Single Fly Cap

$3.00

Künstler Pin

$10.00

Keychain

$6.00

Face Mask

$15.00

Past Fiesta Medal

$12.00

Patch

$8.00

Pride Sticker

$2.00

Tin Tacker

$25.00

Texas Tote Bag

$15.00

College Tote Bag

$10.00

Wood Bottle Opener

$15.00

Drink Tanks/Growlers

16oz Drink Tank

$24.98

32oz Drink Tank

$50.00

64oz Drink Tank

$75.00

128oz Drink Tank

$120.00

Glass Growler

$5.00

Keg Cap

$45.00

Brush

$10.00

Pet Merch

Small Collar

$21.00

Large Collar

$24.00

Leash

$25.00

Water Bowl

$15.00

Dog Treats

$10.00

Baby Merch

Newborn

$25.00

6 Month

$25.00

12 Months

$25.00

18 Months

$25.00

24 Months

$25.00

Sale Merch

Fog Fest

$12.99

Hecho Mit Libe

$12.99

On Wednesday We Schnitzel

$12.99

2020 Oktoberfest

$12.99

Glassware

1/2 Pint

$5.00

Hefeweizen Glass

$5.00

Glass Stein

$6.00

Glass Pitcher

$25.00

Pilsner Glass

$15.00

Pint

$5.00

Snifter

$5.00

Wine Glass

$6.00

Deposits

Over Counter Deposit

Tap Handle

$25.00

Party Pump

$25.00

Keg Deposit

$80.00

Party Deposit

Cake

$20.00

Reservation Deposit

$200.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

302 East Lachapelle, San Antonio, TX 78204

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

