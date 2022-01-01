Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges

Kuo Social

1,207 Reviews

$$

2360 NJ-33

Suite 106

Robbinsville, NJ 08691

Order Again

Popular Items

Lo Mein
Chicken Imperial
Pork & Shrimp Dumplings

TKO Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.95

Egg Flower Soup

$6.95

Kabocha Squash Broth, Wild, Organic Mushrooms

Wonton Soup

$8.95

Shrimp and Pork Wontons, Golden Chives, Prosciutto di Parma

TKO Starters

Filet Mignon Egg Roll

$7.49

Shrimp Spring Roll

$11.95Out of stock

Shrimp And Crab Egg Roll

$12.95

Tuna Tartare Spring Roll

$16.49

Chef Kuo’s favorite! Sushi Grade Prime Tuna, a touch of spice, Crispy Shell.

Coconut Chicken Skewers

$13.49

Vegetable Dumplings

$13.95

Steamed only

Edamame Dumpling

$15.95

These sumptuous dumplings are steamed and served with a Sancerre, caramelized onion broth. Kissed with rare White Truffle Oil.

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings

$13.95

Pan seared only. Sweet Chinese Chives, Ground Pork, Floridian Rock Shrimp

Peppercorn Calamari

$17.95Out of stock

Szechuan Peppercorn Powder, Crispy Lime Leaves, Sweet Anaheim Peppers

Crispy Peppercorn Wings

$17.95

Bell & Evans Organic Chicken Wings, the same mouthwatering accoutrements as the Peppercorn Calamari!

Chicken Soong Lettuce Wraps

$16.95

Diced Chicken, Light Soy, Toasted Pine Nuts

Creamy Spicy Shrimp

$19.95

Tempura Shrimp, Sweet Chili, Yuzu Citrus

BBQ Spare Ribs

$17.95

Local Wildflower Honey, Imported Shanghai Soy Bean Paste, Szechuan Cucumbers

Scallion Pancakes

$10.95

Kuo Fries

$9.95

TKO Seafood

Grand Marnier Shrimp

$31.95+

Shrimp w/ Sesame Sauce

$31.95+

Shrimp & Scallops w/ XO Sauce

$36.95+

Shrimp & Lobster

$40.95+Out of stock

Lobster Sauce done RIGHT! These huge, sweet shrimp are Wok Poached in our fabulous lobster sauce. It takes 8 hours to simmer the lobster stock to KUO Social’s palatable perfection.

Ginger scallion lobster

$49.95Out of stock

A 3.5 pound Live Maine Lobster sautéed with Fresno Chilis, Ginger and our homemade Sweet Chili Sauce

TKO Meat

Beef w/ Broccoli

$24.95+

Pepper Steak

$24.95+

Three Delicacies

$27.95+

One of our most popular entrees! Chicken, beef and shrimp with seasonal vegetables in a light garlic sauce served on a sizzling skillet.

Mu Shu Pork

$19.95+

A Chinese classic served with julienne vegetables, hoisin sauce and thin pancakes.

Mu Shu Beef

$19.95+

A Chinese classic served with julienne vegetables, hoisin sauce Mu Shu pancakes

Mu Shu Chicken

$19.95+

A Chinese classic served with julienne vegetables, hoisin sauce Mu Shu pancakes

Chung King Beef

$32.95+

Wok seared medallions of filet mignon sautéed with sliced mushrooms

Australian Rack of Lamb

$37.95Out of stock

Korean Bean Paste, Oyster sauce, Garlic Sherry Vinegar Served on a bed of stir-fried seasonal vegetables

Prime NY Strip

$47.95Out of stock

Hand selected certified USDA Prime beef is aged on premises. Served with Tempura Onion Rings and Seasonal Veggies!

TKO Poultry

Chicken Imperial

$22.95+

The original General Tso recipe.

Sesame Chicken

$22.95+

Medallions of white meat chicken- quick-fried then glazed with our sweet and tangy Sesame Sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$21.95+

Mom’s favorite! Marinated dark meat chicken, Chinese Celery, Peanuts

Chicken w/ Broccoli

$21.95+

Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce

$21.95+

Braised in a Traditional Chinese Earthenware Pot

Sweet & Sour Pineapple Chicken

$22.95+

Sautéed with the sweetest of select Hawaiian Gold pineapples.

Peking Duck

$47.95

Slowly roasted Long Island duckling finished to a crispy, juicy perfection. Served with finely sliced scallions, cucumbers, steamed crepes and our homemade Hoisin Sauce.

TKO Vegetables

Dry Sautéed String Beans

$15.95+

Sweet Stem Cauliflower

$14.95+

Chinese Cauliflower, Chinese Celery, Vegan Oyster Sauce

Buddha's Delight

$15.95+

Fried Tofu, Broccoli, Sugar Snap Peas, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chinese Celery

Wok Charred Green

$14.95+

Baby Bok Choy, Pea Shoots, Watercress, Pine Nuts

Ma-Po Tofu

$15.95+

KUO Social’s Secret Spicy Sauce, Ground Pork, Szechuan Peppercorn Oil

Chinese Eggplant

$14.95+

Mu Shu Vegetables

$14.95+

Served with warm crépes and our homemade plum sauce

TKO Fried Rice & Pastas

Angel Hair Curry Rice Noodles

$17.95+

Lo Mein

$15.95+

Fried Rice

$15.95+

Kuo Social Fried Rice

$17.49+

Chicken, Shrimp, Pork, XO Sauce

Lg White Rice

TKO Desserts

Apple Tort

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Oreo

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Mochi

$8.00Out of stock

Package 1

4 Filet Eggrolls

$15.00

Chicken Imperial

$15.00

Pepper Steak

$15.00

Veg Lo Mein

$15.00

Veg Fried Rice

$15.00

Package 2

Pork and Shrimp Dumplings

$17.00

BBQ Spare Ribs

$17.00

Sesame

$17.00

With Broccoli

$17.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$17.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$17.00

Package 3

Crispy Peppercorn Wings

$18.33

Creamy Spicy Shrimp

$18.33

Chung King Beef

$18.33

Sesame

$18.33

Mu Shu Vegetables

$18.33

Fried Rice

$18.33

Lo Mein

$18.33

Brunch Entrees

Cloud French Toast

$17.00

Hong Kong Chix/Shrimp

$23.00

Hong Kong Foster

$21.00

Steak and Eggs

$27.00

Char Su Benedict

$22.00

Salmon Poke

$19.00

Tuna Poke

$19.00

Chinese Chix Caesar

$16.00

Kale Lentil Salad

$18.00

Pulled Pork Bao

$19.00

Tuna Crisp

$23.00

Chix Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Brunch Accomp

Pork Belly

$10.00

Avo Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Ramen Eggs

$8.00Out of stock

Wasabi potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

Side Biscuits

$6.00

Yogurt/Berries

$9.00Out of stock

Kuo Fries

$8.00

Chili Crisp Egg Fried Rice

$12.00

Brunch Cocktails

Kiwi Fizz

$12.00

Choya Sour

$12.00

Lychee Margarita

$16.00

Sezch Peppercorn Bloody

$11.00

Sake Mimosa

$9.00+

Passion Bellini

$9.00+

Lavazza Black

$13.00

Cremespresso Martini

$13.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

"Life is made up of moments and we want the moments you spend with us to be extraordinary." -Steven Kuo

Location

2360 NJ-33, Suite 106, Robbinsville, NJ 08691

Directions

Gallery
Kuo Social image
Kuo Social image
Kuo Social image
Kuo Social image

