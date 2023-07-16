Beverage Menu

Drinks

Sprite

$2.80

Mello Yello

$2.80

Dr. Pepper

$2.80

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.80

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.80

Unsweet Tea

$2.80

Coffee

$2.80

Coke

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Beer

Michelob ultra bottle

$4.00

Mango cart draft

$5.00

Blue moon draft

$5.00

Bud light draft

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Red Oak Draft

$5.00

Natural Light Bottle

$3.00

Summer Shandy Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

Corona Bottle

$4.50

White Claw Can

$4.00

Bud light bottle

$3.50

Bud light pitcher

$15.00

Michelob ultra pitcher

$15.00

Coors light pitcher

$15.00

Shocktop bottle

$4.50

Coors light draft

$4.00

Mikes hard strawberry lemonade

$4.00

Kids drinks

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Dr. Pepper

Mello Yello

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

Sweet tea

Unsweet tea

Coffee

Food Menu

Starters

Chicken wings 12

$18.00

Hot fries

$7.00

Fried pickle chips served with ranch dressing

$8.00

Cheese curds served with marinara sauce

$10.00

Bacon cheese fries served with ranch or sour cream

$9.00

Chicken wings 6

$11.00

Fried green beans served with ranch dressing

$8.00

Handhelds

Chicken, bacon, ranch wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled blackened shrimp wrap

$12.00

Burger

$11.00

Brisket sandwich

$13.00

BBQ sandwich

$10.00

Philly steak or chicken

$11.00

Club sandwich

$13.00

Walters dawgs-2

$8.00

Chuckwagon

$10.00

Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce

$10.00

Walters dawg - 1 hot dog

$5.00

Special-Brisket burnt ends sandwich

$14.00

Platter

BBQ plate

$12.00

Brisket plate

$16.00

Fried flounder plate

$15.00

Fried or grilled shrimp plate

$15.00

Salad bar buffett

$11.00

Hamburger steak plate

$12.00

Chicken tender plate

$11.00Out of stock

Kids menu

2 kids Chicken tenders

$8.00Out of stock

1 kids Hot dog

$5.00

1 Kids Grilled cheese

$7.00

1 Kids Mac n cheese

$7.00

Food truck junk

Pork loaded fries

$10.00

Philly loaded fries

$11.00

Special brisket burnt ends loaded fries

$14.00

Sides

French fries

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00Out of stock

Fried okra

$3.00

Baked beans

$3.00

Green beans

$3.00

Collards

$3.00

Mashed potatoes

$3.00

Hush puppies (6)

$3.00

Premium sides

Pasta salad

$4.00Out of stock

Fried green beans

$4.00

Chicken salad

$4.00

Mac-n-cheese

$4.00

Side salad

$4.99

Salads to go

Small salad

$4.99

Large salad

$11.99

Dessert

Key lime pie

$6.00