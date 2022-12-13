A map showing the location of Kured - Greenwich Village View gallery

Kured - Greenwich Village

review star

No reviews yet

218 Thompson Street

Manhattan, NY 10012

Order Again

Shareable Charcuterie

Custom Charcuterie Box

Custom Charcuterie Box

$24.99+

Be your own charcuterie artist, customize a box exactly how you'd like it. Add whatever meats, cheeses, and extras you'd like. Click on an option twice to double the portion.

Custom Vegetarian Box

Custom Vegetarian Box

$24.99+

Calling all vegetarians! Meat not your thing? We offer a customizable vegetarian option, allowing you to choose up to 6 cheeses and 3 extras of your liking!

Banksy

Banksy

$26.99+

Aged Prosciutto, Pepperoni, and Genoa Salami; Mild Cheddar, Triple Play Parmesan, and Artisan Brie; Sea Salt Crackers, Clover Honey, Mediterranean Olives

Basquiat

Basquiat

$26.99+

Pumpkin Whipped Feta, Smoked Gouda, Westfield Farm Everything Bagel Goat Cheese, Black Truffle Cheddar, and Artisan Brie; Grapes, Spicy Habanero Jam, and Fresh Cut Iggy's Bread Chips.

Jingle Bell Box

Jingle Bell Box

$32.99+

Duck Prosciutto, Coppa, and Barolo Red Wine Salami; Pomegranate Whipped Ricotta, Melinda Mae and Drunken Red Wine Sheep Cheese; Candied Nuts, Sidehill Farm Cinnamon Pear Jam, and Rosemary Crackers.

Individual Charcuterie

'Just Me' Box

'Just Me' Box

$15.99

Our NEW mini box option. Be your own charcuterie artist, customize a box exactly how you'd like it. Add whatever meats, cheeses, and extras you'd like. Click on an option twice to double the portion.

'Just Me' Vegetarian Box

'Just Me' Vegetarian Box

$15.99

Our NEW mini box option. Be your own charcuterie artist, customize a box exactly how you'd like it. Add whatever meats, cheeses, and extras you'd like. Click on an option twice to double the portion.

Custom Charcuterie Cup

Custom Charcuterie Cup

$7.99

Feeling like a box is too much of a commitment? Build a fun-sized charcuterie cup - the ultimate snack!

Custom Vegetarian Cup

Custom Vegetarian Cup

$7.99

Meat not your thing? Choose 2 cheeses and 1 side for this ultimate charcuterie snack!

Fresh Bread 'N Other Carbs

Mini Balthazar Baguette

$2.99

Bag

Canvas Bag

$5.00

Sandwich

Sandwich

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

218 Thompson Street, Manhattan, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

